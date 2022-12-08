10 Best Cheap Cryptos To Buy In December 2022

While the crypto crash has dominated the early part of the year, the end of 2022 offers a chance to get into the crypto market before it rebounds. Just as the stock market seems like it’s about to reset, the crash has provided a unique opportunity to find cheap cryptos to buy right now, and there may never be a better time. If you want to get in on some great opportunities to profit from the crypto market, check out this list of the top 10 cheap cryptocurrencies to buy for December.

Cheap Opportunities - What is the Best Crypto To Buy?

While the crypto market as a whole is set to rebound, GameFi tokens may just be the best opportunity for explosive year-by-year gains starting in December. GameFi is the term for P2E (play to earn) games within the metaverse.

Each metaverse space has its own proprietary token that holds value the same as crypto coins and can be exchanged for more traditional currency. These tokens tend to increase in value as their platforms perform better and right now most of them are selling at a lower price during the dip. All of this makes them the perfect cheap cryptos to buy right now.

Top 10 Cheap Cryptos for December 2022

Metacade (MCADE) - Community Run GameFi Hub Decentraland (MANA) - Virtual World Builder Quint (QUINT) - Boutique NFT Marketplace Sandbox (SAND) - Virtual World Creation Axie Infinity (AXS) - Creature Battling Game NFT Worlds (WRLD) - Minecraft-Inspired Open World MetaHero (HERO) - Real-World Asset Scanner Star Atlas (ATLAS) - Sci-Fi MMORPG Game Wizardia (WZRD) - P2E Fantasy RPG Illuvium (ILV) - Creature Collection Game Metacade (MCADE) - Community Run GameFi Hub - Best Overall Cheap Crypto To Buy

The best of the cheap cryptocurrencies may just be a relative newcomer, Metacade. Metacade is the first community-run metaverse arcade, which provides users with numerous ways to earn MCADE tokens. Opportunities to earn include sharing top gaming alpha, writing reviews, testing new games, and entering tournaments. Metacade is not only a community-driven platform, but it’s one where users can shape the future of gaming itself by voting on which game developers receive grants to create new games.

Since Metacade is a gaming platform and not tied to one particular game, Metacade offers a space that is evergreen as it continually adds the newest and most exciting play-to-earn games. With its many ways to earn, it will attract both casual and serious gamers, as well as game developers. And with a presale just underway, the chance to buy MCADE at a low price will drive its demand. This puts MCADE at the top spot for the best cheap cryptos to buy this December.

Decentraland (MANA) - Virtual World Builder

One of the original metaverse games is now running at a serious discount thanks to the crypto crash. Decentraland allows users to purchase digital plots of land within their universe with the MANA coin. They can choose to build on this land or use it however they want. As Decentraland grew in popularity and earning potential, so did the value of its MANA token, which once saw a high of over $5.00. As the crash decreased its popularity, the value of its token is now an astonishing $0.64, making it an extremely cheap cryptocurrency to buy right now.

Quint (QUINT) - Boutique NFT Marketplace

Quint is a unique entry into the GamiFi universe, as it isn’t a game, but rather a project that seeks to merge the metaverse and the real world in new ways. It does allow users to buy and sell on a marketplace and to stake their tokens to earn rewards. It also hosts super-staking pools where players can earn real-world rewards such as hotel stays and restaurant discounts.

Quint also has plans to create a boutique marketplace that gives users the option to have NFTs printed, framed, and delivered so that people have a physical representation of their digital NFT. Down almost a dollar from its high, Quint is one of the cheap cryptos to buy right now.

Sandbox (SAND) - Virtual World Creation

Much like Decentraland, Sandbox is a digital world where users can purchase and build on their own plots of land, letting users choose how they use it. The project is backed by established investors SoftBank and partnered with gaming companies Atari and production company Lionsgate. Sandbox looks to create unique worlds (like a “Hellboy” themed project in the works) where users can explore, build, trade, and otherwise capitalize how they see fit to earn the digital tokens, SAND. With the crash pushing their value down greatly, SAND tokens are one of the most popular of the cheap cryptocurrencies.

