12 Best Shampoos For Greasy Oily Hair

Using shampoo is important for those with oily hair because it helps to remove the excess oils and buildup that can accumulate on the scalp and make hair look flat and weighed down. When oils and other products build up on the hair, they can cause it to become greasy and heavy, making it difficult to style and manage. Shampoo helps to strip away these oils and leave the hair feeling clean and refreshed. Additionally, using a shampoo specifically formulated for oily hair can help to control excess oil production and leave the hair looking and feeling healthier. Overall, regular shampooing is an essential step in maintaining the health and appearance of oily hair.

In this article we explore the 12 best recommended shampoos you can use to manage greasy hair!

Blue Atlas Classic Shampoo

First up on our list of the best shampoos to combat greasy hair is the Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo: a gentle, all-natural formula that is specifically designed for people with greasy hair. The shampoo is formulated with a blend of premium, natural ingredients that work together to cleanse, nourish, and strengthen hair.

Coconut-derived surfactants in the formula work hard to cleanse away dirt and oil. The result? Nourished and beautifully healthy hair, in a formula that is gentle enough to be used daily. It is safe for color-treated and damaged hair as well as being vegan, preservative-free, paraben-free, synthetic dye-free, phthalate-free and cruelty-free. The ingredients used in this shampoo are naturally sourced from plants, fruits, and minerals. Ingredients contained such as saw palmetto and vegan biotin help to fortify hair and improve its overall health. Saw palmetto is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and its ability to counter DHT, a hormone that contributes to overstimulation of oil production and hair loss. This ingredient also works to improve hair volume and hydrate the scalp. Vegan biotin, a B vitamin, helps to strengthen hair and promote healthy growth, while nourishing the scalp.

The shampoo also contains jojoba protein, which experts say helps to repair stressed-out strands, and aloe vera to soothe the scalp. Aloe barbadensis works to moisturize and provide antioxidant benefits. In fact, the leaves in the aloe plant include vitamins A, C, and E! Jojoba protein is a natural ingredient that helps to repair and strengthen damaged hair.

Overall, Blue Atlas is one of the top shampoos recommended when managing greasy hair. It's gentle, effective, and formulated with natural ingredients that work together to cleanse and strip excess oil without drying out or harming the scalp.

2. L'Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo

LOréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo

L'Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo is a great option for people with greasy hair. This shampoo contains a unique blend of three different types of clay: kaolin, montmorillonite, and ghassoul.

The kaolin clay, known for its absorbing properties, helps to remove excess oil and impurities from the hair and scalp. This clay absorbs excess sebum, a natural oil the scalp produces, that can accumulate on the hair and scalp, making it greasy. The montmorillonite clay is rich in minerals and helps to purify and detoxify the hair and scalp. This clay removes impurities and buildup from the hair and scalp which can also contribute to greasiness. Ghassoul clay is a natural exfoliant that helps to gently remove dead skin cells and unclog pores on the scalp.

This shampoo is designed to effectively absorb excess oil and impurities from the hair and scalp. It also helps to rebalance the scalp, leaving it feeling clean and refreshed. The shampoo is also formulated without parabens and dyes, making it suitable for color-treated hair. By using this shampoo, you can expect to have hair that looks and feels clean and refreshed, with less greasiness. This shampoo is suitable for daily use, and is a great option for people looking for a long-term solution to greasy hair.

3. Pantene Pro-V Sheer Volume Shampoo

Pantene Pro-V Sheer Volume Shampoo

Pantene Pro-V Sheer Volume Shampoo is designed to address the specific needs of those with fine, greasy hair. The formula includes a combination of ingredients that work together to help control excess oil and add volume. A lightweight, volumizing ingredient called panthenol, also known as vitamin B5, helps to thicken and plump up each strand of hair, giving the appearance of more volume. It is a highly beneficial ingredient that helps to retain moisture, making the hair more hydrated, softer, and less prone to breakage. Panthenol can also penetrate the hair shaft and provide deep moisture, helping to repair damaged hair and improve its overall appearance and texture from the inside out.

Additionally, it contains the gentle cleansing ingredient sodium lauryl sulfate which helps remove buildup of oils and styling products that make the hair appear greasy and flat. The shampoo has a lightweight consistency, which in turn adds to the appearance of fuller, more voluminous hair.

This shampoo also contains built-in conditioning agents to combat oil-stripping of the hair. The conditioning ingredients help to detangle the hair and provide a volumizing boost without making hair heavy. This formula is designed to be gentle and it's free of parabens, dyes, and mineral oil. We recommend this to be used as part of the Pantene Pro-V Sheer Volume system for best results, which includes a conditioner and a volumizing mousse.

4. Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Shampoo

Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Shampoo

Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Shampoo is made with 100% natural ingredients, and is free from parabens, silicones, and artificial colors. This shampoo is designed to gently cleanse hair while also controlling oil.

The shampoo is likely to contain natural ingredients such as coconut oil, which is known for its moisturizing and nourishing properties. This means you’ll be able to cleanse your hair without stripping it of its natural oils, which can leave it feeling dry and brittle. Oil production will be more controlled, resulting in hair that’s healthier and more balanced.

The shampoo also contains ingredients such as lemon and grapefruit, which are natural astringents known for controlling oil and promoting a healthy scalp. Additionally, aloe vera or chamomile, which can help to soothe the scalp and provide added hydration.

More good news about this product is it’s free of harsh chemicals and artificial ingredients, which can cause irritation or damage to the hair and scalp over time. It’s also likely to be biodegradable, which means it is less harmful to the environment. This shampoo is suitable for those who are looking for natural, clean beauty products.

5. Bumble and bumble Bb. Prêt-à-Powder

Bumble and bumble Bb. Prêt-à-Powder

Bumble and bumble Bb. Prêt-à-Powder is a dry shampoo designed for days when you don't have time to wash your hair. A little of this will absorb excess oil and add volume and texture to hair.

Containing ingredients such as rice starch and kaolin clay, natural oil-absorbing agents, this dry shampoo will soak up the oils from the scalp and hair, leaving it feeling clean and refreshed.

The dry shampoo is also likely to contain ingredients that add volume and texture to hair. Silica is used to thicken and texturize the hair, giving the appearance of more volume. Additionally, it may contain ingredients such as polymers that can provide a lightweight hold and help to create a volumized look.

This dry shampoo comes in a powder form which is easy to apply and easy to use on all hair types, making it truly versatile. The powder can be applied directly to the roots and scalp, and then massaged in to absorb oils and add volume. This product is a time saver, a styling aid and a quick refresh solution for your hair when you're on the go.

6. Kérastase Specifique Bain Divalent Shampoo

Kérastase Specifique Bain Divalent Shampoo

Kérastase Specifique Bain Divalent Shampoo is a luxurious product specifically formulated to effectively manage excessive oil production on the scalp. The shampoo is expertly crafted to help regulate sebum production, leaving hair feeling clean and refreshed.

The shampoo is infused with a blend of powerful ingredients such as salicylic acid, which is renowned for its ability to regulate sebum production and prevent the buildup of oils on the scalp. Additionally, piroctone olamine possesses anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties to effectively soothe and cleanse the scalp.

The shampoo is also enriched with a combination of sulfates that work in synergy to deeply cleanse the scalp, removing buildup of oils, dirt and product residue. Menthol provides a refreshing, cooling sensation to the scalp.

This shampoo is formulated to be gentle, yet highly effective in cleaning the scalp and hair. It is ideal for those with oily scalps who are searching for a product that can help regulate sebum production and leave hair feeling clean and fresh. It may also be suitable for those with oily scalps and dandruff issues.

7. Head & Shoulders Classic Clean Shampoo

Head & Shoulders Classic Clean Shampoo

Head & Shoulders Classic Clean Shampoo is an elite haircare solution that has been meticulously formulated to effectively combat greasiness and dandruff. The shampoo is crafted to be gentle on hair and scalp, leaving it feeling rejuvenated and refreshed.

Infused with a potent active ingredient known as pyrithione zinc, this highly effective anti-dandruff agent targets the fungus responsible for dandruff. It also works to soothe and calm the scalp, significantly reducing itching and flaking. Additionally, the shampoo contains moisturizing and conditioning agents such as dimethiconol, which impart manageability and suppleness to the hair.

The shampoo is also fortified with a gentle cleansing ingredient such as sodium lauryl sulfate, which helps to eliminate buildup of oils and styling products, thereby preventing hair from appearing greasy. The shampoo has an expertly balanced pH level, which helps to preserve the natural balance of the scalp, leaving it feeling clean and refreshed without drying it out.

Head & Shoulders Classic Clean Shampoo is suitable for all hair types and can be used on a daily basis, making it a highly versatile product. It is a potent remedy for combating dandruff and greasiness, leaving both the hair and scalp feeling rejuvenated and refreshed. It is suitable for both men and women and can be seamlessly incorporated into a daily haircare regimen.

