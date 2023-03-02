Yes, your hair looks great—but how does it smell? Everyone loves a good-smelling shampoo and conditioner, and there’s no better way to start your day than with a deluxe scent. Whether you like fruity or floral scents, there are so many options out there for you to choose from.

Finding the best-smelling shampoo and conditioner can be tricky; most of the time, it depends on personal preference. To help make things easier, we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 best-smelling shampoos and conditioners on the market today.

From herbal-infused concoctions to exotic coconut scents, there’s something for everyone. So, if you’re looking for a new shampoo and conditioner that will leave your hair smelling great all day, look no further.

1. Blu Atlas Shower Bundle



Blu Atlas Shower Bundle

Welcome to the world of luxurious showering with the Blu Atlas Shower Bundle. We chose Blu Atlas as our go-to for the ultimate showering experience because it comes with its own body wash, shampoo, and conditioner that will leave your skin and hair feeling refreshed, healthy, and smelling nice.

Here we’ll focus on the shampoo and conditioner. Blu Atlas’s shampoo is specially formulated to cleanse the hair and scalp while providing a gentle yet effective treatment for all types of hair. It contains saw palmetto that helps reduce inflammation and vegan biotin, which fortifies your locks by nourishing them with essential vitamins. Jojoba protein repairs stressed-out strands, and aloe vera soothes the scalp. Coconut-derived surfactants effectively remove dirt and oil without drying out your tresses.

The matching conditioner is designed to provide extra hydration, fragrance, and nourishment for your hair. Its ingredients—like argan oil, avocado oil, and barley protein—help restore shine, repair damage, and soothe a dry scalp. Moreover, it has white tea extract, which acts as an anti-inflammatory agent that helps moisturize the hair and scalp while also providing powerful antioxidant properties.

As one of the best-smelling shampoos and conditioners on the market, it's no wonder we chose this as our number one pick. Blu Atlas is a must-have for anyone looking to make their showering experience more lush and enjoyable. Leave the shower smelling good, plus feeling refreshed, confident, and ready to take on the world with Blu Atlas.

2. Klorane Shampoo With Peony



Klorane Shampoo With Peony

You read it right; this shampoo is made with fresh, fragrant peonies! Klorane Shampoo With Peony is a calming, pH-balanced shampoo that soothes and hydrates your sensitive scalp. The 85% natural origin ingredients make it safe for color-treated hair; it’s also vegan-friendly and tested by dermatologists.

The key ingredient of this fragrant shampoo is peony extract, which helps to bring immediate relief to those with sensitive scalps while also providing long-lasting comfort. Unlike other shampoos that are packed full of chemicals and harsh detergents, Klorane uses all-natural ingredients like peony extract to create the ideal foundation for healthy hair growth.

You will immediately notice the difference when you use this shampoo. Not only does it smell amazing, but the gentle cleansers also work to lift dirt and oil without stripping your scalp of its natural oils or drying out your hair. The delicate formula keeps your scalp balanced and comfortable, even after washing.

The best thing about Klorane Shampoo is that it's biodegradable, and the bottle is 100% recycled and recyclable. That means you can enjoy a lavish shampoo experience without harming the environment.

It's luxurious, lathers up nicely, and cleans your hair without stripping away its natural oils. If you're looking for a shampoo that will keep your scalp happy and healthy while smelling great, then Klorane Shampoo with Peony is the shampoo for you.

3. Biolage Hydrasource Shampoo



Biolage Hydrasource Shampoo

Biolage Hydrasource Shampoo is the perfect hair care solution for those with dry and brittle hair. The unique formula of this shampoo helps to balance the moisture levels in your hair, leaving it feeling soft and manageable.

Its paraben-free formula makes it suitable for all types of hair, so you don’t have to worry about it damaging your tresses. The unique combination of ingredients helps to protect against future damage, giving you healthy-looking hair that feels soft and manageable.

Unlike other shampoos, which can leave your hair feeling dry and brittle, Biolage Hydrasource Shampoo is specifically designed to restore the moisture balance in your hair. Your hair will smell fragrant and feel hydrated for extended periods. After just one application, you can expect to see up to 15 times the amount of moisture in your hair, giving it a healthier look and feel.

Biolage Hydrasource Shampoo contains natural ingredients such as aloe vera that provide intense moisture deep into each strand of hair, resulting in softer and more manageable locks. The unique formula also protects your hair against future damage while providing shine and a silky finish every time you use it.

This top-notch shampoo is perfect for restoring dry or brittle hair to its former glory. Biolage Hydrasource Shampoo will leave your hair soft, shiny, and smelling incredibly fragrant with each use.

