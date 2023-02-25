So you want to smell good? The task sounds simple enough, but heading into a department store with no idea and no plan will leave you wishing you never tried in the first place. Shelves are lined with hundreds of colognes from dozens of different brands, and they all start merging into one.

After your tenth spray sample, you won’t know musky from fresh or Gucci from Calvin Klein. Trust me, we’ve been in this dilemma many, many times. Let us take the stress and confusion away with our beginner's guide to colognes and a list of the 10 best everyday colognes in 2023.

The Different Types of Colognes

Woody

Colognes that are part of the woody fragrance category have a warm feel to them, the type of warmth like from a burning campfire. They get their fragrance notes from materials like bushes, trees, bark, resin, and pine cones. The scents that make up a woody cologne are often sandalwood, cedarwood, pine, and patchouli. Woody colognes exude elegance, richness, and warmth. While a deep woody cologne may be suited more as a nighttime fragrance, there are many woody colognes that have lighter notes, such as citrus, to keep the overall fragrance lighter and more wearable during the day.

Fresh

If what you’re looking for is a fragrance that will make you smell like you have just stepped out of the shower, you will likely enjoy a fresh fragrance cologne. Different scents can range from an ocean sea breeze to sunshine in a bottle to a fresh-mown lawn (we know there are lawn lovers out there)! Fresh fragrances use notes from citrus: lemons, oranges, grapefruits, mandarins, and bergamots. Elemental objects are used as well. Water notes are used for scents like sea breeze and sea spray. Green notes use leafy, herbal scents like rosemary, basil, and lavender. Fresh colognes are generally more preferred in the summer months, a fresh scent with musky notes can be used all year round.

Oriental

When you think of an oriental scent, think of luxurious, indulgent, and sensual. When perfumes were invented and popularized by Egyptians around 4,000 years ago, it is no wonder that these types of scents are so popular to this day. Notes are derived from ingredients like jasmine, vanilla, orchid, cinnamon, and orange blossom. Oriental fragrances are often worn more in the wintertime due to the warm feeling you get from the scent, similar to the warm feeling you get when you smell a cinnamon stick or a vanilla candle. They’re definitely a good choice if you want to showcase the rich history of fragrances.

Floral

Floral fragrances are debatably the most versatile of the fragrance families, as there is such a broad selection. In fact, there are so many floral scents used in fragrances that there are six sub-categories; spring flowers, white flowers, powdery flowers, spicy flowers, roses, and atypical flowers. The scents most commonly found in floral scents are rose, lavender, neroli, jasmine, and violet. White florals have generally been associated with women’s perfumes; men’s colognes are seeing more floral scents mixed with spicy and woody scents to create either a light and clean cologne or a heavy and muskier cologne. Floral colognes can confidently be worn all year round. You could also choose to lean into a lighter floral cologne in the summer and then a heavier floral cologne in the wintertime.

Day Cologne vs. Evening Cologne

Now that you’ve chosen what type of fragrance you want in your cologne, you may be faced with the dilemma of choosing a day cologne or an evening cologne. Think of it like getting changed from your casual beach outfit into an elegant suit for a fancy dinner. While not everyone chooses to use two different scents on the same day, it is still useful to learn the general differences when picking an everyday cologne.

Everyday scents often fall under the fresh and floral fragrance categories. Looking for colognes with notes of citrus like orange and grapefruit and floral notes like rose and neroli. Some lighter woody scents can also be great during the day such as cedarwood and fresh pine. Evening-time colognes are often a lot more musky and sensual. This is why oriental and heavily woody colognes are particularly popular.

Eau de Toilette vs Eau de Parfum

Eau de toilette and eau de parfum are types of fragrance. The main difference is the concentration of fragrance oils in the solution. Eau de toilette is a lighter fragrance with a concentration of 5-15% fragrance oils in alcohol and water. It has a more subtle scent and typically lasts for 2-4 hours. Eau de parfum is a stronger fragrance with a concentration of 15-20% fragrance oils in alcohol and water. It has a more intense scent and typically lasts for 4-8 hours. In general, eau de parfum is more long-lasting and has a stronger scent, while eau de toilette is lighter and more suitable for everyday wear.

Top, middle, and bottom notes

In the world of fragrance, the terms "top notes," "middle notes," and "base notes" are very important and are the key descript factors to look for when choosing a cologne, as you will see in our list below. They are used to describe the different scents that make up a fragrance.

Top notes

Top notes are the initial scents that you smell when you first apply a fragrance. They are usually light, fresh, and volatile scents that evaporate quickly, such as lemon, bergamot, and grapefruit. These notes last for about 10-15 minutes on the skin.

