10 New Casinos not on Gamstop (Feb 2024 Update)

Welcome to our top 10 list of the very best casinos not on Gamstop, we've scoured the internet to find the very best newest casinos not on gamstop in February 2024, and here are our top 10.
The past few years have seen an explosion in the popularity of casinos not on Gamstop in the UK, the main reason is that they can do things that UK-licensed casinos can't, like conduct transactions using cryptocurrencies or credit cards. In other cases, casinos not on Gamstop offer a route back into online gambling for players who've previously used GamStop to exclude themselves but have since had either a change of heart or a change in circumstances. There's no way to end a GamStop exclusion early, so if you do regret signing up to Gamstop and want to solve that problem, finding casinos not on GamStop is the only way to do it, however that may also come with increased risks.
Of course, playing at any online casinos involves an element of risk. You don't have the protections that you'd normally have if you were dealing with UKGC-licensed casinos. Should anything go wrong at a non GamStop casino, and you can't resolve your complaint directly with the casino you've played with, you're on your own. That's why it's absolutely vital to know which casinos not on GamStop can be trusted, and which are best left alone. Using our years of experience and our expert eye, we've researched, tried and tested the biggest and best casinos not on Gamstop, so you don't have to. Here are the Top 10 casinos not on Gamstop, these are the best of the bunch.
Top 10 Casinos Not on Gamstop Reviews
1. Nine Casino
Nine Casino is one of the most popular casinos not on gamstop, it was launched in 2021 and it has over 6,000 games, slots, live casino and sports bets. Nine Casino's welcome bonuses, 24/7 live chat support make it one of the best casinos not on gamstop on the market.
|Item
|Description
|Owner
|Uno Digital Media B.V
|Year of foundation
|2023
|License
|Curacao (not on Gamstop)
|Languages
|English
|Welcome Bonus
|100% UP TO �150 + 250 FS
|Wagering requirements
|40x WR on 1st, 2nd and 3rd Deposit.
Pros and Cons of Nine Casino
Pros
Extensive game selection with over 6,000 slots and casino games.
Generous welcome bonuses and daily, monthly casino promotions.
24/7 customer support via live chat and email.
Diverse banking options with secure transactions including Crypto.
Cons
Live chat support hours are limited.
No formal loyalty program currently available.
Curacao licensing is not the strictest or safest for UK players.
Nine Casino distinguishes itself as one of the best casinos not on Gamstop due to its exceptional casino game variety, including slots and live casino. The welcome package and ongoing promotions allow players to enjoy their gambling experience. The platform ensures a secure environment with SSL encryption and a Curacao license.
With 6,124 casino games from reputable providers such as Netent and Playson, players enjoy a diverse and thrilling gaming catalog. The casino's commitment to customer satisfaction is evident through 24/7 support and a range of banking options. While its not clear what Nine Casino does to retain players with loyalty promotions, frequent promotions cater to regular players.
Nine Casino's mobile compatibility, intuitive design, and fast site speed contribute to its appeal. The inclusion of sports betting and additional gaming products, such as financial betting and virtual sports, showcases its commitment to offering a comprehensive casino one-stop platform.
In summary, Nine Casino stands out as a top choice for players seeking a casino not on Gamstop with a rich gaming selection, lucrative promotions, and a focus on user satisfaction.
2. Jokabet
JokaBet is a new online casino catering to players from around the world, offering a vast selection casino games and sports bet vertical. Operated by Uno Digital Media B.V and licensed by Curacao eGaming, JokaBet ensures security with additional measures. While not registered with GamStop, it maintains good standards and positive player reviews, providing a reliable casino for online gaming.
|Item
|Description
|Website
|goldenbet.com
|Launched In
|2022
|Min. Deposit
|�20
|Payout Times
|Up to 3 Banking Days
|Payment Options
|Visa, MasterCard, Crypto, MiFinity, Bank Transfers
|Software Developers
|NetEnt, Microgaming, EvoPlay, and more
|Gambling Licence
|Curacao eGaming
Pros and Cons of JokaBet Casino
Pros:
Secure Non Gamstop Casino
Wide Range of Casino Games from Many Providers
Live Casino Experience
VIP Programme with Exclusive Bonuses
Accepts Revolut and Cryptocurrencies
Generous Bonuses including 250 Free Spins
High Deposit Limits for VIPs
Cons:
Not Registered in the UK
No Telephone-based Customer Support
Customer Support Only in English
JokaBet stands out as one of the best casinos not on GamStop due to its comprehensive casino experience and player-centric features. The casino boasts a vast game selection from top developers such as Realistic, Red Tiger and Microgaming. With high deposit limits and exclusive bonuses, JokaBet caters to both casual players and high rollers.
