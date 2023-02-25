10 Best Red Light Therapy Panels (2023)

Welcome to our list of the 10 best red light therapy panels of 2023! Red Light Therapy (RLT) is a relatively new innovation in the health and wellness industry, promising a host of benefits including better skin health, improved mood, and even pain relief. In this guide, we'll be taking you through some of the top-rated RLT panels on the market, so that you can find one that's perfect for your needs.

We've done all the research for you so that you don't have to—all you need to do is read on to discover which ones are rated highly amongst reviewers and consumers alike. Afterwards, we will answer all the questions you may have about Red Light Therapy. So without further ado, let's dive in!

Best Overall - Editor’s Choice

Gleam Mini

The Gleam Mini is an innovative device that uses light therapy to optimize cellular function and rejuvenate the body. The Gleam Mini produces a targeted red light that is rich in mitochondria-energizing wavelengths. Cells absorb this energy and use it to power themselves, repair damage, and improve their overall health. The result is improved skin tone, a reduction in fine lines and wrinkles, plus firmer skin texture, all without any downtime or discomfort.

This handheld device isn't only effective–it's safe and small enough to travel with! The light emitted has no adverse effects on the skin or eyes, so you can use the Gleam Mini with confidence knowing you're in good hands. With its easy-to-use design and straightforward interface, anyone can enjoy the benefits of this revolutionary technology.

But perhaps one of the most impressive benefits of the Gleam Mini is its 3-year warranty. This ensures that you can enjoy your device for years to come without having to worry about repair or replacement costs – and if you're not satisfied with it, there's a 90-day money back guarantee.

With its simple use and long-lasting effects, it's an investment you won't regret. Enjoy healthier cells, improved overall health and wellness, and even reduced signs of aging–all thanks to the revolutionary Gleam Mini, the best red light therapy panel of 2023.

Best Face Masks

Omnilux ContourTM Face

Omnilux ContourTM Face is an innovative light therapy product designed to help improve the condition of your facial skin. It uses a combination of technologies that are clinically proven to be effective in restoring skin health. The device emits a blend of different wavelengths of light, ranging from visible red, all the way to near infrared, to provide beneficial effects on all types of skin.

What makes Omnilux ContourTM Face so great is that it's suitable for all skin types–whether you have dry skin, oily skin, or combination of both; there's something for everyone here! There are over 700 positive reviews from users who've seen real results from using this product. This is no surprise as Omnilux™ Professional LED devices are the gold-standard medical technology used by dermatologists and aestheticians worldwide.

The light waves emitted from Omnilux devices are absorbed deep into the skin to stimulate collagen and elastin production, as well as increase circulation. This helps reduce wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging, while also giving your skin a more even tone. It can minimize redness, acne scars, sun damage and melasma too–all thanks to LED phototherapy!

In addition to improving overall complexion, Omnilux ContourTM Face also helps with wound healing and reducing inflammation. This makes it a great choice for those looking to treat both aesthetic concerns, and or post-surgical recovery. It's non-invasive and painless, so you don't have to worry about any side-effects.

Omnilux ContourTM Face is a great choice for anyone looking to improve the health and appearance of their skin. With its combination of clinically proven technologies, it's no wonder that this product has been so popular with both dermatologists and aestheticians alike. Get yours today and start seeing real results in no time!

NEWKEY Red Light Therapy for Face

NEWKEY

NEWKEY Red Light Therapy for Face Wrinkles, LED Face Mask Light Therapy, Blue & Red Light Therapy Mask for Face, and Korea PDT Technology Red Light for Anti-Wrinkles are all groundbreaking technologies that have been proven to help reduce wrinkles on the face with little effort.

Using red light therapy to improve the skin’s appearance is simple, safe and effective. The NEWKEY masks use natural light energy to penetrate deep into the skin layers, providing nourishment and support while stimulating collagen production. This helps make skin look more youthful, smooth and luminous.

The mask is also easy to use; simply slip it over your head and place it against your face so that it fits snugly around your eyes, nose and mouth. You’ll then set the timer, which will automatically shut the device off when the treatment is complete. Each session usually takes 10 to 20 minutes, with three to five sessions recommended each week for the best results.

When you’re done, remove the mask and follow up with your favorite serum and moisturizer. The visible differences are often seen within weeks of starting treatments; wrinkles soften, skin appears firmer and smoother, and age spots become less noticeable.

NEWKEY Red Light Therapy masks have been dermatologist-tested for safety and efficacy, so you can trust that it does what it promises: fight wrinkles for a renewed youthful glow! Plus, the LED light therapy is non-invasive since it does not involve the use of chemicals or lasers. So, you can enjoy all the benefits without feeling any discomfort.

SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand

SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand

Introducing the SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand! This device has been designed to help rejuvenate, restore and transform your skin. Coming In a unique, rose gold color, this facial wand is perfect for both men and women who want to achieve more youthful looking skin.

SolaWave is patented and clinically proven to reduce signs of aging in as little as two weeks with microcurrent technology and red light therapy. Microcurrents activate collagen production and elastin fibers, tighten pores, diminish dark circles under eyes, and reduce wrinkles, fine lines and crow’s feet. Red light therapy helps to reduce inflammation and puffiness of the face while promoting an even skin tone. It also increases circulation resulting in improved skin rejuvenation and tightening.

The easy-to-use device is a fun and relaxing way to treat the skin on your face. With its comfortable ergonomic design, users can easily apply it to the face and neck area for long lasting results. The four interchangeable heads of the SolaWave guarantee individualized treatments of various facial areas with different intensities as needed. The gentle vibration massage head helps relax muscles while also increasing blood flow and oxygenation which leads to increased collagen production, resulting in firmer and healthier skin.

Over 120,000 customers around the world have fallen in love with this revolutionary 4-in-1 facial wand that offers superior anti-aging effects without any downtime or surgery! Give yourself the gift of youthful, glowing skin today.

YH Wireless High Dose Light Therapy Mask

YH Wireless

GYH Led Face Mask Light Therapy and GYH Wireless High Dose Light Therapy Mask use special lamps with precise wavelengths of NIR: 820nm, Red: 630nm, and Blue: 465nm. The design is based on the latest technology and it was rigorously tested by Korea Institute of Dermatological Sciences (21 subjects over 56 days). Results were impressive, with testers' satisfaction reaching a high level of 96%.

The red light stimulates collagen production to reduce wrinkles while firming the skin. The blue light helps to kill bacteria, which causes acne breakout and inflammation. And lastly, the infrared light helps to promote blood circulation underneath the skin’s surface for a healthier look. Together, these three wavelengths allow Infrared Red Blue Light Therapy to effectively help you achieve skin rejuvenation and a brighter complexion.

In addition to its professional-grade mask, GYH also offers light therapy pads and patches that use similar wavelengths of red, blue, and infrared light to that of the mask. These pads can be used on other parts of the body including elbows, knees, hands, feet and even scalp to promote overall well-being and reduce inflammation. The use of red, blue, and infrared light has been scientifically proven to be the most beneficial for skin rejuvenation, so whichever device you choose from the GYH range of products will help you achieve the desired results.

For those looking for an effective, yet convenient way to improve their skin health, GYH’s light therapy devices offer the perfect solution. With its commitment to providing high-quality products that produce optimal results in a safe and comfortable manner, GYH is the ideal choice for anyone looking to improve the appearance of his or her skin with the help of professional level, light therapy treatments.

Best for Muscle Recovery

FORTHiQ Cordless Knee Massager, FDA Registered, Infrared Heat and Vibration Knee Pain Relief

Introducing FORTHiQ Cordless Knee Massager, a revolutionary and FDA-registered device designed to provide you with the best knee pain relief, so that you may enjoy your life to the fullest. The massager is specifically designed to target the knees, providing comfortable heat and vibration that increases circulation in the muscles, and helps reduce stiffness and swelling of joints and ligaments, all the while relieving muscle pain due to injuries.

This all-rounder knee massager offers everything you need for comfort after a long day, or following a stressful activity. It has three vibration modes which range from low to high intensity levels, as well as an automated switching feature allowing you to adjust it according to your individual needs. Three heating modes are also provided ranging from the low setting of 105°F, medium setting of 122°F, and up to a high level of 140°F, so you can customize the temperature for your desired comfort level.

On top of that, it also comes with infrared and laser functions that are conveniently switchable, allowing you to enjoy a deeper massage experience and accelerate the healing process. This cordless device is designed for portability as well, making it perfect for on-the-go use. It comes with a rechargeable battery providing you with up to 6 hours of cordless operation, while its ergonomic body allows an easy fit for any knee size or shape.

It features multiple safety protections such as overheat protection, circuit protection, overcharge protection, and low voltage protection – all these ensure the best performance and user experience. On top of that, it has non-slip feet allowing you to use the device safely on any surface. FORTHiQ Cordless Knee Massager is a great way to provide your knees with maximum relief and relaxation after an intensive activity or workout session.

So if you’re looking for a convenient and effective way to reduce pain and discomfort in the knees, look no further than FORTHiQ Cordless Knee Massager–this revolutionary device will provide you with all the necessary features to enjoy a comfortable massage after a long day. With over 1000 positive reviews on Amazon, this one is a no brainer!

