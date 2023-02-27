Curly hair can be a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, it adds volume and texture to your locks, making them stand out in a crowd. On the other hand, it can be a nightmare to tame and control. Curly hair tends to be drier than straight hair, so choosing a shampoo that will hydrate and nourish your curls while also helping to define and control frizz is important.

Luckily, we've scoured the market and put together a list of the 12 best shampoos for men with curly hair so you can give those curls the love and care they deserve. Don’t settle for any old shampoo; whether you're looking to add some definition to your curls or simply want to keep them under control, we've got you covered.

What are the different types of shampoos for curly hair?

Moisturizing shampoos: These shampoos are typically made with natural ingredients like coconut and avocado oils to hydrate and nourish curls while also helping to define and control frizz.

Shampoos for defining and styling: These shampoos are made with all-natural components, including wheat protein and rice amino acids, to help reduce frizz and enhance curls.

Thickening shampoos: These shampoos add body and volume to curls while also reducing frizz. They are made with natural ingredients like honey and thickening agents.

Calming shampoos: These are usually gentle shampoos made with ingredients from natural origins like aloe vera, coconut or vegetable oils designed to restore scalp comfort and soothe irritation.

Let’s dive into some of the best shampoos for men with curly hair.

Blu Atlas Shampoo

When it comes to curly hair, finding the right shampoo is critical to maintaining healthy and defined curls. One of the best options worth considering is the Blu Atlas Shampoo for men. This gentle shampoo is specially formulated with a blend of natural ingredients that are designed to nourish, strengthen, and repair your hair. It is highly effective for keeping those curly locks looking healthy.

Packed full of star ingredients, the Blu Atlas shampoo works like a charm for you curly-haired men. Saw palmetto is a key ingredient in this shampoo, known for its ability to promote hair growth and thickening. It also contains vegan biotin, an important vitamin for healthy hair growth. Jojoba protein is also added to repair any damaged or stressed-out strands, and aloe vera is known to soothe and calm the scalp.

Available in both a classic scent and coconut-apricot, this shampoo is perfect for men, along with its stylish and minimalist packaging that will look tidy in your bathroom. Additionally, it includes coconut-derived surfactants that are effective in cleansing the hair without stripping it of its natural oils. This can be important for curly hair, which can be more prone to dryness.

With 99% of the ingredients coming from natural origins such as plants, fruits, and minerals, this shampoo is free of harsh chemicals, suitable for all types of curls, and is gentle enough for daily use. Blu Atlas Shampoo will help you achieve healthy and nourished hair—your curls will thank you.

2. Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Shampoo

Next on the list is Curl Quencher Moisturizing Shampoo by Ouidad. With an epic name like Curl Quencher, it’s no surprise that this shampoo has been specially designed to hydrate and deeply moisturize curls.

This shampoo is made with a blend of natural ingredients such as coconut oil and glycerin, which work together to nourish and hydrate curls while also helping to define and control frizz. Coconut oil is known for its moisturizing properties, while glycerin is a humectant, meaning it helps to lock in moisture, keeping curls hydrated for longer.

Curl Quencher Moisturizing Shampoo includes other natural ingredients like wheat protein and panthenol, which help to strengthen the hair and provide a healthy shine. This shampoo is free of sulfates, parabens, and artificial fragrances, which makes it suitable for all types of curls and gentle on the hair and scalp. The formula is also safe for color-treated hair.

3. Curl Keeper Treatment Shampoo

Curl Keeper Treatment Shampoo is specially formulated to nourish and enhance curly hair. This shampoo is made with silk amino acids, a natural ingredient derived from silk protein that can penetrate the hair and improve its elasticity, making curls more manageable and less prone to breakage. It is concentrated with panthenol, a form of vitamin B5 that also supports the hair's elasticity and quenches the thirst of a dry scalp.

Glycerin, another key ingredient in this shampoo, is a natural humectant that draws moisture from the air to the hair. This action helps to hydrate and moisturize the hair and scalp, leaving the hair feeling soft and smooth. Glycerin also helps reduce frizz and enhance the curl pattern, making it look more defined and bouncy. The new formula is sulfate free, making it suitable for all types of curls. It is also gentle on the hair and scalp, making it suitable for heads that are prone to itching and irritation.

