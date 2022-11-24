10 Best Cryptos To Buy Now As A Long-Term Investment

The buzzwords flying around lately are cryptocurrency and its related terminologies, such as blockchains, NFTs, and the Metaverse. The question on everyone’s lips, as with any concept that has gained such widespread traction over the years, is how to profit from this goldmine.

Given the cryptocurrency market’s volatility, many investors prefer to trade it using short-term strategies. Long-term investments, on the other hand, may be the greatest way to benefit from any coin during this period since they allow you to ride out market volatility with less emotional attachment.

With over 21,000 cryptocurrency projects, most are doomed to fail. However, by analyzing historical performance, the underlying blockchain of the project, and future projections, one may identify projects that will survive the impending cryptocurrency apocalypse and deliver substantial returns in the near future.

As the cryptocurrency market recovers from its recent crash, dubbed the “crypto winter” by many, here are ten cryptocurrency projects to consider for the best long-term yield. A few of them include Dash 2 Trade , IMPT.io , Calvaria, and Tamadoge . Keep reading to learn more!

10 Best Cryptos to Invest in for Maximum Yield

1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T) – Best crypto analytics and intelligence platform

2. IMPT.io (IMPT) – Best crypto with a massive presale rate

3. Calvaria (RIA) – A utility-based gaming cryptocurrency

4. Tamadoge (TAMA) – Best play-to-earn meme coin

5. Solana (SOL) – Highly scalable and secure network

6. Ethereum (ETH) – Decentralized blockchain with smart contract functionality

7. Shiba Inu (SHIB) – An Ethereum-based meme coin

8. Bitcoin (BTC) – First and widely recognized coin

9. ApeCoin (APE) – Governance and utility token

10. Uniswap (UNI) – A decentralized exchange protocol



Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

D2T is a new crypto project that has garnered a lot of attention among investors in recent weeks who are looking to gain massively from this unique platform. The Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) event for D2T started on October 19, and within just a few hours, the project experienced explosive growth. Indeed, this is a testament to how highly rated this project is.

D2T is unique from other emerging and already existing cryptocurrency projects as its different array of crypto analytic tools will allow new market participants to get familiar with, understand and test different crypto marketing strategies while also having the chance to earn profits.

This unique use case, coupled with several other features such as high-end security (verified by Coinsniper), presale tracking, and on-chain data analysis, has placed D2T as the top crypto to buy in 2022. With a present presale value of 1 D2T to 0.0476 USDT, no better bargain promises huge potential on the cryptocurrency market today.

IMPT.io (IMPT)

IMPT is another popular project that has been making waves among cryptocurrency investors recently. It started its first round of presale on October 3rd, 2022. IMPT is currently in its second presale stage and has already garnered over $11 million since its launch. Indeed, this environmental-friendly cryptocurrency project is another one to keep an eye on.

IMPT.io is a one-of-a-kind project as it offers a solution for users to track and reduce their carbon imprints while earning NFTs during the process.

IMPT also partners with top brands such as Zara, Asos, Givenchy, etc. This allows users to gain carbon credits anytime they shop. The carbon credits are tokenized in the form of NFTs, which are displayed in a decentralized ledger to ensure transparency and traceability. With its unique focus on creating a greener planet, IMPT is an investment-worthy cryptocurrency.

Calvaria (RIA)

Calvaria: Duels of Eternity is a crypto play-to-earn game, in which players use custom cards to build decks and play against one another in a bid to defeat the opponent. The game consists of different characters, each with special traits, powers, and abilities that are unique to each card.

Every card is a collectible NFT that players can own, and the RIA token powers the game’s economy and can be used for all transactions, including governance and in-game staking. Players can also earn the Calvaria tokens by winning their opponents in gameplay and can enhance the power of their cards with other collectible NFT tokens.

RIA is an exciting token for investors, with plenty of promises due to its ingenious merging of Web 2.0 free-to-play gaming and a Web 3.0 blockchain ecosystem.

