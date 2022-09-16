10 Best Probiotics for Vaginal Health

Vaginal health is one of the many issues that women must prioritize throughout their lives. Unfortunately, vaginal issues are more common than most people think. One global survey showed that 45% of women report symptoms of vaginal health problems. Yet, nearly half of women around the world do not have a gynecologist, and many aren't sure what steps they can take to improve their vaginal health.

One of the many things that you might want to consider is taking probiotics. Countless studies have demonstrated the overall benefits of probiotic therapies. However, a growing body of research shows that probiotics can be beneficial for vaginal health as well. Oluwatosin Goje, MD, a gynecologist with Cleveland Clinic, said the research on this topic is promising.

What are the benefits of taking probiotics?

Probiotics started becoming popular supplements in the early 1990s. However, scientists are still trying to understand the benefits better. Nevertheless, the existing research shows there are many great reasons to take probiotics. A 2013 meta-analysis from Athens, Greece, summarizes some of the benefits of these supplements.

One of the most significant benefits of probiotics is that they help with digestion. While fiber is essential for digestion, probiotics can also be very important.

Probiotics also help protect the body against harmful bacteria. One of the ways that they accomplish this is by supporting the lining of your gut to keep harmful bacteria from being released into the bloodstream. This helps minimize the risk of infection and other potentially serious health issues.

Probiotics also help break down and absorb nutrients in medications. Therefore, a probiotic regimen might be helpful for people undergoing various medical therapies.

Many women also take probiotics to improve their vaginal health. Probiotics might help keep the bacteria in the vagina balanced, which protects against various infections.

Ten best probiotics for vaginal health

While probiotics might be beneficial for women trying to avoid vaginal issues, it is vital to ensure that you are taking the right ones. As with any product, quality varies significantly between manufacturers.

First, you need to understand the role that probiotics play in the body and take the probiotics that are most likely to resolve vaginal health issues. Many different companies sell probiotics. Therefore, it is essential to do your due diligence and choose the right ones. Ten of the best probiotics for vaginal health are listed below.

Elm and Rye is a relatively new company that was founded in 2020. However, it has already gained traction in the health and wellness products market. The company has been praised in articles published in Forbes, Discovery Magazine, The Salt Lake Tribune, Men's Journal, and Los Angeles Magazine.

Elm and Rye has probably become most well-known for its fat burner supplement. However, they also sell an excellent daily probiotic. You can purchase this probiotic in either capsule or gummy form.

In addition to helping with vaginal health, this probiotic can benefit your heart health, reduce inflammation, improve the health of your skin and help produce essential fatty acids. You may notice a difference after taking one tablet with every serving.

Elm and Rye is widely known for its transparency. The company uses third-party laboratories to test and analyze its products. You can find the lab results on the probiotic product page.

Garden Of Life Raw Probiotics Vaginal Care

Garden of Life is a top-rated health and wellness company that was started in 2000 in a garage. The founder, Jordan Rubin, started the company after recovering from a chronic illness. Since he launched the company, Garden of Life has passionately created many natural health products over the years.

One of their popular products is a line of vaginal care probiotics. Garden of Life claims that this probiotic for women helps maintain vaginal health by creating a healthy balance of bacteria in the digestive system. This helps with the overall health of your body, which in turn supports yeast balance and improves vaginal health as well. This probiotic has 50 billion CFU and nearly 40 strains of probiotics. These probiotics have been harvested from wild kefir from Eastern Europe and Bulgarian yogurt. They also contain cellulase and fruits with benevolent enzymes to aid with yeast digestion.

This product is made with organic ingredients and is eco-friendly. It is both Carbonfree and USDA Organic certified.

yourbiology Probiotics for Women

yourbiology is a leading probiotic and prebiotic manufacturer. The company claims its products have a 250 times higher survival rate than most standard probiotics on the market. They have listed 15 resources from credible scientific publications, including the American Psychological Association and European Journal of Dermatology, to support their claims.

One of their most popular products is a probiotic for women called gut+. This probiotic helps balance the bacteria of your gut, which offers many important benefits. For example, you can balance the flora of your vagina if you take it regularly. Other benefits include having healthier, glistening skin, reducing bloating, managing your weight more easily, and minimizing stress levels.

yourbiology offers a two-month risk-free guarantee. If you aren't satisfied with the benefits during this trial period, then you'll get a full refund on your purchase.

Wholesome Wellness Women's Raw Probiotic

Wholesome Wellness is a company based in Portland, Oregon, that creates 100% natural nutritional products with wholesome ingredients. This company is widely known for its collagen proteins, Vitamin C supplements, and beef liver capsules. However, Wholesome Wellness also sells a famous line of doctor formulated raw probiotics for women. Women can take them to try to maintain their vaginal health.

These probiotics have 100 million CFUs and 34 different strains of probiotics in every serving. There are 3 trillion CFU in every bottle. They also contain digestive enzymes and prebiotics to provide better overall health.

This probiotic does not contain gluten, soy, egg, milk, wheat, shellfish, peanuts, or other common allergens. The formula is also free of preservatives, binders, and artificial additives.

OLLY Happy Hoo-ha Probiotic