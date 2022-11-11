10 Crypto Coins Experts Are Expected To Buy In 2023

It’s no longer news that digital currencies are here to stay. Despite the great risk that comes with their volatility, cryptocurrencies have proven to be a viable investment option. And so, as the year comes to an end, crypto investors and enthusiasts are curious about which cryptocurrency coins that should buy in 2023.

In this article, we will take a look at 10 cryptocurrencies experts are expected to buy in 2023. Some of these coins include Dash 2 Trade, IMPT, Calvaria, and Tamadoge. Read on to find out more!

1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T) – Top utility crypto analytics platform

2. IMPT.io (IMPT) – The best eco-friendly coin

3. Calvaria (RIA) – Best blockchain-based play-to-earn card game

4. Tamadoge (TAMA) – Number one meme coin with amazing use cases

5. Ethereum (ETH) – Top DeFi and smart contract blockchain

6. Decentraland (MANA) – Prime Metaverse token

7. Bitcoin (BTC) – The king of cryptocurrencies

8. Binance Coin (BNB) – The native token of Binance exchange

9. ApeCoin (APE) – Utility and governance token

10. Algorand (ALGO) – A permissionless and interoperable proof-of-stake blockchain



#1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

The Dash 2 Trade coin is expected to be investors’ favorite in 2023 due to the beneficial information provided by its social trading platform. With the platform’s crypto analytics and market signals, there is a real value that attracts new and veteran crypto investors.

D2T also allows users to simulate actual trading situations without losing real money with its back tester feature, which is great for both new and expert traders. Veteran investors can customize their trading strategies and monitor the latest trends and updates for successful trading. Such a token backed up by a high-value platform is a “must-buy” in 2023.

#2. Tamadoge (TAMA)

Like D2T, Tamadoge is a new cryptocurrency project. Its utility approach to the industry sets it apart from its direct competitors - meme coins. First of all, meme tokens generally do not possess any utility features except for being means of digital payments. Tamadoge bucks this trend by providing a P2E ecosystem where users earn rewards by pitting tokenized NFT doges against each other. The platform’s native token, TAMA, is deflationary and has a capped market supply of 2 billion tokens.

#3. IMPT.io (IMPT)

IMPT is selling at $0.023 per token in its second presale stage. Its market supply is capped at 3 billion tokens, distributed unevenly for various purposes such as presales, marketing, ecosystem, and early adoption.

Users can purchase carbon credits as they go about their regular shopping and earn incentives for retiring them. The incentives are in the form of specially designed NFTs, which users can flip for a profit on secondary marketplaces like OpenSea.

#4. Calvaria (RIA)



Like Tamadoge, Calvaria is a Play-to-Earn ecosystem. However, that’s where the similarities end. The blockchain ecosystem is based on a game called Calvaria: Duels of Eternity. Unlike certain blockchain games, Calvaria is also available on Web 2.0 platforms as a free-to-play game.

The project targets a new market (everyday gamers) by providing them with blockchain-based incentives to take their gaming to the next level. To this effect, the game features tokenized battle cards and a fiercely competitive system where users earn rewards for devising match and tournament-winning strategies.

In-game assets are tokenized and can be owned on the blockchain to be sold for profit or used to upgrade battle cards.

#5. Ethereum (ETH)

Would any list of top-performing cryptocurrencies for 2023 be complete without Ethereum? Such is Ethereum’s relevance to the crypto industry that it simply had to have a place in this comprehensive list.

Its current market price is a little under $1,500, where it has remained for the best part of 2022. However, it’s tipped to surge in 2023, particularly in light of the project’s switch to a more energy-efficient consensus mechanism.



#6. Decentraland (MANA)

If Bitcoin is the king of digital payments, and Ethereum pioneered DeFi, then Decentraland is the prime Metaverse ecosystem. Decentraland is an Ethereum-based blockchain that features a Metaverse ecosystem packed with tons of utility features.

It is a digital real estate where users can do virtually anything from gaming to shopping. The parcels of property on the digital real estate are represented by tokens called LAND. MANA is the ecosystem’s native token and is the basis for transactions and payments on Decentraland.

#7. Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin hardly needs any introduction, as its status among cryptocurrencies speaks for itself. It is the largest cryptocurrency by market cap and trading volume and features in more trading pairs than any token, including stablecoins like USDT.

Its current market value is just shy of $20,000, which pales in significance to its earlier heights of over $60,000. Nevertheless, for its sheer status in the industry, Bitcoin is tipped by experts to pump in 2023.



#8. Binance Coin (BNB)

With a market cap of $52 billion, BNB is one of the top-ranked, most traded tokens. It is the native token of the Binance Smart Chain (BNB), a blockchain developed by the creators of the world’s largest exchange platform, Binance.

It was initially designed to be a utility token for discounted trading fees. However, it now has more varied uses, including payments for financial and entertainment services and bookings. Without any doubt, BNB looks primed to increase significantly in 2023.



#9. ApeCoin (APE)

The Bored Ape Yacht Club is a collection of unique NFTs that are algorithmically generated. Apecoin was developed by Yuga Labs and was designed to be the native token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC).

Additionally, holders can access various ecosystem features, including events, games, services, and merchandise. With its amazing utilities, traders can expect to see the token pump considerably in 2023.



#10. Algorand (ALGO)

Algorand is a blockchain network specifically designed to achieve decentralization, security, and speed.

It can reach speeds of more than one thousand TPS (transactions per second), with transaction finality coming in less than five seconds.

Conclusion

Cryptocurrency investment is hardly straightforward. It’s not enough to simply make investment decisions based on gut instinct. It requires patience and in-depth research. Consequently, we’ve outlined this comprehensive list of promising tokens for you, per expert speculations.

