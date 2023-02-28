13 Best Hair Growth Shampoos In 2023

Long, luscious locks that are voluminous and shiny are a hair goal that many possess. Unfortunately, it is easier wished for than done. Many things can stand between you and the hair of your dreams, but the best hair growth shampoos are here to help.

First things first, no shampoo can magically grow your hair long overnight. What the best hair growth shampoos can do, is provide a healthy scalp environment that encourages the acceleration of your body’s natural growth processes. There are multiple ways to achieve this, so each shampoo will work differently. This means it is important to choose a shampoo that will work best for your specific hair issues.

You may have damaged hair from chemical coloring or overuse of heated styling tools. In this case, you will want a shampoo that focuses on damage repair, as your hair grows best when it is healthy. If you have hair that is thinning, then you will want a shampoo designed to increase hair volume. To choose the correct shampoo, you will need to tailor your product choice to address the specific problems you face. If you are uncertain, talk to your hairdresser and they will be able to advise the ideal shampoo to grow out your hair.

No matter your hair concern, there will be many shampoos that you can choose from to stimulate hair growth. To take the pain out of choosing, we have compiled a list of the best hair growth shampoos. Choose a shampoo that sounds most beneficial to you and begin your hair growth journey!

Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo

The best hair growth shampoo is the one that can do it all — Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo. Whether you are suffering from hormonal hair loss, damaged and growth-stunted hair, or weak hair that cannot sustain long length, this is the choice for you. Nourishment and resilience are the two main goals of this vegan shampoo for all hair types. By providing essential vitamins and proteins to your hair, it maintains the ideal environment for growth and strengthens hair to ensure breakage does not slow down hair development.

Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo prides itself on ingredients that are 99% plant-derived, so the gentle formula is perfect for sensitive skin and hair. It also does not contain any parabens, artificial fragrances, phthalates or sulfates.

Saw palmetto is a crucial ingredient for hair growth as it not only boosts hair volume, but can act as a counteracting agent to the hormone DHT (which causes hair loss). It has anti-inflammatory elements that allows it to calm the scalp while hydrating it, for hair growth. This is supported by aloe vera which moisturizes your hair and supplies antioxidants and vitamins that can soothe your scalp.

Jojoba oil contributes vitamins and antioxidants for the purpose of repairing damaged hair. As it is similar to the layers of your skin, it can seep down to give nourishment from below your scalp. Repaired strands are enhanced by plant-derived biotin which delivers hydration to fortify your hair and make it look more voluminous. All these active ingredients work to amplify growth while coconut extracts work hard to cleanse the oil, dirt and dead skin cells from your scalp to make it healthier.

As the cruelty-free, all-rounder, Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo can prompt thick growth to elongate your locks, no matter what type of hair you have.

2. Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Volumizing Shampoo

Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Volumizing Shampoo

If length is not your only goal and you are in dire need of volume for your flat, thin or fine hair — then go for the cruelty-free Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Volumizing Shampoo. It works to volumize all hair types from the first week of use while building towards prolonged thick hair. Due to its use of 94% natural ingredients with no phthalates, silicones, parabens or sulfates, it is a gentle, vegan cleanser that does not strip your hair of its natural oils or any color.

The primary growth component in Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Volumizing Shampoo is ginseng, which supports your scalp by stimulating your natural growth processes. For volumizing effects, biotin and maltodextrin are the stars of the show. Biotin is a vitamin that promotes the scalp to grow thicker strands that invigorates your hair to make it fuller. Maltodextrin is a sugar starch that permeates into your hair and covers each individual strand to separate your hairs and increase volume.

Ginger works to strengthen your strands, ensuring that your new voluminous locks are long-lasting. These key ingredients are supported by vitamin B5 which promotes healthy hair from the roots right down to your hair ends, and witch hazel extract soaks up excessive oil so that your hair is not weighed down.

For boundless hair that is full and encourages rapid growth, choose Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Volumizing Shampoo.

3. Nioxin Cleanser Shampoo System 1

Nioxin Cleanser Shampoo System 1

Hair thinning is a widespread problem for men and women, especially as you get older. Nioxin Cleanser Shampoo System 1 was designed to counteract thinning hair to leave your head looking fuller. This shampoo purifies your hair and scalp by removing dirt, oils, sweat, product build-up and dead skin cells. The Nioxin formula fortifies your hair strands to reduce hair loss, while enlarging your locks to give your hair volume.

Nioxin Cleanser Shampoo System 1 is a salon-trusted brand that has been treating hair thinning for over thirty years, so you can trust Nioxin with your hair. Your hair will be thicker and your scalp will be refreshed with the peppermint oil-infused compound.

When pesky hair thinning is ruining your look, use Nioxin Cleansing Shampoo System 1 to return fullness to your locks.