4. DevaCurl No-Poo Original Zero Lather Curly Hair Cleanser

Continuing on, we have the No-Poo Original Zero Lather Curly Hair Cleanser by DevaCurl. The sulfate-free shampoo is designed to gently cleanse, and is known to keep your hair's natural oils intact. For men with curly hair, the zero lather formula is a game-changer because conventional shampoos can strip hair of its natural oils, leaving curls dry and frizzy.

This shampoo is a fantastic choice if you have a sensitive scalp because it is also free of parabens and silicone. Additionally, it's made with grapeseed oil to give your curls a glossy, healthy appearance.

Its unique formula allows your curls to retain moisture, which is crucial for keeping your curls healthy and frizz-free. It is infused with a stimulating scent of Turkish rose and peppermint to awaken the senses along with your hair.

DevaCurl No-Poo Original is a gentle alternative to traditional shampoos that can be harsh on curly hair. It's perfect for men who want a gentle yet effective way to cleanse their curls without stripping away the natural oils that keep them looking healthy and defined.

5. Aveda Be Curly Shampoo

A shampoo with a unique recipe created to highlight and define curls is AVEDA’s Be Curly Shampoo. It contains a combination of natural ingredients that work together to hydrate, nourish, and prevent frizz, and it’s also vegan and cruelty-free.

Wheat protein, which is well known for its ability to strengthen and restore hair from the inside out, is a key component of this shampoo. It’s a natural protein that comes from wheat, and is rich in amino acids that are vital for strong, wholesome hair development. You will also enjoy the citrus-based scent made from certified organic lemons, oranges and flower essence.

This shampoo also contains organic aloe, which is a key component due to its moisturizing and calming qualities. Aloe vera is a natural plant with hydrating and healing properties. It can help moisturize the hair and calm the scalp, leaving you feeling renewed and revitalized. Aloe vera can also help to repair damaged hair and reduce inflammation on the scalp, making it a great option for you curly-haired kings.

This shampoo is one of the best shampoos for men with curly hair because it is free of parabens and suitable for all curls. Parabens are a type of preservative that are used in many personal care products, but they can be harsh and cause skin irritation in some people.

6. SheaMoisture Coconut and Hibiscus Curl and Shine Shampoo

If you're looking for a shampoo that will leave your curls looking and feeling their best, SheaMoisture’s Coconut and Hibiscus Curl and Shine Shampoo is a great option. This sulfate-free shampoo is formulated with coconut oil and hibiscus flower extract to nourish, strengthen, and define your curls while also helping to control frizz. The blend of ingredients is like a tropical paradise, and is an effective solution for men who want to achieve soft, bouncy, defined curls that are easy to manage.

The coconut oil in this shampoo deeply moisturizes and softens hair, while the hibiscus flower extract helps to strengthen it. Plus, it's free of parabens and artificial fragrances, making it a great option for those with sensitive scalps.This shampoo is designed with a blend of natural ingredients that work together to tame frizz, boost shine, and define curls—it’s the perfect choice for men who want to have easy and healthy curls.

7. R+Co Dallas Thickening Shampoo

For a thickening option that works well for men’s curly hair, try the R+Co Dallas Thickening Shampoo. This sulfate-free shampoo is formulated with a blend of natural ingredients like rice protein and vitamin B5 that work together to strengthen and volumize curls while also helping to control frizz. This is a perfect option for revitalizing fine and flat hair.

Vitamin B5, also known as panthenol, has been described as the powerhouse of hydration and a superhero ingredient. It is very effective at boosting overall hair health, and a great choice for anyone who has fine and brittle curls.

This shampoo is also free from parabens, sulfates and artificial colors, which makes it suitable for all types of curls and gentle on the hair and scalp. Sulfates are a type of detergent that can strip hair of its natural oils, leaving it dry and brittle. Without these ingredients, this shampoo is suitable for all types of curls, and it's gentle on the scalp. Overall, R+Co Dallas Thickening Shampoo is a great option for men with curly hair looking to add volume and thickness to their curls.

8. MOROCCANOIL Curl Enhancing Shampoo

The MOROCCANOIL Curl Enhancing Shampoo is an excellent additional choice for guys with curly hair. This shampoo is designed with a combination of natural ingredients like argan oil and vitamins that work together to nourish and hydrate curls while also helping to define and control frizz.

Argan oil is known for its hydrating and nourishing properties, and it can help to define and enhance curls, while also providing a healthy shine. The shampoo also includes vitamins A and E, which are important for healthy hair growth and can help to strengthen the hair.

