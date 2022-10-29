10 BEST Sites To Buy Twitter Followers - 100% Real & Safe

In an era defined by the rise of social media both as a medium of communication and a primary source of information, it is no surprise that businesses are increasingly reliant on their social media presence for sales. Having a large following on one of these platforms not only increases organic reach, but also increases your reputation as a brand or as an influencer.

It is not impossible to slowly gather a large following using a few basic traditional approaches, but it can take months, if not years and a lot of effort to get to your desired reach or engagement levels. This not only takes hard work, but luck and impenetrable patience also factor in.

With numerous celebrities, brands and influencers already saturating the market, a traditional approach to follower building is no longer a sure shot. More often than not, your market competitors will also be using a paid approach, making survival without buying engagement a risky strategy.

Twitter has around 450 Million unique monthly users as of 2022, meaning it can potentially make or break businesses. Opportunities await, and you too can create an impact if you have a strong enough viewing audience.

Buying Twitter followers is more than just paying to have a few accounts follow you, as websites will ensure that your account is set up to your target audience. With the scope of creativity being unlimited, a pre-built follower base might be all you need to get your account soaring. With engagement streamlined, you can put more effort into making your content more engaging and interesting to help you grow even further.

Getting more followers isn’t the end of it, as the service you avail should help you keep growing organically and offer up a sound strategy. A managed growth service is thus your best bet at ensuring that your account stays up there in people’s feeds.

But choosing the right site may become a difficult task among a sea of thousands of fake ones. Thus, we have compiled a list of the 10 best authentic follower selling websites that offer an actual growth plan, rather than just empty accounts. Each of the sites listed in this article have proven their worth via their track record, analysis from experts and a heavy examination of each of their services.

You do not have to stick to any site we suggest, but the vendors listed are authenticated. So none of them are a bad choice for exemplary business growth.

Best Sites to Buy Twitter Followers (Real, Safe and Active)

Based on the factors discussed above, our experts recommend the following sites to gain Twitter followers to get the maximum out of your investment.

Socialplug.io is a company that bases its Twitter follower branding strategy based on advancing technology and NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens). It focuses on boosting complete social media presence to help customers reach their engagement targets.

SocialPlug is only company on this list that provides USA-based followers. With SocialPlug’s service, you will be able to portray your paid growth as organic growth. SocialPlug promises growth through legitimate followers, and our experts along with the site’s existing users authenticate the quality of their services.

However, the real big seller about Socialplug would be their 'best in the market' customer support. A dedicated customer service team is available 24/7 to answer any queries about the service and help the growth of their client's accounts in any way possible. From in-house tips and tricks to post targeting strategies, the SocialPlug.io customer service team will definitely be your best friend through your Twitter growth journey!

Is it safe to use?

SocialPlug’s services are completely safe with an HTTPS protected site for data security and a super secure payment gateway.

What to expect?

Organic profile growth

A realistic looking pre-built follower base

Regular post engagements

A fool proof Twitter marketing strategy

Features:

Realistic looking USA based Twitter profiles

Active Twitter followers

Real pictures, names and bios on follower accounts

High Quality followers

Up To 10000 followers per twitter page

Crypto or Card payment options

Pros and Cons:

✅ Pros ❌Cons Organic Twitter Growth

Realistic looking followers

No signup or login

Easy payment options

Affordable pricing

Secure site and payment No Free Trial

Price Range:

50 USD per 1000 followers or 0.05 USD per follower (USA based)

Score: 10/10

Quality of Followers: 10/10

Customer Support: 10/10

Security of site: 10/10

While it is a bit on the expensive side, Twesocial is one of the best set and forget Twitter growth options on the market right now. Twesocial can work by itself in the background, getting your account noticed even when you are logged out. Their advanced targeting system gets your profile and its content in front of the audience to which it will speak to the most.

Twesocial is one of the largest networks around and thus their services are often so realistic that it is impossible to differentiate between organic and paid growth, thereby promoting organic growth to the boosted Twitter account. Their promise is of growth via legitimate followers, and our experts along with the site’s existing users authenticate the viability of their services. With over 10 thousand active clients, Twesocial is one of the most hyped services in the market right now!

Is it safe to use?

Twesocial offers services that are completely safe. We were not able to uncover any cases of fraud or account stealing and existing customers verified the effectiveness of their campaigns.

