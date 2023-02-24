10 Best Perfumes For Men That Last Long

First impressions smell—ever heard that one? Cognitive research conducted over a variety of subjects led to the conclusion that our olfactory senses may just be the key to forming first impressions. Attraction definitely has a scent, especially for women, who generally tend to be more sensitive to body odors when compared to men. This is why it’s all the more important to be picky with the perfume we wear; the wrong scent may just repel a potential date.

However, how do we go about finding a perfume that works best for us? It’s no lie that the perfume market is oversaturated with options and a busy man doesn’t have the luxury to spend hours browsing the aisles of Nordstrom trying to pick the right scent.

Not to mention that most male perfumes have a habit of coming with the vaguest descriptions possible, making it even harder to discern the notes that appeal and those that don’t. Finding the perfect scent is a daunting task and often one that requires a myriad of opinions from friends and family.

Fret not, for we have compiled a list of the 10 best perfumes for men that last for hours. Our list is full of perfumes that have already been vetted by customers and are known to turn heads. We’ve chosen cult classics such as the Dior Sauvage for its spicy notes and also industry breakthroughs such as the Blu Atlas Atlantis for its androgyny and long-lasting wearability.

Before we dive into the list of our best perfumes, here is a brief description of some industry terminology we’ll be using throughout the article:

Notes

A perfume’s notes are the scent layers and ingredients that make up a fragrance. Notes can be split into three broad categories such as top, heart, and base. Top notes are the scents that are first detected when spritzing the perfume and evaporate quite fast, lasting for around 5 to 15 minutes. Top notes generally tend to be lighter compared to the others.

On the other hand, heart notes offer a smooth transition from the top notes while also introducing new scents. As the name suggests, heart notes make up the main part of the final scent and can last around for an hour.

Along with the heart notes, the base notes form the building blocks of the fragrance. They aid in amplifying the lighter top notes while also adding richness and depth to the perfume. These notes are heavy, and can last for around six hours. Base notes are usually the last scent to be detected as they kick in 30 minutes after application.

Fragrance families

The infinite number of scents and their combinations can be broadly categorized into four “families,” each with their own subfamilies. These are scents that are not only the most popular amongst consumers but are also the easiest to blend with others.

The four fragrance families are: floral, woody, fresh, and amber. Male perfumes heavily utilize the last three fragrance families to offer a more masculine scent, although floral top notes are also commonly used to create a more androgynous impression. Often individuals will gravitate towards one scent family more than the others, making it easier to select perfumes.

Musk

If there was a scent that was the hardest to explain then it would be musk. This fragrance is inherently an outlier; it falls under no fragrance family and has no recognisable smell. At the same time, a gentle waft of a musk is enough to turn heads and leave people asking “I wonder what that smell is?”. Musk has been used as a fragrance for centuries in various parts of Asia.

The traditional origin of this scent is derived from a certain deer’s secretion. However, these days, using synthetic musk is a commonplace practice. Some people even liken the scent of musk to natural body odor—though not in an unpleasant way. This is because the nature of the scent is raw and undeniably animalistic. Many of our recommendations in the list contain musk as a base note, which aids in retaining the core of the musky fragrance but ensures that it doesn’t overpower the other smells.

Blu Atlas

Blu Atlas is disrupting the male fragrance industry with their customer-favorite Atlantis cologne. For good reason too, because this is a scent that invokes a sense of adventure in the wearer. Inspired by the coastal jungles of Bali, Atlantis is a day-to-night fragrance that is both sensual and fresh. This is an extremely long-lasting cologne which has full-day wearability, ensuring that there is no need for reapplication.

The zesty top notes of bergamot, blackcurrant, and lemon seamlessly blend into an amalgamation of mid notes including lavender, clary sage, peach, and apricot. The heavy base notes of orris, oakmoss, violet, ambrette seed, and musk add a masculine undertone to the fragrance. This is the perfect cologne for a man who aspires to live a life full of authenticity and wanderlust.

It is important to note that Blu Atlas prides itself in using the most premium ingredients for their colognes. Atlantis contains no parabens, preservatives, phthalates, or synthetic dyes. It is vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated with industry-clean standards.