8. Dove Dermacare Scalp Soothing Moisture Shampoo

Dove Dermacare Scalp Soothing Moisture Shampoo

Dove Dermacare Scalp Soothing Moisture Shampoo is a premium haircare product. The shampoo boasts a unique blend of ingredients that work in harmony to soothe the scalp and leave hair with a clean, healthy appearance.

It is infused with ingredients such as piroctone olamine, which possess anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties, to effectively soothe and cleanse the scalp. Traces of salicylic acid and piroctone olamine are also contained which regulate sebum production and prevent the buildup of oils on the scalp. Glycerin and coconut oil moisturize and nourish the scalp, ensuring there’s no dryness and creating a more balanced environment for your hair to flourish. The result is a scalp that feels sparkling clean for longer.

Dove Dermacare Scalp Soothing Moisture Shampoo is designed to be gentle on the scalp, yet highly effective in clearing away oil. It’s ideal for those searching for a product that can help soothe the scalp, regulate sebum production, and leave hair with a clean, healthy appearance.

9. Herbal Essences bio:renew Blue Ginger & Micellar Water Shampoo

Herbal Essences bio:renew Blue Ginger & Micellar Water Shampoo

Herbal Essences bio:renew Blue Ginger & Micellar Water Shampoo is intended to be a gentle cleanser that controls oil and adds volume to your hair. To support this, it’s made with natural ingredients and is free from parabens, gluten, and colorants. This shampoo is powered by the bare necessities.

A unique blend of ingredients work together to help you achieve your hair goals These include blue ginger extract, which studies say helps strengthen hair, aids in hair growth and strips oil. Micellar water gently cleanses without stripping your hair of all its natural oils, ensuring your hair is balanced and clean.

The shampoo also contains tea tree oil to regulate sebum production and prevent the buildup of oils, as well aspeppermint oil for a refreshing and invigorating sensation to the scalp.

Suitable for those with fine, greasy hair who are looking for a product that can add volume and leave hair feeling clean and refreshed, and those with sensitive scalps who want a product free from irritants.

10. Neutrogena Anti-Residue Shampoo

Neutrogena Anti-Residue Shampoo

Neutrogena Anti-Residue Shampoo is a gentle yet effective option for people with greasy hair. This shampoo is specifically designed to remove up to 90% of the buildup from hair, including product buildup, minerals, and impurities that can accumulate over time.

The shampoo is free of parabens, dyes, and harsh sulfates, meaning it’s gentle enough for daily use. This is a great option for people who need to remove buildup on a regular basis. And to make sure it’s not stripping your hair of its natural oils and goodness, it’s formulated with a unique blend that nourishes the hair and scalp, leaving hair looking healthy and feeling refreshed.

When using the shampoo, it's recommended to wet hair and massage the shampoo onto the scalp and throughout the length of the hair. Leave the shampoo on the hair for a minute before rinsing it off. With regular use, oily buildup and gunk will be a thing of the past, so you’ll get to enjoy hair that feels clean and light.

11. Aveda Invati Advanced Exfoliating Shampoo

Aveda Invati Advanced Exfoliating Shampoo

Indulge in a luxurious haircare experience with Aveda Invati Advanced Exfoliating Shampoo. Specially crafted for those with oily scalps, this shampoo features a unique blend of ingredients that work together to gently exfoliate the scalp, leaving hair feeling clean, healthy, and revitalized.

Infused with potent ingredients such as salicylic acid, this shampoo effectively removes the buildup of oils, dirt, and product residue while exfoliating, leaving the scalp renewed and refreshed.

Enriched with a blend of Ayurvedic herbs such as turmeric, ginseng, and amla, this shampoo works to nourish and strengthen hair, while balancing the scalp. Amino acids and plant-derived ingredients work to strengthen the hair from root to tip.

Expertly formulated to be gentle yet highly effective, this shampoo is perfect for those with oily scalps looking for a product that can help exfoliate, regulate sebum production, and leave hair feeling clean, healthy, and revitalized. Suitable for those with sensitive scalps as well, it’s no wonder why this shampoo needed to be included in our list of the best shampoos for oily hair.

12. Redken Scalp Relief Oil Detox Shampoo

Redken Scalp Relief Oil Detox Shampoo

And last on our list of the best shampoos for oily hair is this. The Redken Scalp Relief Oil Detox Shampoo contains a blend of essential oils and botanical extracts known for their purifying and detoxifying properties, such as rosemary, tea tree, and peppermint oil. These ingredients can help to stimulate the scalp, unclog hair follicles, and leave the hair and scalp feeling refreshed and invigorated.

