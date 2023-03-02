A dry scalp not only impacts how your hair looks but also causes irritation and frustration. The dryness is often accompanied by itching, skin irritation, dandruff, hair loss, hair breakage, and dry, brittle hair. These symptoms can be temporary or long-lasting, depending on the cause of your scalp dryness.

There are many potential causes of a dry scalp. They can range from longer-term causes such as medical conditions like the skin disorder psoriasis, or shorter-term causes such as fluctuating weather due to seasonal changes. Other common causes are lifestyle choices like swimming in chlorine pools, and hair styling habits such as dyeing your hair or using heated tools.

Even changes in your stress levels and emotional state can trigger hormonal fluctuations that impact your body’s production of natural oils that moisturize your scalp. Note that dehydration can occur frequently in the summer, and this has the impact of drying out your skin and scalp.

And all these factors are on top of your genetic composition, which determines how much sebum (natural oil) is produced by your body.

Evidently, there are many factors that can cause scalp dryness. No matter whether they are short- or long-term issues, there are solutions to rehydrate your scalp. The simplest method is to use the best shampoo and conditioner for dry scalp.

When searching for hair products to treat a dry scalp, the most important thing to check is that they are gentle and free from chemical irritants. Such irritants would aggravate the problem, even if the products were providing other useful benefits.

The shampoos and conditioners listed below were designed to target and treat symptoms of dry scalp and hair, using only mild ingredients, to soothe your skin and rejuvenate your hair. That’s why they made our list of the 11 best shampoos and conditioners for dry scalp.

Blu Atlas Classic Conditioner

The best conditioner for dry scalp is the Blu Atlas Classic Conditioner. It is a classic all-rounder that is suitable for all hair types. Vitally, 99% of its ingredients are derived from natural sources, such as fruits and plants.

The formula is very gentle, as well as being vegan, and free from parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and artificial fragrances. This makes the conditioner perfect for treating dry scalp as it is crafted for people with skin sensitivities, especially those in dire need of nourishing moisture.

Blu Atlas Classic Conditioner concentrates on soothing the scalp by restoring moisture and promoting repair to renew your hair for smooth, shiny locks. Avocado oil is a hydrating ingredient that can permeate into the scalp and hair strands due to monosaturated fats and oleic acid. This allows for ultimate moisturization, from the inside out.

White tea extract is a crucial supporting component as it has anti-inflammatory properties and conditions the hair by sealing in this freshly produced moisture. While these hydrating elements are taking care of your scalp, argan oil and barley proteins work on developing your beautiful hair.

Argan oil targets damaged hair with vitamins, fatty acids, and antioxidants to promote repair for smooth hair with fewer flyaways and frizz. The barley protein stimulates the growth of new, healthy hairs, using thiamin and niacin proteins. As a result, your hair is left shiny and soft, and your scalp is left moisturized and calm.

For thorough cleansing, you can precede the conditioner with Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo. It focuses on gentle nourishment by providing key proteins and vitamins, which promote growth and repair to strengthen your hair and skin. Jojoba oil seeps into the skin to provide nourishment from deep within the scalp, while aloe vera moisturizes to soothe any skin irritations and saw palmetto acts as an anti-inflammatory and hydrates your skin.

This lightweight conditioner comes in two distinct fragrance options because you don’t have to sacrifice captivating-smelling hair just because you have a dry scalp. If you prefer to be freshly cleansed without any scent, the classic option is fragrance-free. If, however, you want your hair to smell luscious, there is a coconut apricot fragrance version that will make your hair smell delectable.

The aggravations of dry scalp will be a thing of the past with Blu Atlas Classic Conditioner. As a product that targets both your dry scalp and the associated hair issues, it really is the best conditioner for a dry scalp.

2. Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Shampoo and Conditioner

A dry scalp, depending on the underlying cause, can lead to hair loss or thinning. If this is a symptom of your dry scalp, try using Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Shampoo and Conditioner. The Scalp Care set is not only designed to treat your scalp by soothing it, but it also strengthens your hair and discourages hair loss. In the initial trial customers, 85% of them noticed their hair was more voluminous and thicker.

