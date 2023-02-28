10 Best Shampoos For Damaged Hair In 2023

It’s surprisingly easy to damage your hair, yet many people aren’t aware when it happens to them. You’re particularly prone to damage if you like to use a lot of products, heat-based curlers or straighteners, or have dyed your hair recently. Even if you’re cautious with your hair, it’s unfortunately still easy to damage it.

If you’ve noticed your hair is duller than usual or seems more frizzy as of late, it may be damaged. Damaged hair won’t recover on its own, but luckily there are plenty of affordable and effective treatments out there that can revitalize your locks and return them to their glossy, soft glory.

To save you the hassle of finding a good product yourself, we’ve found the 10 best shampoos for any damaged hair. From our list, you’re sure to find the perfect shampoo to kickstart your hair’s recovery.

And what’s more, we’ve also put together a simple guide for keeping your hair safe from damage in the future. That way, you can go all out with products, styles and dyes without causing your hair harm.

Diagnosing damaged hair

The first step to treating damaged hair is figuring out what type of damage it has in the first place. After all, you can’t mend something if you don’t even know what’s wrong! Here are some common signs of damage and what each one implies for your hair’s health.

Split ends

One of the most well-known signs of damaged hair is split ends. This happens when the cuticle—the outer, protective layer of the hair strand—gets split in half, causing the strand to become frayed. You’ll know you have split ends if the end of your hair seems frizzier and feels rougher than the rest of your hair. Split ends also get tangled easily, which can cause knots and also worsen breakage. In addition, if your hair texture is finer you’ll be more prone to split ends since your hair strands are thinner and more fragile.

When it comes to treating split ends, the best solution is just regular trims. You don’t have to cut off much, but an inch or so every two months will keep your hair healthy. In between trims, a shampoo like the ones we’ve listed is the perfect way to keep your hair nourished and prevent any further damage. The most important thing is to restore proteins, especially keratin, to your hair. So a shampoo with protein-based ingredients is ideal for treating split ends.

Shape and texture

The shape of your hair can also say a lot. If your hair struggles to maintain its usual shape, it’s a sign that your hair’s keratin strands are weak or broken. So if your hair isn’t responding normally to heat styling or if it’s missing its natural waves or curls, your hair may be suffering from over-styling. This could be from using chemical products that are too strong, heat styling too often or using bleaches and dyes unsafely.

If this sounds like you, it’s worth cutting back on styling products and sticking to just a classic hair wash for a while. A restorative shampoo will also help your hair recover so you can get back to styling it—in a safer way—sooner. Choose a shampoo stocked with proteins to restore your hair most effectively. Ingredients such as biotin and palmetto are also particularly good to prevent further hair loss and to stimulate stronger growth.

Likewise, if your hair feels dry or brittle or is becoming tangled easily, this is a sign that your hair is dehydrated and drying out. It’s easy to get to this point if your hair or skin is naturally greasy, since you may feel the need to shower more frequently and hold back on conditioners. However, doing so will only cause your body to produce more oils to counter this dryness, which will prompt you to over-cleanse and repeat the cycle.

Cleaning your hair regularly is important of course, but every time you do, you strip your hair of the natural oils and nutrients it needs. To counter this, you’ll need a balanced shampoo that will cleanse your hair and nourish it rather than starve it of nutrients. Look out for shampoos with excellent moisturizing ingredients like jojoba, shea butter and aloe vera, since these will help nourish dry hair and restore it to a soft and smooth texture without leaving it greasy.

Color and luster

One last sign of damage is dull hair. If it’s lacking its usual shine, your hair may be deficient in nutrients. In this case, a shampoo that is stocked with nutritious and hydrating ingredients is all you’ll need to get your hair glowing again.

However, if the color seems faded, this could mean the pigments—whether natural or from bleach or dyes—are leaking out due to damaged, porous cuticles. If you’ve been dyeing your hair recently, the first thing you need to do is take a break from the unnatural colors and give your hair time to recover. Similar to dull hair, a good shampoo will help speed this process up.

And you don’t have to give up bleaches and dyes for good! Hair can be color-treated without getting damaged as long as you use high-quality products and are careful with them. It’s also always worth investing in a good hair stylist who will prioritize your hair’s health when getting a new dye job.

Scalp and skin

The status of your scalp is also important to note. If you have greasy or dry skin, you might feel the need to shower more or less frequently to balance it out. However, how frequently you shower doesn’t matter too much in this case.

Rather, showering every day or so with products that will both cleanse and moisturize is most important. Look for shampoos that will provide your skin with vitamins and antioxidants, especially vitamin E, which is an effective but gentle cleanser. We particularly love shampoos that use aloe vera, since it is stocked with these crucial vitamins.

