10 Best Shampoos For Oily Thin Hair

If you have oily hair, then you know how frustrating it can be to manage and style. Oily hair tends to look flat and greasy, while also making it difficult to hold a hairstyle in place.

Fortunately, there are many great shampoos specifically designed for this type of hair that can help reduce oiliness and improve the overall appearance of your tresses. From affordable drugstore brands to luxury salon products, here is a list of the best shampoos for oily hair so you can find the perfect product for your unique needs.

1. Blu Atlas Invigorating & Strengthening Shampoo

Blu Atlas Invigorating Shampoo



Introducing Blu Atlas Invigorating & Strengthening Shampoo, a luxurious yet gentle shampoo perfect for oily hair. This powerful formula is made with natural, vegan-friendly ingredients to fortify and nourish your locks.

The primary ingredient—saw palmetto—is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and ability to counter the hormone DHT, which can lead to hair loss. Combined with jojoba oil, vegan biotin, aloe vera, and coconut-derived surfactants, it helps repair stressed-out strands while providing hydration for the scalp.

Jojoba oil contains Vitamins A, E, and D, antioxidants, and fatty acids that allow it to penetrate the skin for maximum nourishment. Aloe barbadensis is a succulent plant that acts as a natural moisturizer and contains beneficial antioxidants such as beta carotene (Vitamin A), Vitamin C, and Vitamin E.

Blu Atlas Invigorating & Strengthening Shampoo works to cleanse away dirt and oil, revealing healthier hair with every wash. It helps improve hair volume, making it ideal for those who want to achieve fuller locks without resorting to harsh chemicals or artificial ingredients. The gentle formula won't strip your scalp of its natural oils, leaving it feeling refreshed and revitalized.

All these benefits make Blu Atlas Invigorating & Strengthening Shampoo the perfect choice for those with oily hair who want to achieve healthier, fuller locks without sacrificing their scalp's natural oils. Its nourishing ingredients and gentle yet effective cleansing action improve hair volume for a clean and invigorated scalp.

2. Aveeno Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Shampoo



Aveeno Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Shampoo

Aveeno's Shampoo is ideal for those looking to add shine to their hair while maintaining a healthy scalp. It's formulated with oats, which soothes your scalp and nourishes your strands from root to tip.

It's sulfate-free, dye-free, and paraben-free, making it gentle enough for all hair types. The lightweight gel texture means it’s easy to apply, and its unique formulation means that it won't weigh down your hair or leave behind any residue. It's perfect for those looking to give their dull hair a boost of shine and life.

Once you start using Aveeno's Shampoo, you'll notice the difference in no time. You'll see that your hair looks shinier, healthier, and more vibrant than ever before. Plus, this product is designed to help promote a healthy scalp so you can keep your locks luscious for longer. What's not to love?

If you're searching for an easy-to-use shampoo that provides deep nourishment and shine to your hair, look no further than this Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Shampoo. With its unique blend of ingredients, this product will surely be a handy addition to your hair care routine.

3. L'Oréal Paris Rebalancing Shampoo



. LOréal Paris Rebalancing Shampoo

Say goodbye to oily roots and limp locks: L'Oréal Paris Rebalancing Shampoo is here to help! This powerful product is specially formulated for those with greasy hair, designed to absorb excess oil and purify the scalp without leaving your lengths feeling dry or stripped.

The secret? Three types of clay, each carefully selected for its ability to target specific areas of the scalp. It offers grease-busting action at the roots while promoting healthy hydration along the rest of your hair. You can even extend your time between washes thanks to this fantastic shampoo.

Plus, it's easy to use. Just lather it up and massage it into the scalp for about two minutes before rinsing. For best results, follow with a conditioner tailored to your hair type.

If oily roots are a problem, L'Oréal Paris Rebalancing Shampoo has the answer to that as well. It absorbs excess oil while still keeping your lengths hydrated and soft, so you can finally enjoy a fresh, clean look day after day.

To get the most out of this clarifying shampoo, use it together with L'Oréal Paris Extraordinary Clay Pre-Shampoo Hair Mask. This powerful combination helps to remove excess oil and product buildup while restoring moisture and hydration to your hair.

This shampoo is an excellent choice for those with both oily roots and dry ends looking for a way to rebalance their scalp. Regular use allows you to enjoy softer, smoother, more manageable locks that look fresh from root to tip.

4. Klorane Dry Shampoo With Nettle



Klorane Dry Shampoo With Nettle

Klorane Dry Shampoo With Nettle is ideal for those with oily hair. This innovative dry shampoo absorbs excess oil and helps regulate oil production, allowing you to go longer between washes while keeping your hair clean, bouncy, and full of volume. It's also gentle enough for daily use.

