10 Best Instant Payday Loans with No Credit Check: Get Online Cash Advance for Bad Credit 2022

10 Best Instant Payday Loans Online For Bad Credit with Guaranteed Approval 2022

Cash shortfalls are very normal. Some months, your expenditure just exceeds your income. How you respond to this shortfall is what's most important. What do you do when this happens? Apply for a bank loan? Maybe not. The loans take some time to process and the approval rates for these loans are pretty low, which are almost inaccessible to people with bad credit.

Check out these instant payday loan service providers instead. Your chances of getting approved are higher here, and the requested cash is processed really quickly.

Top 10 Instant Payday Loans Online Guaranteed Approval

WeLoans - Best for Overall

iPaydayLoans - Best for Same-day Payday Loans

CocoLoan - Best Payday Loans with No Credit Check

US Bad Credit Loans - Best Payday Loans for Bad Credit

WeLoans is the service to beat in terms of convenience, simplicity, quick approval decisions, instant funding, and an all-around beautiful borrowing experience.

To begin with, WeLoans' loan offers are open to bad credit borrowers. The service connects you with lenders without a minimum score requirement. Granted, bad credit payday loans have high interest rates. However, theirs is relatively lower than most you will find online.

The lenders also have high approval rates; about 97% or more. Generally, you should get an offer once you meet the basic eligibility requirements. These lenders make funding decisions in under five minutes and run only soft credit checks on borrowers. They report on-time payments to the major credit bureaus, which is definitely a solid way to build your credit score over time.

Pros

High approval rates

Quick approval decisions; in five minutes or less

Has offers for bad credit borrowers

Loans may be secured or unsecured

Applying with a cosigner is allowed

Cons

Borrowers must have a consistent source of income to qualify for their loans

iPaydayLoans - Best for Same-day Payday Loans

iPaydayLoans is deservedly in the top three on this list. Are you struggling with a long overdue debt or is there some emergency expense you're grappling with? This broker helps supercharge your finances by connecting you with payday lenders who can lend you up to $5000 same day payday loans.

Sometimes, though, it may take till the following day to get the cash deposited in your checking account, depending on the lender and your bank's processing speed.

iPaydayLoans does not charge for using its services. Its lenders also have payday loans for unemployed Americans. However, an unemployed applicant must have a consistent source of income they can bank on to repay the debt. Some of the acceptable ones are government benefits, alimony, and pension.

Pros

Simple application process

Quick funding; as soon as the same day or the following business day

Applicants are not charged for paying debt before deadline

Has numerous payday loans for unemployed offers

Cons

It is not accessible in all states

CocoLoan - Best Payday Loans with No Credit Check

If you want a payday loan with no credit check, you may want to try CocoLoan instead. It connects you with lenders that only run soft credit checks before granting you a payday loan.

Do you need a little cash advance like $50-$100? Table your request! Need a couple of thousands instead? Feel free! The website allows applicants to request instant payday loans up to $5000. With its loan calculator, a loan applicant can quickly estimate the total cost of the loan they are getting from the lender.

CocoLoan connects borrowers to their best-fit lenders for free (no origination fees). There are no hidden fees either. Usually, you get exactly what's been approved by the lender; no more, no less.

Pros

No origination fees

Well optimized on mobile

Have various loan products, like bad credit loans and no credit check loans

High approval rates

Cons

Interest may be comparatively higher for bad credit borrowers

US Bad Credit Loans - Best Payday Loans for Bad Credit

US Bad Credit Loans was designed with bad credit borrowers in mind. Its proprietors believe in giving bad credit borrowers a second chance, so created a platform to connect them with bad credit lenders. These lenders use your income and employment as the qualifying criteria rather than your credit score. This increases the chances of people with poor credit scores or thin credit histories, but good income, and a chance to get some loans.

Because these lenders report payment to TransUnion, Experian and Equifax, their customers' credit scores get better over time, qualifying them for better offers in the future. It also has instant payday loan offers for people who are out of work and have a consistent source of income.

Pros

Relatively low-interest rates for bad credit borrowers

Bad credit borrowers with a monthly income of at least $800 can easily qualify

Reports payment to Experian, Equifax and TransUnion

Cons

Late payment attracts a fee

US Installment Loans - Best for High Loan Amounts