If you have sensitive or eczema-prone skin, a shampoo with saw palmetto or green tea extract will be perfect for you, since both are excellent anti-inflammatory agents and will reduce redness, itchiness and dryness.

Treating damaged hair

The first steps to repairing your hair are to eliminate any causes of damage (heat stylers, chemical products, etc.) and to introduce some hydration and nutrients back into your hair. As you’ve probably gathered by now, the best way to start this is in the shower with a good shampoo.

So without further wait, here are the 10 best shampoos that will liven up your damaged hair and set you on the right path to those luscious locks you’ve been dreaming of.

Blu Atlas Shampoo

Sleek, refined and minimalistic, Blu Atlas’ shampoo is the perfect cure for damaged hair of all types. With an expertly crafted formula made to refresh and maintain your hair’s health, your hair will feel soft and silky in no time. As a bonus, this shampoo can be used with any hair type, damaged or not! After all, we all deserve a taste of Blu Atlas’ luxury.

Ingredients are everything when you’re treating damaged hair, and Blu Atlas has gone above and beyond in formulating this shampoo to cleanse with a gentle touch. This shampoo contains saw palmetto, a helpful and natural extract that’ll soothe skin and slow down hair loss, and vegan biotin to help your hair grow back faster and stronger than ever.

In addition, jojoba protein will not only provide precious vitamins but also help your hair absorb moisture and keep it sealed in to maintain a gorgeous glossy effect. Plus the aloe vera will ensure a hydrated and soothing experience for your hair and scalp overall, leaving you with a soft and smooth feeling as you step out of the shower. Not to mention all of the vitamins and antioxidants that aloe vera will nurture your hair with.

Aside from this shampoo’s excellent revitalizing ingredients, Blu Atlas has also taken a lot of care to make it safe both for you and for the planet. Using only the best vegan, cruelty-free and naturally-sourced ingredients, you’ll feel at ease shopping with Blu Atlas. Plus, their products are free of preservatives, parabens, sulfates, phthalates and synthetic dyes, so rest assured your hair will be nursed to full health by only the cleanest, safest and most premium ingredients out there.

Blu Atlas’ shampoo can also be bought in a bundle with their equally effective conditioner. So to guarantee your hair a completely nourishing, hydrating and cleansing shower experience, Blu Atlas has everything you’ll need.

2. Pureology Hydrate Shampoo

Pureology Hydrate Shampoo

Elegance and luxury all within a gorgeous lilac bottle—Pureology has it all with this hydrating shampoo. Gone are the days of brittle, dry hair from all of that damage, and in are the days of hair that’s thick, soft and strong with Pureology.

This shampoo is formulated specifically to restore moisture to your hair, using jojoba oil to hydrate, green tea extract to support regrowth and sage to give you a final lustrous glow. Plus with various proteins to strengthen your hair and rose extract to reduce frizziness, this shampoo is excellently balanced to maximize hydration and recovery whilst still cleansing and caring for your scalp. Plus, it’s a fully vegan mixture, so your mind will be at ease purchasing this shampoo.

And of course, we’ve got to talk about the fragrance. Featuring lavender, bergamot and patchouli, your showers will become a garden of candied, floral goodness with warm and earthy undertones. There’s truly no better way to give your mornings a refreshing and sweet start or to finish your nights in luxurious serenity.

For those with medium to thick hair and in need of a restorative boost, this shampoo is the perfect solution. Plus, it’s also the ideal cure for hair damaged by color treatments! It can also be used in tandem with Pureology’s conditioner to bring even more nourishment and silkiness to your locks. So liven up your days and maintain a colorful and lustrous lifestyle with Pureology.

3. Georgiemane Repair & Hydrate Shampoo

Georgiemane Repair & Hydrate Shampoo

For a perfectly hydrating shampoo made with clean, safe and effective ingredients, Georgie Mane has your solution. Ideal for any hair type, anyone can wash with ease with this delightful shampoo.

With coconut and castor oil to promote stronger hair growth, plus avocado oil to repair damage and shea butter to moisturize, your hair will regain its supple bounciness after just one wash using this shampoo. All hair types will be left cleansed and nourished by this expert formula, and even bleached and colored hair will be revitalized and brightened with its balanced and universal blend.

Plus with a vegan ingredient list and a cruelty-free manufacturing process, your hair won’t be the only thing feeling grateful when you shop with Georgie Mane! This shampoo is also free of any nasty ingredients, including possible irritants for sensitive skin and potential aggressors for damaged hair.

And as an extra treat, Georgie Mane has a selection of other great products to help damaged hair, all of which can be bought in one convenient bundle. This includes hair growth spray, a hair mask, an anti-frizz serum and, of course, their gentle and effective shampoo that we love so much. So give yourself a well-deserved treat and spoil your hair at the same time with Georgie Mane’s collection of products for damaged hair.