Tamadoge (TAMA)

TAMA is a fast-growing, highly promising meme coin with all indications to yield massive long-term returns. TAMA, the native cryptocurrency of the Tamaverse, raised around $20 million in presale, more than the popular cryptocurrency Ethereum during its presale. This impressive record at the early stage points to how the coin had gained massive adoption even when other coins plummeted during the crypto winter.

The coin’s multiple functionalities as a meme coin, an NFT and a play-2-earn metaverse game is another huge selling point. With presale ended and minting and public listing expected to commence soon, Tamadoge is a must-have coin in every investor’s crypto wallet.

Solana (SOL)

Solana came into the limelight in 2021 after reaching an all-time high of $260. The platform, which is an open-sourced blockchain, is the fastest-growing smart contract network rivaling Ethereum.

Unlike Ethereum, Solana offers higher scalability and faster network speed by combining proof-of-history (PoH) with the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus. With a total market cap of $9.86 billion, Solana is among the top 10 cryptocurrencies with the highest market cap. Although the price of Solana is currently around $27 due to the recent bearish season that affected all coins, the Solana ecosystem is not slowing down as it keeps growing.

As one of the pioneers in emerging crypto technologies such as Metaverse, Web3, NFTs, Meme coins, and dApps, the coin remains one of the best cryptos to invest in long-term.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is the second cryptocurrency in terms of popularity and total market cap . With a total market cap of $156.43 billion, Ethereum is another strong contender if you are looking to HODL any coin for long-term purposes. The coin continues to be at the forefront of cryptocurrency innovations, eclipsing other cryptocurrencies.

It is the cryptocurrency with the most smart contract usage. More so, it recently completed the merge that will make the platform more secure and eco-friendly. The effect of the merge is yet to be seen on a global scale, but it is projected that this will yet increase the demand for the popular coin.

With the coin having a resilient and sustainable nature and having withstood several market crashes, it is one in which investors can conveniently put their money for long-term profit.

Shina Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu is one of the most popular and valuable meme coins that is currently a good option for long-term investment. In a shocking price action movement, the popular memecoin appreciated more than 5 million percent in 2021. Although the price has come down and stabilized, a total market cap of $5.36 billion means the coin is still very much in demand.

With a lot of restructuring in the SHIB ecosystem and the introduction of the Shibaswap DEX, the coin is tipped to undergo another massive bull run again that you shouldn’t miss as an investor.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Everybody in the crypto space knows that Bitcoin is not a coin to be written off when it comes to investing long-term. The king of crypto might not be an investment in the short term as it might not rally the over 100000% it did in previous years. However, by being the coin with the highest market cap and having a strong underlying blockchain technology, it will follow an uptrend soon.

Its massive liquidity and easy accessibility are other factors that make BTC another coin to have in your crypto investment portfolio.

ApeCoin (APE)

If you love NFT-focused crypto coins, then ApeCoin is the best option for you to invest in for the long term. ApeCoin, launched in 2022, is affiliated with the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), two of the most popular NFTs.

APE reached an all-time high of $39 even amid the crypto winter. With the ApeCoin mainnet set to be launched soon and the constant hype from celebrities and crypto influencers, this NFT-focused coin might soon become the best-priced cryptocurrency in the market.

Uniswap (UNI)

Another unique coin that can serve as a viable long-term investment option is the Uniswap token. Owned by Uniswap, which is the largest decentralized exchange in the world, UNI is a highly promising token. With lots of enticing features such as guaranteed pseudonymity, security and decentralization,

Uniswap is a popular platform with has been integrated into more than 300 DeFi and dApps platforms. With more users projected to join the platform, the price of the UNI token is expected to skyrocket in the nearest future as the platform continues to enjoy massive growth.

Take Away

While trading cryptocurrencies in the short term is not a bad idea, HODLing is a better alternative since it allows investors to maximize their return on investment. Choosing the right cryptocurrency to invest in among over 21,000 coins is a herculean task that can be overwhelming. This market analysis has simplified things for you. Dash2Trade, IMPT, and Tamadoge are crypto projects with unique real-world applications and the potential for significant long-term returns.