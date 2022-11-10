13 Best Sarms For Sale In 2023 (Ranked From Best To Worst)

Chances are, if you haven't heard of the best SARMs for sale these days, you will soon - after all, these SARMs have taken the industry by storm, by helping bodybuilders pack on slabs of lean muscle mass, and shred off pounds of fat like butter.

Many call some of these best SARMs the "new, safer steroids," claiming that they have very few side effects, while still leading to rapid muscle growth and fat loss. Are these claims accurate however, or are they just bro-science wrapped in pseudo-science?

SARMs, short for selective androgen receptor modulators, are rapidly growing as a replacement for anabolic steroids, due to the fact that they're able to give you similar results as steroids, but they have a far better safety profile.

In this article, we'll cover where to buy SARMs online from the best source, the best SARMs for muscle building, fat burning, increasing muscle size, and much more. So, keep on reading.

Top 13 SARMs At A Glance

So, you want better athletic performance, increased energy, faster weight loss, and more muscle growth? Step in line then, and consider trying one of these SARMs.

Some of them are better for shredding body fat, while others are better to help you gain muscle mass, but every SARM will still do wonders for your body (they're just different).

Here are the 13 best SARMs on the market:

Each of these legal alternatives to steroids will drastically help increase fat burning, accelerate muscle recovery, and some of them will even boost your human growth hormone, too.

So, without further ado, let's explore each of these SARMs, the clinical studies surrounding them, and talk about how you can get all the benefits you want from these supplements.

1. Ostarine (MK-2866)

Coming up first on the list of best SARMs is Ostarine, otherwise known by its research name Enobosarm or MK-2866. This SARM is great for building lean body mass, shredding off excess fat, and even increasing your bone density to prevent fractures & breaks.

Ostarine also has the most human studies out of all these other research chemicals and SARMs, making it one of the safest SARM supplements out there. You can get great quality Ostarine for sale online from our recommended SARMs supplier here.

Ostarine Benefits

Extremely Safe

Very Well Tolerated

Rapidly Build Extra Muscle

Shred Off Excess Body Fat

Ostarine dosage & guidelines

Beginner Dosage: 10mg/day

Intermediate Dosage: 25mg/day

Advanced Dosage: 50mg/day (or above)

Your Ostarine cycle should be followed by a good post cycle therapy. We cover more about this below, but it's basically how you keep your gains after your cycle.

2. Ligandrol (LGD-4033)

When it comes to bulking and overall muscle development, Ligandrol, otherwise known by its research name LGD-4033, is one of the best SARMs out there. It will accelerate protein synthesis, which leads to faster muscle building, less muscle wasting, and more total muscle.

Out of all the other SARMs, Ligandrol is my favorite for a bulk. It will increase your energy levels, boost athletic performance, and help you build muscle faster. Overall, Ligandrol is one of our favorite SARM products, and will help you get your desired results faster.

Ligandrol Benefits

Very Safe

Super Well Tolerated

Amazing Bulking SARM

Rapidly Pack on Pounds of Muscle

Hugely Increased Strength

When it comes to bulking, Ligandrol is one of the strongest SARMs out there.

Ligandrol Dosage & Guidelines

Beginner Dosage: 10mg/day

Intermediate Dosage: 20mg/day

Advanced Dosage: 30mg/day

Ligandrol should be followed up with a good SARMs post cycle therapy.

3. RAD 140 (Testolone)

In my experience, RAD 140 is probably the best SARM for a recomp. In other words, it's the best SARM out there if you want to build muscle and lose fat at the same time.

You can also add RAD 140 to any cutting cycles you want to do with SARMs. It will help you cut fat while retaining and even building your muscles at the same time, making it an excellent cutting SARM.

RAD 140 Benefits

Great Bulking SARM

Amazing for Muscle Growth

Very Flexible SARM

Can Be Used for Bulking or Cutting

Great for Building Lean, Pure Muscle

RAD 140 is probably my favorite bulking SARM out there. It's not as strong as Ligandrol, but the gains are far more lean and shredded.