Middle notes

Middle notes, also known as the heart of the fragrance, become apparent as the top notes begin to fade. They are usually more rounded, warm, and complex scents, such as lavender, jasmine, and rose. These notes last around 30-60 minutes on the skin and make up around 70% of the fragrance.

Base notes

Base notes are the foundation of a fragrance and provide depth, longevity, and character. They are usually long-lasting scents such as vanilla, sandalwood, and musk and are responsible for the fragrance's signature scent. These notes last about 6 hours on the skin.

In summary, top notes provide the first impression, middle notes form the heart of the fragrance, and base notes provide depth and longevity to last you throughout the day.

Most popular fragrance notes in colognes

Musk

Musk is an earthy and natural scent. It is a strong base note used in cologne that is often used sensually and is very attractive for both men and women.

Sandalwood

While also an earthy scent, sandalwood is sweeter than musk. It is a popular base note that is buttery and smooth, and lends itself to enhance other notes in the fragrance.

Bergamot

Bergamot is a refreshing and rounded citrus scent. It can be compared to lime but is more herbal and floral. It is very popular in both women’s and men’s fragrances.

Jasmine

Jasmine is a sweet, floral scent that also provides a musky fragrance. It is a versatile scent that smells uniquely different at different concentrations, changing from sweet to musky to green to medicinal.

Lavendar

Lavender is a mild, sweet, and floral scent used in perfumes and colognes. It is a herb that enhances other scents to provide a well-rounded cologne.

Best Everyday Colognes

Blu Atlas

Blu Atlas may be a small brand, but they went big when creating their signature cologne. Blu Atlas had the adventurer in mind when creating this divine scent. Taking inspiration from the coastal Bali rainforest, the cologne is fueled by the clean sea breeze, woody trees, and fresh smells of the jungle. The eau de parfum combines woody, fresh, and floral ingredients to create a unique everyday cologne.

Top note: Bergamot, Lemon, Blackcurrant

Bergamot, Lemon, Blackcurrant Mid notes: Lavender, Clary Sage, Peach, Apricot

Lavender, Clary Sage, Peach, Apricot Base notes: Orris, Oak-Moss, Violet, Ambrette Seed, Musk

The top notes of the cologne deliver a fresh scent inspired by the leaves of the jungle and the breeze of the ocean nearby. The middle notes are fruity and floral, delivering a beautiful, uplifting sensation. The base notes then arrive to deliver a musky, woody fragrance to match the ancient trees of the forest.

This cologne truly transports you somewhere else, which is why we have rated it the Best Everyday Cologne in 2023. It is extremely fresh and enlivening while also providing the woody, deeper scent we often look for when choosing a cologne. Premium ingredients, vegan and cruelty-free, and beautiful, sleek, matte black packaging, there is nothing more you could ask for in a cologne. Whether you are a tradie, an office worker, a barista, a student, or a stay-at-home dad, this cologne is a must-try of 2023!

2. Ralph Lauren Polo Black EDT

Polo Black

Ralph Lauren knows how to do classics and how to do them well! While this eau de toilette was created back in 2005, it remains wildly popular to this day. A warm, masculine fragrance with a hint of sweetness and a touch of spices, this cologne is a sophisticated, elegant, and refined scent that exudes confidence and luxury. For the man who is bold, unstoppable, and dares to be noticed, this one's for you.

Top Notes : Iced Mango, Sage

: Iced Mango, Sage Mid Notes: Silver Armoise, Hedione

Silver Armoise, Hedione Base Notes: Patchouli Noir, Sandalwood, Tonka Bean

The cologne has top notes that are an enticing combination of herbs and a subtle fruitiness to draw you in. The fragrance then delivers a unique combination of deep bitterness from the silver armoise and fresh floral from the hedione. The base notes leave you with a rich and enchanting scent that combines woody and oriental fragrances to leave you and everyone around you wanting more.

This fragrance combines warm, woody, spicy scents with fresh and herby yet slightly bitter scents to create the perfect timeless, masculine cologne for everyday wear.

3. Calvin Klein Eternity for Men EDT

Calvin Klein

Here we find another wildly popular, classic scent loved by men for decades. Calvin Klein’s Eternity for Men was created in 1990, and even today, a bottle is sold every 60 seconds. This cologne is loved by so many for its timeless scent and its representation of a value-centered, hardworking man.

Top Notes : Mandarin, Sage, Galbanum

: Mandarin, Sage, Galbanum Mid Notes : Coriander, Lily, Orange Blossom, Juniper Berries, Basil, Jasmine, Sage, Geranium

: Coriander, Lily, Orange Blossom, Juniper Berries, Basil, Jasmine, Sage, Geranium Base Notes: Sandalwood, Vetiver, Amber

The top notes of this eau de toilette are extremely fresh with the intense green fragrance of the galbanum and the fresh but ever so bitter scents of the mandarin and sage. The middle notes deliver slightly sweet and floral but strongly herbal notes that leave you smelling fresh and clean. The base notes deliver the woody, musky scents to ensure the scent will last all day and the deep scent we look for in a cologne.

