10 Best Moisturizing Shampoos For Men In 2023

Moisture is the key to healthy, silky hair. It’s the difference between hair that’s dry and bland-looking, and shiny, luscious locks. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 best moisturizing shampoos for men that will seal in moisture to give you awesome hair.

A moisturizing shampoo is vital if you have dry hair. This is different from a hydrating shampoo, even though they sound very similar. Moisturizing shampoos lock in your hair’s natural moisture to hydrate it from the inside out, while hydrating shampoos add moisture to elevate the overall level. Both of these shampoo types are important to have if you suffer from dry hair. You can alternate the days on which you use them, or use one for a few weeks then switch.

The following shampoos focus on retaining natural moisture to keep your hair healthy. Dry hair will be a thing of the past when you choose to use any of these.

Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo

For men whose hair needs a moisture boost, Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo is the best moisturizing shampoo for men. This shampoo strengthens your hair by adding moisture and vitamins to nourish it. Being free of parabens, phthalates and sulfates, it’s a gentle shampoo with natural-origin ingredients, so it’ll cleanse without stripping your hair of its moisture and won’t irritate your skin.

Included in its formulation is aloe vera, a fundamental moisturizing ingredient that contains antioxidants and vitamins which have a soothing effect on your scalp. The shampoo is also vegan and its plant-derived biotin protein component moistens hair to increase the strength and create volume. Saw palmetto adds to this voluminous effect while hydrating the scalp, and jojoba oil stimulates natural repair processes, seeping deep into your skin to nourish hair from the follicle.

As well as its benefits to the hair, you can be assured that Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo is the right ethical choice as it’s completely cruelty-free. With a symphony of ingredients working together to moisturize your hair, Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo is the number one choice to make your hair feel healthy and look luxurious.

2. American Crew Daily Deep Moisturizing Shampoo

American Crew Daily Deep Moisturizing Shampoo

For tough hair that needs extra muscle to get it into shape, try American Crew Daily Deep Moisturizing Shampoo. This shampoo is both moisturizing and conditioning! While it cleanses your hair, it also returns moisture, adds hydration and conditions. Dry hair will be restored with the softening effects of this 84% naturally-derived vegan formula.

Vitamin B5 is the primary active ingredient in American Crew Daily Deep Moisturizing Shampoo, boosting hydration and helping to stimulate natural moisture. The formula is infused with the patented American Crew Citrus Mint scent, resulting in rejuvenated and energized hair that smells great too.

As an added bonus, American Crew makes 80% of its packaging from recycled plastics and does not put any silicones in its products. This means they do what is best for the environment, as well as your hair.

So to invigorate stubbornly dry hair, give American Crew Daily Deep Moisturizing Shampoo a try.

3. Blackwood HydroBlast Moisturizing Shampoo

Blackwood HydroBlast Moisturizing Shampoo

Great hair care should be what works for you, around your lifestyle. Blackwood HydroBlast Moisturizing Shampoo aims to repair, hydrate and protect your hair so you don’t have to do any of the heavy lifting. This shampoo works to decrease inflammation in the scalp from irritation, while reconstructing damaged hair and encouraging hair growth. Frizz and breakage are reduced and itchy scalps are soothed. Dry and coarse hair will feel moisturized and hydrated. The final step involves protecting your hair from future damage by shielding each strand against hair loss and breakage. It also defends hair against drying weather conditions, heat damage and pollution in the air, while preserving the vibrant color of your hair.

Blackwood HydroBlast Moisturizing Shampoo’s formula contains 12+ botanical-based ingredients to ensure your hair is getting the best treatment. Shea butter functions as an anti-inflammatory that eases irritation while providing hydration. Green tea and Panax ginseng work together with antioxidants to promote hair growth, enhance circulation and fortify hair to minimize breakage and hair loss. Vitamin B5 seals in moisture by binding to the hair follicle for increased elasticity and shine.

With this shampoo, not only will you be supporting the health of your hair, but you’ll also be supporting a company that cares for the environment. Blackwood ensures their shampoo is free of phthalates, artificial dyes and microbeads, and maintains cruelty-free testing practices. They also sponsor African Clean Water projects with a percentage of each sale.

For a moisturizing and strengthening product that works around your lifestyle, while leaving your hair smooth and soft, try Blackwood HydroBlast Moisturizing Shampoo!

4. Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Dry, damaged hair will require more than a moisturizing shampoo to get back on track, so a moisturizing and repairing shampoo like Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is the way to go.

Bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate is the secret to Olaplex’s bond repair formula. Broken disulfide bonds in your hair are recombined to ensure your strands maintain their natural structure and strength. With this formula, there are no limits to the type of damage that can be rectified. Chemical damage from hair dyeing is restored in the same manner as environmental damage from extreme weather and UV exposure. Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo will also rebuild bonds broken from thermal and mechanical damage.

By strengthening your hair, this shampoo can help prevent future damage, such as split ends, frizz and broken strands.Your hair will not only be more resilient, but easier to handle.

Despite the strong nature of the formula, Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is vegan and free from parabens, phosphates, sulfates, phthalates and formaldehyde, so it won’t strip your hair of moisture or vibrancy. It’s also an ethical choice as Olaplex is a proudly cruelty-free company that restricts the use of secondary packaging to do its part for the environment.

When damaged hair needs nourishment to make it healthier, shinier and overall able to handle what life throws your way, use Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo.

5. Redken Brews Daily Shampoo

Redken Brews Daily Shampoo

If your hair is thicker, the last thing you need is a product weighing it down. Luckily, Redken Brews Daily Shampoo is a lightweight moisturizing shampoo that will cleanse your hair without adding any extra gunk. Due to its lightweight nature, it does not interrupt the balance of your hair’s natural oils so the scalp is left feeling moisturized and refreshed. It is also good for those with thinner hair as the light formula can easily be worked through your hair to thoroughly clear any dirt, sweat, oil, dead skin cells and product build-up.

The recently reformulated shampoo contains active malt components to condition and nourish your hair, giving it the support it needs to stimulate natural growth and repair processes. This leads to hair that is fortified against damage while being refreshed and revitalized.

Redken is also dedicated to reducing plastic use which is why their shampoo bottles are 97% composed of recycled plastic. Redken Daily Brews Shampoo is the ideal choice for light and breezy hair that is easily manageable and effortlessly captivating.

6. SheaMoisture Men Raw Shea Butter & Mafura Oil Moisturizing Shampoo

SheaMoisture Men Raw Shea Butter & Mafura Oil Moisturizing Shampoo

SheaMoisture is committed to making products that fulfill the needs of men of color, so they created Raw Shea Butter & Mafura Oil Moisturizing Shampoo. This shampoo is designed to intensely moisturize even the most unruly natural and curly hair. Its main purpose is to give a deeply hydrating experience through the use of mafura oil and shea butter.

SheaMoisture encourages the overall health of your hair as it does not use harsh substances to cleanse. There are no mineral oils, phthalates, parabens or sulfates in their products. Not only will you be supporting your hair with SheaMoisture Men Raw Shea Butter & Mafura Oil Moisturizing Shampoo but you will also be supporting African communities as all shea butter products are handmade in Africa.

For lavishly nourished and moisturized natural hair, try SheaMoisture Men Raw Shea Butter & Mafura Oil Moisturizing Shampoo.

7. Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Wild Ginger Moisturizing Lather Shampoo

Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Wild Ginger Moisturizing Lather Shampoo

Great hair care should not come at the cost of the environment, which is why Paul Mitchell crafted Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Wild Ginger Moisturizing Lather Shampoo. Sustainable production practices were of the utmost importance throughout the entire manufacturing process. From harvesting the natural ingredients and ensuring no parabens or sulfates were used, right to packaging the final products.

As a lathering shampoo, it methodically cleans the grime from your hair and scalp and moisturizes tired strands. It is perfect for those with color-treated and damaged hair as it preserves vibrancy and promotes the natural repair cycle of damaged strands.

As well as this, the shampoo contains a KeraTriplex keratin protein formula that rejuvenates individual strands to leave hair looking healthy and feeling soft. Awapuhi extract is sourced and harvested sustainably in Hawaii to maintain your hair’s natural moisture balance and ensure it is shiny and easy to manage. This shampoo not only has an ultra-rich moisturizing formula, but it has a blended ginger tea musk so your hair smells as fresh as it feels.

Paul Mitchell is dedicated to a 41% percent reduction in fossil fuel usage by 2025 by having 75% of their bottles and secondary packaging made from recycled materials. So to do right by your hair and the environment, adopt Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Wild Ginger Moisturizing Lather Shampoo into your hair care routine.