4. Kérastase Paris Résistance Extentioniste Length Strengthening Shampoo

Kérastase Paris Résistance Extentioniste Length Strengthening Shampoo

To achieve long, beautiful hair, your stands need to be strong to resist breakage and maintain the weight of their length. Kérastase Paris Résistance Extentioniste Length Strengthening Shampoo focuses on fortifying your hair strands to protect against breakage from excessive force, or chemical and thermal irritants. Strands are rejuvenated when your scalp is stimulated, to produce healthy hair that is soft, smooth and shiny.

The most important ingredient to encourage hair growth in Kérastase Paris Résistance Extentioniste Length Strengthening Shampoo is creatine R. It contains amino acids that strengthen the structure of each hair strand to support growth. Resurrection plant sap hydrates your hair to make it smooth, while ceramide enhances elasticity, shine and moisture retention. All of these factors improve the health of your hair which encourages growth.

Strong hair can grow into long hair when healthy and resilient, so opt for Kérastase Paris Résistance Extentioniste Length Strengthening Shampoo to achieve your long hair dreams.

5. Keranique Scalp Stimulating Shampoo for Thinning Hair

Keranique Scalp Stimulating Shampoo for Thinning Hair

One of the best methods for promoting growth is to stimulate the scalp, so Keranique Scalp Stimulating Shampoo for Thinning Hair does just that! This shampoo was created for people with thin, fine and weak hair that are especially vulnerable to harsh compounds — so it is sulfate-free and has a gentle formula. The shampoo cleanses the scalp so that build-up does not weigh down your thin hair while providing nourishment to revitalize your strands.

The Keranique Scalp Stimulating Shampoo formula has keratin and panthenol, otherwise known as vitamin B5. These boost blood circulation in the scalp which helps defend against hair damage, and provides a thorough cleaning from the scalp right through your hair. Without the build-up of products, skin, and dirt, your hair is healthier and lighter. This leaves your locks buoyant and thicker as increased circulation stimulates your hair's growth cycles.

For fuller hair that starts at the scalp, you will need a shampoo that will stimulate your natural hair growth cycle. Try Keranique Scalp Stimulating Shampoo for Thinning Hair for plentiful hair.

6. Redken 5th Avenue Extreme Length Shampoo

Redken 5th Avenue Extreme Length Shampoo

If you want to grow your hair long, you need to have as little breakage as possible, as this will stunt your hair growth. Redken 5th Avenue Extreme Length Shampoo aims to reduce breakage by fortifying your hair, so strands are less brittle. This shampoo cleans your hair while strengthening your strands to resist breakage from mechanical strain, chemical strain, and thermal damage.

The key to Redken 5th Avenue Extreme Length Shampoo is the Fortifying Complex which includes biotin. The biotin works to reinforce your hair strands so they are protected from damage. Hair that is fortified is able to develop quickly so greater length can be achieved, without the strands breaking under the weight. Redken boasts that breakage will be decreased by 81% when you use the full system as directed, so your hair has its best chance at long length.

Breakage can be a major roadblock to hair growth, especially if your lifestyle is rough on your hair, but it does not have to be. Redken 5th Avenue Extreme Length Shampoo will protect your hair from breakage to ensure that your long hair goals come true.

7. Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo

Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo

With all the promises thrown around by beauty companies, it is uncertain who you should trust. Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo has undergone rigorous, cruelty-free testing and studies that have lasted months, so you can be assured that they mean what they say. Vegamour uses ingredients derived from plants to compose their vegan formula, without the use of sulfates. This makes it safe for colored hair as it will not strip your colors and dull your hair.

This shampoo not only cleanses your hair but also creates shine and increases the density of your hair. Damage to your cuticle will be minimized, and your hair will be protected from future damage. On top of this, it is a proficient moisturizing shampoo that will seal in hydration. This results in your hair looking fuller, and healthier! After 90 days, your hair will look more plentiful, with peak volume after 120 days.

The primary component of the Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo is their patented Karamatin — which is a vegan silk form of keratin. This vital element fortifies your strands and repairs damage to make your hair smooth and shiny. Newly restored hair is soft, lavish and looks abundant. Karamatin is assisted by the vegan b-SILK component which brings long-lasting repair and protection by binding to your hair, even after it has been washed. These main ingredients use microencapsulation techniques. This means they are coated in protective molecules, so the active compounds are not utilized until it has reached the surface of the scalp. This maximizes the benefits and results in fuller hair with more volume.

These core compounds are supported by a range of other ingredients, such as mung bean, which reinforces the cellular matrix of your skin to stabilize your scalp for optimum growth. Curcumin contains proteins that promote the delivery of key nutrients to your skin to prompt faster hair growth. A variety of natural oils, marula, baobab and ximenia, work to nourish your hair while sealing in moisture.

