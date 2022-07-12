The world has seen its share of turmoil over the past few years. A global pandemic that will notgive up, social upheaval, political and civil unrest, inflation, and natural disasters daily havedominated headlines. In times of crises, it is crucial to keep growing and looking after one another. That treasured feeling of having a sense of trust, belonging, growth and development is the prime objective of OmegaPro.

In 2019, OmegaPro seeded and set out on a dream.

A dream to reach people all over the world.

A dream to create a positive space where people can live and help each other.

A dream to help them grow. A dream to transform their lives in unimaginable ways.

A dream to take them to a life of abundance and greatness.

A dream to show them a life of true financial freedom.

The dream became a mission. The mission became a community. The community became a

lifestyle. The lifestyle created champions. And champions who created more champions. Just a few weeks ago, OmegaPro crossed the 2,000,000-member mark announcing itself, with resounding authority, as a true global marketing leader with an astounding network dominating countries and continents across the globe.

The success stories of the OmegaPro Community have now reached far and wide, from Latin America to South Asia, from Colombia to Nigeria, from Peru to South Korea, inspiring people, empowering generations. The OmegaPro network is currently established and thriving successfully in more than 200 countries.

OmegaPro Rise Event Stage Show

How Has The OmegaPro Community Redefined ‘The Art of Success’?

In the pursuit of achieving a dream, OmegaPro has deduced the abject formula for success. To achieve ever-lasting and enduring success, there are four irreducible components: happiness, achievement, significance and legacy. Take away any one component, and it no longer feels like “real” success. A success without significance does not feel like real success. An achievement without happiness does not feel like real success. So, with community-centric values, OmegaPro gives its community tailor-made events that offer the best motivation, much needed education, right training and development to help people become the best version of themselves. The company has managed to find a way to perfectly blend marketing with Bollywood, football, cricket and other fields to create uniquely exquisite, spectacular, one-of-a-kind events to recognize, honor and celebrate people. Since January 2022, OmegaPro has crafted not one, not two but four mega-events.

Networking On A Different Level – What Makes The OmegaPro Events Sublimely Spectacular?

At OmegaPro, educating, recognizing, and celebrating people on their accomplishments has

always been the culture. Each of these events is crafted to hone the community culture at both an individual and a collective level. The world of OmegaPro is sustained with the best tools of education, motivation and inspiration that combine to build the foundation of each of these epic showdowns.

January 2022 arose with the inception of ‘Rise’ - OmegaPro’s coveted Global Convention. Dubai’s Coca-cola arena was brought to a standstill with over 7,000 budding entrepreneurs making it an event of a lifetime only to, in mere months' time, take a flight to Panama City and have the second edition of Rise that went on to mark itself in history as Panama’s biggest event of all time. ‘Rise’ is the mind-mapping of champions in the OmegaPro Academy of spectacular training from the likes of Eric Worre and Jordan Belfort – industry mammoths that require no introduction.

Mixing business with sports and taking it to a different notch, OmegaPro also hosted the blockbuster Legends Cup , the very first ever game of football to be played under the Burj Khalifa – the tallest building in the world, with the likes of all-time football greats – Ronaldinho, Kaka, Casillas, Terry, Sneijder and more.

Most recently, defining yet another first and setting yet another industry standard – OmegaPro rallied with 100 supercars across 10 countries in Europe bringing the message of peace, prosperity, ambitions, and charity with OneLife Rally.

OmegaPro One Life Rally

What Should You Bring – To Live Your Dreams With OmegaPro?

Success in the entrepreneurial world is rewarding but equally difficult to attain. However, with

the right mindset, it can be achieved, sustained, and duplicated. For guaranteed success, there are four crucial prerequisites, as OmegaPro’s super trainers highlight in almost all their one-on-ones with the now 2 million-strong community:

A will work A coachable mindset A burning desire to be successful A drive to never give up

The OmegaPro model of entrepreneurship comes down to the very basics of this.

Without willingness, the entire ordeal is a no-go. It all begins here. At the cusp of willingness lies entrepreneurial success. One has to be willing to roll up their sleeves and get to work. In order to achieve great results, you have to put in some work. Nothing ‘legendary’ comes

instantaneously. It takes time, focus and consistency. With commitment, results will be

paramount. In life, the ability to learn, train and try new things is important. ‘Great teachers are greater students’. And finally, and arguably the most crucial characteristic of a successful

entrepreneur, the desire to be successful, the hunger to grow and an attitude to never give up. The level of hunger determines the level of success. It will fuel the motivation to keep the

momentum going. It has the fuel to make someone jump out of bed in the morning and to keep the ‘will’ going even when things get hard.

“Not everyone will be considered to be a Legend, but the one with the will can.

Not everyone will face their fears, but the one with the burning desire can.

Not everyone will do the work, but the one with the drive can.

Not everyone will learn the skills, but the coachable one can”.

This, right here, is the summary of OmegaPro’s successful champions and their mantra on

repeat.

What Makes OmegaPro Worthy of Your Time And Trust? OmegaPro Offers An Entrepreneurial Environment, Beyond Tools & Education

Can anyone do this? Sure! Entrepreneurship is neither perfect nor easy. Many try, but seldom succeed. Apart from its flaws, this is one of the most physically challenging and mentally taxing businesses out there. That is why the environment one is in is very crucial for a successful business venture. Surrounding oneself with like-minded people, people who will not let you slow down, people who will remind you of your commitment, people who are there for you emotionally, people who will help you stay positive - all of these tenets are delivered amidst the OmegaPro family as one of the largest financial communities to have ever exist. Many businesses crumble because of not having the right people with the right mindset. A community-focussed thought process is necessary to have a successful entrepreneurial journey.

One of the main reasons why OmegaPro has been so successful is, their community is filled with such people. The environment they immerse themselves in is like no other. This is what OmegaPro offers for all business aspirants. It provides people with the apt tools, materials and strategies to not only attain business success but also to create thought-provoking leaders who are adept to create their replicas and more - it’s a cycle of learning that ceases to pause.

What Is OmegaPro’s Message For Anyone Who’s Willing To Challenge Themselves To Achieve Financial Independence?

Success, in life, is not a given. To get to the pinnacle of success, It takes more than just a heart-pounding race to the finish line. It takes a lot of hard work, grit, grind, determination, setbacks, failures, resilience, willpower and courage. OmegaPro believes in dreaming big! Don’t be afraid to dream bigger than anyone else out there – it takes a lot of courage but it will lead to amazing things. We live in such an incredible time where anything can happen with just our thoughts. We have nothing to lose and everything to gain. The world awaits us. We have what it takes to make an impact, make a difference on Earth and change lives for the better. Dare to dream. Dare to be limitless. Dare to believe. Dare to succeed!

The OmegaPro Revolution

