10 Best Bad Credit Loans & No Credit Check Loans with Guaranteed Approval - August 2022

The world can feel bleak when you need some money but can’t get your hands on it. It gets even worse when your credit score is nothing to write home about. Thankfully, traditional loan providers - who rarely accept loan applicants with bad credit scores - aren’t the only loan services you can consult.

Guaranteed-approval no credit check loans from online financial institutions are a good alternative.

Credit scores mean nothing to them. They only care about how much you can afford to borrow without defaulting on it. They run soft credit checks which are as good as no credit checks and have very high acceptance rates.

Looking for a best-fit lender to take out such a loan? We have done our homework and are bringing you the top 10 lenders for no credit check loans in 2022. Keep reading to find out more.

Are There Real No Credit Check Loans With Guaranteed Approval?

While some lenders have lenient requirements that allow them to grant loans to individuals with low credit scores, there are no guarantees that you would get the loan. However, many credit loan services highlighted in this article have approval rates higher than 95%. That’s to say, you are almost guaranteed a loan once you meet the basic eligibility requirements.

Also, the no credit check loan is implied, not meant literally. All lenders in the US are required by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to conduct credit checks on loan applicants. To satisfy this criterion, every accredited lender runs these checks. However, some may not run these credit checks by the major credit bureaus (soft credit checks). Loans obtained after soft credit checks are those advertised as no credit check loans.

In summary, no credit check loans with guaranteed approval exist, but not in the exact fashion you might have thought them to be.

Top 10 Bad Credit Loans & No Credit Check Loans With Guaranteed Approval

WeLoans - Best for overall

iPaydayLoans - Best for low-interest rates no credit check loans

US Bad Credit Loans - Best for people with bad credit score

WeLoans is your number one resource for payday loans online. If the ‘Payday Loans' written at the top right corner of its official website is anything to go by, you’d think that’s all there is to WeLoans. But that’s not true. There’s a lot more value you can get from this service. In addition to payday loans, WeLoans also has no credit check loans designed especially for bad credit borrowers.

This credit broker is popular for connecting borrowers with the best deals available in the market at the time of applying. The best part is that they do not charge you for this. There are also no charges for processing the loan.

Typically, a bad credit user can take out a payday loan as low as $50, or more, up to $5000, to settle their emergency needs between paydays.

Pros

Bad credit loans with relatively low interests

Up to 97% approval rate

Wide network of lenders

Funding is processed as soon as the following business day

Application is simple to follow, even for newbies

An applicant can borrow as little as $50

Cons

Not present in every state

iPaydayLoans - Best for low-interest rates no credit check loans

iPaydayLoans is one of the finest loan resources at a borrower’s disposal. Their rich, extensive network is probably their biggest asset. They have the wherewithal to provide borrowers up to $35000 personal loans without running hard credit inquiries, charge competitively low-interest rates, and process funding very quickly.

Also importantly, they do not take cheap shots at their customers with hidden fees and ridiculous clauses in the loan’s terms and conditions. Finally, borrowers can secure a loan with an asset or present a guarantor to beat down the interest rates even further.

Pros

High loan amounts, up to $35,000

High approval rate

Rich, extensive network of low-interest rate lenders

Flexible repayment options

256-bit encryption protocol

Loan deposits are processed within the same day or the next business day after approval

Cons

They are not available in a few states

US Bad Credit Loans - Best for people with bad credit score

No doubt, bad credit scares away many lenders. Very few services are willing to stick their neck out for an applicant with a bad credit rating. US Bad Credit Loans is one such. This no credit check loan service is ready to help you wiggle out of that financial mess by connecting you with lenders who are willing to play down the good credit requirement if you have a verifiable, steady source of income. All you need to do is provide verifiable proof that you get some form of income monthly.

For years, US Bad Credit Loans has been connecting borrowers with best-fit lenders for free, which is unlikely to change anytime soon. They also help fix borrowers' credit scores by reporting on-time payments to the three major credit bureaus.

