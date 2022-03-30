How Much Money Could Cryptocurrency Make Me this Year?

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) “A Place for Great Investments”

Rapid, secure, efficient, and low-fee transactions are the primary focus of DeFi democratic blockchain Seesaw Protocol (SSW).

Overnight, the Seesaw Protocol (SSW) token price hit an all-time high of USD 0.155. Just a few days ago, the protocol stated that it will be available for trading via exchange platforms starting on April 8th. The price quickly increased to $0.155 (+11% in one week) from the initial $0.005 back in January 2022. Predictions state that by the 8th of April, the price for one token can reach $0.25 – That would mean that investors would have the chance of making over 35% return on their initial investment, something nobody should miss out on!

Now is the best moment to invest in Seesaw Protocol because it is now in the presale stage.

Prior to the formal debut of a cryptocurrency's live market, the "presale" is the stage where investors can buy tokens for a great (lower) price and see their wallets grow by the hour, boosting their portfolios.

As of this writing, the Seesaw Protocol is up +2365 % (growth since January), with a predicted rise still to come of +7000 percent

Solana (SOL) “Powerful and Fast”

Solana (SOL), whose value grew by over 17000% last year, is predicted to quickly return to its all-time top and give investors with spectacular returns once again, according to our predictions.

As the "fastest blockchain and fastest-growing ecosystem in cryptocurrency," Solana provides Decentralized Finance (DeFi) solutions from its Swiss headquarters.

SOL is being traded currently for just over $100 and it is up +13.66% at the time of writing.

Solana Labs is riding the “crypto game-wave” right now. After having announced it's teaming up with actress and entrepreneur Mila Kunis’ Orchard Farm Studio creating an animated and interactive web series called "the Gimmicks," in which users will be able to control the storyline by using Solana-based NFTs, it is today’s news that Solana has partnered with South Korea’s Krafton.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, a famous battle royale game, will soon include non-fungible tokens (NFTs) according to a partnership between Krafton and Solana Labs.

We predict Solana will keep rising.

Terra (LUNA) “Magic in the Moonlight”

Yes, Terra (LUNA) was one of the few blockchain protocols to see a year-long growth in value in 2021, managing to grow 16000% percent and making its venture capitalists extremely wealthy with crypto earnings.

Stablecoins coupled to fiat currencies fuel the Terra blockchain protocol. Terra (LUNA) runs on Ethereum's blockchain and stabilises the price of global payment networks. Bitcoin's censorship-resistant network is combined with fiat currency to create a system that is both fast and low-cost.

Terra’s native coin LUNA which backs and is backed by TerraUSD (UST) is available to purchase for $93.61 investors can begin to reap the benefits of LUNA's continued growth with a +4% in seven days at the time of writing.

To the moon and back (with profits!)

Enter Presale: https://presale.seesawprotocol.io/register

Website: https://seesawprotocol.io/