RAD 140 Dosage & Guidelines

Beginner Dosage: 10mg/day

Intermediate: 20mg/day

Advanced: 30mg/day

RAD 140 requires a post cycle therapy.

4. Ibutamoren (MK-677)

While MK 677 isn't technically a SARM, customers still love using this stuff because it boosts your HGH levels through the roof. This makes MK 677 a much cheaper and better legal alternative to buying straight human growth hormone online.

The growth hormone boost from MK 677 will help with anti-aging, fat loss, improve your weight lifting abilities, and will also help aid in lean muscle mass development, too.

MK 677 Benefits

No PCT Required

Boosts HGH Levels

Gain Muscle Faster

Shred Fat Faster

More Energy

Sleep Better

MK 677 Dosage & Guidelines

Beginner Dosage: 10mg/day

Intermediate Dosage: 25mg/day

Advanced Dosage: 50mg/day

MK 677 does not need to be followed up with a post cycle therapy.

5. Cardarine (GW-501516)

Cardarine is another one of the therapeutic compounds on this list that isn't technically a SARM, but is sold by every best SARMs supplier out there alongside their SARMs for sale.

When it comes to increasing your cardiovascular and muscular endurance levels, Cardarine is an absolute Godsend. In fact, according to clinical studies, Cardarine will boost your endurance by a whopping 216% compared to placebo (that's nearly 2x). [R]

Cardarine will also help you to keep your lean muscle mass while on a cut, making it a great research chemical you can add to pretty much any one of your cutting cycles.

Cardarine Benefits

No PCT Required

Very Well Tolerated

Lowers Cholesterol

Increases Muscle Mass

Raises Insulin Sensitivity

Great for Cutting & Losing Fat

Cardarine Dosage & Guidelines

Beginner Dosage: 10mg/day

Intermediate Dosage: 15mg/day

Advanced Dosage: 20mg/day

Anything beyond this and you have the risk of potentially developing a case of breast cancer many years down the road, so dosages above 20mg are best to avoid.

6. Stenabolic (SR-9009)

Stenabolic, otherwise known as SR-9009, is another one of the best SARMs on the market and is especially great at helping users lose fat and accelerate their weight loss journey.

While, similar to Cardarine, Stenabolic doesn't bind to your androgen receptors, but instead PPAR Delta receptors, this compound will rapidly increase your endurance and help prevent muscle wasting, while also encouraging weight loss and muscle growth.

Stenabolic Benefits

Rapidly Shred Fat

Great Cutting Compound

Improve Cardiovascular Endurance

Lowers Cholesterol & Triglycerides

Amazing for Keeping Muscle on A Cut

Stenabolic Dosage & Guidelines

Beginner Dosage: 10mg/day

Intermediate Dosage: 20mg/day

Advanced Dosage: 40mg/day

Stenabolic does not require a post cycle therapy.

7. Myostine (YK-11)

Myostine, or YK-11, is definitely one of the most interesting and powerful SARMs for sale online right now. It has a ton of potential benefits, although we do need more clinical studies to be done on this compound to understand the long-term side effects of it.

Either way, it quickly binds to androgen receptors in the body after consumption, and will rapidly push your body to accelerate muscle growth to freaky, unnatural levels.

In fact, some might argue that Myostine is a better bulking SARM than even Ligandrol. You'll have to buy some of the Yk11 for sale and let us know for yourself, though.

YK-11 Benefits

Amazing for Bulking

Possibly Strongest SARM Ever

More Anabolic than Some Steroids

Rapidly Increase Muscle Size & Strength

The only downside to YK-11 is it needs more research on the long-term effects.

YK-11 Dosage & Guidelines

Beginner Dosage: 10mg/day

Intermediate Dosage: 15mg/day

Advanced Dosage: 20mg/day

YK-11 requires a post cycle therapy.

8. Andarine (S-4)