4. Ouai Fine Shampoo



Ouai Fine Shampoo

This one is a crowd favorite for its amazing scent and incredible results. Ouai Fine Shampoo is a grand formula that can transform your hair from dull and flat to bouncy and full of volume. It has a unique blend of biotin, keratin, nourishing chia seed oil, Italian lemon, Turkish rose, jasmine sambac, iris lily, and white musk that will make you feel like you're wearing an opulent perfume instead of merely shampooing your hair.

Combining the active ingredients with this irresistible fragrance gives this shampoo an edge over other products on the market. Biotin helps strengthen the hair fibers, while keratin helps to repair damaged strands. The nourishing chia seed oil adds a natural shine and hydration, helping to protect your hair from dryness. As for the scent, it's an ode to the city of New York with Italian lemon, orange, and peony top notes; magnolia, jasmine, and rose damask mid-notes; and musk and orris base notes.

This product is also color-safe, so you can use it without worrying about fading or bleaching effects on colored hair. It's also sulfate-free, so it won't strip away your natural oils as some harsher products do. Plus, it won't leave any residue or buildup on your scalp.

Using the Ouai Fine Shampoo, you can enjoy an expensive scent while giving your hair an extra boost of volume and hydration. The combination of active ingredients with this unique scent will help keep your hair looking healthy and shiny all day long.

5. R+co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo



R+co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo

It's warm and romantic, just like you! With R+co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo, your hair will not only look good, but it'll smell great too. This shampoo is perfect for anyone with fine and flat hair looking to add some life to their tresses.

The scent of this exquisite shampoo is what sets it apart from other products on the market. It features a sexy blend of cardamom, pineapple, citrus, lavender, and bamboo that will leave your locks smelling delicious throughout the day. This shampoo also has coconut oil and saw palmetto berry extract, which can help promote general scalp health.

The nourishing and strengthening formula of this shampoo adds volume and body to your hair, giving it a beautiful bounce that will have heads turning in admiration. It works by penetrating the layers of the scalp down to the root, thickening each strand from within. This ensures that your hair is healthy and vibrant with every wash!

But why choose R+co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo over other brands? Aside from its fantastic scent, it also contains Vitamins A and E, essential for maintaining healthy locks. Additionally, this shampoo isn't just good for fine or flat hair; it's also suitable for all hair types, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to achieve beautiful and healthy locks.

6. No1 Mermaid Hair Shampoo and Conditioner



No1 Mermaid Hair Shampoo and Conditioner

If you're familiar with this brand, you know that its main product line is perfume—so it's no surprise that their No1 Shampoo and Conditioner has a beautiful, naturally fragranced scent. With notes of orange coconut, blossom flowers, warm sand, and ocean waves, this shampoo will make you feel like you're at the beach.

The unique formula is designed to maintain healthy hair with an all-natural blend of vitamins and nutrition. It's sulfate-free, paraben-free, gluten-free, and cruelty-free, so it won't damage your hair or irritate your scalp. The botanical extracts provide the perfect balance between hydration and nourishment for your locks, leaving them luscious and smelling great.

This unique blend of natural oils nourishes your hair from the root to the tip, strengthening it and giving you a head full of healthy locks that look as good as they smell. With natural ingredients like coconut oil, almond oil, jojoba oil, lavender essential oil, and rosemary extract, this shampoo will give your hair a soft and silky smooth feel with every wash. Its non-sticky formula won't weigh down your hair or leave it feeling greasy.

No1 Mermaid Hair Shampoo & Conditioner is your best bet if you want to give your hair the care and attention it deserves while enjoying a beautiful scent. Not only will your hair be left feeling soft, strong, and nourished, but you'll get to enjoy the pleasant aroma of the ocean.

7. Briogeo Superfoods Mango + Cherry Shampoo



Briogeo Superfoods Mango + Cherry Shampoo

This mix of mango and cherry is sure to make your hair smell great. The Briogeo Superfoods Mango + Cherry Balancing Shampoo is a nutrient-rich shampoo that possesses papaya enzymes to help balance oil production and antioxidant-rich fruits to support healthy-looking hair and scalp. This product does not contain silicones, phthalates, parabens, DEA, or artificial dyes—all of which can damage your hair.

The mango extract helps protect against free radical damage and minimize dullness. At the same time, the cherry extract provides hydration with its natural sugars and Vitamin C. Papaya enzymes are also used to help balance oil production.

When you use this shampoo, your hair will be left feeling nourished and hydrated. The mango and cherry smell is sure to leave your hair smelling delicious. It also helps keep your scalp balanced and healthy so that it won’t become oily or dry out too quickly.

This shampoo works on any hair—straight, wavy, or curly—leaving it hydrated, soft, and shiny without weighing down the strands. You can trust that this product is gentle enough for everyday use but strong enough to eliminate any dirt or buildup in your hair.