Moreover, the casino's commitment to responsible gambling is evident through strict security measures, self-exclusion options, and support for players facing challenges. The diverse payment methods, including cryptocurrencies, enhance convenience for players worldwide - they also accept the usual payment methods like Visa, Mastercard, Neteller and Skrill. JokaBet's attractive bonuses, including daily cashback and VIP rewards, contribute to a rewarding gaming journey. The absence of GamStop affiliation provides players with unrestricted access and higher betting limits, making JokaBet a premier choice for those seeking a secure and enjoyable online casino experience.
3. Goldenbet
Goldenbet Casino, launched in 2022, is a casino not on Gamstop offering a diverse gaming experience with over 4,200 games. Operated by Santeda International B.V. and licensed by Curacao eGaming, it focuses on a user-friendly interface, impressive bonuses, and a comprehensive sportsbook. The platform supports multiple payment methods and ensures a secure and fair gaming environment.
|Item
|Description
|License
|Curacao eGaming
|Game Categories
|Slots, Bingo, Roulette, Blackjack, Live Games
|Mobile Compatibility
|Yes, optimized for various devices, especially mobiles.
|Unique Feature
|VIP Program with gamified progression
|Security
|Complies with KYC standards, responsible gaming tools
Pros and Cons of Goldenbet
Pros:
£10 Minimum Deposit for Accessibility
Extensive Sports Betting Options
0% Fees on All Payment Methods
Diverse Gaming Options: Slots, Bingo, Table Games, Live Games
Mobile Compatibility for On-the-Go Gaming
24/7 Customer Support via Live Chat and Email
Cons:
No Demo Games; Real Money Play Only
Credit Cards Work for Depositing Only
Sticky Bonus Terms for Withdrawals, makes it harder to get winnings out
Casino not on gamstop
Goldenbet Casino can be considered as one of the best casinos not on Gamstop due to its low minimum deposit, and 0% fees on all transactions, plus the fact it opens its doors from players anywhere in the world (apart from the US and China). The platform's Curacao eGaming licence ensures a legal and legitimate gaming environment with fewer restrictions for players. The extensive sportsbook, along with a wide range of casino games, including slots, bingo, table games, and live games, caters to varied preferences.
Goldenbet's commitment to player accessibility is evident with a mobile-compatible platform, allowing gaming on the go. The 24/7 customer support, featuring live chat and email options, enhances the overall user experience. Despite some drawbacks like the absence of demo games and limitations on credit card use, Goldenbet excels in providing a rewarding and entertaining gaming environment for both international and UK players.
4. Donbet
DonBet Casino, established in 2023, is a casino not on GamStop with a Curacao license (which is a little bit of land owned by the Dutch on the edge of South America. Its mafia style logo and design further enriches the experience, providing a fun and entertaining experience. The mobile-friendly platform ensures accessibility, and the VIP program adds a gamified element, enhancing player engagement. DonBet prioritizes player safety, holding an eGaming license and implementing responsible gaming features.
|Item
|Description
|Min. Deposit
|�20
|Casino Deposit Bonus
|Up to �6,000
|Max. Wagering Bonus
|50x
|Launched
|Curacao, 2024
|Payment Methods
|Bank transfer, credit cards, crypto
|Number of Games
|1000+
|GamStop Self-Exclusion
|No
|Payout Time
|Up to 48 hours
Pros and Cons of Donbet
Pros:
Extensive game collection with over 5000 titles
Diverse gaming options including sports betting
Mobile-friendly platform for on-the-go gaming
Gamified VIP program with exclusive rewards
Responsive customer support and secure banking
Cons:
Credit card payouts not supported
Verification needed for withdrawals
Limited information on specific sportsbook markets
DonBet Casino distinguishes itself as one of the best casinos not on GamStop for several reasons. Its vast selection of slots including Immortal Romance, Golden Goddess, Pixies of the Forest and Thunderstruck. The inclusion of a sportsbook with comprehensive sports betting markets sets DonBet apart, allowing players to enjoy both casino and sports wagering.
The VIP program rewards players who spend the most and adds an immersive layer, in effect allowing players to level up as they progress through depositing more and more money. DonBet's commitment to responsible gaming, with features like account time out limits and self-exclusion options, reflects its dedication to player well-being. The absence of credit card payouts may be a limitation, but they do allow credit card deposits, but the support for alternative payment methods, including cryptocurrencies, enhances flexibility.