Pros

Zero origination fee

On-time payments are reported to TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax

Wide network of reliable lenders

Funding decision is made in as little as five minutes

Soft credit checks

Cons

Max loan amount isn’t as high as some of its alternatives ($5000)

PersonalLoans - Best Personal Loans for Bad Credit

You know what to expect when you find a platform with the exact name of the service you seek - brilliance. PersonalLoans is your one-stop marketplace for any loans. Borrowers can apply for personal loans between $1000 and $35000. On-time payments are reported to the major credit bureaus, which is an ample chance for borrowers to improve their credit ratings and squeeze out of that bad credit category.

The platform is a favorite among many loan newbies because it has a lot of insightful articles on the fundamentals of no credit check loans, implications of late payments, and whatnot. In fact, it has a bad credit page dedicated to helping loan applicants know how their credit score affects the interest rates they are charged. Finally, users’ data is secured, thanks to the site’s SSL encryption technology.

Pros

Free, no-obligation quotes from lenders

Industry-average interest rates

Convenient loan terms, ranging from 3 to 72 months

Weekly or monthly repayment options

Provides other credit-related products like credit monitoring, credit repair, and debt relief services

Cons

They can’t be reached by phone

CashAdvance - Best No Credit Check Loans for reliable lending network

With CashAdvance , getting a no credit check loan is made easy. It doesn’t matter why you need the money, how soon you need it, or what credit score you have. If you need up to $10,000, the company would gladly connect you with lenders willing to offer you what you need.

They have been in operation for over two decades now and are members of the Online Lenders Alliance, a prominent online financial services trade association. So, like every member of this trade association, they are reliable and committed to ensuring the best possible experience for their customers.

They have a pretty straightforward application process and a couple of financial-educational resources to guide borrowers' financial decisions.

Pros

No subscription fees

Partner lenders run only soft credit checks on applicants

Secure and safe

Ideal for people with bad credit

Has financial-educational resources for borrowers

Can match with the closest lender once you supply your zip code

Cons

Relatively high APR

CashUSA - Best for unsecured loans with No Credit Check

CashUSA has one of the business's largest networks of lenders, consisting of state and tribal lenders. Its users enjoy the industry’s APR average (5.99%-35.99%). Borrowers can get no credit check loan offers up to $10000, and those who need long loan terms to make repayment easier and less burdensome can get loan terms up to 72 months.

Many customer reviews confirm it takes as little as one business day for the requested cash to get deposited in your checking account.

Pros

Loans can be obtained without collateral

Autopay feature to lower the probability of defaulting on payments

An approval rate of 97%

Zero application or subscription fee

Loans can be used for any purpose

Cons

Prepayment penalty may apply depending on the lender

No mobile app

FundsJoy - Best for debt consolidation loans

With arguably the most streamlined, easy-to-use online platform, FundsJoy mostly prides itself on the speed with which it can connect you with no credit check lenders. And if what customers say is anything to go by, this is more than just mere bragging. With an application process that takes no more than 5 mins, a loan request form that is as straightforward as possible, and good customer support, FundsJoy's customer experience is unparalleled.

The company is also pretty transparent with its charges and interest rate, something you always want to keep in mind before doing business with any lender or broker.

Pros

Data is not shared to survey sites or any other third-party services

Loans obtained are ideal for debt consolidation purposes

Has transparent disclaimers on interest rates, debt collection, and credit checks

Cons

Borrowers must make up to $800 monthly to qualify for loans

Check Into Cash - Best for both online and offline loans

Check Into Cash is a reliable credit retailer set up to help people in similar financial situations with short-term personal loans. The credit service is a direct lender and has a physical presence in more than 30 states in the US.

It’s been around for more than two decades and has over this period built a formidable presence across the country with over 1100+ physical locations. Quite notably, they are the founding members of the Community Financial Services Association of America (CFSA), the country’s topmost short-term loan organization.