How does Vegamour know its shampoo gets these results? They have done multiple studies to confirm the intended consequences of its shampoo. One 150-day long, double-blind study had forty participants report seeing up to a 52% increase in density. Another study had twenty participants report a reduction in shedding by as much as 76%! For results that you can trust, try Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo.

8. Aveda Invati Men Nourishing Exfoliating Shampoo

Aveda Invati Men Nourishing Exfoliating Shampoo

When hair growth is not your only goal and you also want a company that is environmentally responsible, Aveda Invati Men Nourishing Exfoliating Shampoo is the one for you. This is a conditioning shampoo that invigorates your scalp and strengthens your hair to reduce hair loss and increase hair growth.

The primary active ingredient in Aveda Invati Men Nourishing Exfoliating Shampoo is salicylic acid, derived from the wintergreen plant. This acid is the key exfoliator that deeply cleans your scalp to remove build-up from products, dirt, oil and dead skin cells. Without the build-up blocking your pores, new hair strands are given the room and nutrients required to grow. This is why 80% of men after a 12-week trial period reported that using this shampoo with the revitalizer product decreased the amount of hair they lost.

Aveda reduces hair loss, as well as reducing its environmental impact. This shampoo is made with vegan ingredients which are derived from 94% natural sources. Aveda’s main factory is powered 100% by renewable wind power, making it the first beauty company of its kind. If that was not enough, they also ensure their packaging is environmentally friendly. The small shampoo bottles are made from 50% bioplastics that are plant-derived, while the large bottles are 25% bioplastics.

To accomplish both your hair length goals and your environmental goals, use Aveda Invati Men Nourishing Exfoliating Shampoo.

9. TRESemmé Pro Infusion Fluid Volume Shampoo

TRESemmé Pro Infusion Fluid Volume Shampoo

Hydration is a crucial factor when growing out your hair as dry hair is brittle and more prone to breakage. This is where TRESemmé Pro Infusion Fluid Volume Shampoo comes in. The aim of this shampoo is to create voluminous hair without weighing it down. Your hair will be left fuller while remaining fluid and silky for natural movement as you move.

TRESemmé cares about protecting your hair so it avoids using sulfates, parabens or silicones in the shampoo. It also cares about protecting the environment so its testing practices are cruelty-free and the product packaging is 99.9% biodegradable.

TRESemmé Pro Infusion Fluid Volume Shampoo uses Coco-Proteinize and biotin, both components that are derived from the coconut tree. The raw coconut droplets are the key moisturizing component as they hydrate each individual hair strand to make your hair supple and fuller.

For ultra-shiny hair that is moisturized and ready to grow to its full potential, TRESemmé Pro Infusion Fluid Volume Shampoo is your ultimate secret weapon.

10. UltraX Labs Hair Surge Shampoo

UltraX Labs Hair Surge Shampoo

The UltraX Labs Hair Surge Shampoo was carefully crafted to combat hair thinning. Its highly concentrated formula has been meticulously developed after customer feedback and many years of study to ensure that it is giving you the best results to fight hair thinning.

The foundation of UltraX Labs Hair Surge Shampoo is its proprietary CaffinoPlex, which combines ketoconazole and caffeine. Ketoconazole has anti-inflammatory properties and has formidable impacts against hair loss. Caffeine has topical applications for extending the duration of the hair’s life cycle while promoting the overall health of your hair. This is crucial, as healthy hair is resistant to hair fall. The CaffinoPlex is supported by saw palmetto which obstructs the production of DHT, a molecule that contributes to hair thinning and baldness.

This combination of ingredients makes UltraX Labs Hair Surge Shampoo a powerful tool in combating hair loss and thinning, ensuring your hair stays fuller for longer.

11. Pure Biology RevivaHair Growth Stimulating & Anti Hair Loss Shampoo

Pure Biology RevivaHair Growth Stimulating & Anti Hair Loss Shampoo

Sometimes your hair needs a total overhaul with a product that can do everything — strengthen, volumize, moisturize and encourage new growth. Pure Biology RevivaHair Growth Stimulating and Anti Hair Loss Shampoo ticks all the boxes. Designed to assist all hair types, this shampoo is a gentle cleanser that fortifies your strands, without parabens. It provides concentrated moisturization and gives nutrients to stimulate the growth of new hairs.

The Pure Biology RevivaHair Growth Stimulating and Anti Hair Loss Shampoo formula consists of a blend of natural ingredients and complexes to get the job done. A mixture of vitamins, biotin and argan oil combine to instigate growth from within your scalp, as well as strengthen existing strands to resist hair loss and breakage. The patented Amino Kera NPNF Keratin Complex permeates into your hair to rejuvenate damaged strands and reinforce your hair. This shampoo has a conditioning effect that moisturizes your hair while supplying vital nutrients to stimulate the cells in your scalp that grow and develop new hair strands. The final active ingredients are saw palmetto and green tea which restrain the production of DHT, so hair growth proceeds, without hair loss.