What to expect?

Organic profile growth

Real Twitter followers

Regular and active post engagements

A complete growth plan

Features:

Real and active Twitter followers

Advanced audience targeting

Real pictures, names and bios on follower accounts

High Quality followers

Card payment options

High Quality Customer Support

Pros and Cons:

Pros Cons Organic Twitter Growth

Real followers

Easy payment options

High Quality Customer Support

Advanced audience targeting A bit expensive

Need to have audience understanding before buying

Price Range:

35 USD Per Week Premium Plan (Max growth, max speed, best targeting features and priority support)

25 USD Per Week Standard Plan (Moderate Growth, Speed Limit, Essential Targeting Features and standard support)

Score: 9.5/10

Quality of Followers: 10/10

Customer Support: 10/10

Security of site: 9/10

UseViral is one of the few sites listed in this article that allows for refills. With their vast network of partners, UseViral have developed a network via which they help you grow an organic Twitter follower network. They offer fully managed engagement services in partnership with Twesocial at an affordable price range.

UsevIral’s service includes follower management and growth in a number of social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and they are renowned for providing high quality service within a very simplistic user interface. Their packages include Twitter followers in bulk, anywhere from 100 to 10,000 right from the get go!

Is it safe to use?

UseViral’s customer reviews are among the best on this list and they provide a secure online payment getaway. Privacy and safety are also well managed within the website’s servers.

What to expect?

Organic profile growth

Real Twitter followers

Targeted content management

High Quality Support

Features:

Real and active Twitter followers

Targeted Services

30 Day Refills

30 Day Money Back Guarantee

Online payment options

High Quality Customer Support

Pros and Cons:

Pros Cons Organic Twitter Growth

30 Day Money Back Guarantee

High Quality Customer Support

Targeted post engagement

Simple interface Fairly basic service

Price Range:

50 USD per 1000 followers

350 USD per 10000 followers

Score: 9.0/10

Quality of Followers: 9/10 Customer Support: 10/10 Security of site: 8.5/10

SocialBoss is a social media growth company that has gained significant traction over the past few years. Their portfolio includes services across multiple platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter etc. The UseViral website offers a 100% money back guarantee along with 24/7 customer support making the entire process at a relatively affordable price.

Their convenient ordering system also comes at an affordable price along with a promise of high quality service. Their website also offers promotional offers at a regular interval, so do make sure to stay up to date to get the best deal possible!

SocialBoss offers followers at different price points depending on your order size, anywhere from 100 to 20000.

Is it safe to use?

SocialBoss attributes High Privacy and discretion to their services along with a simple online payment getaway. The payment services are secure and data security is assured according to most users.

What to expect?

Realistic Twitter followers

A convenient ordering system

Fast results

Features:

Privacy and Discretion in both data security and payment

Online payment options

High Quality Customer Support

A number of packages

Regular promotional offers

Pros and Cons:

Pros Cons Affordable Price Range

High Quality Customer Support

Simple interface and ordering system

Super fast service (1-6 Hours) Follower base could be of better quality

Price Range:

37.99 USD per 1000 followers

239.99 USD per 10000 followers

Score: 8.5/10

Quality of Followers: 7/10

Customer Support: 10/10

Security of site: 9/10

Unlike most other entries to this list, Tweeteev is a Twitter exclusive service provider which specializes in providing real Twitter followers. Their services are completely Twitter centric and they emphasize on both follower procurement and engagement. The service itself is fully managed as a dedicated account manager audits and sets up the account campaign. This means the process is somewhat effortless as much as it is targeted. Their convenient ordering system also comes at an affordable price along with a promise of high quality service. Their website also offers promotional offers at a regular interval, so do make sure to stay up to date to get the best deal possible! They primarily have two packages- Regular and Pro which take payment in weekly installments instead of offering a certain number of followers.

Is it safe to use?

Tweeteev attributes High Privacy and discretion to their services along with a simple online payment getaway. The payment services are secure and data security is assured according to most users.

What to expect?