8. Oribe Shampoo for Moisture & Control

Oribe Shampoo for Moisture & Control

For hair that is coily and thick, a thorough cleanse is a difficult task, let alone combatting dry hair with proper moisture levels. Oribe Shampoo for Moisture & Control has the answer with a product that can gently purify your hair while moisturizing it for smooth locks. Unruly hair is manageable when nourished with this deeply permeating moisturizing shampoo.

This product uses a whole legion of premium ingredients to ensure your hair has the best care. The Oribe Signature Complex contains compounds to shield your hair from elemental damage (such as weather) as well as that caused by mechanical strain (such as brushing your hair). At the same time, the complex protects your hair from UV damage, depletion of your hair’s keratin reserves and oxidative stress. It accomplishes all of these tasks and gives your hair a refreshing aroma with edelweiss flower, lychee and watermelon.

Another key component is the Microemulsion Smoothing System which bonds to the outer layer of your hair, the cuticle, to deeply condition and lock in moisture. As a result, your hair is more manageable, soft and nourished. This works in harmony with the Amino Acid Complex which mirrors the proteins in the thick middle layer of your hair, the cortex, to hydrate your scalp and hair strands, while repairing cuticle-level damage.

The final complex is the Polymer Complex which conditions your hair for easy detangling while fighting static to keep hair shiny and smooth. Sunflower extract is used to shelter your hair from UV damage that leads to color dulling and damage, while amber extract aids in hair conditioning and strengthening with its antioxidants.

If you’re seeking a rich formula with many hair care heavy-hitters that will leave your hair sleek and polished, opt for Oribe Shampoo for Moisture & Control.

9. TRESemmé Pro Pure Micellar Moisture Sulfate-Free Shampoo

TRESemmé Pro Pure Micellar Moisture Sulfate-Free Shampoo

When hair is ultra-dry, you need moisturization that will last, and this is where TRESemmé Pro Pure Micellar Moisture Sulfate-Free Shampoo comes in. It targets dry and lifeless hair to revive with a lightweight boost of moisture, leaving your hair with lasting shine and health.

Not only will your hair look and feel amazing, but it will smell sensational with TRESemmé’s complex blend of aroma fragrances. The primary scent is musky with tantalizingly citrusy undertones of orange, lemon and tangerine.

You do not have to rely on harsh substances to give your hair lasting moisturization—in fact, you should stay away from them. Luckily, this shampoo is free from sulfates, mineral oil and parabens. The use of more natural ingredients allows your hair’s intrinsic oil and moisture production to be supported, so moisture levels are increased.

To provide long-lasting moisturization that will really revitalize your locks, use TRESemmé Pro Pure Micellar Moisture Sulfate-Free Shampoo.

10. Malin+Goetz Moisturizing Shampoo

Malin+Goetz Moisturizing Shampoo

Malin+Goetz Moisturizing Shampoo is the way to go for men with chemically treated, dry hair. Dyeing, bleaching or exposure to any other chemical treatment can cause damage to your hair and make it difficult and unruly. To fight back, Malin+Goetz created a restoring shampoo that deeply moisturizes and hydrates. It also works as a conditioning shampoo that detangles rebellious hair to produce a smooth and shiny result.

The lathering formula utilizes coconut-derived amino acids to comprehensively nourish hair while cleansing it and seal in moisture. Panthenol is used to hydrate hair and make it resilient to further chemical damage. All this while maintaining a rugged musk of basil and neroli, to give your hair a refreshing scent without being overpowering.

This vegan formulation is free from sulfates so hair is not further stripped of its essential nutrients and moisture. Your chemically treated, dry hair can be transformed into smooth, moisturized locks with Malin+Goetz Moisturizing Shampoo.

Dry hair care

Men most commonly need moisturizing shampoos when their hair is dry, to rehydrate their hair into smooth, flowing locks. Dry hair has many different causes, some that you may not even be aware of. When your hair is dry, it can be more susceptible to damage as well as hair loss. Fortunately, dry hair is not a permanent problem. Carefully choosing a shampoo that will support moisturization of the hair is a great step in tackling this issue, especially when used as part of a healthy hair routine.

Dry hair causes

Most dry hair stems from having a dry scalp, and there are many different factors that can contribute to this.

Environmental factors are one of the two primary causes of dry hair. You may have noticed that your hair gets drier in some seasons than others. This is because either extreme or sudden changes in weather can impact the state of your hair. These effects are particularly pronounced in summer when it is hot, and winter when the air is void of moisture. UV exposure also kicks in during the summer months, which can cause damage to your hair and lead to dryness. Even when trying to cool off in the water, you can be drying out your hair. Both salt water from the sea and chlorine in pool water will strip your hair of natural oils, further dehydrating it.

