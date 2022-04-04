Monday, Apr 04, 2022
Bollywood Producer Launches NFT Marketplace For Celebrities And Artists

The continuing growth of NFTs has transformed many industries and is poised for overwhelming growth over the next decade. Key players like Facebook and Disney are betting on the success of the sectors globally. But how can it affect the Indian film industry?

Guests at NFT launch

Updated: 04 Apr 2022 7:59 pm

Celebrity NFT's are Entering the Momentum Phase. There is a steady stream of artists and celebrities joining the NFT space. Some are creating tokens backed by massive budgets and are being launched on big platforms to attract buyers and promotethemselves.

On the other hand, there are numerous artists, celebrities, musicians, etc. who want to get into the NFT market but lack the technological capabilities or the budgets to make it happen. To address this huge issue, Kulbir Singh Bhatia the founder of Cineblitz, a Thailand-based production house, is launching www.celenft.io, a platform to allow celebrities (and even regular people who want to feel like celebrities) to easily create and market their NFTs.

CELENFT.io has 3 Components to make all of this happen:

1. The CELENFT Wallet, that buyers and sellers can use to send, receive and store NFTs.

2. The CELENFT NFT Token Builder, where you can create and publish your NFTs.

3. The CELENFT Marketplace, where users can trade NFTs in real-time.

The entire process was designed to be as simple and easy as possible, just as simple as uploading a photo on Instagram.

"We are offering our clients the ability to create and sell NFTs more easily to everything that is out in the market today. Our clients from Entertainment, Arts, Sports, Real Estate, Hotels, Wineries, Charities, or Merchants, can offer their customers the capacity to buy, sell and hold NFT's by integrating with the CELENFT platform," said Kulbir Singh Bhatia, Founder of CELENFT.io.

About CELENFT.io

CeleNFT.io is where Celebrities come to Sell their Moments. CeleNFT.io is a blockchain company creating the NFT marketplace for celebrities and soon to be celebrities to sell their moments.

The CeleNFT.io Marketplace is where people can buy and sell their digital artwork, Music, Movies, Audio/ Videos files, Memes and any kind of digital creatives.

CELENFT.io is based on blockchain technology which is on the Binance Smart Chain Networks and payments are done through popular wallets.

To know more about CeleNFT.io, follow them on Instagram (www.instagram.com/celenft.io) or visit their website www.celenft.io.

