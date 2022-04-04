Topnotch Foundation Acknowledges and Felicitates The Winners of International Pride Awards 2022

International Business / Education / Healthcare and Women Pride Awards 2022 brought together who's from Healthcare, Education and Business Sector in one place to Discuss, Network on issues that are so pertinent to this Industry. The discussion highlighted the issue related to securing India's health.

Shri.Parshottam Rupala- Union Cabinate Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Govt. Of India

Shri. Faggan Singh Kulaste- Union Minister Of State For Steel &Rural Development Govt. India

Shri. Ramdas Athawale - Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of Govt. of India

Shri. John Barla - Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs of India.

Shri. Rajkumar Chahar - Member of the Lok Sabha (Bhartiya Janta Party)

Mr. Chunky Panday -Indian film actor

Were The Chief Guests & Guests Of Honour For The Ceremony. The Winners Were Felicitated By Them Which Included Individuals/Organizations From All Across India.

Some Of The Awardees And Their Award Titles For The International Business / Education / Healthcare and Women Pride Awards 2022 Were As Follows:·

Radico Organic Hair Colour

• Udayaravi Creation

• Vishwa Vidyapeeth Group Of Schools

• Dr. Zarine Manchanda

• R Planet Integrated Solutions Pvt Ltd

• Satya Exports

• Mr. Aditya Shastri

• Shrinivas Sugandhalaya Llp

• Trinity Corporate Suites (Gurgaon)

• City Union Bank

• Dr. Kuiljeit Uppaal

• Car Trade Exchange

• Mittal Tube Company

• Dr Shailesh Thaker

• Atal Bihari Vajpayee

• Ramanand Institute Of Pharmacy & Management

• Mr. Vinay Johar

• Kalra Hospital Srcnc Pvt. Ltd.

• Dr. Sakshi Rastogi (Wipro Limited)

• Zydus Hospitals

• Jm Knitwear Pvt. Ltd.

• Dr. Rohit Mody

• Re/Max V21 Realty Plus

• Dr. Cj .Josan Ranjjith

• Ms. Deepa Nagarajan

• Dr. Lipi Singh

• Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla

• Ramanand Institute Of Pharmacy & Management

• J Joshi Infra Projects Pvt.Ltd.

• Dr. Hukum Singh

• Dr. Jamal Yusuf

• Dr. Saibal Mukhopadhyay

• Sarthak Organisers Pvt. Ltd

• Patibandla Narayana Swamy Neurosciences / Dr. Rao's Hospital

• Shanthi Bhavan Palliative Hospital

• Cyboard School

• Dr. Sudeshna Ganguly

• Mr. Soubir Bhatt

• Future Choice Club

• Ms. Neha Agarwal Jain (Techvault

• Ms.Soumya Shetty Kembhavi Managing Partner (Kembhavi Architecture Foundation & Modulo)

• Mr. Bharat Kumar Rao

• Mr. Aditya Kanwal

• Dr. Urvi Panchal Yadav

• Dr. Pilla Meena

• Shenall Exports Private Limited

• Mr. Shubhang Arora

• Dhingra Shoe Interlining Pvt. Ltd

• International School Of Hospitality Management

• Dr. Ujjwal Gulati

• Salemax Plus

• Vasavi Industries

• Unified Workplace India

• Prospecta Buildx India

• Dr. Md. Mubasheer Ali

• Dr. Rishabh Vyas

• Mr. Sandeep Gupta

• Dr. Vikas Jain

• Integrated Institute Of Educational Technology

• M/S Ankita Overseas

• Mr. Krishna Bhatt

• Swami Vivekanand Subharti University, Meerut-

• Ak Interiors & Contractors Pvt. Ltd

• Successive Technologies

• Hari Om Enterprises

• Dlm Architects & Associates

• Mr. Ashok Kumar Bhattacharya

• Global Interior

• M.Inspires

• Nh Mmi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital

• Dr. (Prof.) Anil Arora

• Microtek College Of Management And Technology

• Dr. Ankur Gupta

• Dr. Sanjeev Jadhav

• Inspirus Education

• Gv Group

• University Of Engineering & Management(Uem

• Sri Venkateswaraa College Of Technology

• Indian Institute Of Skill Development Pvt. Ltd

• Cqs- Center For Quality And Standard Foundation

• Niis Institute Of Business Administration

• Dr. Vipin Gupta

• Super Cremica Sweets

• Destinatia Tours & Travels

• Yamasha Group

• Prof. (Dr.) Divya Tanwar

• Raj Cycles

• Ms. Sona Sharma

• Almitra Tattva

• Mrs. Vinita Misra

• Ms. Priya Gupta

• Dr. Musharraf Ahmed Khan

• Ogen Infosystem Pvt Ltd

• T.S. Ispat Pvt.Ltd

• Shivam Industrial Tools Co.

• Tops

• We R 1 Group

• Mr. Abhishek Bachchan

• Ludhiana Techno Engineering

• Mhv Media Opc Pvt Ltd

• Emergene Agrinovo Pvt Ltd

• Cssfounder.Com / Website For Everyone

• B.K. Arogyam & Research Pvt Ltd

• T. Raminder Deshmukh

• Dr S.S Jawahar Medical Director Sanjiwani Health Center

• Dr. Nitin Sharma

• North Point Day School

• Sri Venkatesvara Physio And Obesity Centre

• Dr. Chaitali Mondal

• Dt. Nidhi Asthana

• Dr. Anita Rath (Ashu Skin Care

• Dr. Rabi Narayan Satapathy

• Dr. Sandip Gun

• Cipaca Health Care Services Pvt Ltd

• Dr. Manoj Kumar Sahu

Karun Singh (CEO) –Topnotch Foundation And Topgallant Media said that the winners have exemplified excellence amongst their peers in the Business / Healthcare / Education sector. Almost all the winners scored extremely well in our research study due to their dedication towards excellence, dedication, innovation and best ethical practices. By competing with the very best from their sector, winners know that their work has been evaluated by the sharpest minds in the sector, and that their services and contributions have truly excelled. These awards intend to inspire others towards big achievements.