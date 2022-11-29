11 Coins To Buy Ahead Of The Next Altcoin Season

Currently, 43% of altcoins are performing better than BTC, suggesting that the next summer season for Altcoins is on the horizon. This means that right now is probably the perfect time to buy, so here are the most promising coins to invest in now:

Dash 2 Trade - Overall best coin to invest in now, RobotEra - Best play-to-earn game and multiverse project, Impt.io - Green crypto and carbon credits marketplace, Calvaria - Battle card game that can make you money, Cardano - Proof-of-stake blockchain, Binance Coin - Coin of the biggest exchange, Ethereum - Coin with the biggest market cap, Ripple - Coin that powers the Ripple network, EstateX - Project that connects blockchain and the real estate industry, Polkadot - Web3 blockchain software project, Avalanche - Fastest blockchain on the market.

Dash 2 Trade - Overall Best Coin to Invest Now

Dash 2 Trade is a new crypto analytics platform that allows users to get in-depth knowledge about the coins they wish to buy. The platform will have features such as social metrics, crypto charts and signals, technical indicators, and API. The native coin of the platform, called D2T, is currently on presale and has attracted over 70,000 traders from across the world. If you buy this coin now, it will earn you profit the moment it's released, and even more if you wait for the next season.

RobotEra - Best Play-To-Earn Game and Multiverse Project

Another project currently on presale is called RobotEra. This is an NFT multiverse project where users enter as virtual robots. The game is placed in a post-apocalyptic world where players can rebuild, buy land or improve their robots. The virtual planet is called TARO, and all players will be able to explore it and other virtual worlds. The native coin used on the platform is also called TARO, and it is in the final stages of its presale, so hurry up and buy it now.

Impt.io - Green Crypto and Carbon Credits Marketplace

Impt.io is a large ecosystem that connects over 10,000 companies with a single goal of reducing their carbon footprint. It's a blockchain-based carbon credits marketplace where all the credits will be minted as NFTs. The native token used for mining is called IMPT, and it is now on presale. Impt.io is a unique project linked to the growing carbon credits market, which has interested many companies and traders.

Calvaria - Battle Card Game That Can Make You Money

Calvaria is an exciting new battle card game that comes in P2P and F2P versions. Both versions are completely the same, but only the P2P can make you money. All players can access the P2P version by purchasing NFT collection cards. The native coin of the game RIA is on a successful presale that is in its final stage. If you invest now, the chances are you'll get a positive return once the game launches.

Cardano - Proof-Of-Stake Blockchain

Cardano is a scalable, sustainable, and flexible blockchain made for smart contracts. This is a next-generation platform set to beat Ethereum. Cardano uses proof of stake consensus, which makes this platform highly efficient, cost-effective, and eco-friendly. In the next couple of years, the Cardano price is predicted to rise, so invest now when the price is low.

Binance Coin- Coin of the Biggest Exchange

The biggest crypto exchange in the world is here to stay, and so is Binance Coin, the crypto that powers the whole platform. BNB operates on its own chain called Binance Chain, and the coin is mostly used by traders to pay Binance's transaction fees. BNB is a deflationary cryptocurrency because BNB tokens are regularly burned from the circulating supply.

Ethereum - Coin With the Biggest Market Cap

The second-best crypto after BTC is Ethereum, the largest altcoin by its market cap. Ethereum has made its way to the crypto world by providing a blockchain that can run smart contracts. The algorithm for the network has now been updated to version 2.0. and ETH is now a proof-of-stake token, which means transactions are faster and more cost-effective. Currently, the ETH is in a bear market, so investing now seems like a good opportunity.

XRP - Coin That Powers Ripple Network

XRP is a digital token that powers up a Ripple Consensus Ledger, a network that allows users to have safe and speedy transactions. It is a highly popular coin, particularly among banks, that shows enormous potential to beat traditional payment systems. The price of XRP has grown significantly since its release, but this is still a coin that waits for its next big bull run.

EstateX - Project That Connects Blockchain and Real Estate Industry

EstateX is a blockchain project that allows users to invest in real estate through the crypto world. With this platform, investors will be able to buy a share of real-world property. The native coin of the platform is ESX, which will be used for these transactions. If this becomes popular among investors, it could revolutionize the real estate market.

Polkadot - Web3 Blockchain Software Project

Polkadot is a blockchain ecosystem that consists of specialized blockchains called parachains. This decentralized platform is one of the first Web3 projects. The native coin of Polkadot is DOT, which has already proved to be a worthwhile investment. The future of the whole crypto world lies in Web3 projects, making DOT a more relevant token than ever. So before the season begins, buy DOT while it is still low.

Avalanche - Fastest Cryptocurrency in the Market

Avalanche is one of the most efficient and fastest blockchains on the market. By integrating different kinds of networks, Avalanche can speed up the transaction time for banks and other users. With Avalanche, something that usually lasts days can now be done in seconds. The native coin is AVAX, and this is also a coin that will see its bull run in the following months.

Invest Before New Altcoin Season Begins

It is no secret that the crypto market is in winter, but this should be something you use to your advantage. Now is the time to invest in crypto, and what's better than finding new promising coins like D2T, TARO, IMPT, and RIA that are on presale right now?