Real Twitter followers

Affordable Pricing

Organic Growth and follower base

Features:

Privacy and Discretion in both data and payment

Online payment options

High Quality Customer Support

Targeted followers

Regular promotional offers

Pros and Cons:

Pros Cons Affordable Price Range

High Quality Customer Support

Organic Growth based strategy

Real follower profiles No free trial

Priority Support only in Pro Plan

Price Range:

35 USD Per Week Premium Plan (Double the growth, fully managed targeting features and priority support)

25 USD Per Week Standard Plan (Organic growth, fully managed targeting features)

Score: 8.5/10

Quality of Followers: 10/10

Customer Support: 8/10

Security of site: 8.5/10

Twiends offers you a wide range of features that allow you to identify, target and engage with a large follower base. Just like Tweetev and Twesocial, Twiends is a Twitter specialized service that helps you connect with more than 50,000 active and unique monthly users.

Twiends does not automatically add users to your account, but rather manages your account in such a way that more people can discover your twitter account. Due to this discovery process being in play, they do not specify or guarantee a specific user count. They also allow tracking services via an interface that allows you to track post and account performance and trends. Due to their free growth advertising, customers can expect a large following within a short time via their featured advertising. The company has been around since 2009, and thus already has access to a large directory of active users and understands trends that these users usually follow.

Is it safe to use?

Due to the hands off approach Twiends adheres to, you will be giving up some control of your account to the company. However, there was no evidence of security breach or data mismanagement within their services. Thus, customers can expect both safe transactions and service from an HTTPS secure site.

What to expect?

Real Twitter followers

Affordable Pricing

Organic Growth and follower base

Featured advertisement

Features:

Country Targeting (no hashtags)

Account Moderation

Customer Support (7 days per week)

NSFW and insensitive content removal

Daily Statistics

Controllable account growth rate

Pause, Resume, or Cancel Control over follower growth in your account

Pros and Cons:

Pros Cons Affordable Price Range

High Quality Customer Support

Organic Growth based on directory

Real follower profiles

Controlled account moderation No guarantees about results

Price Range:

A free to use plan that teaches you how to grow your account

Featured advertisement with a 1 USD trial and then a 9.95 USD weekly subscription

Score: 8.0/10

Quality of Followers: 9/10

Customer Support: 8/10

Security of site: 8/10

GrowingSocialMedia.com is a multi-service website which acts as a growth service for all social media platforms. They do not offer as many followers as other competitors but their service is surprisingly fast, with an average of 2 days till you start to get results. They have provided 8 million Twitter followers for their clients thus far and claim 100% secure transactions.

They also allow for slower follower delivery that helps you emulate organic growth, thereby helping promote actual organic growth. They also refill followers for up to 1 year for free if any of the gained followers unfollow your account.

Is it safe to use?

All transactions made on the Growing social media site were deemed safe by our experts. There was also no evidence of security breach or data mismanagement within their services. Thus, customers can expect both safe transactions and service from an HTTPS secure site.

What to expect?

Real Twitter followers

Organic Growth and follower base

Active engagement in all posts

Features:

100% money back guarantee

Customer Support (7 days per week)

Refill for up to 1 year

2 Day service delivery

Controllable account growth rate

Pause, Resume, or Cancel Control over follower growth in your account

Pros and Cons:

Pros Cons High Quality Customer Support

100% refill for up to 1 year

Real follower profiles

Controlled account growth rate

Fast service Expensive compared to other companies

Price Range:

29 USD for 1000 followers

Score: 8.0/10

Quality of Followers: 10/10

Customer Support: 7/10

Security of site: 8/10

Viralyft takes a data driven approach to follower growth and they offer their service across most if not all relevant social media platforms. Unlike most other platforms, Viralyft will not ask you to share your password with them, making security one of the strong suits of the company.

They also offer a global follower base, making your account following super diverse. With Viralyft’s service, you can focus on creating content that your followers can truly connect with. They also do not divide or block content based on your plan, as all benefits exist throughout every package they offer. The company also boasts an expert team that is available 24/7 to resolve any issues related to their 1 to 3 days delivery system. The payment gateway is also SSL secured for those of you who are especially concerned about your credit card information.

Is it safe to use?

The Viralyft site is completely HTTPS secured and all payments are SSL secured. Our experts highly vouched for the company’s security system and their are no records of data breach shared by previous users.

What to expect?

Authentic Twitter followers

Deliver within 3 days

Global engagement

A varied range of packages

Features:

100% money back guarantee

Dedicated 24/7 customer support

1-3 day delivery

SSL secured online payment gateway

Pros and Cons:

Pros Cons High Quality Customer Support

Authentic follower profiles

Super secure

Fast service Expensive

Price Range:

150 USD for 5000+ followers

Score: 8.0/10

Quality of Followers: 7/10

Customer Support: 8/10

Security of site: 10/10

A list of the best follower buying websites would definitely be incomplete without the inclusion of SocialPros.io. Their wide range of services offer promotional services for almost all major social media platforms and they have devised follower growth strategies based on the input of their expert team.

Once you sign up for the service, you will be assigned to a dedicated account manager who will find the right way to organically grow your follower count. Users can therefore, focus completely on creating unique and creative content for their followers. Their services are also available 24/7, allowing you to make an impact at peak times at unmatched speeds.

Is it safe to use?

The SocialPros site is completely HTTPS secure and all payments are made through a secure payment gateway. Our experts could not find any evidence of data or payment security breach.

What to expect?

Authentic Twitter followers

Delivery within 5 to 7 days

An easy to signup process

A varied range of packages

Features:

High Quality Followers

Dedicated 24/7 customer support

Delivery within a few days

Secure Payment gateway

Pros and Cons:

Pros Cons High Quality followers

Secure payment gateway and servers

Decent customer support

Fast service No refills or money back

Price Range:

27.50 USD for a 1000 followers

Score: 7.5/10

Quality of Followers: 9/10

Customer Support: 7/10

Security of site: 8/10

An underrated site that often escapes under the radar, SocialViral is one of the few sites that offer organic Twitter following growth without asking for passwords or any other personal details. They specialize with growth in most social media platforms and mostly focus on Tiktok, but their Twitter services can stand up to the very best. The reputation this site boasts is exemplary, with most reviewers suggesting high quality of service and customer support.

Social-Viral keeps it relatively simple, avoiding complicated wording and fancy terms. Instead, they focus on fast delivery and bulk orders by selling in quantities anywhere from 50 to 5000. They also offer 24/7 customer support and guarantee refunds if consumers are left dissatisfied with the service. If you feel like your Twitter presence is lagging or if you are just looking for quick growth, Social-Viral is definitely worth a shot!

Is it safe to use?

The Social-Viral site is completely HTTPS secure and all payments are made through a secure payment gateway. Our experts could not find any evidence of data or payment security breach.

What to expect?

Authentic Twitter followers

Delivery within an hour of order

Flexible features

6 different packages to choose from

Features:

High Quality Followers

Dedicated 24/7 customer support

Delivery within a few days

Secure Payment gateway

Pros and Cons:

Pros Cons High Quality authentic followers

Secure payment gateway and servers

Decent customer support

Fastest service on the market

Affordable No free trials

Price Range:

44 USD for a 1000 followers

Score: 7.5/10

Quality of Followers: 7/10

Customer Support: 9/10

Security of site: 8/10

Factors to Consider Before Buying Twitter Followers

Examine the Website's Authenticity and Legitimacy:

Bot-based twitter followers are pretty easy to spot. And given how volatile the social media ecosystem is, someone noticing would almost surely mean a drastic drop in brand reputation. Thus, to maintain brand image, avoid skimping on your service and examine the authenticity of the service. Inauthentic sites might also steal your money without providing promised services.

Security and Safety

Before emptying your coffers on a service, check for the safety of the site, its servers, input data and payment gateways.

Verify the Guarantee

Go online to look for verified reviews of the website and verify the website's guarantees, refund policies and service quality from previous users.

Examine the Reviews and Feedback:

Ultimately, nobody knows more about a service than previous customers and users. However, the market is often flooded with fake reviews. Scan for reviews that look real and go off of the feedback on those reviews.

Check Reliability:

Service reliability is a massive factor when deciding on a website to buy followers from. Check if the website's services are verified and authentic before finalizing your purchase.

Content Quality Vs. Justifying the Purchase:

If you can not post quality content, your follower content will dwindle over time any way. Thus, developing a stock of quality content before buying legit followers is essential to make the best out of your newfound following. This means to justify a purchase, you must have quality content ready from the get-go before considering the purchase.