The patented formula contains vital ingredients like nettle extract, which absorbs and reduces excess oil from both the scalp and hair shaft; starch (rice and corn), which provides powerful cleansing action; and silica and microspheres, which rid hair of dirt, oils, and odors. All of these work together to keep your hair clean and fresh. The product has been clinically tested to demonstrate that it absorbs oil in just 25 seconds while controlling it for up to 48 hours.

Not only does it help keep your hair looking and feeling significant between washes, but its invisible finish is perfect for all hair colors. Yep, you can use this product without worrying about any white residue or discoloration! Plus, it’s also hypoallergenic and vegan-friendly for those who prefer to avoid animal products.

It's incredibly easy to use; just spray the product onto your hair, massage it into the roots, and style it as usual. You'll be ready to go with clean, bouncy hair that looks great!

If you’re a busy individual who wants to look your best—but only sometimes has the time or energy to wash and blow-dry—give Klorane Dry Shampoo with Nettle a try. It helps keep oil in check while adding volume and texture, so you look fabulous without spending extra time on styling.

5. Kerastase Specifique Bain Divalent Balancing Shampoo

Kerastase Specifique Bain Divalent Balancing Shampoo



Kerastase Specifique Bain Divalent Balancing Shampoo is specifically formulated for oily hair and provides many benefits that help keep your scalp healthy and your hair looking its best. The ultra-light formula helps balance oiliness on the scalp while also purifying it to reduce excess oil and odors. It adds volume to flat hair and gently nourishes lengths, so they remain soft and shiny. Plus, it facilitates detangling to make styling easier and faster.

This shampoo is formulated using natural ingredients like amino acids and Vitamin B6. Amino Acid helps balance the hair fiber to gently cleanse while also conditioning and reinforcing it to limit oxidation stress. Vitamin B6, on the other hand, protects from external aggressors that can damage your hair.

To combat oily hair, this product removes excess oil while providing volume and nourishment so you can look your best every day without sacrificing health or shine. It eliminates odors and helps detangle hair for a quick-and-easy smooth, healthy look.

Kerastase Specifique Bain Divalent Balancing Shampoo is your choice if you want your hair and scalp balanced without sacrificing health or shine. With its natural ingredients and unique benefits, this shampoo will help you look your best and keep your scalp healthy and oil-free.

6. Desert Essence Lemon Tea Tree Shampoo



Desert Essence Lemon Tea Tree Shampoo

Desert Essence Lemon Tea Tree Shampoo is another great option if you’re concerned about oily scalp and hair. This shampoo easily removes excess oil and hair product buildup without drying out your strands, leaving them bouncy, soft, and manageable. It combines organic ingredients like Australian tea tree oil, aloe, lemon peel extract, and yucca cactus to help restore the scalp's natural pH.

The lemon scent will invigorate your senses as it cleanses away dirt and grime from the day while leaving behind a refreshing aroma that will linger in your hair for hours after use.

Next up, the Australian tea tree oil clarifies the scalp and hair follicles, while the yucca cactus helps nourish and soothe. The aloe works in tandem with these ingredients to keep your locks hydrated without weighing them down with added oils or product buildup.

Desert Essence Lemon Tea Tree Shampoo is a must-have for those who suffer from greasy strands and need something that can give them back control of their hair. With continued use, you'll need to wash less frequently as this shampoo helps reduce oil production on the scalp. That means you can enjoy days when your hair looks freshly washed all day long—yay! It's also paraben-free, phthalates-free, and has zero synthetic fragrances, so you can feel good about using it.

Seeking to reduce oiliness without drying out your hair? With its blend of natural ingredients, refreshing scent, and hydrating formula, this shampoo will give you back control of your oily strands while leaving them feeling soft and manageable.

7. Paul Mitchell Shampoo Two

Paul Mitchell Shampoo Two



While Paul Mitchel Shampoo Two is ideal for all hair types, it's especially great for those with oily hair. The color-safe formula and sharp lemony scent make it a refreshing experience. Plus, the jojoba leaf extract and white ginger collaborate to remove excess oil from your tresses while also helping to reduce future oil production over time. This means you won't have to worry about greasy roots as often!

Not only does it help keep your scalp clean and healthy, but this shampoo will also leave your hair looking shiny and voluminous thanks to its clarifying properties. Whether you use it every day or only once a week, you'll be able to see the benefits it provides.