Overall, Briogeo Superfoods Mango + Cherry Balancing Shampoo is an excellent choice for those looking to hydrate and restore shine to dull, dry strands while balancing oil production. The delicious scent of mango and cherry will leave your hair smelling super fresh.

8. Frédéric Fekkai Full Volume

Frédéric Fekkai Full Volume



Frédéric Fekkai Full Volume shampoo and conditioner is perfect for adding oomph to flat, fine hair. This set contains natural sugars that hydrate and French oak extract, an antioxidant for the scalp that provides strength to prevent loss of vitality. Meanwhile, rosemary leaf extract also strengthens circulation in follicles for healthier hair growth.

The addition of green coconut water plumps up strands with rich micro-nutrients while plant-derived extracts provide solar protection from color fade, brassiness, and UV rays. On top of this, zeolite absorbs excess sebum and neutralizes odors, so your hair smells as good as it looks.

The Frédéric Fekkai Full Volume range is vegan, sustainable, and free of sulfates, silicones, parabens, phthalates, and gluten. And for those who like to pamper their hair with natural ingredients, the papaya enzymes are a great addition to balance oil production safely for all hair types.

What makes this shampoo and conditioner stand out from others, though, is its unique scent; the perfect combination of breezy citrus with crisp, naturally fresh water and warm woods will give your hair an invigorating aroma that leaves you feeling refreshed and confident.

Check out this product and feel the volume and enjoy the natural, lasting scent of Frédéric Fekkai Full Volume shampoo and conditioner today.

9. Kerastase Bain Chronologiste Regenerant Shampoo



Kerastase Bain Chronologiste Regenerant Shampoo

If you think smelling masculine cologne is a luxury, you'll love the Kerastase Bain Chronologiste Regenerant Shampoo. Keep in mind that this shampoo smells amazing and was designed to target signs of aging hair and scalp. This means it helps strengthen roots and strands for a more youthful bounce and voluptuousness—something everyone wants.

Kerastase Bain Chronologiste Regenerant Shampoo is specifically formulated with hyaluronic acid, abyssine, Vitamin E, tea rose, light woods, and musk to fight the signs of aging scalp and hair. It gently removes impurities from the scalp and fiber, so your hair feels refreshed, strong, and nourished.

The shampoo also plumps up and hydrates each strand of hair with its unique blend of ingredients. Plus, you'll get added shine for a beautiful finish. The signature Chronologiste scent will stay with you throughout the day to keep you smelling amazing.

Kerastase Bain Chronologiste Regenerant Shampoo is perfect for those who want to fight the signs of aging while still enjoying a rich smell. The masculine cologne fragrance is sophisticated and subtle and will have you looking and feeling your best.

10. Shu Uemura Cleansing Oil Shampoo



Shu Uemura Cleansing Oil Shampoo

Shu Uemura’s Cleansing Oil Shampoo will tantalize your senses with its yuzu calm scent. This subtly floral and citrus blend of wonderfulness is the best way to start

the day. The unique neroli essential oil-based formula targets dry strands and itchy scalps, leaving you feeling refreshed and revitalized.

The shampoo contains onsen-inspired bio-tech ferment, a purifying ingredient from Japan's hot springs. It deeply cleanses your scalp and hair while respecting its balance. You can be sure that all excess sebum and pollution particles will be eliminated, leaving your hair feeling silky and soft.

The scent of Yuzu Calm is calming and soothing, bringing to mind the feeling of warm clouds while bathing in hot springs. Top notes of citrus and blue chamomile create a sparkling sensation, while aqua notes and water lily provide a fresh yet enveloping heart. Cedar, sage, and musk come together at the base to give off an incredibly comforting aroma you won’t be able to resist.

Shu Uemura's Cleansing Oil Shampoo will leave your hair smelling delightful for days on end. Not only will your scalp and hair be deeply cleansed, but you can also look forward to a pleasant sensation when you use this shampoo. Yuzu calm is sure to become one of your favorite scents with its unique blend of ingredients.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best-smelling shampoo and conditioner?

The best-smelling shampoos and conditioners depend on personal preference, but we chose the Blu Atlas shower bundle since it has a light, refreshing scent that is pleasing to most people.

What are the benefits of using a scented shampoo and conditioner?

Using a scented shampoo and conditioner can help you feel refreshed and invigorated after washing your hair, as well as make your hair smell pleasant throughout the day. Additionally, some fragrances have calming effects that may promote better sleep at night.

How do I choose the best-smelling shampoo and conditioner?

When selecting a scented shampoo and conditioner, consider your own personal preferences. If you have sensitive skin, then look for products with natural ingredients that are free of harsh chemicals. Additionally, you should pay attention to the scent notes in each product so that you can find one that matches your taste.