The secret is Paul Mitchell’s patented Regeniplex blend that consists of clover flower, ginseng, Kakadu plum, turmeric, and pea peptides. This blend stimulates your scalp to promote hair growth and repair, resulting in thicker hair with more volume. The Regeniplex blend is a mild vegan formula as it is plant-based, without parabens, gluten, or sulfates. Due to this, it is color-safe, so you don’t have to worry about dulling your vivid colors.

Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Shampoo is a delicate cleansing agent that smoothes scalp irritation to ensure a healthy hair growth environment. Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Conditioner is a lightweight formula that fortifies brittle hair and conditions it into sleek waves for easy detangling. Your hair is made resilient against future breakage while increasing in volume.

The revitalizing nature of the tea tree is combined with basil, lemon, and fir, with sweeter undertones of amber, vanilla, and patchouli. Use Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Shampoo and Conditioner to foster healthier and thicker locks, and your hair will smell as good as it looks.

3. Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo

Sometimes the best way to treat a dry scalp is a good detoxifying while balancing natural nutrients and moisture for optimum scalp health. Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo aims to exfoliate product and skin buildup and remove irritating and harmful substances from the scalp for a thorough cleaning.

Do not let the strong cleaning results fool you! Of its ingredients, 95% are naturally derived, and there are no silicones, artificial dyes, parabens, phthalates, or sulfates present. This makes it both vegan and safe for colored or otherwise chemically-treated hair. It is crafted for people with a dry scalp to soothe the scalp and remove flaking skin. Briogeo boasts removal of up to 82% of scalp flaking, for the whole spectrum of hair types from straight to coily.

The key ingredient of this shampoo scrub is binchotan charcoal, which removes impurities from the surface of the hair strands and scalp. This is the primary detoxifying element in the formula that absorbs buildup and grime to allow it to easily be rinsed from your hair. The charcoal is supported by plant-based micro-exfoliants that target the buildup of products and dead skin cells to return the scalp’s healthy growth environment and allow natural oil production.

Meanwhile, cleansed skin is provided nutrients by panthenol vitamins to reinforce the hair strands. These nutrients are sealed in, with moisture, by coconut oil that seeps into the hair shaft. The ultra-moisturizing effect protects the strands against future breakage.

While the core ingredients work together to clean and support scalp health, the tea tree, peppermint, and spearmint oils soothe the symptoms of a dry scalp. Peppermint and spearmint oils comfort the scalp to decrease itching. Tea tree oil decreases inflammation with its antiseptic properties.

For an invigorating, cleansing scalp experience, opt for Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo.

4. Head & Shoulders Dry Scalp Care Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner

Dandruff is a tedious and obvious symptom of a dry scalp that can impact your hair and clothes as well. Reduction of dandruff flakes is the purpose of Head & Shoulders Dry Scalp Care Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner. Head & Shoulders flaunt their 100% reduction rate of visible dandruff flakes when used as directed.

The trick is its use of zinc pyrithione, which restores your natural balance of moisture to reduce scalp dryness and promotes increased production of natural oils. This results in a scalp relieved from itchiness and irritation, as well as decreased inflammation and redness, which lead to the reduction in dandruff.

Head & Shoulders Dry Scalp Care Anti-Dandruff Shampoo seeps through seven layers of your skin to moisturize and discontinue dandruff. It gives quick relief from the symptoms of a dry scalp to make your skin and hair healthier. The Head & Shoulders Dry Scalp Care Anti-Dandruff Conditioner seals in the zinc pyrithione for long-lasting dandruff relief.

This product system is color-safe and free from parabens. Not only is it safe, but it is also subtly fragrant as almond oil is used to give a simple refreshing smell to your hair. Head & Shoulders Dry Scalp Care Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner are the way to go if your dry scalp is giving you dandruff, and you instead want wonderfully-smelling hair that is smooth and flake-free.