2. Chanel Bleu de Chanel Eau de Parfum

Chanel

This is an enhanced version of the classic Bleu de Chanel with the same blend of notes used here to create a richer, more sophisticated scent. The Eau de Parfum is dedicated to the free-spirited man—one who values authenticity and originality above all else.

The top notes are fruity and delicious: mint, lemon, grapefruit, pink pepper, and bergamot. These seamlessly mix with ginger, nutmeg, jasmine, and melon, all of which form the heart notes of the fragrance. The base notes are deep and rich, creating a scent that is sensual yet masculine. The featured base notes are incense, amber, cedar, sandalwood, patchouli, and more. This is the perfect cologne for a man who believes in becoming his most authentic self.

3. Gentleman Eau de Parfum Réserve Privée Givenchy

Gentleman Eau

This is an intoxicating cologne inspired by whiskey, where the sweetness of the floral fragrance family meets the headiness of the woody family. One of our favorite parts of this cologne is the bottle itself. It is an undeniable classic silhouette with minimalist lettering—a perfect add-on to any shelf!

This cologne is sensual in nature and definitely perfect for a classy night out. The top note is bergamot which transitions smoothly to heart notes consisting of iris and chestnut—a unique addition to any fragrance. The base notes of this cologne create an addictive quality and consist of whiskey, wood, and amber. This is a scent that is warm and comforting, yet also masculine and heavy. It’s the fragrance for a man looking to turn heads wherever he goes.

4. Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club

. Maison Margiela

This is not just a cologne—it is an experience. Maison Margiela are known to craft perfumes that replicate timeless circumstances. In this case, the wearer is transported to a vintage jazz club, with slow tunes and a haziness in the air. This scent is an indulgence in the finer aspects of life and perfect for a man who enjoys these luxuries.

The top notes are playful: pink pepper, neroli, and lemon, while the heart notes of rum, vetiver, and clary sage offer a more sensual escape. This is followed by the unmistakably masculine blend of tobacco leaf, vanilla, and styrax in the base notes. This is a scent that is sweet yet boozy, and will leave behind a wake of compliments.

5. Dior Sauvage

Dior Sauvage

This is a cologne that has found a home in most men’s bathroom shelves, and for good reason too. Dior Sauvage is a cult classic masculine scent inspired by wild and open spaces. This is a fragrance that encourages the wearer to live a life that is more rustic, more adventurous, and truer to themselves.

This cologne contains the perfect marriage of calabrian bergamot with Sichuan pepper. The middle notes are spicy and warm and blend seamlessly with the heavier base notes of Ambroxan and cedar. The final fragrance is radically fresh and raw. This is the perfect scent for someone looking for an option that has been crowd-verified. Research shows one can’t go wrong with Dior’s Sauvage.

6. Versace Eros Pour Homme

Versace Eros

If desire could be bottled, then Versace Eros would be the result. Inspired by Greek mythology, this cologne should be a staple in every man’s daily routine. While the bottle itself is classic Versace—Mediterranean and a symbol of luxury—it’s the fragrance inside that really turns heads.

The fragrance can be best described as slightly oriental, but mostly fresh and woody. The top notes are fruity and consist of green apple, mint, and lemon. They offer a perfect transition to the fresher heart notes of tonka bean, Ambroxan, and geranium. The base notes of Madagascan vanilla, Virginian cedar, vetiver, and oakmoss are heavy and add a touch of sensuality. Eros is the ultimate blend of a fresh yet long-lasting scent that’s sure to leave people asking “What cologne is that?”.

7. Tom Ford Oud Wood Eau de Parfum

Tom Ford Oud

Of course, this list of the 10 best long-lasting perfumes for men would be incomplete without the addition of the Tom Ford Oud Wood. This is a delicious composition of exotic woods such as oud and sandalwood, mixed with warm spices. Each spritz of this fragrance is reminiscent of smoky Eastern temples and a life filled with passion.

The bottle itself is designed to look like a chess piece, and is carved by the hands of the best craftsmen. However, it’s what’s inside that really makes this one of the best-selling perfumes. The top notes are the perfect blend of spices: Chinese pepper, cardamom, and rosewood. These melt into the more woody heart notes of oud, sandalwood, and vetiver. The base notes of vanilla, tonka bean, and amber add a sweetness to the scent. The final result is a fragrance that is the quintessential everyday perfume.

8. Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden, The Last Day of Summer

. Gucci The Alchemist’s

This perfume is a work of art, from the whimsical lacquer bottle to the warm, spring scents that reside inside. Like the name suggests, this is a fragrance reminiscent of the last days of summer spent lazing around in lush gardens. Inspired by alchemy, Gucci creates an addicting scent that delivers warmth to the wearer.

This is a fragrance that is perfect for layering, letting the user create their own personalized blend of scents. The notes are light and add the perfect touch of spice to the skin. The primary top note is cedarwood. The middle notes are cypress and nutmeg. The base notes are made up of patchouli and vetiver. We recommend this perfume as the ideal addition to a scent that is slightly more fresh and fruity.

9. Burberry Hero

Burberry Hero

Hero is a cologne that exudes sophistication, from the minimalist yet masculine bottle to the bold fragrance within. If hot Italian summers had a scent, then Burberry’s Hero would be it. Our favorite part about this cologne is that it is equally suitable for a day at the beach as it is for a night at the classiest bars.

The final fragrance is woody, fresh yet spicy, and undoubtedly masculine. The top note is bergamot which gives way to the spicy heart notes of juniper and black pepper. The base notes are mostly composed of various cedars—Atlas, Virginian, and Himalayan—adding an earthy tinge to the scent.

10. Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gio

Giorgio Armani

Acqua Di Gio by Giorgio Armani has been a feature of many lists of best perfumes for men, and for good reason too. This is a fragrance that is unmistakably fresh and aromatic. One spritz and the wearer is instantly transported to the Mediterranean seas. This is a scent of the seas, of freedom, and of living life the way that is most authentic to the user. We love this perfume for its timelessness and recognisability. A delicious smell wafting in the air? Chances are it’s Acqua Di Gio.

The top notes consist of lime, lemon, bergamot, jasmine, orange, and neroli. The heart notes and main fragrance composition of the perfume include jasmine, peach, freesia, rosemary, and more. The base notes of white musk, cedar, patchouli, and amber add a muskiness to the final fragrance. This is the quintessential scent for someone who wants to smell like a fresh summer day all year long!

Frequently asked questions

How can I make my perfume last longer?

Fortunately, all of the perfumes we’ve listed in the article are perfect for those looking for long-lasting scents. However, if you want an even longer wear from your favorite fragrance, then make sure to apply it on the skin rather than clothes. The natural oils from the skin intermingle with the notes in the perfume and create a blend of scents that is unique to the wearer. Furthermore, applying cologne to just the pulse points creates concentrated areas of heat that, once diffused, will help the scent last longer than usual.

How do I know if a perfume will smell good on me?

The easiest way to know if a perfume will leave behind an attractive scent is to try it in person. Everyone has natural oils that interact with the different ingredients in a perfume to create a fragrance that is unique to the user. Therefore, even though two people may try the same cologne, the final scent will not necessarily be the same on both wearers.

However, sometimes buying perfumes in person is not feasible—especially if one leads a busy life. Therefore, articles such as this one are the perfect solution for people that are short on time. For example, this article includes perfumes that are universally loved and smell good on most people.

To get a more holistic viewpoint, be sure to read a variety of different articles and then make the final choice. It is also good to create a shortlist of colognes and then do research on each one individually to find the right fit. Who knows, one may just find their signature scent in the first purchase.

How should I store my perfume?

Gone are the days when one could leave their favorite scent out on the dressing table and go about life without a care. These days, there is a plethora of information on how to store perfumes correctly—and leaving them out on the table is a big faux pas.

So, why should one care to store their fragrances meticulously? For starters, perfumes are a luxury. A good bottle will cost a customer at least $80, and storing it the wrong way may just pour all that money down the drain.

It is also important to consider that certain temperatures will interact with various ingredients in the fragrance, causing the perfume to smell “off.” Experts recommend that the best way to store a perfume is to put it in the fridge as this offers a stable temperature.

