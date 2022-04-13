Know About The Next Gen Smart Air Conditioners For This Summer

Somewhere far away from all the hustle-bustle of this life is a comfortable cocoon everyone calls “HOME.” With the recent unprecedented times, homes are not just the place where we unwind but also home offices have become a thing with hybrid and work from home being practiced widely. We spend our efforts in making our home comfortable in every possible way.

March 2022 was the hottest in India’s 122-year-old recorded history, ever since record-keeping began in 1901, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has revealed. Imagining a life without an air conditioner these days is impossible. So, getting an AC becomes an extremely important decision during summers.

The journey of buying an Air Conditioner starts with a recommendation from family & friends followed by online reviews.

Smart and connected Air Conditioners are getting a lot of attention this year. A brand that stands out with a host of features making their ACs truly smart is the 100+ years old Japanese brand: Panasonic.

Panasonic’s Air Conditioners are equipped with their patented nanoe™ technology in which the nanoeX™ and nanoeG™ together help to inhibit bacteria and viruses, while effectively eliminating the harmful dust and pollutants from indoor air, making it cleaner and healthier respectively. What really stands out is that their Nanoe™ technology can be used round the year on fan mode ensuring not just cleaner air but energy savings as well.

Watch full video here

Now you can also remotely operate your AC, with the Miraie app that makes it possible. Just turn on your AC while you are reaching home and enjoy the feeling of rejuvenation kick in as soon as you enter your home with the cool air all around you. This AC is also equipped with Ultra-Powerful Jetstream technology that throws air up to 45 feet to cool larger rooms.

Having an app to control the AC makes it smarter and convenient. So, no more midnight chills as your AC will run on the hourly temperatures scheduled by you right before a relaxing uninterrupted sleep. Miraie app also helps in checking the AQI of your room, thus assuring you of pollution-free indoor air with the activation of nanoeG™ Technology that removes pollutants.

With their outdoor casing made out of ECO TOUGH, the exteriors of these ACs are safe from corrosion during all seasons of the year. This feature deserves to be highlighted because it also ensures a longer lifespan of the outdoor unit even in extremely harsh weather conditions. Panasonic also offers a warranty of 5 years on the outdoor casing.

Many techs, critics, and reviewers reported that Predictive Maintenance is the main draw of this AC. Upon diving more into the inside details, it was found that there are potent sensors installed inside these ACs. They are constantly collecting data on the overall performance of the filter and other parts. So, as soon as the sensors predict that the filter needs cleaning, it instantly notifies the AC owner on their phone. Moreover, even the company care center is informed about the issue, and the company initiates a quick remedial action. AC owners are even guided on a quick DIY way of cleaning the filter. The predictive Maintenance feature saves a lot of time and effort that earlier went into arranging for an AC repair expert.

Who doesn’t want to wake up fresh to a fantastic view of new sunshine! But when summers are around, the air turns too warm. So, it’s best to prepare in advance and buy the Most Advanced Air Conditioner that gets you ready to beat the heat.

Checkout this link