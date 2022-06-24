"Psychologs magazine" spreads awareness and empowers people on mental health

Mental Health is a serious global issue, its magnitude can be gauged from the fact that approximately, 800 million people worldwide suffer from various types of mental Issues like stress, depression, anxiety, etc. Mental health illnesses are not rate and at some point of time in life, we've all met someone who has struggled with mental illness. However, many harmful views about mental diseases still exist, stigma and discrimination and making it difficult to get assistance. People felt apprehensive about discussing these topics or their mental health issues. As a result, there was a lot of stigma and misconceptions about mental diseases. Emotional, psychological, and social well-being are all essential components of our mental health. It influences the way we perceive, experience, and behave. It also has an impact on how individuals handle stress, social interactions, and decision-making. Mental wellness is important at every age. Poor mental health is not always a diagnosis of some form of disorder or illness. Mental well-being encompasses more than just the absence of mental illnesses. Mental illness can negatively affect one's everyday life, interactions, and physical functioning.

Associate Editor of Psychologs Magazine, Virendra Yadav said that if we see the global picture, one out of four people is affected by some kind of Mental healthproblems. According to National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences more than 80 per cent of people do not access care services in India for a different reasons like, lack of knowledge, stigma, and expensiveness of Mental Healthcare facilities. The actual problem could be more complicated, but a beginning has been made. The Union Budget 2022-2023 took the consideration the issue of mental health, and announced the National Tele-Mental Health Programme in India, for free tele counselling services but there are long way to go.

There are only a few organizations in India that work on mental health awareness; one of them is Psychologs Magazine, which is India's only print mental health magazine. Its editor-in-chief Arvind Otta stated that “We need more indigenous authentic sources to spread information about mental health because frequent misunderstandings about mental illness might appear harmless, but they can be harmful in various ways. These mental health myths help to promote harmful stereotypes that may prevent people from seeking assistance. Some people are afraid of how others may react if they ask for help, and others may refuse therapy due to speculations about the kind of care they will receive. Many people may find themselves struggling alone, internalizing negative beliefs about mental illness, which may exacerbate their problems.”

Crazy, coo-coo, and lunatic are among derogatory terms that reinforce misconceptions about mental illness. They foster the myth that mental disease is unpredictable, unmanageable, and always severe, but in reality, mental illness and mental health disorders span a wide range. They might be minor to severe, and they can come and go. These phrases are frequently connected with psychotic symptoms such as hallucinations and delusions, but these symptoms are typically only present in certain mental health problems.

Always use authentic sources for mental health news, and if someone has a mental health problem, they should seek immediate help from a mental health professional.