Paul Mitchel Shampoo Two is excellent for those who are looking for a more natural way to keep their scalp and hair clean without using harsh chemicals. It's cruelty-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, and pH-balanced so that your scalp remains healthy and free of irritation. Plus, this shampoo won't strip away essential oils from your hair like some other clarifying shampoos can do.

Overall, Paul Mitchel Shampoo Two is the perfect product for all hair types, especially those with an oily scalp and who want some extra shine.

8. Maple Holistics Degrease Shampoo

Maple Holistics Degrease Shampoo

Just from reading its name, you know this shampoo is made specifically for oily hair. Maple Holistics Degrease Shampoo comprises a deep-cleansing formula that targets sebum, dirt, and impurities to clarify the scalp and restore luster to dull locks. The power of natural extracts like cypress, basil, jojoba, rosemary, and others come together in this balanced blend for superior results without stripping away essential moisture or nutrients.

The best thing about this shampoo? It works just as well on women's hair as it does on men's! It doesn't matter if your strands are long or short—the degreasing action will help keep your scalp clean while restoring vibrancy and shine to lackluster locks. Plus, the unique blend of essential oils nourishes your hair and scalp so your locks look beautiful day after day.

This shampoo is formulated with jojoba and peach kernel oil to balance the scalp and nourish the strands for a healthier look. Jojoba is rich in fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals to hydrate the scalp while softening hair. Meanwhile, the peach kernel oil prevents moisture loss and provides a protective barrier against environmental damage.

It's also designed to cleanse away excess oils without leaving your hair feeling dry or brittle. And thanks to its gentle formula, you can use it daily if needed without worrying about damage or buildup.

For those with oily hair looking for a shampoo that works, Maple Holistics Degrease Shampoo could be just what you need! Clarify your scalp and add luster and vibrancy back into your hair with this unique blend of natural extracts. Make sure to follow up with the conditioner after using this shampoo, as otherwise it can dry out the hair.

9. Ethique St Clements Shampoo Bar



Ethique St Clements Shampoo Bar

If you want an eco-friendly shampoo that is perfect for oily hair, Ethique's St. Clements Shampoo Bar is the one for you. With at least 80 uses per bar, it's great value. Plus, this soap-free shampoo has a zesty lime and orange scent that will leave your hair smelling fabulous!

St Clements contains natural ingredients like castor oil, which helps to remove stubborn residue from your hair without stripping away its moisture. It also contains humectants such as glycerine. These draw moisture into the hair without leaving any heavy oils behind.

The lather it produces is excellent, creating a rich foam without leaving behind any waxy residue. Plus, with its pH of 4.5, it gently restores the natural balance of your hair and scalp while promoting shine and softness.

It easily rinses away and leaves you feeling refreshed, making it the perfect post-swim shampoo. Not to mention its biodegradable and cruelty-free packaging—ideal for those who are conscious about their impact on the environment.

Ethique's St. Clements Shampoo Bar is an excellent choice if you have oily hair and want something gentle yet effective that will leave your locks smelling citrusy and fresh. Plus, with its eco-friendly packaging and natural ingredients, this guilt-free purchase will leave you looking and feeling great.

10. Fekkai Apple Cider Detox Shampoo



Fekkai Apple Cider Detox Shampoo

Ethique Fekkai Apple Cider Detox Shampoo is one of the go-to shampoos for oily hair. This sulfate-free formula is designed to remove 95% of visible buildup after one use while providing a deep cleanse without over-stripping your scalp and hair.

The naturally-derived apple cider vinegar within purifies and soothes while balancing your scalp's pH levels. The eco-certified ginger extract delivers amino acids essential for healthy hair growth, while salicylic acid dissolves stubborn flakes and dead skin cells on the scalp. This invigorating blend also has a refreshing scent of green apples, juicy citrus, fresh spearmint, and creamy woods—divine!

Ethique Fekkai Apple Cider Detox Shampoo works for all hair types and is safe for keratin or color-treated hair. It's sulfate-free, silicone-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, and gluten-free. And because it's vegan-friendly and sustainable, you can be sure that there has been no harm to the environment or any animal in the process of making this shampoo.

This gentle but powerful detoxifying shampoo is perfect if you have oily hair, as it helps to cleanse the scalp without drying out the hair. It removes impurities, product buildup, and flakes while delivering essential nutrients to your scalp.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best shampoo for oily thin hair?

The best shampoo for oily thin hair is one that contains ingredients that can help control excess oil and add volume to the hair. We chose Blu Atlas as our number one pick because it is formulated with natural ingredients like saw palmetto and vegan biotin that help reduce oiliness and add volume—it has it all!

