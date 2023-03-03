10 Best Shampoos For Long Hair (2023)

The foundation for any hair care regimen, especially for those with long locks, is a high-quality shampoo. It is the vital first step in growing and maintaining the long hair of your dreams. The more hair you have, the more difficult it can become. Ensuring that you have the right shampoo is crucial to keeping your long hair healthy and beautiful.

The most important thing for long hair is strengthening it to resist breakage, so your shampoo should reflect this goal. The longer your hair is, the more susceptible it is to damage. If your hair is damaged, this can stunt further hair growth and make your hair rough, dry and unmanageable.

These hair products were designed with these concerns in mind and form our list of the best shampoos for long hair.

1. Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo

Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo

Taking out the top spot for the best shampoo for long hair is the all-rounder Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo. It is suitable for all hair types, so whether your hair is sleek and fine, or curly and thick, this shampoo is ideal for maintaining your gorgeous long locks. It caters to all hair types because it focuses on strengthening and nourishing hair to make it resilient against damage.

Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo is infused with biotin which works to hydrate and fortify hair and leave it looking voluminous. The antioxidants and vitamins in the jojoba oil make it similar in composition to your skin which allows it to permeate into your scalp and nourish it from within. This accelerates the body's natural hair growth and repair. It contains aloe vera to provide moisture, as well as saw palmetto to counter hormonal hair loss and hydrate a dry scalp. Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo also includes coconut-derived surfactants which reduce surface tension between your hair and any dirt to thoroughly cleanse your hair, leaving it clean and protected.

With 99% natural-origin vegan ingredients, free from parabens and sulfates, it is perfect for those with sensitive skin as it does not contain any harmful irritants. You can cleanse your hair, without worrying about your skin. It is also the ethical best choice as it is cruelty-free.

If you prefer more exotic fragrances, Blu Atlas also produces a coconut apricot scented shampoo that will leave your hair smelling as good as it looks.

2. Redken 5th Avenue NYC Extreme Length Shampoo

Redken 5th Avenue NYC Extreme Length Shampoo

If you want a shampoo that not only nourishes your long hair but supports increased hair growth, then look no further than Redken Extreme Length Shampoo. It was designed with long hair in mind, so it is effective at repairing the breakage that long hair is more susceptible to.

Redken uses the protein biotin in its Length Care Complex to strengthen damaged hair strands and make them more resistant to further damage. When used with Redken Extreme Length Conditioner and Redken Extreme Length Leave-In Treatment, this collection boasts lowering hair breakage by up to 81%. With breakage so significantly decreased, your hair has less need for repair so it can grow quicker.

Redken 5th Avenue NYC Extreme Length shampoo focuses on fortifying your hair during cleansing so it can maintain its health and encourage further growth from healthy hair.

3. Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Long hair is more susceptible to damage, making Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo an excellent choice as it prides itself on repairing broken bonds in hair strands. This bond-fixing formula is suitable for all hair types and can even be used for color-treated hair, without risking any dulling of color.

Olaplex created bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate as a core ingredient that can reconnect broken disulfide bonds. These bonds break when hair is damaged, so Olaplex’s No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo targets many types of hair damage, from heated styling tools to chemical treatments such as hair dye. It also repairs other types of damage caused by friction from brushing, weather conditions, UV rays from the sun, humidity, and pollution.

Their unique formula not only repairs broken bonds but also decreases further breakage by strengthening and nourishing your hair. This brings a brilliant shine to your hair and makes it easier to handle.

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo does not contain parabens, phosphates, or sulfates, making this shampoo 100% vegan, as well as being cruelty-free.

4. Kérastase Paris Résistance Extentioniste Length Strengthening

Kérastase Paris Résistance Extentioniste Length Strengthening

For a more luxurious shampoo, Kérastase Paris Résistance Extentioniste Length Strengthening Shampoo is the best choice. It may come with a larger price tag, but you are paying for salon-quality care from a shampoo that works from your scalp, right down to the hair ends.

This shampoo was specifically designed for people with long hair, as Kérastase Paris understands how difficult it can be to keep long hair healthy. The goal is to strengthen hair in order to decrease the damage that leads to breakage. This reduces the number of broken hair strands and split ends. By stimulating the scalp to prompt your hair's natural growth and repairability, it restores hair from roots to tip. This leaves your hair feeling smooth and soft, and looking shiny.