The cruelty-free Pure Biology RevivaHair Growth Stimulating and Anti Hair Loss Shampoo is your one-size-fits-all answer with its volumizing, moisturizing, fortifying and growth-enabling benefits.

12. OGX Thick & Full + Biotin and Collagen Shampoo

OGX Thick & Full + Biotin and Collagen Shampoo

Length is not the only growth type that you may desire, as thin hair is often in desperate need of thickening. OGX Thick & Full + Biotin and Collagen Shampoo is a thickening shampoo that plumps up your hair for full volume. This sulfate-free and paraben-free shampoo is ideal for hydrating your thin hair and transforming strands into voluminous locks by diffusing nutrients into your hair.

OGX Thick & Full + Biotin and Collagen Shampoo is composed of vitamins, collagen, biotin and hydrolyzed wheat protein to seep nutrients into your scalp that promote natural hair growth for healthy, plentiful hair. Your hair will smell as irresistible as it feels with the blended aroma of this shampoo. A mix of citrus bergamot, vanilla and jasmine bring a delightful fragrance for your senses to enjoy.

When thickening is part of your hair goals, opt for OGX Thick & Full + Biotin and Collagen Shampoo.

13. Pura D'or Original Gold Label Anti Hair Thinning Shampoo

Pura Dor Original Gold Label Anti Hair Thinning Shampoo

A common reason for hair thinning is hair breakage. Pura D’or Original Gold Label Anti Hair Thinning Shampoo addresses this issue by strengthening hair strands. This vegan shampoo is suitable for damaged, colored, frizzy and chemically-treated hair as it is free from parabens. It starts at the scalp using nutrients and organic extracts to reinforce strands to rejuvenate your hair. Distressed hair is revitalized by the hypo-allergenic formula that improves the overall health of your hair. Adding volume to damaged and lifeless strands restores hair into smooth and shiny locks.

Pura D’or Original Gold Label Anti Hair Thinning Shampoo has 17 active components that nourish your hair to increase strand strength and prevent breakage. Argan oil provides nourishment to fortify your hair while organic cedarwood bark oil seals moisture in your strands to hydrate hair. The formula contains a blend of biotin, pumpkin seed, black cumin seed oil and nettle to volumize your hair by thickening it. Finally, organic rosemary leaf oil leaves hair with a brilliant shine.

To further sweeten the deal, Pura D’or is an environmentally responsible company that uses renewable energy in the production of its shampoo. For strong hair that is resistant to breakage, as well as being fuller and voluminous, try Pura D’or Original Gold Label Anti Hair Thinning Shampoo.

Hair Growth Tips

Growing long locks is a journey as much as it is a destination. It takes time and effort to grow out your hair, starting with using the best hair growth shampoos. Here are a few further tips to aid you in your quest for long, gorgeous hair.

Watch Your Food

This does not mean going on a restrictive diet. In fact, if you are on a diet that restricts your intake of foods, you may be halting your hair growth as your body has a limited amount of nutrients that it will not want to waste on hair growth. Protein-heavy foods are your friend when trying to grow out your hair as it provides the required building blocks for growing more strands. Ideally, increase your intake of meats, fish, beans, nuts and greens. Also, ensure you are drinking enough water, and consider taking vitamin supplements if your diet is lacking the required amounts.

Hair Care and Maintenance Routine

Adjusting some areas of your hair care can make the world of difference when growing out your hair. Try to limit how often you are using heated styling tools and dyeing your hair. These things will cause damage and your body’s resources will go to damage repair instead of growing new hairs or lengthening current strands. When you wash your hair, massage the shampoo into your scalp, then thoroughly massage it out. This maximizes the benefits of the shampoo while ensuring that you are scrubbing out all of the build-up on your scalp.

Final Thoughts

Now that you know the best hair growth shampoos, the next things to apply are patience and dedication. Unfortunately, hair growth will not happen overnight. In most cases, it takes at least a few months to see any progress, and it can take up to a year to see real growth.

Try little lifestyle changes where you can to give your hair the best chance to grow. If you feel uncertain about anything, you can talk to your hairdresser and they will be able to advise a specific plan of action for your particular issues. The most important thing is that you are happy with your hair and that you feel confident and beautiful.

Frequently Asked Questions

If I am trying to grow out my hair, should I limit the number of haircuts I get?

No. While it may seem counterintuitive, getting your hair trimmed will actually help your hair growth in the long run. It may make your hair shorter, but it is getting rid of split ends. If left unchecked, these split ends could spread up your strands and cause further damage. This will slow down growth while your body focuses on repair. So, try to trim your hair regularly, aiming for every 2-4 months.