Its balanced, harmonious blend of fresh and woody notes makes it a popular choice for men who prefer a versatile and understated scent. I would recommend this scent to anyone and everyone looking for an everyday cologne. Its popularity shows how wearable it is every day and year after year.

4. Versace Eros EDT

Versace

In this stunning cologne bottle, you will find a strong yet versatile everyday cologne. It is inspired by ancient Greek mythology, with the bottle and packaging featuring Medusa, the ancient “monster” with snakes for hair. The fragrance is known for being sensual and confident and is generally considered to be well-suited for both formal and everyday wear. Along with looking amazing on your shelf, Versace’s Eros cologne will leave you smelling amazing from morning to evening.

Top Notes : Mint Oil, Green Apple, Lemon

: Mint Oil, Green Apple, Lemon Mid Notes: Tonka Bean, Venezuelan Ambroxan, Geranium

Tonka Bean, Venezuelan Ambroxan, Geranium Bottom Notes: Vanilla, Oakmoss, Atlas Cedar

The top notes are fruity and herbaceous, achieving a strong blast of fresh scent from the first spray. The middle notes are much more nutty and smooth thanks to the tonka bean and Ambroxan, while the geranium works to keep it from being too heavy on the palate. The bottom notes of oakmoss and cedar deliver woody and earthy notes, and the vanilla brings a lasting warmth to the cologne.

While this cologne is an eau de toilette, it offers almost the same strength as an eau de parfum. So, while it is great for everyday use, be careful not to drench yourself in it, as it may become overpowering in everyday spaces like an office, on the worksite, or in the lecture hall. Proceed with caution though, as this cologne will make you want to purchase it over and over and over again!

5. Maison Martin Margiela Sailing Day EDT

Maison Martin

Maison Margiela’s Replica fragrance range has sprung to popularity over the past couple of years with seeing more of the range on shelves in stores and seeing the aesthetic packaging lining our social media feeds. We are, therefore, excited to see this one on our best everyday colognes list! What makes the range so popular is the fragrance names that are so specific and radiate nostalgia, as well as the fact that the whole range is completely unisex.

Top Notes: Sea Notes, Aldehydes, Coriander, Red Pepper

Sea Notes, Aldehydes, Coriander, Red Pepper Mid Notes: Juniper, Amyl Salicylate, Iris, Rose

Juniper, Amyl Salicylate, Iris, Rose Base Notes: Seaweed, Ambergris, Cedar, Amberwood

Sailing Day is the perfect name for this scent because it is exactly what it smells like. Sea notes and aldehydes deliver a clean and fresh scent on the first spray, along with a herbal spice from the coriander and red pepper. The middle notes continue the spicy herbal scent, with juniper and amyl salicylate, while introducing some floral notes from the iris and rose. The base notes leave you with the scent of the ocean from the seaweed and ambergris, but also leave you with some woody and musky notes from cedar and amber wood.

This fragrance is perfect for people who enjoy an extremely fresh and light but lasting scent. It is also perfect for those who do not always look for the traditional heavy, musky scents associated with the traditional cologne. Alternatively, it is also perfect for someone wanting to try something new!

6. Prada Luna Rossa Sport EDT

Prada

Prada Luna Rossa Sport eau de toilette is inspired by the Luna Rossa sailing team. It was created with the adventurous sportsperson in mind to evoke the excitement and intensity of extreme sports. It is a fresh, energetic, and athletic scent that embodies the spirit of competition and adventure.

Top Notes : Ginger, Juniper Berry, Lavender

: Ginger, Juniper Berry, Lavender Mid Notes: Amber, Hay

Amber, Hay Base Notes: Vanilla, Tonka Bean, Heliotrope, Musk

The top notes of the cologne provide a herbal, floral scent upon the first spray, with especially strong notes of lavender and juniper coming through. The mid and base notes create a slightly warmer scent as the fragrance settles with the vanilla shining through along with the tonka bean to create an inviting, addicting cologne.

While Prada’s Luna Rossa Sport may not be as light as some others on this list, this fragrance is still versatile enough to be used in everyday settings. Therefore this cologne would be a perfect everyday scent to use during the fall/winter time or when used liberally in the summer/spring time.

7. L’Occitane Eau des Baux EDT

. L’Occitane Eau

L'Occitane Eau des Baux is a woody aromatic fragrance for men. It is inspired by the knights from the village of Les Baux de Provence, evoking the strength and courage of these brave men. The scent's combination of spicy and fresh elements makes it suitable for various tastes and preferences. Eau des Baux is a versatile fragrance that can be worn by a wide range of men, regardless of age or personal style.