A key ingredient in their blend is ceramide which aids in hair elasticity to make it more resistant to breaking under mechanical pressure, while retaining your hair's natural moisture. This leads to healthier hair with more shine. The amino acid Creatine R is also important as it supports the hair’s natural fiber structure, while resurrection plant sap soothes the scalp and hydrates the hair strands.

Kérastase Paris Résistance Extentioniste Length shampoo is a one-stop shop for fortifying your hair against damage from scalp to hair ends, while adding a brilliant shine.

5. SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore



SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore

Natural hair can provide many distinct challenges for hair care and maintenance, so SheaMoisture has developed its Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen and Restore Shampoo to address these concerns. While targeted toward strengthening and repairing curly, wavy and natural hair, it is also suitable for hair often styled with heated tools, or chemically colored-hair.

SheaMoisture’s Strengthen and Restore Shampoo aims to reinforce damaged hair strands, while peppermint oil targets the scalp to revitalize it. This enhances the hair's natural growth and minimizes hair breakage, meaning your long hair stays that way! Treating the scalp also reduces hair shedding by repairing and nourishing damaged hair from the roots.

This shampoo is natural, free of sulfates to protect your hair from strong chemicals, and has ample natural ingredients to provide a deep cleansing by permeating thick hair to clear dirt, dead skin cells and product buildup.

6. Biolage Hydra Source Shampoo

Biolage Hydra Source Shampoo

One key to maintaining long healthy hair is having sufficient hydration to promote your hair's natural growth and repair cycle. Biolage Hydra Source Shampoo is made for all hair types, so whether you have tight curls or straight hair, it will hydrate your locks.

The Hydra Source Shampoo works to correct and refine the balance of moisture in your hair to make it healthier and softer. It was developed to provide a gentle cleanse and add moisture for shiny hair. This leads to your hair looking better and being more manageable, both highly sought-after qualities for people with long hair.

Biolage Hydra Source Shampoo is suitable for color-treated hair without risking any color loss, and their formula is 100% vegan, without any parabens. This product is good for your hair and the environment due to Biolage's use of recycled bottles.

For beautifully hydrated and vivacious long hair, regardless of hair type, Biolage Hydra Source Shampoo is the way to go.

7. Matrix Total Results Moisture Me Rich Shampoo

Matrix Total Results Moisture Me Rich Shampoo

Long hair can risk being flat and lifeless as it weighs itself down, so a volumizing and moisturizing shampoo can make your hair look full and healthy. Matrix Total Results Moisture Me Rich Shampoo is a deep cleansing product that rejuvenates hair by adding moisture.

Unlike some moisturizing shampoos, Moisture Me Rich Shampoo is lightweight, so it does not further weigh down long and heavy hair. It was created to soak into all layers of your hair to ensure that it is properly hydrated and healthy.

A distinctive feature of Matrix Total Results Moisture Me Rich Shampoo is the glycerin added to the formula which conditions the hair while cleansing it. This gives enduring nourishment to your hair, making it softer and shinier.

If your hair is looking flat and needs a boost to reinvigorate it, this shampoo is for you.

8. Pureology Hydrate Shampoo

Pureology Hydrate Shampoo

Moisturizing natural, curly and thick hair can be tough as it is dense and susceptible to frizzing. Pureology Hydrate Shampoo was created for thicker hair types to permeate and introduce moisture deep in your hair, right down to the scalp. It also has the bonus of a lovely lavender fragrance, so your hair is not only hydrated but also smells captivating.

Pureology Hydrate Shampoo is good for dry and frizzy hair as it has a trio of ingredients to replenish all areas of your hair. The jojoba oil brings moisture deep into your hair strands, while the green tea and sage work at the scalp level. Sage helps promote hair growth at the scalp, with green tea aiding by giving the scalp the care it needs to grow longer, healthier hair.

Pureology Hydrate Shampoo is proudly vegan and made without sulfates. Due to the natural ingredients, it protects vibrant hair color as there are no harsh, stripping components. You can enjoy wonderfully hydrated natural hair, without sacrificing your bold colors.

9. Garnier Fructis Grow Strong

Garnier Fructis Grow Strong

Care and maintenance are essential for long hair and should not have to be dependent on your budget. Garnier Fructis Grow Strong Shampoo strengthens long hair weakened by damage, without breaking the bank, what more could you want!

