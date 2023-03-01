10 Best Shampoos For Frizzy Hair In 2023

Taming frizzy hair can be one of the most frustrating tasks, especially if you happen to be in a rush or are going somewhere you need to look presentable. No matter how hard you try or how many products you use, your hair just keeps escaping and springing in directions you don’t want, taking your chances of having a good hair day along with it. This can really bring down your mood and knock your confidence. We understand. We’ve been there and we’re here to help.

Frizzy hair can be due to a number of different factors. Genetics are definitely one and climate is another. Frizzy hair thrives in a hot, humid environment as the extra moisture in the air binds to your hair’s fibers and changes their structure. This can cause the hair to swell and spring outwards, thus wreaking havoc on your style. Not ideal. While you may not be able to control your environment, it helps to be aware of what might send your hair haywire so you can be better prepared.

The other factor which might be contributing to excess frizz is your haircare habits. There’s a lot you can do right to look after your hair, but there’s also a lot you can do wrong. But, don’t worry—we’ve compiled a few helpful pieces of advice from some (former) frizzy-haired friends regarding their favorite de-frizzing tactics.

Tips for taming the frizz

Invest in good quality hair products

An excellent shampoo and an excellent conditioner really are the keys for reducing frizz and unlocking happy, healthy hair. Look for products that specify moisture, hydration, smoothness and/or anti-frizz, as these types of shampoos and conditioners will tend to contain more hydrating ingredients like glycerin or argan, jojoba and coconut oils that will bring the moisture. Other soothing inclusions to look out for may be shea butter, aloe vera and vitamin E.

Good quality anti-frizz shampoos will also be free of alcohol and sulfates, giving them a better pH balance, closer to that of your hair and scalp. This will also work to cleanse your hair thoroughly without removing the essential natural oils that are needed to keep it under control.

Read further on below to discover our picks for the 10 best shampoos for frizzy hair in 2023.

Consider using a hair oil or serum

Your frizzy hair is likely pretty dehydrated so it’s a good idea to drench it in a hydrating oil or serum (particularly if the weather is hot and muggy). These products work like a moisturizer for your hair, so they can smooth, soothe and strengthen your strands while locking in the extra hydration. Hair oils will also work to give your hair an extra boost of shine. For best results, apply on occasion after a shower to damp hair and enjoy the good hair days.

Use a good brush or wide toothed comb and brush gently!

Brush gently from root to tip and avoid brushes that snag harshly on your knots and tangles as this can damage your hair and make it more prone to frizzing. For us frizzy folk, it’s also better to brush/comb your hair while it’s wet rather than dry, as brushing dry hair usually just leads to more breakage and more frizz, making it far more difficult to manage.

Cool down your shower

We’re not talking icy cold, but frizzy hair responds better to water that is not scorchingly hot as this can actually strip the hair of its natural oils. If you can hack it, a quick cold rinse post conditioning can also be highly beneficial as this works to hold in the moisture and also flatten your hair cuticles which can assist in adding smoothness.

Be careful with your towel

Towels are good for quickly drying your body and hair after a shower, but can actually be rough and do a lot of damage to freshly washed hair (which is when it is the most fragile). Particularly vigorous towel drying and hair rubbing can damage your hair cuticles and create static which makes your hair strands repel each other, subsequently creating a pretty uncontrollable mop. To alleviate this, try changing techniques and switch to patting your hair dry then wrapping it in your towel. You could also opt to switch out your big heavy towel for a microfibre towel or cotton t-shirt, both of which are favored hair-drying options from frizz-experts.

Avoid excessive heat styling

Hair frizziness tends to occur when the hair is excessively dry and lacking in moisture. This can be at odds with heat styling which is a common method used to tame hair and tone down frizziness. Hair drying, curling and straightening all work to dry the hair out, hence starving it of moisture. Our recommendation is to limit heat styling as much as possible, and when necessary, use a heat protectant which can help to insulate your hair and seal the moisture in.

Look but don’t touch

Try to keep your hands away from your hair as much as possible as it turns out touching your hair too much can actually lead to more frizz. Touching your hair leads to disrupting your hair’s balance as natural hair oils may be transferred from your hair to your hands which causes a loss of hair moisture. You can also unintentionally transfer dirt or grime from your hands onto your strands which obviously is not what you want.

