Seeking the Next Solana (SOL) or Fantom (FTM)? Explora Chain (EXPL) Enters Presale

Meanwhile, Explora Chain (EXPL) has now gone into presale. Explora Chain (EXPL), like Fantom (FTM), wants to provide an NFT Marketplace, with play-to-earn game potential, and a low-cost mechanism to transact, potentially outperforming Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT).

As a result of these factors, we believe Fantom (FTM) and Explora Chain (EXPL) are two cryptocurrencies with enormous potential in 2022.

Cryptocurrency interest is skyrocketing, and the Ethereum(ETH) network is starting to break under the weight of the sheer amount of data. The gas fees, which are the cost of verifying a transaction on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, have previously surpassed $300.

A transaction on Fantom (FTM) or Solana (SOL) costs pennies in contrast. Fantom (FTM) is gaining popularity because, like Solana (SOL), it is a layer one protocol with lightning-fast speeds. The value of the two coins soared by 14,000% and 11,000%, respectively, in 2021.

Fantom, in comparison to other layer-1 cryptocurrencies, is far smaller, having a market capitalisation of $4 billion compared to Solana's $51 billion (at the time of writing).

Low Fees

Speed. Solana (SOL) can handle 50,000 transactions per second, whereas Ethereum (ETH) averages 14 per second. While Fantom (FTM) is slower than Solana (SOL), it is still much quicker than Ethereum, with its blockchain processing 25,000 transactions per second in a 2018 test run. This is likely the most important statistic since it shows the moment at which a transaction on the chain is completely verified. Fantom (FTM) takes around a second to achieve finality, while Solana takes 13 seconds and Ethereum (ETH) takes more than a minute. This could prove to be an advantage.

Fantom (FTM) is also dominating total blockchaintransactions. A year ago, Fantom (FTM) averaged 4,000 transactions per day. The network now gets 750,000 queries each day on average. That is an astonishing pace of growth. Fantom (FTM) has already outperformed much bigger currencies such as Avalanche (AVAX) in terms of transaction volume.

In the blockchain world, compatibility is a major concern. It may be difficult to move a virtual wallet from one blockchainto another. As a result, a huge percentage of these blockchainnetworks are antagonistic in the blockchain universe. They're all gung-ho to win. They must, however, collaborate and play well.

Chains Of The Future

One of Explora Chain's (EXPL) main goals is to provide a new revolutionary platform that offers passive income via staking. It also will have exciting future features such as a launchpad for play-to-earn games and an NFT marketplace for you to 'ride the metaphorical train' into the future.

Explora Chain (EXPL), like Fantom (FTM), will be a multi-bridge cryptocurrency that will allow holders to move value across other blockchains. EXPL, will hopefully have an advantage over Fantom since it will let consumers trade NFT's across Binance (BNB), Polygon (POLY), and Ethereum's (ETH) Smart Chain.

This will also allow Explora Chain (EXPL) to provide holders with cheaper and quicker transactions since it will be able to utilise the proper blockchain at the appropriate moment, based on congestion, to discover the faster and cheaper transaction.

Explora Chain (EXPL) has just recently launched its presale stage, giving investors an excellent chance to get in early. Getting in early on these sorts of cryptocurrencies may provide large gains, as we witnessed last year with Solana's (SOL) remarkable growth of moreover 40,000 percent.

In a world of hype-fueled cryptos investing early may result in big rewards on a tiny investment. Explora Chain (EXPL) may provide the most recent and best chance to get in on the ground floor of the next gold rush.

Find Out More Here:

https://presale.explorachain.io/

https://explorachain.io/