Vitamin A in particular has the ability to increase the production of sebum, a naturally occurring oily material that the scalp creates to help keep your hair and scalp moisturized. Sebum produced in a healthy amount can promote hair growth.

This shampoo is free of sulfates, parabens and artificial colorants, which makes it safe for using on any type of curls, and gentle on the scalp. The MOROCCANOIL Curl Enhancing Shampoo is a great option for men looking to achieve defined, hydrated, and healthy curls while keeping the hair and scalp clean and nourished.

9. Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating Shampoo

Another great option for men with curly hair is the Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating Shampoo. This shampoo is specifically formulated to hydrate, define and enhance the curls. It is made with a blend of natural ingredients such as rice amino acids and avocado oil that work together to nourish and hydrate curls while also helping to defend against frizz.

Rice amino acids are known to enhance and define curls, while avocado oil is known to deeply moisturize and nourish curls. The shampoo also includes a blend of other natural ingredients like honey and quinoa. While all these ingredients may sound like a recipe for a salad, they all help to add volume and body to curls, leaving them looking healthy and bouncy.

This shampoo is cruelty-free and free from sulfates, parabens, and artificial fragrances, which makes it ideal for all curl types. It’s also more gentle on the hair and scalp. The Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating Shampoo is a great option for men looking to achieve more defined, hydrated curls while cleansing the hair thoroughly.

10. L'Oreal Paris EverCurl Hydracharge Shampoo

For a hydrating option, try L'Oréal Paris EverCurl Hydracharge Shampoo. It features a specially designed formula that works to hydrate and separate curls. One of the star ingredients is coconut oil, which is well known for its ability to deeply moisturize and nourish curls, and also for its ability to protect hair from damage. This shampoo is a great selection for frizz control, blessing you with bouncy and defined curls.

This shampoo is gentle on your scalp and is also free of sulfates and parabens, which makes it suitable for all types of hair. Sulfates are a type of detergent that can strip hair of its natural oils, leaving it dry and brittle. Without these ingredients, this shampoo is non-drying, leaving your lovely locks nourished.

11. Kérastase Specifique Bain Riche Dermo-Calm Shampoo

This brand is popular amongst salon professionals and hairstylists for its high-quality products. It is one of the best shampoos for men with curly hair because Kérastase Specifique Bain Riche Dermo-Calm Shampoo is designed to soothe and calm the scalp while also providing nourishment to curly hair.

It's made with a blend of natural ingredients like glycerin, which works to repair the hair from within and form a protective barrier. Glycerin is a natural humectant that draws moisture from the air to the hair; it helps to hydrate the hair and scalp, leaving them both feeling soft and smooth.

In addition, this shampoo is hypoallergenic, free from silicone, and is enhanced with menthol extract for a revitalizing aroma. This gentle shampoo is effective at reducing feelings of itchiness and sensitivity, sure to provide relief for any head scratchers out there. It will leave you only with curls that are soft, shiny and healthy.

12. Bumble and Bumble Curl Conscious Calming Shampoo

For a calming option, try the Bumble and Bumble Curl Conscious Calming Shampoo. This sulfate-free shampoo is formulated to calm and hydrate curls. It's made with a blend of natural oils, such as jojoba, coconut and avocado oil, that work together to nourish and hydrate curls while also helping to calm frizz and give your hair a nice sheen. Similarly, its rich moisture mix contains a blend of humectants, meaning it helps to lock in moisture, keeping curls hydrated for longer.

Bumble and Bumble was one of the first professional hair care brands to offer a range of products designed specifically for curly hair, and many of their products have an emphasis on being eco-friendly and cruelty-free. The shampoo also includes other natural ingredients like cocoa and shea butter that have moisturizing benefits. It is the perfect choice for a flaky and irritated scalp due to its anti-inflammatory properties that reduce dryness and treat potential scalp damage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why should men use shampoo for curly hair?

In order to moisturize, define, and feed their curls, men with curly hair should use shampoo designed specifically for their hair type. It's crucial to find a shampoo that will hydrate and nurture curls while also helping to control frizz because curly hair tends to be more dry than straight hair. Choose a shampoo that is soft and free of any harsh chemicals that can strip hair of its natural oils, because curly hair can also be more prone to breakage.