Naviocean 2Pcs Infrared Red Light Thera-py Arm Belt

Naviocean

The Naviocean 2Pcs Infrared Red Light Thera-py Arm Belt is a revolutionary device that offers long-lasting relief from arm pain and discomfort. This unique device utilizes 660nm and 850nm red light therapy to penetrate muscles and joints in the arms for deep, targeted healing. Unlike topical treatments or medications, this device does not just mask the symptoms of your pain–it treats the root cause of your discomfort for true, lasting relief.

The belt is crafted with an adjustable strap, so you can customize its fit to your own body shape and size. It also comes with a timer and five brightness settings, so you can control the intensity of your treatment, depending on how much relief you need. The soft design ensures the belt stays in place and won’t cause any further discomfort.

When you use the Naviocean Infrared Red Light Thera-py Arm Belt, its 660nm and 850nm red light therapy penetrates your arm muscles and joints to trigger a healing response from your body. The red light helps reduce inflammation, increase circulation, and relieve tension in the affected area for fast relief. It also reduces aches, stiffness, and pain so that you can move freely without experiencing discomfort.

This device is ideal for those with chronic arm pain or joint problems because it offers long-lasting relief without the need for ongoing medications or treatments. With regular use of this simple device, you can experience improved mobility, reduced swelling and stiffness, and achieve an even greater range of motion. It's also gentle enough for those who have sensitive skin or allergies.

The Naviocean Infrared Red Light Thera-py Arm Belt is the perfect device for anyone looking to find relief from arm pain and discomfort without relying on medications or topical treatments. With its adjustable strap, timer, and brightness settings, you can customize your treatment to suit your own needs and enjoy fast, long-lasting relief from arm pain and joint issues. Try it today and get moving again with ease!

TUOB Red Light Therapy Device for Leg & Arm Pain

TUOB

The TUOB Red Light Therapy Device for Leg & Arm Pain is a state-of-the-art near infrared therapy wrap that provides relief from calf and thigh pain. It features a portable deep light therapy with timer for muscle recovery, along with one year full warranty on the device itself. The best part is that there’s a lifetime free replacement on charger, controller and connectors should you ever need them.

The device emits red light of 60nm, which is very effective at promoting blood circulation and increasing collagen production in the area being treated. While 880nm infrared light also penetrates deeper into muscle, joint and bone to help relax muscles, boost immunity levels and reduce pain significantly. The device can be used to reduce inflammation and increase circulation to the area.

The product also comes with a timer, so you can control how much time the therapy is applied for, making this device very user-friendly. It’s lightweight and foldable too, making it easy to take with you wherever you go. Just wrap it around your calf or thigh, and enjoy relief from pain in no time!

If you suffer from leg and arm pain due to injury or arthritis,then this device is definitely worth considering. With one year full warranty on the device itself, along with lifetime free replacement on the charger, controller and connectors, there’s really nothing to lose! It could be the answer to a better quality of life.

Best for Weight Loss

OPOVE Red Light Therapy Belt

OPOVE

The OPOVE Red Light Therapy Belt is an innovative new way to heal your body and relieve joint and back pain. This groundbreaking device employs near-infrared light therapy, which has been proven effective in healing tissue damage, resolving inflammation, and relieving aches and pains. Its flexible design allows you to wrap it around your body for targeted relief, making it a convenient and portable solution.

The belt is equipped with two different wavelengths: 660nm and 850nm. The 660 nm wavelength penetrates deep into the skin to reach muscular tissue, helping speed up the healing process of any injuries or soreness. The 850nm wavelength works on a more superficial level, reaching close to the surface of the skin where many inflammatory conditions occur. This convenient dual wavelength design can help you target both deep and superficial ailments, freeing you from pain in no time.

The belt is also designed with flexibility in mind. Its adjustable straps allow it to be worn around any part of your body where needed, while its portability makes it easy to take with you on the go. You can even wear the belt comfortably underneath clothes for discreet relief! With a simple charge, the belt can provide up to six hours of healing power, giving you all-day comfort wherever you go.

So if you're looking for an effective way to heal tissue damage, resolve inflammation and relieve back and joint pain without having to resort to medications or surgery, then look no further than the OPOVE Red Light Therapy Belt. With its innovative near-infrared light therapy and convenient, wearable design, you can experience relief anytime, anywhere! It's the perfect solution for anyone suffering from chronic pain or general soreness.