In summary, DonBet Casino's blend of branding, award winning slots, VIP experience levels provide an extensive gaming choice, and innovative features makes it a standout option for players seeking a casino not on Gamstop experience.
5. Golden Genie
Golden Genie, part of the Mad Entritanment DS DV casino network, presents a magical theme with a friendly blue genie mascot. Launched in Curacao, the casino stands out with a lavish welcome bonus of 100% up to £4000, attracting players with a unique game selection. However, it faces criticism for its high wagering requirements which are always complained about on player forums and lack of proper licensing, relying on a Curacao Master Licence - which is as useful as a sponge hammer. The casino offers a variety of popular slots, including Starburst, Legacy of Dead, and Bigger Bass Bonanza. Despite limited withdrawal options, 24/7 customer support through live chat enhances the player experience.
|Item
|Description
|Operator
|Mad Entritanment DS DV
|License
|Curacao
|Welcome Bonus
|Up to �6,000 + Free Spins
|Wagering Requirements
|x50
|Customer Support
|24/7 Live Chat
|Top Games
|Wolf Gold, Buffalo King, Gates of Olympus
Pros and Cons of Golden Genie
Pros:
100% up to £4000 Welcome Bonus: A substantial welcome bonus of up to £4,000 sets Golden Genie apart.
24/7 Customer Support: Accessible live chat support ensures assistance is readily available.
Unique slots: Popular slots like Starburst (extra high RTP version) and Legacy of Dead provide entertainment for players.
Cons:
High Wagering Requirements: A challenging 50x wagering requirement diminishes the appeal of the welcome bonus.
Lack of Proper Licensing: Golden Genie's Curacao license raises concerns about player safety and security.
Limited Withdrawal Options: The casino offers only bank transfer and crypto withdrawals, lacking variety.
Golden Genie, as a casino not on Gamstop, attracts players seeking alternatives to the UK gambling scene (and perhaps for players who have no choice if they have exclused themselves and have nowhere to play). Its strengths lie in the generous welcome bonus, phone support, and a wide range of popular slots. The casino's ability to operate without GamStop terms and conditions provides a natural choice for players looking for more options to gamble online from the UK. The acceptance of cryptocurrencies enhances privacy and caters to a younger audience.
While facing criticism for higher than usual WR and a lack of proper licensing, Golden Genie distinguishes itself with a straightforward approach and a focus on casino games. The absence of betting on sports such as Football, Rugby, NFL, eliminates clutter, making it an ideal choice for those primarily interested in slots and traditional casino games. The casino's commitment to a clean and sharp and friendly mascot with the Genie ensures a positive first impression. Overall, Golden Genie's unique combination of bonuses and games makes it a top contender among casinos not on Gamstop.
6. Galaxy Spins
Galaxy Spins, like Goldne Genie is also part of the Mad Entritanment DS DV casino network, but the difference is that this site offers a space-themed gaming experience set in the Galaxuy of slot spins. Launched in 2020, it has a welcome deposit pack of 200% up to £2,000 spread across the first six deposits. While the high wagering requirements of x50 may pose a challenge to some players, the casino's extensive game selection, including popular titles like Wolf Gold and Buffalo King, provides an engaging experience. The absence of a UK Gambling Commission license and limited ongoing promotions are notable drawbacks. However, Galaxy Spins compensates with 24/7 customer support and efficient withdrawal options.
|Item
|Description
|Casino Name
|Big Wins
|Years in Operation
|Newly Launched
|Games Offered
|Slots, Casino Games, Live Casino
|Year Established
|2022
|Payout Speed
|24-48 hours
Pros and Cons of Galaxy Spins
Pros:
Exceptionally generous welcome offer up to £2,000.
Round-the-clock customer support via live chat.
Diverse game selection, including popular titles like Wolf Gold.
Efficient withdrawal options, including bank transfers and Bitcoin.
Cons:
High wagering requirements (x50) for the welcome bonus.
No UKGC license.
Limited ongoing promotions compared to other Curacao-based casinos.