The natural texture of curls can be enhanced by using a shampoo designed exclusively for curly hair, leaving them looking defined and bouncy. These shampoos frequently include natural ingredients like aloe vera, coconut oil, and avocado oil that can profoundly hydrate and nourish curls, leaving them bright and healthy. Additionally, some shampoos are designed to provide a stronger hold for curls, making them more manageable throughout the day.

What are some things to look out for or avoid in men's shampoo for curly hair?

Sulfates: Sulfates can be thought of as a type of detergent that can strip hair of its natural oils, leaving curls dry and frizzy. So, look for shampoos that say sulfate-free.

Parabens: Preservatives known as parabens can be damaging to the hair and scalp. To prevent your curls from being harmed, look for shampoos that are paraben-free.

Artificial fragrances: Artificial fragrances or scents are harsh and can be damaging to the scalp and hair. To prevent your curls from being harmed, look for shampoos that are either fragrance-free or naturally scented, with ingredients from natural origins such as plants, botanicals, and fruits.

Alcohol: Alcohol can dry out the hair, making it frizzy and difficult to manage, so it’s best to avoid shampoos that contain alcohol.

Silicones: Silicones can make curls oily and lifeless, as well as weigh them down. If you want your curls to be bouncy and healthy, stay away from silicone-containing shampoos.

Drying agents: Sodium chloride and sodium sulfate are a few examples of drying agents that can dry out curls and make them frizzy. To prevent your curls from drying out, stay away from shampoos that include drying agents.

It's vital to check the ingredients list on the shampoo container before purchasing it, and look out for these substances that may harm or dry out curls. It's also crucial to note that what works for one person may not work for another, so it's always smart to do some research or test the product, if possible, before making a decision.

Where does curly hair come from and why is it curly?

There is one primary cause of curly hair, as well as a variety of secondary causes. The design of the hair follicle determines the shape of the hair. A round hair follicle produces straight hair, but an oval-shaped hair follicle produces curly hair. The ability of the oval-shaped hair follicle to produce hair strands with a natural bend or curve leads to curly hair. Additionally, the hair strand twists or kinks when it emerges from the scalp because there is less room for growth.

Genetics can also affect the texture of your hair, so if one or both of your parents have curly hair, you are more likely to have it as well. The texture of hair can also be impacted by hormones and other medical conditions. Another element that might influence how curly your hair is are the number of natural oils produced by the scalp; those with curly hair frequently create less oil than those with straight hair, which can make curly hair drier and more prone to frizz. Because of this, picking a shampoo that hydrates and nourishes your curls is crucial.

Can men with curly hair use any shampoo?

Selecting a shampoo that is specially made for men with curly hair is essential for maintaining healthy hair. These shampoos are made to nurture and moisturize curls while also improving curl definition and taming frizz. Selecting a shampoo devoid of harsh chemicals and sulfates is crucial because conventional shampoos can strip your hair of its natural oils, leaving curls dry and frizzy.

Should men with curly hair use conditioner?

Yes, conditioner is recommended for men with curly hair. Since curly hair is often more dry than straight hair, choosing a conditioner that hydrates and nourishes curls is very effective. Curls can be made to look defined and bouncy by using conditioners to help with detangling and frizz reduction.

How often should men with curly hair wash their hair?

Men with curly hair can choose how regularly or infrequently they want to wash their hair. Some men with curly hair could decide to wash it every day, while others might do it once a week or every few days. It depends on your lifestyle, personal preferences, and hair demands.

How can men with curly hair style their hair?

Men who have curly hair have many styling options. Many guys with curly hair opt to let their hair air dry while enhancing their curls with styling products. To emphasize and define their curls, some may diffuse their hair using a hair dryer or a diffuser attachment. Men with curly hair can also use straighteners to tame and smooth out their curls, or gels or pomades for more hold and definition.

Should men with curly hair use styling products?

Yes, men with curly hair may use styling products to enhance and tame their curls, reduce frizz and hold the curls in place. Styling products like gels, pomades, or creams can help to define and shape curls while also providing hold and reducing frizz. Selecting styling solutions that are made specifically for curly hair and free of harsh chemicals that might dry out your curls is vital.

No matter what type of curls you have, there is a perfect shampoo out there for you. With the right shampoo, you can keep your curls looking and feeling their very best. Try one of these options on our list of the best shampoos for men with curly hair to experience the difference for yourself.