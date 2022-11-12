10 Best Ways To Get A Free VIN Check Before Buying A Used Car

Buying a used car can always develop some doubts about its history. Knowing more about the used car's history before buying it is a good idea. A great place to start would be by running a check on its Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

A VIN is a 17-digit alphanumeric code that is unique for every vehicle and assigned to all new vehicles sold in the United States. This number has been assigned to any car built from the 1950s. It provides a lot of information about the car's history, such as its manufacturing date, production location, and other information like engine displacement and more.

A VIN number can be especially useful when you buy a used car because it can give so much more information about car usage over the years. It can give you information about its past collision history, and any flood damage. Furthermore, it can tell you if there were any recalls of the car and mainly if the car has been stolen.

The VIN number also gives you an insight into where the car was previously registered, giving you more ideas, such as whether the car was used in an area where the climate was really cold, or it was used closer to the ocean, where corrosion is a common issue. Checking the VIN also gives used car shoppers the information if the car has been salvaged and has been totaled by an insurance company, as it can be a major ownership headache to you.

Below is a list of the top 10 sites you can use to get a free VIN check before buying a used car.

VINPit - One-stop shop for used vehicle checks by getting your preferred vehicle thoroughly examined through a VIN lookup.

VIN Check Free - Best for retrieving credible information about the used vehicle instantly with a few simple clicks.

VIN Number Lookup - Top free VIN lookup site to avoid paying more than the vehicle's original cost by checking its salvage claims.

Bumper - Leading VIN lookup site to access reliable information on accidents, recalls, market value, and more.

NICB - Most reliable site to determine whether a used vehicle has been declared an unrecovered stolen or salvage.

NHTSA - Best site to check the vehicle safety of a used car to ensure you pay to buy a safe vehicle and diminish the risk of road mishaps.

BMW VIN Decoder - Excellent online service to learn the history of the used BMW vehicle before making a payment to avoid buying a damaged or stolen car.

Toyota VIN Decoder - Topmost site for obtaining detailed information about used Toyota car history before you buy it.

Ford VIN Decoder - Leading VIN lookup site to obtain accurate data on the used Ford vehicle before making a payment.

Mercedes VIN Decoder - Essential tool for used Mercedes buyers to find out vital information about the vehicle and also decode the car history

1. VINPit:

VINPit was introduced in the market as a unique, detailed, and state-of-the-art VIN lookup online tool, primarily to perform VIN checks online and authenticate used vehicles in just a few minutes.

It is a top web-based platform that offers VIN checks, VIN decoding, vehicle history reports, and license plate lookup. They are devoted to providing information on the vehicle's background, its ownership, VIN authenticity, assembly plant, previous registrations, safety recalls, and more. Their comprehensive report includes data on repairs, accidents, unreported damages, and criminal records.

The site is constantly growing as they keep updating its database to offer more accurate information to its users. It provides a reliable initial report for buying a used car as you get all the information in a few minutes, which you cannot spot with your own eyes.

Pros:

Their database is up-to-date and accurate, with massive records of information that interconnect with multiple public records.

VINPit shows photos of cars in the past from various venues for you to understand their actual condition.

Its free service is quite comprehensive and easy to read.

It can detect hidden issues with the car, such as damages and fraud.

Cons:

Although they offer a free comprehensive version, VinPit often splits data in various paid reports, and there is a pay gate for the complete information.

2. VIN Check Free:

VIN Check Free helps analyze the VIN of the car to retrieve credible information about any vehicle. They are known to offer reports acquired from credible databases, including service stations, police records, and insurance companies.

Their comprehensive report covers basic information like the car's engine, manufacturing site, automobile platform, etc. It also gives you the vehicle's accident record with a list of every major and minor accident the car has been involved in and the damage it has incurred. Additionally, you get a safety evaluation from them that indicates if it is still safe to drive the car. Lastly, you will get the car's market value considering its entire record and history.

The VIN decoder of VIN Check Free can be used on cars from almost all manufacturers around the world. Hence, whichever car brand you consider, you can get its information from this site. And with their database, you can also perform a VIN check on vehicles from every American state. Their additional services include license plate lookup that offers comprehensive details about a license plate and its associated vehicle.

Pros:

The site is simple to use, with no bells and whistles.

Their decoders work for almost all auto manufacturers around the world.

It allows VIN checks on vehicles from every state of America.

Cons:

Though most of the information is accurate, still the accuracy is not 100% guaranteed by them.

3. VIN Number Lookup:

VIN Number Lookup is a well-optimized site to facilitate VIN checks. It provides information such as the car's production year, sales, or salvage record. Their VIN lookup service is offered at zero cost, and those checks can be done based on the maker, state, and even auto types. And they claim to have an extensive database with information collected from website scans of all public and a few private records for updated car information.

With the help of this site, you can know if you are overpaying for the car by looking at its data, such as the car's mileage, if the vehicle has been reported stolen, if there is a proper transfer of ownership, and so forth.

Their report of VIN number search includes the odometer readings, vehicle specifications, year of production and manufacturer, theft information, market value, a sales record, and much more. All this information can help you make an informed decision.

Pros:

Car VIN lookups are private and are done anonymously.

They offer free VIN lookup services.

Cons:

Though you will find correct information mostly from the results of your VIN lookup, they do not guarantee the accuracy of the results.

4. Bumper:

Bumper is a New-York based company that is a platform for selling and buying new or used cars, getting auto insurance, making vehicle comparisons, and checking VIN reports. It is a reliable site offering several services; hence if you are looking for a single platform where you get all car selling or buying-related services, you should definitely check this site.

Pros:

It is a legit platform with information on vehicles available nationwide.

It offers an organized support system.

It offers multiple services apart from the VIN lookup.

Cons:

Users have reported inconsistencies in some reports.

5. NICB:

NICB (National Insurance Crime Bureau) can alert you if a used car you are considering buying has a record of an insurance theft claim or if it has been reported as salvage.

They offer a free VIN check to users and are known to be the most popular among all the sites. They have been offering this service for over 16 years now, meaning their database has grown ever since.

You should vary that cars damaged in floods, hurricanes, or accidents and then carefully restored could hide some very unsafe parts. This places drivers, passengers, and others on the road at risk. The NICB database also includes information on all the flood and hurricane damage information of vehicles, which can be helpful for anyone considering buying a used car.

Pros:

Its free service is quite comprehensive.

This is one of the oldest sites offering VIN lookup.

Accurate information due to a vast database and reliable resources.

Cons:

The site has too much information other than VIN lookup; hence challenging to navigate through by new users.

6. NHTSA: