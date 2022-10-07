10 Best Probiotics For Women Over 50: Top Over-The-Counter Gut Healing Brands For Menopausal Women

Are you struggling with constant stomach upsets especially when you feel like going through a menopause in your 40’s and 50’s? Maybe your system isn't handling foods like it used to, sending you to the bathroom after eating something you've eaten a million times before. Or perhaps you're dealing with constant bloating, infections, or constipation. Whatever the case, it may be time for you to find the best probiotic for women over 50.

Probiotics have enjoyed the spotlight in recent years. Market studies show that probiotic supplements are among the top three most popular dietary supplements in the United States. Go to social media or any health food store, and you're bound to see many probiotic products available. Probiotics are nothing new, but their newfound attention pushes the concept of gut health into the mainstream. It's not just hype, either!

Imagine how much better your life would be if you didn't have to rush to the bathroom during special moments or reconsider every little thing you eat. Right now, you might have habits you don't realize revolve around your poor gut health. Do you constantly need to be close to the bathroom or starve yourself to avoid issues in public? That's not normal, and it's not a reality you shouldn't settle for.

We're here to provide the solution you need. In this review, we'll go over the best probiotics for women over 50 that money can buy. Our goal is to provide you with recommendations that work while giving you the lowdown on how game-changing a probiotic supplement can be in the 40’s and early 50’s .

Gut Health in Women 50+

So, what is about reaching 50 that's so problematic for women? Your body undergoes many changes when you're around age 50 and beyond. At that point, you might enter menopause or perimenopause. Entering this new phase of your life comes with extreme hormonal changes. It's not just hot flashes and different menstrual cycles you must deal with during this transition. Your gut health will suffer, too.

Everyone can experience gut flora imbalances. In fact, it's more common than most people realize. What some folks blame for food intolerances is actually just a lack of microbiome balance. Everything from poor sleep and a lackluster diet to stress and anxiety can harm your gut flora. But women over the age of 50 tend to suffer the most.

The reality is that your digestive system becomes less reliable. The microorganisms that have always helped you process foods efficiently start slacking. Pair that with the hormonal changes, and your gut microbiome can go out of whack, killing beneficial bacteria you need to stay in good shape. Without those all-important bacterial colonies, your body simply can't handle the foods you love.

What Do Probiotics for Women Over the Age of 50 Do?

It doesn't matter whether your gut issues are a product of menopause or your lifestyle. Probiotics can help! Probiotics help women over 50 maintain their gut flora. These supplements introduce beneficial bacteria, ensuring that bacterial colonies can thrive. It's a simple solution that can have dramatic results. Taking probiotics regularly can change your relationship with food, address stomach pain, and help you live a much more comfortable life.

10 of the Best Probiotic Supplements for Women Over 50

- Biotics 8

- YourBiology Gut

- Elm & Rye Daily Probiotic

- Garden of Life Doctor Formulated Probiotics

- Culturelle Digestive Daily Probiotic

- Physicians Choice Probiotics

- Swanson's Probiotics for Daily Wellness

- GNC Probiotic Complex Daily Need

- RenewLife Health & Wellness Ultimate Flora Probiotic

- Align Probiotic

1. Biotics 8





Biotics 8 is a multi-faceted product aimed at older women over their 40’s, 50’s and beyond. It comes in simple capsule form, making it an easy probiotic health supplement to introduce into your everyday life. Take a few capsules daily, and you're on your way to better digestion!

This product has a proprietary blend of 10 different probiotic strains. They improve many different aspects of ladies’ health. However, this supplement focuses on better digestion, improved mood, and a more robust immune system.

It can even give you more energy, making it a well-rounded supplement worth taking daily. Biotics 8 also has fiber and Vitamin D. These additions result in a well-rounded probiotic that can provide many long-term health benefits as you continue to take it.

Benefits

• 20 billion CFUs

• Contains 10 probiotic strains

• Reduces excessive gas and bloating

• Boosts mood

• Strengthens immune system

• Comes in pill form

• 60-day money-back guarantee

2. YourBiology Gut +





YourBiology Gut is one of the best probiotics for women over 50. It's a simple capsule-style product that doesn't require any refrigeration or special precautions. Pop a few pills every day, and you can reap the rewards in no time.

The four probiotic strains can do wonders for your female gut system. The best part is the MAKtrek® Bipass system. When you swallow the capsules, they work their way to the small intestines before releasing the probiotics. The delivery method is unique and ensures maximum survivability. It only takes a few weeks to see results, and the positive changes will only improve with time.

Benefits

• 50 billion CFUs

• Contains 4 probiotic strains

• Significantly reduces stress levels

• Helps with menopause weight loss

• Improves skin

• Provides more energy and focus

• Strengthens immune system

• 60-day money-back guarantee

3. Elm & Rye Daily Probiotic





This sleek-looking product is just as efficient as it looks. The star of the show is Lactobacillus Acidophilus. This particular probiotic strain is well-studied and is proven to help improve women digestive health in many ways. Not only does it promote regularity and reduce bloating, but it can also help with your immunity.

Taking this probiotic health supplement is a cinch. It comes in capsule form, and you only have to take one daily. If you're not a fan of swallowing pills, you can also try the gummy version! Sweet gummies are a great daily treat infused with healthy bacteria that provide benefits the longer you take it.

Add it to your daily supplement collection, and you can start experiencing positive changes in your overall health. It's particularly helpful for elderly women dealing with the effects of menopause or perimenopause.

Benefits

• Available in capsule or gummy form

• Lactobacillus Acidophilus

• Reduces gas

• Promotes regularity

• Reduces allergic reactions

• Boosts immune strength

4. Garden of Life Doctor Formulated Probiotics

This once-daily supplement is a game-changer for women over the age of 50. Adding it to your daily routine can dramatically improve your gut health and immunity. More importantly, it can address many of the unwanted effects of menopause. It's one of the best menopause probiotics on the market because it targets vaginal health.

The beneficial bacteria can protect your bladder and reproductive system, helping you fight off infection. The gut flora replaces the protection of estrogen, ensuring that you can maintain vaginal health despite the hormonal changes from within. It perfectly balances your gut microbiome, promoting better health and high-quality maintenance all around.

Benefits

• 50 billion CFUs

• 16 probiotic strains

• Improves vaginal health

• Boosts immune strength

• Helps with digestion

• Easy-to-take capsule

5. Culturelle Digestive Daily Probiotic

Here's an affordable probiotic for women over 50 years of age does wonders for the gastrointestinal system. While it doesn't contain as many probiotic strains as other products, it does a fine job of addressing digestive troubles. It can reduce bloating, help avoid bouts of diarrhea, and restore your ability to eat the foods you love without hesitation.

For women over 60, it's a game-changer. The affordable price tag makes it accessible to most, and the fuss-free capsules make it a breeze to take. The over-the-counter probiotic is also easy to source, making it the perfect probiotic for women.

Benefits

• 10 billion CFUs

• Contains Lactobacillus rhamnosus

• Promotes regularity

• Prevents digestive trouble

• Easy-to-take capsule

• Addressed bloating

6. Physicians Choice Probiotics

The probiotic capsules from Physician's Formula are jam-packed with 60 million CFUs from 10 unique strains. This product is one of the high-quality probiotics for women above 50s because it helps keep your microbiome diverse and prepared for anything. One unique detail about the capsules is that it has added stomach acid protection.

It's not uncommon for bacteria to die early before it makes it into your gastrointestinal tract. That's not the case here. The capsule protects the bacteria, releasing it at just the right time to benefit female health.

Benefits

• 60 billion CFUs

• Contains 10 probiotic strains

• Includes fiber

• Improves nutrient absorption

• Strengthens elderly immune system

• Built-in stomach acid protection

• High survivability

7. Swanson's Probiotics for Daily Wellness

Want to keep costs low? This affordable probiotic for ladies may be for you. While it's not a product with the highest CFUs, it's one of the most cost-effective supplement on the market. You can easily take this product long-term without worrying about your expenses adding up.

The probiotics contain Lactobacillus acidophilus. It's one of the most common strains. It's not hard to see why. The probiotics help improve women gut health, promoting regularity while avoiding common issues like bloating and diarrhea. It's a straightforward product that delivers on all fronts.

Benefits

• 2 billion CFUs

• Contains Lactobacillus acidophilus

• Low cost

• Easy dosing

• Comes in capsule form

• Focuses on digestive health and regularity for women over 50

8. GNC Probiotic Complex Daily Need

From GNC comes this no-frills probiotic health supplement for women. Like the previous option from Swanson, this product is affordable and super easy to take. The capsules are easy to swallow and offer good protection as they reach your intestinal tract.

The CFUs are on the lower side, but GNC makes up for that by providing strain variety. Eight probiotic strains can improve your gut health and address some unwanted issues many women over 50 experience. It's a daily supplement you can quickly introduce into your morning routine. Take one capsule with breakfast every morning, and you'll start to notice positive changes in one a few weeks.

Benefits

• 1 billion CFUs

• Contains 8 probiotic strains

• Affordable price tag

• Boosts immunity

• Maintains gut health

• Easy-to-take capsule

9. RenewLife Health & Wellness Ultimate Flora Probiotic

If you're looking for the best probiotic for menopause, this maybe it. The capsule probiotics are from Renew Life, a reputable health supplement brand. This product contains 12 unique probiotic strains that specifically target the needs of older women.

It takes care of the usual digestive issues. Like other probiotics, it helps avoid bloating, reduces instances of diarrhea, and maintains overall microbiome balance. However, it also deals with urinary and vaginal health. It can prevent infections and harmful pathogens from taking over.

This benefit is especially useful for older women without high estrogen levels to protect themselves. Taking this supplement daily can dramatically improve the health of women over 50, making it a must-have once you reach perimenopause.

Benefits

• 25 billion CFUs

• Contains 12 probiotic strains

• Specifically made for women

• Targets urinary and vaginal health

• Maintains digestive health

• Improves immune system response

• Easy-to-take capsule form

10. Align Probiotic

Last but not least, we have this great probiotic from Align. It's a simple, no-frills product that aims to keep you regular despite the changes in your body. It has 1 billion CFUs and uses the Bifidobacterium 35624 probiotic strain.

This strain is well-studied and can do a lot to improve gut health. The healthy bacteria live in an easy-to-swallow capsule. Align uses blister packaging to preserve probiotic potency, ensuring you get the most bang for your buck with every serving.

Benefits

• 1 billion CFUs

• Contains Bifidobacterium strain

• Low cost

• Supports 24-hour digestive health

• Reduces abdominal pain

• Maintains digestive system

• Easy-to-take capsule form

Gut Health 101