Sleep with a silk pillowcase

There has been a lot of hype over the power of silk pillowcases in the last few years and we’re here to tell you that they might actually be as good as they seem. Silk has a much smoother surface texture than a typical cotton or linen pillowcase, meaning there is less friction between your hair and the pillow when you move during the night. This protects your hair from potential static, tangling and breakage. Silk pillowcases can also manage frizz by keeping the hair hydrated, as compared to “normal” pillowcases which can steal moisture from your hair.

Wash 2-3 times per week

It can definitely be tempting to wash your hair every day, especially if you work out a lot, but for those of us who are frizz-prone, too much washing (especially too much shampooing) can strip the hair of the natural oils it needs to stay tame. Frizzy hair tends to dry out rather than get oily anyway so you shouldn’t have to worry about excess oils, even after exercise. Reduce your shampooing and conditioning to two or three times a week and your hair will thank you for it.

Talk to your stylist about your hairstyle

You may feel like you’re doing everything right, but for some reason you’re still fighting your hair every day and being plagued by the frizz gods. If this is the case, it might be a good idea to chat to your stylist about what style they recommend to help you lean into your natural hair and minimize frizziness. Stylists will likely know the sort of length that will work for you, and if you give them the option, will be able to help thin or layer your hair according to your needs. Let them help you figure out what’s best, and your hair will become significantly more manageable.

As stated above, always pair your shampoo with a soothing conditioner to experience the ultimate hair results!

We won't keep you waiting: here are the 10 best shampoos for frizzy hair.

1. Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo

Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo

In our opinion, the Blu Atlas Invigorating and Strengthening Shampoo is one of the best shampoos on the market for taming frizzy hair. It is made with 99% natural ingredients originating from plants, all of which are strategically selected to help you achieve the healthy hair of your dreams. One of the primary ingredients is jojoba oil which is rich in beauty-boosting vitamins that your frizzy hair will absolutely soak up. Saw palmetto is another featured ingredient and this has important anti-inflammatory properties which, surprisingly, your hair can benefit from too, as it works to smooth and flatten from root to tip. Other powerhouses like aloe vera soothe and moisturize the hair and scalp, while vegan biotin, also known as vitamin B7, strengthens your strands to give you the healthiest locks. Additional ingredients derived from coconut are also present in the form of cleansing surfactants to ensure your hair gets the best possible clean.

The number one word we would use to describe this shampoo is fresh. It is rich yet light and lathers super well, and we guarantee it will make you and your hair feel so frizz-free that you’ll be waiting for hair wash day to come back around. Plus, this product has a delicious but subtle scent that both men and women love.

All of Blu Atlas’ products are paraben-free, sulfate-free and artificial fragrance-free and are scientifically proven to provide shockingly good results. This is a brand at the forefront of modern hair and skincare, so we’d suggest jumping on board and giving them a try.

2. Monday Hair Care SMOOTH

Monday Hair Care SMOOTH

SMOOTH by Monday Hair Care will be your hair’s new best friend. Frizz will be a thing of the past and you’ll never look back. Monday Hair Care’s premium shampoo is formulated using high-quality natural ingredients like hydrating coconut oil, healing vitamin E and nourishing shea butter. With this calming combination, coarse, wavy, curly and frizzy hair can all be tamed to become smoother than ever before. Trust us, people’s heads will turn.

The SMOOTH Shampoo and matching conditioner are so good they’ve won four major beauty awards since their release in 2020, including a renowned Glamour Beauty Award in 2021 for “Best Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner for Frizz.” We can attest to Monday’s greatness as we had truly remarkable smoothing results after using the SMOOTH shampoo, right from the first wash. We loved the fun floral scent that lingered on the hair ever so slightly, and of course we loved the pink color too.

Monday Hair Care’s insta-worthy pink bottles will not only look incredible in your bathroom, but are also made with recycled plastic. The bottles do not have labels as Monday has chosen to avoid this step by embossing directly onto the bottles themselves to reduce unnecessary waste. Thanks to the gorgeous aesthetic of the brand, and the incredible results people have been seeing, Monday Hair Care has also gone viral on TikTok (just in case you needed more convincing from the masses). Monday really is blowing people’s minds, and with SMOOTH, your mind could be blown too.

From our point of view, Monday are highly deserving of a feature on our list of the 10 Best Shampoos for Frizzy Hair in 2023. They are innovative, forward-thinking and have been making waves in the haircare industry due to their salon-quality products being available at fully affordable prices. Stylists worldwide even write glowing reviews. We are totally here for more accessible beauty, so Monday is a brand we are very happy to get behind.