Completing Your Profile:

Without completing your profile, you cannot have a good understanding of your target audience or your account needs. Thus, it is always a good idea to complete your Twitter profile before investing in a purchase.

High-quality Services:

The quality of the accounts that these websites offer may vary from price point to price point. While the highest quality of Twitter followers may come at a premium, they are always a good investment due to the subsequent engagement and growth.

Fast Delivery:

Depending on your business type, you may or may not need a large influx of Twitter followers in a short timespan. Some premium websites offer followers at a specific growth rate too, in order to make your newfound following look as organic as possible.

Customer Support:

Any service can truly be made the best of if there is a competent customer support system backing up that service. Buying Twitter followers means more than just paying for the service and getting random followers. A potent customer service allows you to speak to experts to make your growth strategy as strong as possible.

Secured Payments

Take it from anyone who has ever been scammed, it is never a good idea to pay via cash without receipts or unsafe payment gateways. Scammers and fraudsters are ten to a penny, so never pay via channels that don’t feel safe or look legitimate. Also, check reviews to see if any user has complained about payment thieving or credit card information leaks.

Avoid Buying Cheap Twitter Followers That Damage Your Brand

While it might be enticing to buy the cheapest services in the market, here are a few reasons you should buy real twitter followers instead of bot based services:

Authenticity:

Being a voice people look forward to listening to takes genuine authority over your users. While buying followers gives you a head start, quality content is what will ensure your sustainability. But people who gain genuine interest in your content will almost always check out your followers list. Bot-based twitter followers are pretty easy to spot. And given how volatile the social media ecosystem is, someone noticing would almost surely mean a drastic drop in brand reputation. Thus, to maintain brand image, avoid skimping on your service.

Social Proof:

Social proof refers to the act of people replicating acts of those who they admire or look up to. Your content thus needs to be engaging and interesting enough to gain traction within your followers. If you get inauthentic followers who have no interest in engaging in your content, you’ll almost completely ruin your chances of building social proof. This will not only ruin your brand's image, but you’ll also run the risk of being found out.

Engagement:

Twitter presence is about a lot more than just having a high follower count. When people get on a social media platform, they want to feel like they are part of a community. This is what drives engagement (Likes, Shares, Retweets). Fake accounts will almost never engage with your posts, which means your ultimate purpose of brand growth is never going to be fulfilled. Engagement is thus; valuable, for both growth and reputation.

Tips & Tricks to Gain More Twitter Followers

Make a result-oriented strategy:

Brand building is all about strategizing and figuring out a good growth plan. Your posting schedule, content type and content volume should all thus be based on the performance your content is showing. Adaptability is key, and thus contingencies to get desired results based on situations is key.

Optimize your profile:

Depending on your profile type, content or image- optimizing your profile can have a massive impact on your reach. Optimization includes identifying your social media goals and filling out profile information in order to best achieve those goals. Understanding your target audience also becomes super important in optimization.

Good Quality Content:

Quality content will keep your followers engaged and interested. This, in turn will help you increase your reach organically

Post Visual Content:

People are more likely to notice posts that are attached to interesting photos, gifs or videos. This means engagement, traffic and growth are always best achieved with visual content

Hashtags for Exposure:

Keep up with trending twitter content and hashtags they use. Using these hashtags will help your account get noticed more. Having your unique hashtag also helps establish your own brand identity.

Frequent Audience Engagement:

Posting regularly will keep your account more relevant and your audience more engaged. This will in turn ensure better organic reach and relevance.

Run Contests and Giveaways:

The best way to keep your audience engaged is by making them feel a part of the process. Ruining contests and giveaways will achieve this while also helping you get more retweets.

Find a community:

Users are usually divided by communities based on their interests. Targeting one of these groups and customizing your content for them will no doubt increase your relevance within that community.

Follow trending topics:

Content that stays relevant to trending topics will definitely garner more traffic than generic ones. Understanding of such topics will also help you understand the user base better

Tweet relevant information:

With attention spans at an all time low, irrelevant content will tarnish your brand's reputation and harm the brand’s image. Thus, to stay relevant- stay on topic.

Twitter Ads and Promotion Campaigns:

Twitter offers paid ads and campaigns that helps you reach more people by showing up on the feeds of your desired target audience. Understanding who you want on your follower list is essential before investing in such campaigns.

How to buy Twitter Followers?