The other primary causative factor of dry hair is your hair care routine. This does not necessarily mean that you are doing things that are damaging your hair; it may just mean that you are not giving your hair the absolute best thing for its needs. The wrong types of shampoo and conditioner are common causes of dryness. If you are using protein-based products regularly, this will make your hair brittle and dry, as well as increase vulnerability to breakage.

However, you may also be doing things that cause harm to your hair. The most common thing for men is unrestrained use of grooming products that have an alcoholic base. These will zap moisture from your hair and can even block the production of natural oils. Excessive use of heated tools can also produce these drying results. Additionally, you may be dyeing your hair too often, which is exposing your hair to large amounts of harsh chemicals that will strip your hair of the required oil and nutrients.

Dry hair solutions

It’s not all bad news! There are simple things you can do to rebalance the moisture levels of your hair, without disrupting your lifestyle, to return it to a healthy and hydrated state.

To combat dryness caused by environmental factors, start by wearing a hat outside during the summer and winter months. This protects your hair from UV damage in the summer, helps retain moisture in the winter, and shelters it from changing weather conditions. When going swimming, no matter the water type, work some conditioner through your hair first. This will coat your strands and create a barrier to seal in moisture and soften your hair against harsh substances.

To decrease dryness, it may only take a few tweaks to your hair care routine. Firstly, make sure you are not washing your hair every single day as this strips away the natural oils of your hair before they have had a chance to remoisturize your dry strands. Try washing your hair every second or third day until your hair is rehydrated. Ensure that when you are cleansing your hair, you are using the right type of products for your hair type and any specific issues that you may suffer from. In the case of dry hair, consult our list of the best moisturizing shampoos for men and take your pick.

Switching out your alcohol-based grooming products, like gels and hairsprays, for water-based products can help remoisturize your hair. While alcohol-based products are stronger and last longer, they do not allow for the production and permeation of your natural oils. You do not have to give them up forever—a few months while you remoisturize your hair should do the trick.

An important tool in your arsenal against dry hair is leave-in conditioner treatments. These are sometimes referred to as hair masks. Products of this variety are powerhouse formulas that deliver radical benefits to your hair. Most are either moisture- or protein-based and which one you will need will depend on your hair care needs. Dry hair, for example, will require a moisturizing treatment. For best use, hair masks should be applied after washing your hair, while it is still damp, once a week. Comb it through your hair and you’re done! These products are a simple way to seal moisture into your hair strands and add hydration.

There are two things you should decrease the frequency of, or avoid altogether, to ensure you are not stripping your hair of moisture. Heated tools are the first. While you may not use styling tools, drying tools like blow dryers will also dry out your hair. Air drying your hair both balances your moisture levels and protects it from thermal damage. The second thing you should limit is how often you dye your hair. If your hair is extremely dry, you should wait at least 10-12 weeks before touching up your dye job. It may even be better to lay off the dye for a few months to allow your hair to recover its moisture.

A few additional tips to keep in mind are methods of stimulating blood flow to your scalp. This promotes the production of your hair’s natural oils to remoisturize dry hair. The easiest way to do this is a weekly scalp massage. It only needs to last a few minutes, and you can simply use your fingers to lightly apply pressure all over your scalp. This is not the only method you can employ, though—exercise also stimulates more blood flow!

Final thoughts

Balancing the moisture levels of your hair is a crucial step for any hair care routine, especially if you have dry hair. Restoring hydration will rejuvenate and bring bounce and shine back to your hair. Ensuring that you have the best moisturizing shampoo for men will mean that your hair can look as good as you feel.

Frequently asked questions

If I have both dry and damaged hair, should I use moisturizing or protein-based products?

The answer is both! If your hair suffers from multiple issues, it is best to incorporate two products into your hair care routine. The specific system that you use will depend on the hair concerns you wish to address. If you are dealing with hair that is equally dry and damaged, you will want to use protein-based products once a week, and use moisturizing products for the remainder of the week. This will supply your hair with the nutrients required to promote natural growth and repair cycles, while packing your hair with moisture. If you are unsure about the best routine for your hair type and problems, consult your hairdresser. They can help you develop a personalized regimen to get your hair care back on track to achieve your dream hair.