4. Kérastase Resistance Bain Force Architecte Shampoo

Kérastase Resistance Bain Force Architecte Shampoo

To add some strength and glossiness to your hair without trading in the luxury of a good shampoo, Kérastase has the ideal product. Whether your hair is weakened and suffering from split ends or looks dull and brittle, this shampoo has the perfect formula to soothe the damage and promote growth and repair.

This shampoocontains special ingredients such as Intra-Cylane, which will thicken and strengthen hair follicles, Ceramide R, which seals cuticles to retain moisture and prevent damage, and Pro-Keratin to restore those vital proteins to your hair and soothe frizz. Using this shampoo will reconstruct your hair from its base, strengthening and nourishing it back to a fresh, healthy glow.

Plus, this excellent shampoo can be bought in a bundle with other Kérastase products to complete your nurturing hair care routine. As well as this shampoo, Kérastase offers a luxurious conditioner, hair mask, primer and serum, so you’ll have everything you need to fully restore your damaged hair.

5. Olaplex Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Olaplex Bond Maintenance Shampoo

For a thorough cleanse with a gentle and nurturing touch, Olaplax’s shampoo is a great option. Plus, it’s suitable for all hair types and safe to use on colored hair! This shampoo is also available as a package deal with Olaplex’s other enriching hair products, including their bond-building treatment, hair perfector and conditioner.

This shampoo stands out for its clean formula and manufacturing. With a vegan and cruelty-free process and an ingredient list free of parabens, phthalates, phosphates and sulfates, you can wash with ease using this shampoo. Olaplex is a brand committed to sustainable practice, so if you’re keen to reduce your environmental impact, this is a great place to start.

Another standout feature is its balanced pH of 6-6.5. Many shampoos are too alkaline (i.e. have a pH level that is too low), which causes them to draw out more moisture and nutrients from your hair and leave it drier than ever. A balanced pH is essential for any shampoo but especially when your hair is already damaged, since restoring a neutral pH is vital to revitalize and keep moisture locked in.

6. OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Shampoo

OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Shampoo

Turn your showers and baths into an elegant and rich experience with OGX’s specialized shampoo. This product’s formula is stocked full of all the nutrients your hair will need to grow back stronger and softer than ever.

As its name implies, this shampoo’s special ingredients are vitamin B7 biotin and collagen. Biotin supplements are excellent for promoting healthy hair growth and repair, while collagen helps by supporting the production of proteins in hair follicles, allowing your hair to grow back stronger and longer. This also helps to seal pigments in the follicle for longer, meaning your natural hair color will be restored to its bright and enriched glory.

And those aren’t the only genius benefits to this shampoo! There are also wheat proteins to help repair damaged follicles, nurturing your weakened hair with the nutrients it needs to revive itself. Plus, this shampoo is also free of parabens and sulfates, so you can feel safe and at ease using it. Not to mention its bergamot, jasmine and vanilla fragrance is bound to lull you into a sweet serenity with every wash.

So if you want thicker, glossier hair that will look and smell gorgeous, you’ll find everything you need in OGX’s Thick & Full Shampoo.

7. Redken Extreme Hair-Strengthening Shampoo for Damaged Hair

Redken Extreme Hair-Strengthening Shampoo for Damaged Hair

Kickstart your hair’s treatment process with this efficient and proactive shampoo. Its formula includes a healthy dose of amino acids, which are vital for your body’s production of proteins—especially the keratin, which is a staple for healthy hair. It also contains arginine, which will encourage blood circulation to prompt your scalp’s hair growth sooner and help soothe split ends.

With the final key addition of citric acid, which will cleanse and nourish your scalp with antioxidants and keep your skin’s pH level balanced to prevent dryness, you’ll step out of the shower feeling revitalized using this shampoo. Plus its sweet and citrusy fragrance will help wake you up and infuse your days with a delightfully refreshing fragrance.

So if you want to bring back your hair’s natural shine and luster whilst fortifying your roots to repair and prevent damage, Redken’s expertly-crafted shampoo is your perfect match. Plus, with a wide range of other hair products that are excellent for restoring damaged hair of all kinds, you can make hair care an easy and enjoyable experience with Redken.

8. Aveeno Almond Oil Shampoo

Aveeno Almond Oil Shampoo

For hair as gorgeous and classy as the product’s packaging, Aveeno’s almond-based shampoo is perfect for you. Its gentle scent, which is earthy with some sweeter floral notes, will leave your mind as soothed as your hair.

We love how this shampoo is focused on almond oil since this nutty oil is the perfect cure for damaged hair. It’s an effective emollient, so it will help restore your hair’s cells and leave it softer and smoother than ever. Almond oil also helps protect your hair against future damage, especially from heat and chemicals, so this shampoo is perfect if you style or color your hair regularly.

