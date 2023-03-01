10 Best Shampoos For Gray Hair In 2023

If you have gray hair, there are two things you want to do with it. First, you want to nourish and strengthen those mature, silver strands. Secondly, you want to make your tresses stand out positively by making them smooth, shiny, and manageable.

It’s inevitable that you’re going to see silver and off-color strands in your hair, beginning at the root and working their way down. You may even see strands of existing hair beginning to turn brassy and lighter as a prelude to graying. Don’t think that grays belong to the older generations, either: most people begin to see grays as young as their thirties.

Gray hair is a natural part of aging. As hair follicles mature, the pigment cells in your hair follicles begin to die. As affected strands of hair grow, they turn gray, a lighter silver, or even pure white. Genetics and vitamin deficiencies can cause hair to go gray in a younger person, and original hair color will determine, in part, how gray, silver, or white a pigment-lacking strand can be.

You can’t stop your hair from aging, just like you can’t halt your natural aging process in general. However, you can slow down the rate of hair pigmentation loss you have or make your grays less noticeable in their color, tone, and texture. However you want to manage your maturing tresses, know that your hair can remain trending, stylish, and beautiful when it’s healthy.

Don’t hate on your gray and silver strands, embrace them! Each strand of aging hair can be a beautiful highlight if given the same TLC as the rest of your hair. It all begins with your shampoo.

What should you expect in a shampoo specifically designed for aging hair? Here are just some of the things to consider in your next bottle of shampoo:



• Purple toning elements to keep your grays from turning yellow and brassy

• Collagen for hair restoration, fullness, and protection against breakage

• Keratin for hair repair and strength

• Vitamins B12, A, and E to slow graying and nourish strands

• Natural ingredients like saw palmetto, argan oil, and others to nourish, restore and hydrate hair

• Niacin for improving blood circulation at the base of the scalp and to promote healthy hair growth

Any shampoo you choose for your gray hair should leave it feeling soft and your grays discernable from more pigmented hairs. You may choose a darkening shampoo to help restore some color to your grays, or choose a shampoo primarily for protecting your hair and making it soft and manageable.

We’ve compiled an excellent list of the 10 best shampoos for gray hair in 2023. Don’t stress (it really can lead to more grays): we’ve got you covered so you can keep your hair full of vibrant color longer and treat your grays with respect.

Choose one or more of the following shampoos to meet your needs best; there’s no reason not to mix and match so long as your hair is benefiting from the products. If there are accompanying conditioners or cleansing systems along with the shampoos you choose, consider using them as well.

1. Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo



Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo

To make it to the number one spot on our list, a shampoo for gray hair really has to deliver! This shampoo covers everything we’d like to see in a hair cleanser to make gray hair easier to manage and healthier overall. It’s vegan, cruelty-free, and nearly entirely comprised of natural ingredients. It’s also lightweight and gentle enough to become your daily cleanser, no matter how much gray you have in your hair.

The first notable ingredient in this shampoo is saw palmetto. If you’re graying and losing hair, this ingredient is an absolute must-have. Saw palmetto blocks the hair loss hormone DHT from affecting your hair as badly, and helps to restore hair at its root. This means less hair loss for you and more restored tresses.

Next up we have jojoba proteins, essential for calming down your stressed strands and making graying hair smoother and much easier to manage (the rest of your hair benefits as well). Then, aloe extract works to soothe an irritated scalp so healthy hair production can continue, even if new hairs come in gray.

Use this shampoo if you want to protect and proudly display your grays. The goal of this shampoo is to give your hair a luxurious appeal you’ll love, and shinier hair than you’ve ever had. Be proud of those grays, don’t hide them!

2. Daddy-O Lush Shampoo



Daddy-O Lush Shampoo

If you’re looking to give your gray hair a boost so the strands come in silky and metallic rather than brassy and yellowed, then give this shampoo a try. It’s got a beautiful purple color that won’t stain your hands or affect your overall hair color, but will treat your gray, silver, and white hairs to a needed color treatment to strip out the yellowy tones.

Purple is on the other end of the color wheel opposite yellow, making it the counter-color for yellowy grays. You’ll find many of the shampoos on our list are purple toned for the same reason this one is. However, the reason why this shampoo ranks so highly on our list is because it’s gentle, cruelty-free, and has plenty of other additives to make your hair look and feel amazing all around.