Top Notes: Cardamon, Pink Pepper

Cardamon, Pink Pepper Mid Notes: Frankincense, Cypress

Frankincense, Cypress Base Notes: Tonka Bean, Vanilla

The scent is warm, spicy, and fresh, with top notes of bergamot, cardamom, and pink pepper. The heart of the fragrance features lavender, nutmeg, and juniper, and the base is a mix of cedar, labdanum, and oak moss, which gives the scent a woody and slightly earthy character.

The fragrance is unique for its combination of fresh and spicy elements, making it a versatile choice for both daily and evening wear. The cologne is invigorating and is designed to appeal to men looking for a high-quality, long-lasting scent that they can wear every day.

8. Tommy Hilfiger Tommy EDT

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy by Tommy Hilfiger is a men's fragrance designed for a casual and modern man who wants a fresh and crisp scent for everyday wear. The cologne is a clean and sporty scent that appeals to men with an active lifestyle and a contemporary sense of style.

Top Notes: Mint, Bergamot, Lavender, Grapefruit

Mint, Bergamot, Lavender, Grapefruit Mid Notes: Green Apple, Cranberry, Rose

Green Apple, Cranberry, Rose Base Notes: Cotton Flower, Cactus, Amber

The top notes exude wildly fruity and herbal scents, with bergamot shining through. The middle notes are similar to the top notes, carrying the fruity scent further and bringing a slight floral note. The base notes then come through to bring some more musky notes without being a heavily woody fragrance. The amber delivers the traditional cologne notes that you normally expect from a classic aftershave.

The clean and fresh aspects of this cologne make it perfect for the everyday and useful for any type of person looking for a classic style scent. It’s a breezy scent reminiscent of a summer/spring day but versatile enough to use all year round!

9. Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gio EDT

Giorgio Armani

Acqua di Gio is another wildly popular everyday cologne that has been used for decades. The cologne was created in 1996 and is one of the top-selling men’s fragrances of all time. It is so well-loved due to its widespread appeal and has become a benchmark for citrus-based scents since its release. It is a fresh and clean scent that also became one of the first fragrances to use aqua notes.

Top Notes: Lime, Lemon, Bergamot, Jasmine, Orange, Mandarin Orange, Neroli

Lime, Lemon, Bergamot, Jasmine, Orange, Mandarin Orange, Neroli Mid Notes : Sea Notes, Jasmine, Calone, Peach, Freesia, Rosemary, Hyacinth, Cyclamen, Coriander, Violet, Nutmeg, Rose

: Sea Notes, Jasmine, Calone, Peach, Freesia, Rosemary, Hyacinth, Cyclamen, Coriander, Violet, Nutmeg, Rose Base Notes: White Musk, Cedar, Oakmoss, Patchouli, Amber

The top notes of the cologne are all bright, citrusy notes that are extremely refreshing on the palate. There is a huge range of middle notes, from floral to fruity to herbal and aquatic. The base notes bring the muskier scent to ensure that the cologne will last on you the whole day.

Similarly to Maison Martin Margiela’s Sailing Day, this fragrance is very reminiscent of a day by the sea, thanks to the lasting aquatic and citrus notes. It is easily an everyday cologne that can be enjoyed by anyone in any setting. A classic that you can confidently pick up any time during your life!

10. Coach’s Coach for Men EDT

Coach’s Coach

The self-titled Coach for Men from the fashion house Coach evokes the cool and contemporary New York lifestyle. Therefore, you can embody the charismatic, charming man who is confident and carefree when you use this cologne. The woody, aromatic fragrance is perfect for everyday use and has a captivating scent, yet not obnoxious to bother others when used in a space like an office or a classroom.

Top Notes: Pear, Kumquat, Bergamot, Lavender, Grapefruit

Pear, Kumquat, Bergamot, Lavender, Grapefruit Mid Notes: Cardamom, Geranium, and Coriander

Cardamom, Geranium, and Coriander Base Notes: Ambergris, Suede, Amberwood, Haitian Vetiver

Another fruity opening, this fragrance starts with warm fruit scents like pear but is cut through with the citrus scent of grapefruit and bergamot. The mid notes of cardamom and coriander offer a spicy herbaceousness that is savory and refreshing. The base notes of suede and ambergris are smooth and round off the cologne beautifully.

Coach for Men is a versatile and understated scent, making it a great choice for those who prefer a natural, clean fragrance that is not too overpowering. The fresh, woody scent is suitable for a range of ages and occasions, making it a good choice for men looking for a cologne that can be worn in many different situations.

Tips for Wearing and Keeping Cologne

So, now you have smelled, chosen, and purchased one of the best everyday colognes. How do you make the most of your new purchase?