3. Living proof No Frizz Shampoo



Living proof No Frizz Shampoo

If you’re looking to stop frizz in its tracks, Living proof is here to be your savior. This specially designed anti-frizz shampoo is an excellent product that can cleanse your hair and block the effects of humidity while still working to hydrate and smooth.

The way Living proof works is by using a unique amino acid blend that is capable of cleaning your strands and removing sweat and dirt build-up without over-drying the hair and stripping away natural oils. This shampoo is also rich in nourishing jojoba esters that contain the perfect balance of vitamin A, D and E to heal stressed out hair and combat the frizzing effects of humidity. Not only that, marine algae helps to protect the hair from the environment as well as repair damaged ends and reduce surface friction to help your frizzy hair lie flat. So many frizz-stopping benefits.

We can promise that not many products will help your baby hairs stay down like the Living proof No-Frizz Shampoo. Your hair won’t feel weighed down—instead, it will be silky smooth and your frizz will be gone. A little goes a long way with this shampoo and all you need is a quarter-sized squeeze in your palm to create a lot of good suds, whether you have thick or thin hair. Plus, we also think you’ll love Living proof’s tangy citrus scent.

4. Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

The Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo was the Allure Readers’ Choice Award Winner in 2022, and for good reason. This Olaplex shampoo is superior because it uses chemistry and patented technology to be the most effective shampoo at repairing, strengthening and hydrating your hair. When your strands are repaired and healthy, you’llbe surprised at how much easier your hair is to manage and how little frizz you’ll have to deal with.

Stay with us as we get a little into the science.

Your hair is made up of countless disulfide bonds, and when these bonds are broken (which can occur due to regular daily occurrences, the environment, aging, hair dye and excessive heat styling), this results in hair damage and yes, you guessed it, frizz. This is where Olaplex comes in. The Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo restores frizzy and broken hair by doing just as the label states, repairing and maintaining broken disulfide bonds, and this is thanks to the inclusion of Olaplex’s patented ingredient, bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate. It might sound scary, but this single-molecule ingredient is essential and it is the best thing out there to repair and strengthen your hair from the inside out. When your bonds are healed, this also helps to seal in moisture so your hair’s hydration can be improved.

Gone will be your dry and dehydrated strands. With the power of science, say hello to hair that is more resilient, aligned, healed, smooth, shiny and lustrous, without any frizz. Sound good? Then Olaplex is the one for you.

5. Function of Beauty Custom Shampoo

Function of Beauty Custom Shampoo

Create a custom shampoo for your hair with Function of Beauty.

With Function of Beauty your hair care is completely individualized so as to be perfectly suited to you and your lifestyle, with every customer answering a short questionnaire on their website. Simple questions asked relate to your hair color, hair type, hair structure and scalp moisture, and then switch to focus on your hair goals. Function of Beauty recommends goals for you based on your selections, but you can choose up to five goals for your hair. Our recommendations for frizzy hair include Anti-frizz, Deep Condition and Hydrate, but you’re welcome to select whatever takes your fancy—that’s the fun of it!

For more excitement, Function of Beauty then asks you to name your shampoo and choose your color and fragrance. The range is extensive, featuring brights and pastels, with our favorites being the peachy orange and the minty green. In terms of fragrance, you’re spoilt for choice with 9 different delicious scents such as All (You)calyptus (for the minimalist) with eucalyptus, mint, lavender and rosemary, or Go Coco (for the sunseeker) with rich, creamy coconut and sweet hints of honeysuckle.

No matter your unique formulation, all of Function of Beauty’s products contain a mixture of natural and safe synthetic ingredients, with the focus being on delivering the best performance and getting you real results. For example, every shampoo features three star ingredients: glycerin for protection and hydration, quinoa protein for smoothing and provitamin B5 to condition and de-frizz. Extra ingredients are then incorporated based on your needs, such as marigold extract for deep conditioning if your hair is dry and damaged, or passion fruit oil for revitalization, hydration and glow.

Most people who start with Function of Beauty never go back, having found almost immediate success in achieving the healthy hair they’ve only dreamt about. If you want to take control of your hair, choose Function of Beauty.

6. Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo

Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo

The Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo is not for the faint-hearted. Using this shampoo is like intense therapy for your frizz as it can repair even the most damaged hair thanks to the abundance of great ingredients it contains. Argan oil is rich in soothing vitamin E, and alongside jojoba, chamomile and lavender, it provides deep nourishment to dry and dehydrated hair.

Meanwhile, cocamide MEA, a thick compound which comes from coconut oil, supports surfactants to cleanse the hair thoroughly, and keratin patches up damage to build and maintain stronger, healthier (less frizz-prone) hair. If you think damage is contributing to your frizziness, look no further—with Moroccanoil your hair will be healed in no time.