Axie Infinity (AXS) - Creature Battling Game

Another of the more popular metaverse games severely discounted by the crypto crash, Axie Infinity is a Pokemon-inspired game that gives users the ability to own, upgrade, and battle their own proprietary creatures, known as Axies. Completing quests and other activities within the universe can earn players rewards, though there is a limit to the amount you can earn daily. Coming down from their once high of an astounding $160, their $9.00 price point now makes them a comparatively cheap crypto to buy, though understandably it still may be too expensive for some.

NFT Worlds (WRLD) - Minecraft-Inspired Open World

Next on the list of cheap cryptos to buy, NFT Worlds meshes one of the most popular games in history with the P2E opportunities of the GameFi metaverse. An open world inspired by Minecraft, NFT Worlds gives players a familiar feel, controls, and in-game mechanics.

With several different “worlds” users can choose from, NFT Worlds offers a multitude of maps to explore, build, and interact with other users. They can create games or marketplaces where in-game goods can be exchanged for real-world value. And while not officially associated with Minecraft, it will allow cross-platform compatibility, meaning that anyone with a Minecraft account can also access NFT Worlds.

Metahero (HERO) - Real-World Asset Scanner

Metahero is another unique project that seeks to make the metaverse more realistic than ever before. It will accomplish this by creating the world’s largest and most realistic library of metaverse assets. To do that, MetaHero will scan real-world objects and people to make the metaverse as realistic as possible.

This means that, instead of having a digitally created avatar, you’ll have one that looks exactly like you and be able to buy and trade items that are exact replicas of ones in the real world. While it remains to be seen if this idea can really gain traction, if it does, it will make it one of the more successful of the cheap cryptos to buy right now.

Star Atlas (ATLAS) - Sci-Fi MMORPG Game

Star Atlas takes players beyond the terrestrial realm and into the stars, creating a massive sci-fi-themed multiplayer game. In it, users can create their own custom spaceships, explore brave new worlds, and purchase and build up land any way they wish. Their in-game token, ATLAS, can get them assets such as upgraded parts, crewmates, and goods needed to build up their own world and the ability to join factions makes it easier to run that world. With a price point at less than a cent, Star Atlas is certainly one of the cheap cryptocurrencies that can rise in value in the coming years.

Wizardia (WZRD) - P2E Fantasy RPG

Ninth on our list of cheap crypto to buy is the fantasy role-playing game, Wizardia. In Wizardia, users create their own unique characters, level them up, and upgrade their gear in an attempt to become the ultimate wizard. The game offers not just a beautiful visual style, but fierce PvP and PvE battles where users must employ strategy as well as strength to climb up the leaderboards of the game’s top wizards and earn WZRD tokens. Down from their highs, the price of WZRD tokens is now less than half a cent, making it a cheap cryptocurrency to buy right now.

Illuvium (ILV) - Creature Collection Game

Illuvium combines the creature collection world of Axie Infinity with an open-world role-playing game where users can explore a vibrant and beautiful landscape to complete quests and discover creatures called Illuvials. Illuvials have their own classes, capabilities, strengths and weaknesses, and with over 100 of them, collecting them all will take some time. They can also be traded amongst users, along with custom skins and other collectibles, for ILV tokens. With ILV tokens currently at a price well below its all-time high, it's considered one of the cheapest cryptos on the market.

Which is the Best Cheap Crypto to Buy?

Looking at the different cheap cryptos on offer right now, our choice for the best crypto to buy is Metacade. The Metacade platform offers a unique buying opportunity in a new metaverse space. Moreover, that space is expected to grow immensely as gamers of all skill levels flock to it to both earn rewards and shape the future of gaming by voting for who receives grants to create their game ideas.

With the presale just underway, the time to buy Metacade tokens at the lowest price is now. Simply put, Metacade is the perfect cheap crypto to buy now before the price goes up. Having avoided the crypto crash, Metacade doesn’t come with the negative press of losing any of its value as other tokens have. This makes MCADE both cheap and open to steady growth in both popularity and value. This may be the last time you say that about Metacade, so now is the time to strike.