What ingredients should I look for in a shampoo or conditioner for a great smell?

Ingredients that are known for their pleasant scents include essential oils, such as lavender, rosemary, peppermint, and grapefruit. Other ingredients that can add a nice smell to shampoos and conditioners include coconut oil, shea butter, and honey.

How long do the scents of shampoos and conditioners typically last?

The scent of shampoo or conditioner will typically last for a few hours after washing your hair. However, some products may have a stronger scent that can last longer. Additionally, using a matching conditioner will help to extend the scent of the shampoo.

Can I use scented shampoos and conditioners on color-treated hair?

Yes, you can use scented shampoos and conditioners on color-treated hair. However, make sure that the product you're using is specifically formulated for color-treated hair, as these products are typically gentler and will help to protect your hair color.

What are the benefits of using scented shampoos and conditioners?

Scented shampoos and conditioners can add a pleasant fragrance to your hair, which can be a nice change from the typical shampoo smell. Additionally, some essential oils used in scented shampoos and conditioners have therapeutic benefits, such as lavender, which can help to soothe the mind and promote relaxation.

Are there any downsides to using scented shampoos and conditioners?

Some people may be sensitive or allergic to certain fragrances, which can cause irritation or even allergic reactions. Additionally, some scents may not be to everyone's taste.

Choose a scent that you personally like and feel comfortable with. Be aware that some people may have sensitivity or allergies to certain fragrances or ingredients.

If you experience any irritation or allergic reactions, it's best to discontinue use and try a different product.

How often should I use scented shampoos and conditioners?

There is no set frequency for using scented shampoos and conditioners. Some people may use them daily, while others may only use them occasionally. It ultimately depends on personal preference and the condition of your hair.

Are there any scented shampoos and conditioners that are safe for children to use?

Yes, there are scented shampoos and conditioners that are specifically formulated for children and are gentler on their delicate scalps. These products may have milder fragrances and may be free from certain ingredients that can be irritants for children.

Can scented shampoos and conditioners improve the overall health of my hair?

Some scented shampoos and conditioners may contain ingredients that can help to improve the overall health of your hair, such as essential oils or nourishing ingredients like coconut oil or shea butter. However, it's important to note that a pleasant scent does not necessarily indicate that a product is good for your hair.

Can I use scented shampoo and conditioner together?

Yes, you can use scented shampoo and conditioner together. Using a matching scented shampoo and conditioner can help to enhance and extend the scent of the product.

Can scented shampoos and conditioners be used on hair extensions?

Yes, scented shampoos and conditioners can be used on hair extensions, but opt to use gentle and moisturizing formulas that are specially formulated for extensions. This will ensure that the extensions are not damaged and the scent is not too strong.

What are some of the best-smelling shampoos and conditioners?

One of the best-smelling shampoo and conditioner combos is the Blu Atlas shower bundle, which has a light, refreshing scent that is pleasing to most people. Other great-smelling options include Klorane Shampoo With Peony and Biolage Hydrasource Shampoo.

What is the best way to use scented shampoos and conditioners?

The best way to use scented shampoos and conditioners is to first wet your hair, then apply the shampoo. Once it has been worked into a lather, rinse it off with warm water. Then apply the conditioner (if needed), work it through your hair from root to tip, and leave on for several minutes before rinsing with cool water. Finally, comb through your hair using a wide-toothed comb or brush.

What should I avoid when using scented shampoos and conditioners?

Avoid using too much product, as this can weigh down your hair and make it greasy. Additionally, it's best to avoid fragrances that are too strong, as they can be overwhelming. Lastly, if you have sensitive skin or allergies, then look for products with natural ingredients that are free of harsh chemicals.

Is it possible to make my own scented shampoo and conditioner?

Yes, it is possible but not recommended. Making your own scented shampoo and conditioner can be time-consuming and requires special ingredients that are not always easy to find. Additionally, there is a chance of using the wrong ingredients or concentrations, which could lead to irritation or damage to your hair.

What is the best way to store scented shampoos and conditioners?

Scented shampoos and conditioners should be stored in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Additionally, keep the lids tightly sealed when not in use to preserve the scent of the product.

Does scented shampoo and conditioner expire?

Most scented shampoos and conditioners will have an expiration date printed on the bottle. Check this before using any product, as expired products may not provide the desired results or could even cause irritation.

Are there any other tips for using scented shampoos and conditioners?

Yes! It is important to remember that everyone's hair and skin are different, so what works for one person may not work for another. Additionally, it can be helpful to read customer reviews before purchasing a product in order to get an idea of how it will smell and feel on your own hair. Lastly, don't forget to experiment with different fragrances until you find the perfect scent for you.