Plus, a helpful tip to make this shampoo last longer is that you actually won’t need that much. Because the Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo is so highly concentrated with spectacular ingredients, a little goes a long way, and it will lather even better when you add more water rather than more shampoo. That’s a big bonus in our eyes because we’re betting you won’t want your bottle to end.

7. OGX Quenching Coconut Curls Shampoo



OGX Quenching Coconut Curls Shampoo

Curly girls, curly guys, we’re talking to you. We know that having curly hair can be a chore, and that rather than showing off the gorgeous defined curls you love, you more often than not end up walking around with a frizzy mess. That’s why we’ve got the OGX Quenching Coconut Curls Shampoo on our list of the 10 best shampoos for frizzy hair in 2023.

This coconutty creation by OGX is a godsend for curly, frizzy hair. By incorporating hydrating coconut oil, honey and citrus oil, they have created a shampoo capable of taming your frizz and boosting your curls at the same time. You thought that wasn’t possible? Well with the Quenching Coconut Curls Shampoo it absolutely is. Your hair will drink this up and reap the rewards so your curls will be positively bouncing with joy.

As if that wasn’t enough, this shampoo has the ultimate tropical scent, making you feel like you’re laying on the beach in Hawaii. A bit of that all year round and honestly, we’re sold.

8. Aveda Smooth Infusion Anti-Frizz Shampoo



Aveda Smooth Infusion Anti-Frizz Shampoo

Look forward to luscious locks with the Aveda Smooth Infusion Anti-Frizz Shampoo. This incredible vegan product is 100% responsibly powered by plants, and uses the benefits of botanicals to give you the soft, sleek hair you’re after.

Smooth Infusion is a silicone-free shampoo that reduces frizziness by using an invisible plant polymer to coat and shield your strands in order to repel water, hence protecting you from frizzing up in the humidity. Aveda then uses a powerful natural oil blend to smooth and nourish your hair right from the cuticle to ensure a smooth hair surface and a healthy shine. Kalahari melon seed oil and tamanu oil are featured ingredients, both of which are rich in antioxidants and known to be powerfully hydrating for the hair, making it infinitely softer, more manageable and easier to style.

What’s also great about Aveda is the way they are striving to be more sustainable, both in their formulations and their packaging. As a result, you can feel good about supporting the environment just that little bit more when you use Aveda’s Anti-Frizz Shampoo.

9. Redken Frizz Dismiss Shampoo

Redken Frizz Dismiss Shampoo

The Redken Frizz Dismiss Shampoo will fight your frizz with ease. This shampoo works to gently cleanse your hair, increase your shine and tame your mane thanks to the Frizz-Dismiss number one star ingredient:sustainably sourced babassu oil.

Babassu oil is rich in hydrating lipids and is known to be intensely nourishing, providing frizzy hair with just what it needs to settle down. Redken’s famous oil is also high in vitamin E and other antioxidants so is both anti-inflammatory and moisturizing, leading your hair to ultimate smoothness.

Redken have also put in the work to ensure the Frizz Dismiss Shampoo is pH-balanced which is particularly important for tackling frizz. When a shampoo (like this one) is of the right pH, this supports the hair’s natural oils, stopping any hair stripping or breakage. Not only is this product magnificent for fighting frizzy hair, it also leaves you with more gloss and shine than most of the other shampoos on our list. It’s a yes from us.

10. Oars + Alps Hydrating Shampoo

Oars + Alps Hydrating Shampoo

The Oars + Alps Hydrating Shampoo is one for the boys. This shampoo is built for the active man, and oh does it deliver. Made from naturally derived ingredients that pack a punch and promote strong, healthy hair, it’s the perfect solution for calming your hair after an outdoor venture, a sweaty workout or even just a busy day.

Oars + Alps have combined ultra-hydrating, nutrient-rich kelp and algae extracts to harness the power of the sea and leave hair super nourished. The shampoo feels fresh and lightweight, and with its cool, crisp Fresh Ocean Splash scent, both you and your hair will feel revived after every wash.

We love this shampoo because it is 100% natural, affordable and effective. It helps to heal and prevent dryness, alleviate static, settle strands together and stop frizz in its tracks. And although Oars + Alps are rounding out our list at number 10 on the 10 best shampoos for frizzy hair in 2023, don’t let that stop you. This stuff has rave reviews (and from men, so that’s a big deal) and we are raving too. It really is great.