5. Nioxin Scalp Relief System Kit

Nioxin Scalp Relief System Kit

Itchiness is one of the most frustrating symptoms of dry scalp, and it has the most widespread impacts as it can affect your behavior. Nioxin Scalp Relief System Kit was created to ease your itchy scalp and strengthen your skin’s natural moisture barrier.

The dermatologically-tested kit has three parts. The first is Nioxin Scalp Relief Cleanser, which gently cleans the scalp, without the use of sulfates or parabens. It is infused with Aloe Vera to soothe itching sensations. The second step is Nioxin Scalp Relief Conditioner, which nourishes the scalp to calm the itches. The third part is a leave-in treatment. The Nioxin Scalp Relief Soothing Serum soothes sensitive areas of the scalp.

All three parts have the same core ingredients that work in symphony to pacify an irritated scalp. Aloe vera is the principal soothing ingredient as it is incredibly hydrating and anti-inflammatory. It also has minerals and vitamins that encourage cellular division, and thus, hair growth. Nioxin crafted its own complex called Soothex, which reduces itching, irritation, stinging, and inflammation. This results in a soothing effect on your scalp.

Glycerin then hydrates the scalp and the hair, creating a layer of moisture to protect your scalp from sensations of irritation and itching. It also has a conditioning effect in the Nioxin Scalp Relief Conditioner, and it can aid in hair fortification against breakage.

The final core ingredient is the vitamin niacinamide, which stimulates the production of keratin to extend hair strands and build new hairs. Keratin is also a part of your skin’s barrier that works on the retention of natural moisture.

Itchiness won’t stand in your way any longer with the Nioxin Scalp Relief System Kit.

6. Dove Dermacare Scalp Coconut and Hydration Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner

Dove Dermacare Scalp Coconut and Hydration Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner

Caring for your scalp and hair should not cost you an arm and a leg, so Dove Dermacare Scalp Coconut and Hydration Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner are your saving grace. Hydration is the goal, the coconut and lime fragrance is just a bonus! This product set addresses the dire moisture requirement of dry scalps by providing a hydration boost.

Pyrithione Zinc is a gentle compound that restrains the occurrence of dandruff, leading to a soothed scalp without itching or irritation. Dove Dermacare Scalp Coconut and Hydration Anti-Dandruff Shampoo uses this element to seep into the scalp and remoisturize from the inside. The conditioner focuses on nourishment of the hair to ensure sufficient hydration of the scalp and surrounding hair strands.

When your scalp is amply hydrated, the symptoms of a dry scalp will drastically reduce, leaving hair nourished and healthy. To refresh your hair and scalp, without costing a fortune, try Dove Dermacare Scalp Coconut and Hydration Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner.

7. Vanicream Shampoo and Conditioner

Vanicream Shampoo and Conditioner

If you find your scalp is sensitive to the touch and flares up over small disruptions, you will need products designed for sensitive skin. Vanicream Shampoo and Conditioner were crafted to be an ultra-gentle cleansing and conditioning duo.

The Vanicream Shampoo removes waste from your hair and your scalp. By removing skin flakes, product buildup, sweat, and oils, it makes your head a clean environment to encourage growth and repair, and stimulate the production of natural moisture. This leaves your hair fresh and easy to manage, without the use of parabens, formaldehyde, or sulfates.

Vanicream Conditioner aims to smooth hair to reduce tangling and add body to your hair by revitalizing it. It is a silky, lightweight cream that does not contribute to product buildup in your roots. Your hair is left feeling smooth and healthy.

Sensitive skin is a symptom of a dry scalp, which should be treated delicately, so use Vanicream Shampoo and Conditioner.

8. Aveeno Rose Water and Chamomile Blend Shampoo and Conditioner

Aveeno Rose Water and Chamomile Blend Shampoo and Conditioner

Hair fragility can be an unfortunate side effect of a dry scalp. If your hair has become brittle and feels like every little thing makes it worse, try Aveeno Rose Water and Chamomile Blend Shampoo and Conditioner. Aveeno’s product system is a soft blend of ingredients with soothing properties that can carefully navigate the strands of your fragile hair.

The Aveeno Rose Water and Chamomile Blend Shampoo, free from sulfates and parabens, forms an extra-gentle cleansing gel. It is lightweight, so you won’t risk further damage to your hair by weighing it down. Once your hair has been primed, Aveeno Rose Water and Chamomile Blend Conditioner lathers into a rich cream to soothe your scalp and hair follicles.

Both products share a base component of colloidal oatmeal extract. This ingredient targets the scalp to calm inflammation and irritability. As it is in both the shampoo and conditioner, the oat works from the roots to the hair ends to result in smooth hair. The oat is infused with rose water and chamomile to liven up your senses while calming down your scalp.

For a soothing system that gently nourishes your scalp, without irritating your brittle hair, opt for Aveeno Rose Water and Chamomile Blend Shampoo and Conditioner.

9. Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Extra Strength Shampoo

Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Extra Strength Shampoo

When a dry scalp is caused by a medical condition, you will need a product that helps to treat the root cause. Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Extra Strength Shampoo is recommended by dermatologists to aid in the treatment of dandruff, psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis. While this shampoo may not be able to cure the disorder, it has been shown to control the symptoms of scalp conditions.

The active ingredient of Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Extra Strength Shampoo is neutar, otherwise known as 1% coal tar. This manages the itching feeling and the skin flakes. These effects are long-lasting and do not stop when you rinse the shampoo from your hair. The rich cleansing formula has the added benefit of conditioning elements. Your hair is left clean, soft, and smoothed.

Managing medical conditions can be a lot of work, so let Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Extra Strength Shampoo do some of the heavy lifting for you to soothe scalp itching and smooth your hair.

10. Yes To Tea Tree Scalp Relief Shampoo and Conditioner

Yes To Tea Tree Scalp Relief Shampoo and Conditioner

For those of you who are skeptical about the fantastical marketing claims made by some companies, check this out: Yes To completed a four-week blind study after the production of their Yes To Tea Tree Scalp Relief Shampoo and Conditioner.

The results? Overwhelming customer satisfaction. When using the shampoo and conditioning system together, 90% of participants reported a decrease in itching, saying their scalp felt soothed, and 88% of participants observed a reduction in skin flaking. The product also created noticeable increases in scalp moisture levels after eight days.

Yes To Tea Tree Scalp Relief Shampoo is a rich lathering product that soothes scalp dryness. The combination of tea tree oil, salicylic acid, and sage oil work together to moisturize your scalp and hair to calm irritation. Your hair is left cleansed and nourished.

The formula hydrates your scalp to calm any residual itching and moisturizes your hair to soften it. It seals in moisture and nutrients to give lasting relief from dry scalp symptoms, with a refreshing minty tingle. The key scalp relief components are tea tree oil and sage oil, while kukui seed oil and sweet potato extract bring moisturization to the scalp and smooth hair into supple, silky locks.

These products are composed of 98% naturally-derived ingredients, without parabens or silicones. The resulting vegan formula is tested in a cruelty-free manner by dermatologists, and offers color protection for vivid hair colors.

If you want confidence in lasting soothing scalp results, trust Yes To Tea Tree Scalp Relief Shampoo and Conditioner.

11. Matrix Biolage Scalp Sync Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Scalp Sync Conditioner

Matrix Biolage Scalp Sync Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Scalp Sync Conditioner

To give your scalp and hair luxury, salon-grade treatment, choose the Matrix Biolage Scalp Sync set. Both products are made with mint leaves and have formulas that mirror the antibacterial properties of the leaf to calm an irritated scalp. These products are vegan and suitable for all types of hair, including color-treated locks. They are also ethically a top choice as Matrix Biolage is a cruelty-free company that uses recycled materials for 100% of its bottles.