Niacinamide is the key strengthening ingredient that reduces hair breakage while detangling long and unruly hair. This leaves hair smooth, strong and less susceptible to knotting. Hair is also left smelling fresh and fragrant due to the apple extract included in the formula.

You do not need to worry about having to compromise on your principles for the sake of your budget either, as it contains 99% natural vegan ingredients without parabens, silicones or phthalates, and Garnier uses recycled plastic for their products.

Cleansing your long hair on a budget has never been easier with Garnier Fructis Grow Strong Shampoo.

10. TRESemmé Anti-Breakage Strengthening Shampoo

TRESemmé Anti-Breakage Strengthening Shampoo

TRESemmé Anti-Breakage Strengthening Shampoo targets broken strands and split ends. It not only targets damaged sections but works to prevent future breakage by strengthening all hair strands.

With a special five vitamin blend, the formula works to rejuvenate worn-out hair by fortifying it against mechanical and chemical irritants that can cause hair to break. This leaves hair healthy, robust and smooth.

As a responsible hair care brand, TRESemmé produced its Anti-Breakage Strengthening Shampoo without parabens, silicones, sulfates, or artificial dyes. This results in a shampoo with many natural ingredients to protect and cleanse your hair, without strong unnatural chemicals that may cause damage.

For those of you wanting to protect your long hair against breakage, while nourishing your locks to look and feel amazing, TRESemmé Anti-Breakage Strengthening Shampoo is the way to go.

Care and Maintenance for Long Hair

Long hair can be really stunning, but it can also be difficult to manage as there is so much of it. As well as choosing the best shampoo for long hair, there are many other things you can do to establish a hair care and maintenance routine that will ensure that your long hair remains healthy and beautiful. The following tips can aid your quest for long, gorgeous hair.

Haircuts

As frustrating as it may be when you are trying to keep your hair long, or grow it out even further, the most important thing to maintain healthy hair is getting regular haircuts.

If you are happy with your current length, hairdressers suggest that you get your hair trimmed every six to ten weeks. If you are trying to grow your hair out, then you can extend this to every 10-12 weeks.

While it may seem counter-intuitive, trimming your hair regularly will help your hair to grow as it cuts off the split ends which can inhibit growth. Trimming your hair regularly will also mean that you will not need to cut off as much hair every time. If you’re not sure how much needs to be trimmed, check with your hairdresser. They will be able to look at and feel your hair to tell you how much you need to trim to keep your hair healthy.

Shampoo Twice

To truly clean your hair, while maximizing the shampoo benefits, you should shampoo your hair twice! This is suggested for any hair type, but strongly recommended for long or thick hair. The first shampooing focuses on properly cleansing your hair to remove dirt, oil, and hair product buildup. This may result in an absence of the expected lather, but this is where the second shampooing comes in. When you shampoo your hair a second time, the shampoo is massaged into cleaner hair so it can adequately lather up to permeate the hydrating, strengthening and repairing benefits of the shampoo.

Hair Brushing

Brushing your hair has two main benefits. Firstly, it detangles your hair to protect it from friction when it is knotty. Secondly, it distributes the hair's natural oils from the roots where it is readily accessible, to the ends of your hair which can be lacking in oil if your hair is long.

Most hair types require brushing twice a day, ideally once in the morning and once at night. The exception to this is curly or natural hair. For these hair types, it is recommended that you gently brush damp hair after washing it, as curly and thick hair is tough to brush which results in damage when brushing it while dry.

While it is important to brush your hair to help keep it healthy and smooth, be careful not to overbrush your hair. Excessive friction can occur when you brush your hair too frequently, causing more hair strands to break. Some days you may want or need to brush your hair more than twice a day, but try not to make a habit of this frequent brushing.

Hair Care During Sleep

Night-time hair care may seem much more daunting but here are some simple tricks to provide your hair with the best possible care so you can feel at ease. The longer your hair is, the more it is exposed to friction at night from your bedding when you move in your sleep. There are two main sleeping hairstyles recommended to reduce the mechanical strain on your hair.

The first is wearing your hair tied up in a loose top knot bun or braid. When tying your hair at night, make sure you are using a soft fabric scrunchie. This allows your hair to be out of the way of friction when you move in your sleep, without introducing friction from a hair tie or band.