Galaxy Spins might be one of the best casinos not on Gamstop due to its enticing welcome package, providing new players with the opportunity to claim a substantial amount up to £2,000 on their first 6 deposits. While the high wagering might be a problem, the casino compensates with big named slots titles, featuring popular titles like Wolf Gold and Buffalo King. Efficient withdrawal options, including bank transfers and Bitcoin, contribute to the casino's features for players seeking reliable and straightforward transactions. Although the lack of a UK Gambling Commission license raises concerns, Galaxy Spins strives to provide a secure gaming environment with Curacao licensing and encryption measures. Despite the drawbacks, the casino's unique approach to promotions and occasional challenges sets it apart in a market often saturated with continuous offers, appealing to players looking for a different gaming experience outside the UK GamStop network.
7. Big Wins
Big Wins, launched by Big Wins DV Incorporated, is a prominent online casino with a focus on an extensive welcome promotion. While lacking a UKGC license, it offers a massive 300% deposit match up to £2000 on the first deposit, accompanied by 100 free spins. The casino boasts a straightforward interface, featuring two main categories: "Casino Games" and "Live Casino." Top games include Big Bass Bonanza, Rainbow Ryan, and Pearl Lagoon.
|Item
|Description
|Licensing:
|Curacao Gaming Authority
|Owners:
|Blue Media Group
|Launch Year:
|2016
|VPN Requirement:
|Yes (for certain regions)
|Bonus
|100% up to �500 + 100 Free Spins
Pros and Cons of Big Wins Casino
Pros:
Enormous welcome promotion with a 300% deposit match up to £2000 on the first deposit.
Quick withdrawal processing, promising no longer than 48 hours for processing.
Acceptance of cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals.
Diverse game selection with top titles like Big Bass Bonanza and Rainbow Ryan.
Cons:
No UK Gambling Commission license, putting UK players in risk of no come back if they have issues with deposits or withdrawals.
High wagering requirements of x50 for all bonus funds.
Limited ongoing promotions and absence of loyalty programs beyond the welcome offer.
Big Wins Casino, despite lacking a UKGC license, stands out among casinos not on Gamstop due to its massive welcome bonus, quick withdrawal processing, and acceptance of cryptocurrencies such as Dodgecoin and Litecoin. The casino offers a unique gaming experience with a variety of slots, including popular titles like Big Bass Bonanza and Rainbow Ryan. The absence of sports betting options is compensated by a solid gaming portfolio, catering to both slot enthusiasts and table game players. While the wagering requirements are higher than ideal, the enticing bonuses for new and loyal players contribute to the casino's appeal. With a focus on user-friendly features, extensive game offerings, and ongoing promotions, Big Wins competes well in the casino not on Gamstop arena, attracting players who seek a diverse and rewarding gaming experience outside the traditional UKGC-regulated platforms.
8. Golden Lion
Golden Lion Casino, owned by the Blue Media Group, offers a premium online gambling experience since 2016. With a luxurious black and gold theme, it stands out from cartoonish counterparts. Licensed by Curacao's gaming authority, it provides secure gameplay with a non-GamStop option. A VPN may be required for US players or Chinese players. The casino boasts lots of real money slots, and user-friendly banking options. While lacking a solid poker system or sportsbook, it compensates with 0% fee-free banking, quality customer service, and advanced security.
|Item
|Description
|Licensing
|Cura�ao eGaming
|Transaction Fees
|No fees on deposits
|Minimum Deposit
|�20
|Withdrawal Time
|Up to 3 days
|Game Lobby
|Over 5,000 titles
Pros and Cons of Golden Lion
Pros:
Multiple casino owners with plenty of experience in the industry.
Great selection of games, including a broad spectrum of real money slots.
Fee-free banking and manageable promotions to integrate into your gaming strategy.
Quality customer service and advanced security for your peace of mind.
Cons:
Still needs to get a solid poker system or sportsbook.
The available playthroughs are based on high bonus wagering, so you must be careful.
You will need to be aware of cash-out limits before withdrawing.
Golden Lion Casino stands out as one of the best casinos not on GamStop due to its unique features. With a rich history since 2016 and ownership by the reputable Blue Media Group, it ensures a secure and enjoyable gaming experience. The non-GamStop affiliation, backed by a Curacao license, provides freedom for players, especially those who've self-excluded in the UK. The casino's decision to avoid the UKGC license exempts it from GamStop restrictions, welcoming self-excluded Brits without repercussions. This freedom extends to the diverse game selection, including real money slots and live casino games.
Golden Lion's quick payout processing, absence from GamStop restrictions, and enticing bonuses, including free spins and match bonuses, contribute to its appeal. However, players should be mindful of the high 50x wagering requirement associated with bonuses. Despite lacking a sportsbook or solid poker system, Golden Lion's focus on quality gaming, secure transactions, and efficient customer support positions it as a top choice for those seeking a casino not on Gamstop experience.