At the outset, they offered only payday loans and cash checking services. But they’ve since expanded their operations and now offer different types of loans, including installment loans, title loans, often without hard credit checks.

Pros

Has an A+ rating on Better Business Bureau, showing good customer experience

Its website has several helpful guides, including one to help unsuspecting customers identify debt-collecting scams

Excellent customer support. They can be reached by email, phone, or even LiveChat

Has physical centers

Present in over 30 states

Cons

Relatively high APR

CIT Bank - Best for bank loans

Remember when we said earlier that MOST banks wouldn’t offer loans to individuals with terrible credit scores? CIT Bank is one of the few exceptions here. And if your credit score is somewhat manageable, this is probably the best option.

FDIC-insured and previously owned by CIT but now a division of First Citizens Bank, CIT Bank is a legitimate bank that follows the basic guiding principles that govern other banks, setting it aside from most other no credit check loan lenders. The company offers competitive interest rates similar to what you would find in regular banks, with rates as low as 0.30% APY.

Pros

Direct bank lender

Low-interest rates

FDIC insured

No monthly fees

Cons

Must deposit $100 or more to earn higher APY

OppLoans - Best Loans for Bad Credit for financial education resources

More than 500,000 customers trust OppLoans for their short-term emergency funding needs. The reasons for this are not far-fetched. To begin with, they process funding really quickly, usually anytime from when it’s approved up until the following business day at the most.

Also, its partner lenders do not check the borrower’s credit reports with the three major credit bureaus of TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax. They verify borrowers’ credit scores through Clarity Services instead. The applicant’s credit score isn’t affected this way.

They also provide some form of financial education to help bad credit borrowers get a firmer grip on their finances. On the platform, you will find free quizzes and a couple of short videos on saving, credit, debt, and spending to help you make better financial decisions. Applicants can request anything between $500-$4000. Its minimum loan amount is about the lowest you can find around.

Pros

No fee for early payment

Reports payments to the major credit bureaus

Can help borrowers find lower rates than what they offer

Provides borrowers with free financial resources to help them make more informed decisions

Repayment plans are designed about the borrower’s paycheck schedule

Cons

Small credit cap

Short loan terms

Criteria We Use to Grade the Best 5 No Credit Check Loans

The list provided above was compiled after considering the following factors:

Approval rate

This was the biggest factor we considered here. Each company was vetted and then ranked based on how easily they approved loan applications.

Terms

Next, we considered the terms and conditions of doing business with these companies. Things like repayment terms and other terms of use are considered here.

Speed

We then considered the speed at which you would receive your cash. This includes how fast the application process is, how quickly your request gets approved, and how soon you’d get the money you need.

Interest rate and charges

Finally, we considered your interest rate and charges these companies offer.

Pros and Cons of No Credit Check Loans With Guaranteed Approval Online

No credit check loans can save you from impending embarrassments. Unfortunately, they aren’t without their cons as well.

On the positive side, these loans can get you money fast when things get rough. They also help you build your credit ratings when repaid on time. Bad credit loans may also be used for debt consolidation.

On the other hand, they can become difficult to pay if the total cost of the loan becomes way more expensive than the principal. This is a regular feature with loans with ridiculously high-interest rates and long loan terms.

Factors to Consider When Taking out a No-Credit-Check Loan With Guaranteed Approval

Here are a few questions to ask yourself before taking out a no credit check loan:

Do I need the money urgently, or can I wait?

Is whatever I want to use the money for that important?

Is the offer fair enough? Are the rates manageable?

Can I pay up the money within the allocated time?

Are there other options available to me to raise the money I need?

If your answer to any of these questions is no, you may not need to take these loans.

Final Thoughts

Getting a loan with a bad credit score might seem impossible sometimes. With the right financial institution, however, this doesn’t need to be something you’d have to worry about. Companies like iPaydayLoans and the other no credit check loan providers on the list above can be great options for you.

Our top pick WeLoans offers all you’d ever need and more. The rates on these loans are much higher than traditional loans, though, so you would want to consider that before taking these loans.