The second recommended method is to wrap your hair in a silk or satin cap or scarf. These fabric materials will cause less friction when moving against your hair during your sleep. Covering your hair will also keep it off your face and away from sweat and oils produced by your skin.

If you do not like tying your hair up or putting it in a cap, you can still wear long hair down during the night. Try to make sure that the ends of your hair are away from your pillow to protect it from friction. A silk or satin pillowcase will also help to protect your hair from breakage.

Hair Masks or Treatments

Hair masks may not be as popular as face masks, but they are even more vital for proper care and maintenance. Hair masks are usually designed to be combed into wet hair after washing and left in. How often you apply a hair mask will depend on your hair type and how often you wash your hair. If you wash your hair every day or two, it is best to apply the hair mask after every second wash. If you wash your hair once a week, then you should apply the mask after every wash.

There are many homemade hair mask recipes to be found on the internet and these are better than nothing if you are on a budget. However, a store- or salon-bought hair mask will have been specially designed for optimal hair care and can be targeted towards different hair types and concerns. If you have room in your budget for an extra hair product, this should be at the top of your list.

Hair Protection

The longer your hair is, the more exposed it is to damage, so protecting your hair is even more important. Methods of protecting your hair can range from using particular specialist products to changing your hair care routine. These are two of the most important ways to protect your hair that you should be aware of and incorporate into your routine.

Sometimes people use brushing and combing interchangeably, but the difference is vital to protecting your hair. Hair brushes are suitable for dry hair, and hair combs should be used when your hair is wet. Brushes are primarily for detangling. This makes them too rough to be used when your hair is wet as it is more vulnerable to breakage. Combs are designed to detangle hair without causing excessive friction, and so can be used on wet hair.

Another key method to protect your hair occurs when using heated styling tools, such as blow dryers, straighteners and curlers. When using these types of tools, you should always use a heat protectant product. These protectants can be used on wet or dry hair and should be applied before you style or dry your hair.

Final Thoughts

Achieving the long and healthy hair of your dreams is an ongoing journey of care and maintenance. The crucial first step is ensuring you have the best shampoo for long hair. Your hair care routine should be centered around nourishing and protecting your hair and addressing any specific hair concerns for your hair type, such as dryness, frizziness, or oiliness. Some things may work for your hair, others may not. To keep your long hair looking healthy and gorgeous, your hair care routine should be tailored to the specific type of hair you have, and work with the lifestyle you want. Just remember, the most important factors to consider are the health of your hair, and ensuring you feel beautiful and confident with your hair.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I properly shampoo my hair?

Now that you have chosen one of the fantastic options from our list of the best shampoos for long hair, knowing how to shampoo is the next crucial step. Shampoo should be applied to fully wet hair, so make sure your hair is thoroughly wet before applying. It should be applied in the roots of your hair and scalp, while conditioner is applied everywhere but the roots. To ensure you are getting all the benefits from your shampoo, it should be massaged into your hair and scalp for 30-90 seconds.

Next, you need to rinse out the shampoo, which is a crucial and often overlooked step. If you do not remove the shampoo properly, it can build up and contribute to the dirtiness of your hair, and it may not completely remove the pre-existing dirt. The same method of massaging should be used to remove shampoo. Place your head under the water and massage the roots of your hair and scalp to remove the shampoo, alongside the dirt and oil.

How often should I wash my long hair?

How often you should shampoo your hair depends heavily on your hair type, so there is no blanket rule for long hair. It is recommended that everyone washes their hair at least once a week.

Washing your hair only once a week may be sufficient if you have curly or natural hair.

If you have finer hair, or hair that is prone to excessive oil, you may want to wash it more often. While the shampoos on this list are gentle enough to be used every day, shampooing your hair frequently can disrupt the production of natural hair oils. Most people with fine hair wash it every second or third day, but when you wash your hair will depend on you.

The best rule of thumb is to wash it when it feels unclean or becomes unmanageable. The most important thing is that you look and feel beautiful, so your hair-washing schedule should reflect how you feel about the state of your hair.

How much shampoo should I use for my long hair?

There are varying opinions on how much shampoo you should use, from a small coin size to two full teaspoons. Simply put, a small coin-sized amount of shampoo is not sufficient for long hair. The more hair you have, whether that be in length or thickness, the more shampoo you need. It should be enough to coat the roots of your hair, so the amount you need will vary depending on how thick your hair is.