9. Velobet
VeloBet Casino, a prominent non-GamStop option for UK players, entered the iGaming scene with a diverse game lobby, user-friendly interface, and reliable payment methods. With features like Curaçao eGaming licensing, no transaction fees on deposits, and a low minimum deposit limit, VeloBet offers a compelling gaming experience. However, potential downsides include withdrawal processing times and the absence of demo versions for games.
|Item
|Description
|Launch Year:
|2022
|License:
|Cura�ao Gaming Control Board
|Games:
|Jackpot Slots, Table Games, Live Casino
|Developers:
|NetEnt, IGT, Playtech, and more
|Payment Methods:
|Various including cryptocurrency
|Bonuses:
|Multiple welcome bonuses, tailored offers
Pros and Cons of VeloBet Casino
Pros
0% Transaction Fees on Deposits, enhancing the player's budget.
Low £20 Minimum Deposit makes the platform accessible.
No ID verification on sign-up for quick registration.
Cons
Withdrawals can take up to 3 days, affecting speed.
No demo versions of games available for testing.
No withdrawals on credit cards, limiting payment options.
VeloBet Casino distinguishes itself as one of the best casinos not on GamStop due to its official Curaçao eGaming Licensing, guaranteeing adherence to international gambling standards. With 0% transaction fees on deposits and a low £20 minimum deposit, VeloBet ensures accessibility for players with varying budgets. While withdrawals may take up to 3 days, the casino's focus on player-friendly odds, varied bonuses, and a commitment to responsible gambling contributes to its appeal. VeloBet's emphasis on providing a seamless mobile experience, coupled with a comprehensive sportsbook offering, further solidifies its position as a top choice for those seeking a casino not on Gamstop experience.
10. Spicy Jackpots
Spicy Jackpots, established in 2022, stands out as a vibrant online casino with a focus on jackpot slots. Holding a valid license from the Curaçao Gaming Control Board, this casino offers a diverse range of games from top developers like NetEnt, IGT, and Playtech. Players can enjoy a secure and fair gaming environment with various payment options and a plethora of bonuses.
|Item
|Description
|Launch Year:
|2022
|License:
|Cura�ao Gaming Control Board
|Games:
|Jackpot Slots, Table Games, Live Casino
|Developers:
|NetEnt, IGT, Playtech, and more
|Payment Methods:
|Various including cryptocurrency
|Bonuses:
|Multiple welcome bonuses, tailored offers
Pros and Cons of Spicy Jackpots Casino
Pros:
Six welcome bonuses for new players
Special offers for loyal players
Extensive collection of over 1000 games
Not on GamStop, catering to a broader audience
Mobile-friendly platform for on-the-go gaming
Cons:
Not available in some countries
Withdrawal limits and options may be restrictive for some players
Reports of occasional slow customer support response times
Extensive list of restricted countries may limit user base
Spicy Jackpots casino's commitment to player security is evident through its Curaçao license and SSL encryption. The availability of various payment methods, including cryptocurrency, adds flexibility to financial transactions. Despite occasional customer support challenges, Spicy Jackpots stands out for its mobile-friendly platform and transparent gaming environment.
Whether you seek a rich gaming experience or appreciate a casino not bound by GamStop restrictions, Spicy Jackpots proves to be a top contender, offering excitement, rewards, and a secure gaming haven beyond the limitations of GamStop.
Conclusion
It almost goes without saying that the list above isn’t complete. For all the thousands of online casinos and betting sites that carry UK Gambling Commission licenses or work with GamStop, there are thousands more that don’t. With new casinos springing up every day in places like Costa Rica, Belize and Curacao, the number of casinos not on GamStop increases every day. Some of them will be awful, and some of them will be excellent. The risks involved in finding out which are which are significant, though, and that’s why we still suggest you stick with the ten options we’ve highlighted for you above. They’re sites that have demonstrated that they can be trusted, and they have legions of happy players all over the world.
None of this is to say that there aren't other casinos not on GamStop out there that behave themselves and treat players fairly. We're sure they are, and in the future, perhaps we'll come back to this page and update the information if we believe any of them are more deserving of a place in our top ten than the sites we've highlighted. For now, though, if you're someone who's on the hunt for a casino not on Gamstop and you want to be sure that you're spending your money with a casino that's going to give you a fair chance of making a return, the sites above represent a range of genres, styles and categories. From fantastic slots sites to great sports betting brands, they're the very best of the casinos not on GamStop.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.