Matrix Biolage Scalp Sync Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is the purifying step that cleanses grime and dead skin from your scalp and hair. Formulated with pyrithione zinc, it reduces the number of visible skin flakes while alleviating scalp itching and irritation. This shampoo supports the balancing of your scalp’s moisture levels to ease irritation. Your hair is left thoroughly cleansed and healthier, with reduced skin flaking.

The Matrix Biolage Scalp Sync Conditioner for All Hair Types is the next step. It is a lightweight product that aims to provide nourishment to your scalp to soothe it while conditioning your hair to result in silky strands. Your scalp is the focus of this conditioner as healthy hair cannot grow in an unhealthy environment.

By nurturing your scalp and providing much-needed moisturization, beautiful and healthy locks won’t be far behind. This conditioner is also a brilliant anti-frizz product that promotes the repair of the scalp, resulting in strengthened and smoothed hair.

For salon-quality care that soothes your scalp and produces silky-smooth hair, use Matrix Biolage Scalp Sync system for the ultimate hair and scalp care.

Dry scalp care

When you have a dry scalp, it not only impacts your head and hair but also every other area of your life. That’s because it can cause frustrating irritation and skin flaking. In addition to using the best shampoo and conditioner for dry scalp, there are a few other tips to keep in mind to help you manage dry scalp symptoms.

Hair care routine tips

Making a few simple changes to your hair care routine will greatly improve the symptoms of a dry scalp. The main considerations involve how you wash your hair and scalp. For starters, do not wash your hair every day when you have a dry scalp. This will wash away natural hair oils before they have a chance to diffuse properly throughout your scalp and hair.

Try washing two to three times a week, depending on your hair type. When you do wash your hair, choose your products carefully. The ideal products to use are the best shampoos and conditioners for dry scalp, to ensure your hair and scalp are receiving the very best care. Finally, when wetting and rinsing your hair, use warm or cool water. Hot water can aggravate a dry scalp and cause further dryness.

As well as refining your washing process, adding a weekly hair treatment or mask will help in combating dry scalp symptoms. These treatments are intensely formulated to give concentrated hair benefits. To apply it, work the cream through your hair and scalp after washing; the treatment does the rest of the work for you.

Now a tip on what to avoid. Alcohol-based styling products will dehydrate your hair and reduce natural moisture production. They can exacerbate the symptoms of dry scalp and cause further irritation. Try switching to water-based products. They may not last as long, but they will allow your hair and scalp to be rejuvenated and give you relief from those pesky symptoms.

Lifestyle tips

A dry scalp is usually a symptom of a bigger issue, so some lifestyle changes may greatly improve your well-being. The first is a crucial and often overlooked step, drink more water! Ensuring that your entire body is hydrated will aid in scalp hydration and moisturization.

It is also important to consider your diet as salty and greasy foods can decrease moisture levels. If you can, try cutting back on these rich foods to allow natural moisture production to resume.

Additionally, keep in mind the climate that you are living in. There may not be much you can do about your outdoor environment, but if your house is dry, consider investing in a humidifier.

Final thoughts

Dry scalp can be frustrating, but it does not have to be permanent. There are multiple methods you can use to ease the symptoms and irritation, starting with the best shampoo and conditioner for dry scalp.

You can also talk to your hairdresser and doctor about the condition of your scalp as they may have recommendations tailored to your particular circumstance. Your comfort is key, whether that be in reducing irritation or improving your hair’s health.

Frequently asked questions

How do I choose the correct products to treat my dry scalp?

When choosing which products to use, select from the best shampoos and conditioners for dry scalp and try to tailor them to your specific symptoms. If irritation is your biggest problem, look for soothing products. If skin flaking is driving you up the wall, find products that address dandruff.

The right product is whichever one works best to make you feel comfortable and happy. If you are uncertain, you can ask your hairdresser for an expert opinion that is personalized to your situation.