Plus, the vitamin E from almond oil will give your hair an excellent treatment of antioxidants to strengthen and protect your hair while giving it a beautiful, shiny finish. And of course, this natural oil is fantastic for keeping your scalp moisturized and soft in any condition.

Another great ingredient in this shampoo is oat, which is great for soothing dry skin, providing proteins to support hair growth as well as fatty acids and other nutrients to nurture your hair back to full strength. So for a sweeter-smelling take on hair repair, Aveeno’s Almond Oil Shampoo will be your best friend.

9. Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo

Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo

With such a sleek and gorgeous bottle and an equally elegant effect, Oribe’s shampoo is the perfect remedy for damaged hair. Featuring a gentle yet effective cleanser, a soft and hydrating touch and, of course, plenty of nutrients for deprived hair, this shampoo will repair your hair whilst maintaining the luxurious feel of a good hair wash.

The formulation includes cypress oil to reduce hair loss and encourage stronger regrowth, argan oil to hydrate and protect your hair follicles, and maracuja oil to enrich hair with fatty acids and vitamins for a smooth, soft and shiny look. With biotin and collagen to further support your hair in growing back stronger and longer than ever, plus caffeine to thicken your hair and niacinamide to speed up the growth process, your hair will be restored in no time using this expert formula.

Transform your hair from brittle and dry to glossy and luxurious, and indulge yourself with this alluring and refined shampoo.

10. Ryo Hambit Damage Care & Nourishing Shampoo

Ryo Hambit Damage Care & Nourishing Shampoo

Sweet yet sophisticated, this Ryo shampoo is sure to soothe your damaged hair with its restorative and hydrating formula whilst its gentle fragrance will set your mind at ease for the whole day. This shampoo is particularly good for hair damaged by heat or chemicals, helping to reverse these weaknesses whilst protecting your hair in the future. Ryo has everything you need to get back to the styles and colors you love.

One of this shampoo’s key ingredients is Jeju camellia oil, which is excellent for many reasons. It contains plenty of proteins to help restore strength to your hair follicles, glycerides to seal in moisture for longer, and vitamin E to cleanse and condition your hair to perfection. Plus, with ginseng to increase hair growth and reduce hair loss, as well as pine leaf to thoroughly cleanse and prevent irritation, your hair will be taken to a whole new level of luxury and delight when you use this shampoo.

Revel in the joy of a sweetly floral smell while treating your hair to a nurturing and gentle cleanse, and see how your once-damaged hair will flourish after just one Ryo wash.

Preventing damaged hair

Now that you’ve found the best shampoo to treat your damaged hair, it’s time to talk about further steps to take to prevent damage in the future. In general, there are a few easy changes you can make to your routine to ensure your hair’s safety, which we’ve summarized below.

Heat and drying

If your hair was damaged by heat styling, you may be disappointed to think the only way to have healthy hair again will be to cut heat-based curlers and straighteners out of your routine altogether. But we have good news! It is very much possible to continue putting your hair into the styles you love without causing further damage.

The best way of doing this is to give your hair a form of protection against the heat. A heat-protectant serum is just as essential as wearing sunscreen when you go outside during the day. Also, keep the temperature of your styling products as low as possible. It may take more time to style your hair this way, but it is a lot safer and will leave your hair looking healthier too.

Likewise, it’s a good idea to keep the temperature of your showers just below hot to prevent worsening heat damage. We may all love a hot shower, but your body definitely doesn’t! Hot water will dry out your skin and hair, causing it to lose precious moisture and nutrients and leaving it dull and dry. So for an easy and small change to liven up your hair, keep the temperature lower.

Speaking of showers, the way you dry your hair after a shower also has a big impact. Blow dryers may be convenient, but the heat from them can damage your hair as much as straighteners and curlers can. Likewise, most towels are too rough in texture and can also damage your hair strands.

The ideal way of drying hair is with a soft, cotton material, like an old t-shirt or a soft towel. You should try to only use a blow dryer if you’re in a rush or are preparing for an important event. Also, don’t blow dry your hair when you’re straight out of the shower. Dry it off until it’s only damp, then blow.

Chemicals and colors

Everyone should get to enjoy the fun and uplifting experience of hair dye without worrying about chemical damage. The ideal way of avoiding this is to have your hair bleached and dyed professionally by a reliable hairstylist. Ultimately, it is a very sensitive and complex process that is best left up to the professionals.

That being said, bleaches and dyes can be safely done at home as long as you are extra cautious when following the instructions. To ensure a safer dye job, look for dyes that contain conditioners, as these will be gentler. And of course, using any of the 10 best shampoos for damaged hair that we’ve recommended will help keep your hair balanced and healthy throughout the coloring process.