Both light and heat can cause oxidation and chemical degradation in a perfume, which will break down the natural oils present. This will ultimately compromise the scent structure of the perfume and leave it smelling different to when it was first bought. Additionally, try not to break the seal of the perfume until it’s ready to be worn.

It is also important to check a perfume’s lifespan. Typically, most perfumes tend to last three to four years depending on their composition. For example, a scent that is more powerful or musky will last longer than one that is light and floral. However, if perfume isn’t stored in the correct way, then there is no guarantee of it lasting as long as it should.

Can I buy perfume as a gift for someone?

A person’s favorite scent is entirely unique to them. As they say, “one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and vice versa.” This holds true for perfumes as well. What one person likes could very well be completely off-putting to another. That is why we recommend you don’t buy perfume as a gift for someone unless you know them well. If this is the case, then think about factors such as their personality, age, and if they already have a signature scent.

For example, when buying for a young girl, it is a safe bet to choose perfumes that are light and have floral notes. Anything that is musky or too heavy could overpower the wearer and may not suit them. Similarly, when buying for a significant other, ask questions such as “what perfumes do they already wear?” and “are these perfumes from the same fragrance family?”. Of course, buying popular perfumes is also a safe option, and articles such as this one, which lists the 10 best long-lasting perfumes for men, are perfect for figuring out which one is the best option.

What is the difference between Eau de Toilette and Eau de Parfum?

In simple terms, types of perfumes such as the ones listed above differ based on their water and/or alcohol content. Parfums are the most concentrated out of all fragrances and have around 15-25% perfume oil which is dissolved in alcohol. “Eau” is the French term for water and any perfume with this in the name usually has a lower ratio of oil to alcohol.

An Eau de Toilette, for instance, has between 4-10% perfume oil, and an Eau de Parfum has between 8-15%.

How do I layer my perfumes?

Fragrance layering refers to combining two or more perfumes together or layering other similar-smelling body products with a perfume to create a long-lasting scent. Layering a perfume is one of the best ways to get the most out of it. Firstly, the smell lasts longer and secondly, one can create a unique blend of scents that is heavily personalized.

However, trying to layer different fragrance families can be a daunting task—a perfume that once smelled divine can instantly turn pungent if mixed with the wrong scent. A quick rule of thumb when layering perfumes is that perfumes that have at least one common note usually enhance each other’s scents when combined. Furthermore, floral scents mix well with just about any other fragrance family. Floral scents tend to be light and airy which ensures that they don’t overpower any other perfumes. Instead, they add a sweet, slightly feminine tinge to other scents.

Perfumes with spicy and warm notes such as amber or musk tend to pair well with scents that are a bit more citrusy. To bring out a certain note and add more depth, try combining a single-note scent with a perfume that contains that specific note as either the middle or base note.

Be careful when combining two strong perfumes together—the result can be a scent that is too overbearing for both the wearer and the people around them. For best results, spray the stronger perfume first and then layer any lighter scents on top of it.

Will my skin type affect the longevity of my perfume?

Veteran perfume buyers know that taking their skin type into consideration is vital before making any purchases. This is because certain factors such as the dryness and the pH of a person’s skin can vary the effect of the perfume on the user.

The general rule of thumb is that the more moisturized one’s skin is, the longer a scent will last on it. This is because dry skin tends to absorb the fragrance, causing it to dissipate quickly. Therefore, if one’s skin tends to be drier and no amount of body lotions or water can change it then stronger perfumes that contain musks or heavier aromatic notes are the best. Perfumes with a higher fragrance oil to alcohol content are also perfect. Look for labels such as Eau de Parfum rather than Eau de Toilette as the former tends to contain more fragrant oils.

The pH of one’s skin can also affect the longevity of the perfume. Skin that is a bit more alkaline tends to be drier, whereas skin that has a lower pH is more supple. It is, however, important to note that other factors such as sweat and diet can cause the pH of the skin to vary.

Furthermore, usage of certain body products such as lotions that contain harsh chemicals can lead to skin irritation caused by the changes in the skin’s pH. If one wants their money’s worth from their favorite fragrance, then it is important to factor in their external environment and how it can alter the scents.