Bonus Mention

Gleam Solo

So nice we had to list it twice! The Gleam Solo is the perfect choice for those looking to benefit from light therapy without taking too much time and effort, and it is no surprise that it is one of the best red light panels of 2023. Its larger surface area than the Gleam Mini covers more ground, allowing you to treat a larger treatment area with ease. The light is designed to provide optimal cellular function, and produce an overall improvement in health.

The wavelengths help repair damaged cells so they can become healthier, leading to a myriad of positive effects on your wellbeing over time. Additionally, many users report improved skin tone, better sleep patterns, and reduced inflammation.

The Gleam Solo is a great choice for anyone looking to get the most out of their light therapy treatments and take advantage of its numerous benefits. With its larger surface area, it's easier than ever to attend to your treatment areas quickly and effectively for maximum results.

RLT FAQ’s

Q. What are the benefits of using a red light therapy panel?

A. Red light therapy is a natural and safe way to help with skincare, muscle recovery, joint pain relief, and overall health and wellness. The panels provide powerful doses of concentrated wavelengths consisting of red and near-infrared light, which helps to boost the energy levels of your cells, encouraging them to produce more collagen, elastin and ATP (adenosine triphosphate). This can result in smoother skin texture, fewer wrinkles, and improved healing time for wounds or scarring. Additionally, studies have shown that these wavelengths can reduce inflammation associated with arthritis or injury making them an ideal solution for those dealing with chronic pain issues. Finally, exposure to red light therapy can help to increase serotonin levels, improving overall mood.

These are just a few of the potential benefits that red light therapy has to offer, so be sure to speak with your healthcare provider before using a panel to ensure it is right for you. With consistent and proper use, you may find that the panels provide a host of positive effects for your health and wellbeing.

Q. How long does a red light therapy session last?

A. While the time for a typical red light therapy session can vary depending on the distance of your panel from the desired treatment area, most sessions generally range from 3 to 10 minutes. Some users have found success with shorter sessions and recommend beginning with shorter exposure times and increasing as needed per individual results. To ensure safety and maximize effectiveness, be sure to follow manufacturer recommendations for use and exposure times when using your panel at home.

Q. What precautions should I take when using a red light therapy panel?

A. Red light therapy is considered to be a safe and natural form of treatment, but there are still some important safety guidelines to consider before use. First and foremost, it is important to never look directly into the light of your panel; instead you should keep your eyes closed or wear protective eyewear at all times. Additionally, always make sure that the panel has been properly mounted according to manufacturer instructions and is not within reach of children or pets. Finally, those with pre-existing conditions such as epilepsy, lupus or diabetes should speak with their healthcare provider before use to ensure that their condition will not be adversely affected by exposure to the light therapy.

Q. What are the possible side effects of using a red light therapy panel?

A. While red light therapy is considered to be generally safe, there may still be some potential mild side effects when using these panels. These can include mild skin irritation or temporary dryness in the area being treated which should resolve within a day or two of use. Additionally, it is common for users to experience increased sensitivity to sunlight after exposure to the light therapy, so make sure you always wear sunscreen and protective clothing when spending time outdoors shortly after your session. If any adverse reactions occur while using your panel, stop immediately and consult with your healthcare provider.

Q. Are there any other benefits of using a red light therapy panel?

A. Yes! In addition to the potential skincare and health benefits listed above, studies have also shown that exposure to red light therapy can help to improve focus and cognitive function. It is thought that this occurs because red and near-infrared wavelengths can help to boost circulation in the brain, leading to better concentration and mental clarity. Additionally, many users report an increase in energy levels following their sessions, making these panels ideal for those who need an extra boost during their day, or feel run down due to fatigue or stress.

Q. How often should I use my red light therapy panel?

A. The frequency of use is dependent on the reason for treatment and individual results. Generally speaking, it is recommended to start with two to three times a week, and adjust as needed based on desired effects. Many users find that they can reduce their usage over time as their desired improvements have been achieved, though some may need to continue more frequent sessions for ongoing results. It is also important to follow manufacturer guidelines regarding exposure duration and intensity when using your panel at home.

Q. Can I use a red light therapy panel on my face?

A. Yes, you can use a red light therapy panel on your face, though it is important to start with shorter exposure times and low intensity settings to avoid any potential adverse reactions or damage. The best way to ensure an effective session is to follow the recommended guidelines for placement on your specific device and adjust as needed based on individual results. Additionally, many users have found success using their panels in combination with topical skincare products for enhanced anti-aging benefits.

Q. Will I experience any pain when using a red light therapy panel?

A. No, you should not experience any pain while using your panel. Generally, the sensation is described as a slight warmth or tingling in the area being treated, though this will depend on the intensity settings chosen. If at any point you feel discomfort during your session, it is important to stop and adjust your settings before continuing.