Additionally, the shampoo contains nourishing ingredients such as vitamin E and natural oils, which help to hydrate the scalp and hair, leaving it looking and feeling healthy and shiny. The shampoo is designed to be suitable for daily use and can be paired with other haircare products from the same line to provide a complete haircare solution for oily scalps.

One of the key ingredients in the shampoo is salicylic acid, which effectively exfoliates the scalp and removes buildup of oils, dirt, and product residue. This ingredient helps to unclog pores and remove any impurities that may be causing the scalp to become oily. Additionally, the shampoo contains kaolin clay, which is designed to absorb excess oil and impurities from the scalp and hair.

One of the benefits of using this shampoo is that it helps to regulate sebum production on the scalp. Oily scalps often produce an excessive amount of sebum, which can lead to an overproduction of oils on the scalp and hair. By using this shampoo, individuals can balance the production of sebum on their scalp, which leads to healthier and cleaner hair.

All of the shampoos on our list are specially formulated to tackle greasiness and address the specific needs of individuals with oily scalps. They all have different ingredients and formulations that target the root cause of greasiness. For instance, some shampoos may contain ingredients such as salicylic acid, which is known to help regulate sebum production and prevent the buildup of oils on the scalp. Other shampoos may contain a blend of Ayurvedic herbs such as turmeric, ginseng, and amla, which work together to nourish and strengthen the hair, while keeping the scalp balanced and healthy.

It's important to note that everyone's hair and scalp is different, so it's always a good idea to try a few different options to find the one that works best for you. It's also essential to maintain a healthy haircare routine, which includes regular shampooing, conditioning, and deep-cleansing treatments. By regularly using a shampoo that is formulated to address greasiness and maintaining a healthy haircare routine, you can achieve the hair you’ve been dreaming of.

Frequently asked questions

How often should you strip oil from your hair and scalp?

It is not recommended to strip oil from the hair frequently, as doing so can deprive the hair of its natural oils and cause damage. How often you should do this depends on your hair type, scalp condition, and personal preferences.

For those with oily hair, it may be necessary to shampoo more frequently to remove excess oil. However, it is still important to use a gentle shampoo and not to over-wash the hair, as over time this can dry it out and wreak further havoc. It is generally recommended to wash your hair with specifically formulated products no more than twice a week.

If you have dry or damaged hair, it may be best to avoid using harsh shampoos or chemicals and instead use a gentle, sulfate-free shampoo.

The frequency of hair washing should be adjusted based on the hair type and scalp condition. For example, those with curly or textured hair may need to wash their hair less frequently than those with straighter hair. In a similar vein, using a shampoo for oily hair if you have dry hair can cause further dryness, irritation, and breakage. Make sure to choose the right shampoo for your hair type.

Ultimately, your best guide is to pay close attention to your hair and scalp and adjust your washing routine as needed. If you notice that your hair is looking or feeling dry, damaged, or brittle, it may be time to cut back on the frequency of stripping oil from your hair.

How to apply an oil-stripping shampoo to maximize results

Applying an oil-stripping shampoo to your hair is a simple process, but it's important to follow the instructions on the product label to ensure the best results. Here are some general steps for applying an oil-stripping shampoo to your hair:

Wet your hair thoroughly with warm water Dispense a small amount of shampoo into your hand, about the size of a quarter, and lather it between your palms vigorously. Apply the shampoo to your scalp gently, using your fingertips to massage it into the hair and scalp Make sure to massage the shampoo into the roots of your hair, as this is where excess oil tends to build up Leave the shampoo on your hair for a few minutes to allow it to work its magic

Rinse your hair thoroughly with warm water Repeat the process if necessary, but be careful not to over-shampoo your hair Follow up with a conditioner to hydrate and nourish the hair

Keep in mind that stripping the hair of oils too frequently can cause damage, so it's best to use these types of shampoos only when necessary and to use a gentle, moisturizing conditioner afterwards. It's also important to choose a shampoo that is suitable for your hair type and scalp condition.

How is regular shampoo different from shampoo that is formulated to treat oily hair?

Regular shampoo is a basic formula that is designed to clean the hair and scalp, and is suitable for most hair types. It typically contains a balance of cleaning agents and moisturizing ingredients that work together to gently remove dirt and debris while also nourishing and hydrating the hair.

On the other hand, shampoo specifically formulated for oily hair is designed to target and control excess oil production. These shampoos often have a stronger and more effective cleaning formula, which is able to remove more oil and buildup from the hair and scalp. They may also contain ingredients such as tea tree oil, peppermint oil, or salicylic acid that can help to regulate the scalp's oil production. Additionally, they tend to be formulated with less moisturizing ingredients, so that they don't add more oil to the hair and scalp.