Seaweed and citrus fruit juices work together to give hair shine and manageability. Rose, bergamot, and violet offer a natural and pleasing scent that won’t dry out hair or make it smell chemically scented. The herbal essences also won’t make your hair feel greasy and will help cleanse your tresses without stripping them of natural oils.

Use this shampoo if you want to make your gray hair stand out and look more truly gray, white, and silver instead of yellow or brassy. This shampoo is best for those who already have light hair or naturally blond hair that has turned or is turning gray, and is ideal for all hair types, especially natural hair.

3. Eva NYC Tone it Down Blonde Shampoo

Eva NYC Tone it Down Blonde Shampoo

Something we found really cool about shampoos for gray hair is that shampoos for natural and dyed blonde hair work for gray hair, too! That’s why we chose this shampoo for our list. This vegan and cruelty-free shampoo uses purple toning agents to calm down brassy gray and blond hairs for greater sheen and true color.

This isn’t all we’re attracted to—we love the other ingredients in this shampoo. Wild cherry bark adds volume and silkiness to strands, which is important as blond hair tends to be thinner and more fine than brown or black hair. This benefits gray hair as well since individual strands get a boost to make color less one-dimensional and more healthy-looking.

Ginger root is also added to help stimulate the hair follicles and add more volume. This is great because lighter hair can often feel flat and lacking in tonal depth, and if you are primarily gray, you’ll want as much volume and vibrancy as you can get. Stimulated hair follicles can be more encouraged to produce new hairs as well, leaving your tresses looking and feeling thicker and healthier than before your hair started aging.

Use this shampoo if you are primarily gray, silver, or white–haired and want to give your hair a boost. You’ll add volume and dimension to your hair while toning its color in a healthy, safe way. It’s a great shampoo to consider if you have both gray and color-treated hair, and is ideal for all hair types, especially naturally lighter hair.

4. Aveda Blue Malva Shampoo



Aveda Blue Malva Shampoo

We’ve added this shampoo to our list because it’s not purple like many other brassy tone-fighting shampoos are—this one has a very noticeable blue tone. The blues in this shampoo help turn gray and white hairs into a glistening silver color so not only can you manage and take care of your grays, you can feel great about showing them off as well. The lightweight formula allows you to effectively clean your tresses, removing the debris and buildup that accumulate throughout the day.

It’s organic and cruelty-free, making this shampoo one you can feel great about investing in. It’s also vegan and infused with lemon, ylang ylang, eucalyptus, and other floral essences for a crisp and natural scent. This shampoo pairs well with any other shampoo you use for thinning hair or dry scalp, and is a terrific go-to when your graying strands are starting to look less vibrant or have a brassy undertone you don’t like. It’s gentle enough to use daily as well.

Use this shampoo if you need periodic maintenance of your tresses to keep your gray hair from looking dull. If you want to be more of a silver siren or silver fox, this is a shampoo worth keeping in your shower. Pair with the Aveda Blue Malva Conditioner for the best results.

5. Redken Extreme Shampoo



Redken Extreme Shampoo

Let’s face it, sometimes tackling gray hair is about more than making sure it looks good—it’s also about making tresses healthy so they don’t break off and become frizzy. This is especially the case if you have long hair or want to grow your hair longer.

The pH-balanced formula of the Redken Extreme Shampoo is designed to strengthen weak and brittle strands of hair that are damaged by free radicals, styling, age, and even genetics or other factors. We’re all about taking care of hair as much as we are making it look beautiful, which is why this shampoo is on our list.

While this shampoo won’t make brassy strands any more silvery, it works a different kind of magic: making hair stronger and more youthful. This way, you can sport your grays with pride and not worry about breakage, drying out, or lackluster, limp hair. The 3% protein in this formula makes for excellent hydration, restoration, and strength of hair, making this shampoo a clear winner in our books when your locks are stressed and brittle.

Use this shampoo if you want to protect your aging hair and keeping its color is not your primary concern. The investment you make in your hair’s health makes it shinier and easier to style, allowing you to embrace its natural changes. This shampoo is ideal for all hair types, even hair that only has a few strands of gray.

6. Rainbow Research Henna & Biotin Herbal Shampoo

Rainbow Research Henna & Biotin Herbal Shampoo



If you like a more natural approach to healthy and aging hair, then this shampoo is a great one to try. It’s vegan, cruelty-free, and doesn’t have any artificial dyes or colors in it and you can use it on your hair whether you color it or not. It’s even ideal for bleached or otherwise color-treated hair. It tackles greasy and weighed-down hair with ease as well without leaving tresses feeling unclean.

Colorless, neutral-toned henna in this natural shampoo smooths stressed hair shafts and gives them shine and dimension without coloring your hair as a result. Biotin works to make your hair stronger and even helps promote the growth of new hair. This allows you to not only manage and restore your aging hair; it allows you to have thicker, stronger, and more luscious hair as well.

The herbal essences in this shampoo caught our eye as well, making this shampoo a perfect addition to our list. Not only does the addition of chamomile, lemongrass, aloe vera, and marigold aid in fortifying your hair and scalp for healthy hair growth, it allows your hair to smell amazing too. We love a multi-functional herbal shampoo!

Use this shampoo if you want to give your hair new vitality without putting a lot of chemicals in it. If you’re unfamiliar with henna for hair and don’t actively want to cover or dye your grays, then it’s wise to choose a neutral-toned henna shampoo. This shampoo is ideal for all hair types, especially very dry hair or those with a sensitive scalp.

7. L’Oreal EverPure Glossing Shampoo



L’Oreal EverPure Glossing Shampoo

Do you prefer to cover your grays? If so, we don’t judge, but we do want to make sure you’re using a shampoo that can protect your colored hair without leaving it brassy, dry, or dull. Here’s where this shampoo comes in. Sulfate-free and gentle on colored hair, you can easily cleanse your tresses without stripping strands of color.

Why is this so important? Because silver, white, and other aging hair hues don’t hold color well. It’s very difficult to dye over older hair for this reason, and you want to restore your hair to its original luster as much as possible without making your hair look heavy, flat, or overly dyed in the process. Coconut oil, along with other additives, works to smooth and hydrate color-treated hair for a beautiful finish with ample shine.

This shampoo boasts a UV filter and an anti-fading component so you can worry less about coloring your tresses and more about styling them. As a bonus, this is an affordable shampoo option for use on not just your older or prematurely gray tresses, but on your hair anytime you want to protect your highlights, professional, or at-home color.

Use this shampoo if you dye most of your hair or just want to add some sheen to your tresses to bring out your natural highlights. You’ll not only protect the color you already put in, you’ll also block the sun’s rays from doing harmful damage that fades, dries out, and otherwise stresses your tresses. This shampoo is ideal for all hair types, especially colored hair.

8. Not Your Mother’s Naturals Clarify & Detox Shampoo

Not Your Mother’s Naturals Clarify & Detox Shampoo



We’re so intrigued by what’s in this shampoo we had to add it to our list of the 10 best shampoos for gray hair in 2023. Activated bamboo and purple moonstone? Is this a shampoo or a magic potion? Either way, we’re all for it, and the ways it can make older hair that has become dull and weighed down full of life and vitality again. Here are just a few reasons why.

First of all, activated bamboo is a new one for us. We’ve heard of activated charcoal, but bamboo? We were excited to discover that activated bamboo is a powerful cleanser for removing gunky buildup in hair that makes it lose volume and takes away shine. Activated bamboo is up to four times more potent than activated charcoal in leaving hair refreshed, debris-free, and full of bouncing volume!

Next up is purple moonstone, also aiding in making tired and overly greasy tresses refreshed and enlivened. With essences of ginger and mandarin, not only will this shampoo give you great relief of scalp and hair buildup woes, it will help restore your hair to a vigor other shampoos have failed to deliver.

We admit this isn’t a shampoo just for gray hair, but it’s what it can do for gray hair that’s got us excited. Your hair gets a boost and a return to its original sheen and glossiness with the addition of this shampoo. What’s not to love about that?

Use this shampoo if you are a chronic product user and if you have an irritated, greasy, scratchy scalp. Even using this cleanser a few times a week can give your hair a fresher appeal and remove the residue and oil that make your hair feel limp, smelly, and dull (all of which can be even more noticeable in your grays). This shampoo is ideal for all hair types, especially hair that has a lot of sebum and other oils or debris in it.

9. Silk Elements Pure Oils Moisturizing Detangling Shampoo



Silk Elements Pure Oils Moisturizing Detangling Shampoo

Have you ever noticed that your silvery hairs always seem to be wilder, curlier, or more scraggly than the rest of your hair strands? The reason for this is simple: the texture in aging hair is often more coarse and can make even fine and silky hair look disheveled and uncontrolled.

You can’t wear a hat all day, nor can you hope to curl or straighten those stragglers into obedience when the primary reason why your grays are protesting in the first place is because they are thirsty and need some TLC. If your hair is haggard and tired, this is the shampoo for you.

We’ve put this on our list of the best shampoos because it’s got a lot of elements we haven’t seen in other shampoos we’ve reviewed. It will allow you to feel more comfortable in your tresses, even if they are stubbornly sticking every which way. Olive oil, grapeseed oil, and aloe vera work together to nourish every wild strand so your hair is smoother, healthier, less prone to split ends and breakage, and just overall more managed and fun.

While most shampoos on this list are great for all hair types, this one is an almost-exception: it’s best used for people who have tighter curls or naturally wavy or kinked hair. If hydration and management of your grays is what you’re after, toss this shampoo into your cart. As a bonus, it’s one of our most affordable solutions in managing gray tresses.

Use this shampoo if you are predominantly gray and suffer from tangles, split ends, frizzy roots, and overall unruly hair. Expect to see results within a short time. If your hair feels or looks greasy after use, cut back and use on every other wash day until your hair has adjusted.

10. Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Shampoo



Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Shampoo

Formulated for hair that is lighter blond or of the silver and gray variety, this is a shampoo we knew we had to put on our list of the best shampoos for gray hair. First off, it’s a recognized brand that many people can easily find at their local department store, making it a quick purchase for those wanting to tame and nourish their tresses in a pinch.

Secondly, we like the ingredients in this shampoo that work hard to restore graying hair, starting at the root of the problem, to give hair more dimensional shimmer and shine. Since graying hair can easily look one-dimensional and monotone, a shampoo that has a shimmering effect helps give hair more personality.

What’s in this shampoo? We were excited that this shampoo has both purple tones to help tackle brassy hair colors as well as proteins to stabilize and nourish hair so it grows in stronger and healthier than ever before. Another thing we love is that this shampoo isn’t just for naturally gray, silver, and white hair, it’s for hair that has been highlighted or otherwise color-treated, or even natural light hair.

If you have serious brassiness to tackle, it’s suggested that you lather up not once, but twice with this shampoo. After leaving a second lather in your hair for up to five minutes, your hair should be shiny, refreshed, and free of the brassy, yellow, and reddish tones you don’t want.

Use this shampoo if you want to tackle stubborn hair discoloration while still paying respect to your grays. A nice bonus to this shampoo is that it’s on the more affordable end, making this a wise choice to add to your arsenal of haircare products, even if you have to double up on your usage.

Every head of hair has different needs, which is why we suggest trying one or more of the shampoos on this list before committing to just one. You can even mix and match your shampoos so you have better, more customized results. For example, you can use one shampoo to tackle yellow and orange undertones and another to build volume and cleanse the scalp. It’s up to you, and with diligent use you should see results quickly.

While you can dye your grays and use a darkening shampoo to diminish their appearance, the best way to take care of graying hair is to treat it right. The best shampoos are going to give you beautiful results you’ll love, and your hair will be sleeker, shinier, and more radiant than ever.

Whether you have gone prematurely gray and want to give your tresses a youthful texture and appeal, or you want to embrace your aging hair and get the most out of your graying tresses, there’s a special shampoo out there just for your needs.

Use any shampoo(s) you desire with an accompanying conditioning system, along with leave-in conditioners, to get the best results. You only need a quarter-sized amount to get the results you need, and make sure to lather your hair from the roots down. Your budget, hair type, texture, and other factors will determine what haircare solution is right for you. Here’s to beautiful, happy, healthy mature hair!