How often should I shampoo my oily thin hair?

The frequency with which you shampoo your hair depends on your individual hair type and lifestyle. For those with oily thin hair, it is generally recommended to shampoo every other day or every two days to control oil production. However, if you lead an active lifestyle or have a job that means your hair becomes dirty more frequently than average, you may need to shampoo more often.

Can shampooing too much cause hair loss?

Shampooing too frequently or using harsh shampoos can strip the hair of its natural oils, leading to dryness and breakage. This can lead to hair loss if the hair is already weakened by other factors such as genetics or underlying health conditions. Therefore, it is important to use a mild shampoo that is formulated for oily thin hair and to shampoo only as often as necessary.

Are there any natural ingredients that can help control oily hair?

Yes, there are several natural ingredients that can help control oily hair. Some examples include:

• Tea tree oil: This essential oil is known for its ability to control oil production and prevent dandruff

• Peppermint oil: This oil is invigorating and can help stimulate the scalp, promoting healthy hair growth

• Salicylic acid: This beta hydroxy acid is derived from willow bark and is a gentle exfoliant that can help unclog pores and control oil production

• Biotin: This B vitamin can help strengthen hair and prevent hair loss.

Can using the wrong shampoo make my oily thin hair worse?

Unfortunately, yes. Using the wrong shampoo can make oily thin hair worse. Heavy and oily formulas can weigh down the hair and make it appear even thinner. Shampoos that contain harsh ingredients like sulfates can strip the hair of its natural oils and cause dryness, breakage, and hair loss. That’s why it’s so important to choose the best shampoo for your hair’s needs.

Can hair thinning be caused by an overactive sebaceous gland?

An overactive sebaceous gland can contribute to hair thinning. The sebaceous gland produces oil, also known as sebum, which can clog hair follicles and lead to hair loss. This is especially true for people with thin hair, as the excess oil can weigh the hair down and make it appear even thinner. Using a shampoo that can control oil production can help reduce the risk of hair thinning caused by an overactive sebaceous gland.

What is the best way to apply shampoo to oily thin hair?

The best way to apply shampoo to oily thin hair is to work it into a lather in the palms of your hands before applying it to the scalp. Gently massage the shampoo into the scalp, taking care to avoid pulling or tugging on the hair. Rinse thoroughly and follow with a conditioner, if desired. Avoid applying the shampoo directly to the ends of the hair, as this can weigh the hair down.

How do I choose a good shampoo for oily hair?

When choosing a shampoo for oily hair, opt for one that is specifically formulated with ingredients that can help reduce excess oil without stripping away too much of its natural moisture. Natural ingredients like tea tree oil, peppermint, and rosemary can help balance out scalp oils while keeping your hair hydrated.

What ingredients should I avoid in oily hair shampoo?

Heavy emollients such as mineral oil and petroleum jelly should be avoided when choosing shampoo for oily hair as they can clog pores and prevent the scalp from breathing properly, leading to an increase in greasiness over time. On the other hand, avoid shampoos with harsh detergents such as sulfates, which can strip away vital moisture from both the scalp and the strands themselves.

What are some of the benefits of using a shampoo for oily hair?

A good shampoo for oily hair can help reduce excess oil production and clarify the scalp to keep it clean, healthy, and balanced. It can also repair damage from heat styling, color treatments, and other chemical processes as well as provide lightweight hydration that won’t weigh down your locks.

What else can I do to reduce oily hair?

In addition to using the right shampoo, there are a few other things you can do to help reduce oily hair. Make sure you’re brushing your hair regularly and avoid over-washing as this can strip away too much of its natural oils. Also, try using a clarifying scalp scrub once or twice a month. This can help remove excess oil and buildup from the surface of your scalp.

What is the best way to style oily hair?

The best way to style oily hair is to opt for air-drying as opposed to heat styling as this will help reduce any additional oil buildup. If you do need to use a blow dryer, make sure it’s set on a low setting and keep the nozzle at least six inches away from your scalp. Additionally, try using lightweight creams and gels that are specifically formulated for oily hair. This can help provide a light hold without adding any extra grease.

What are some tips for taking care of oily hair?

To keep your oily hair looking and feeling its best, make sure to use a deep conditioner at least once a week. Additionally, try rinsing with cold water instead of hot as this can help close the cuticles and reduce any additional oil production. Lastly, invest in a high-quality brush that is specifically designed for oily hair, which will help distribute the natural oils more evenly across your strands.