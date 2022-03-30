Many cryptocurrencies have been emerging in the past decade, and all are competing to be the best investment out there. The truth is, some fail and some soar – but how can you be sure which are the correct ones to invest in at the start?



Solana (SOL) If you had invested in Solana (SOL) and Terra (LUNA) during their presales a few years ago, you would be sitting on a fair sum of money right now. This begs the question, can newcomers like Acrana (ACR) do the same?Solana (SOL)

One of the things that makes Solana (SOL) efficient is that there are low fees and quick transactions, which makes growth possible. When it comes to the value of crypto, Solana is number 8 on CoinMarketCap.

There's a lot that can happen in a year. The rise of cryptocurrencies is a good illustration of this, and an even better example of this is Solana (SOL). If you had invested $100 in SOL at the time of their presale (2020), you would have made a profit of over $250,000 at the time of writing today.

Since launching, everything has been positive for Solana (SOL), even reaching an all-time high of $260.06 in November 2021.





Terra (LUNA)

Another cryptocurrency that has done increasingly well since its launch is Terra (LUNA). If you had invested $100 in LUNA back in November 2019 during their presale and held onto this token, today, it would be worth over $32,000.

Data now also shows that Terra's LUNA token is now the second-largest staked asset in terms of the total value, thanks to a recent rise in the token's price.

At Acrana (ACR), they are working to reduce the exposure that cryptocurrency markets have to falling fiat currencies. Their aim is to have their currency not dependent on the US dollar (USD).

Acrana (ACR)

Acrana (ACR) is a decentralised autonomous organisation whose intention is to have complete control over its token’s behaviour.

Olympus DAO has pioneered a novel method of providing liquidity to tokens on decentralised exchanges: protocol-owned liquidity. Instead of depending on the market to supply liquidity to liquidity pools, the protocol-owned liquidity model uses a "bonded" mechanism to ensure liquidity.

Protocols sell their tokens at a discount in return for another token that becomes part of their treasury, and this is known as bonding. Investing the treasury and generating trading fees allows it to be used to offer liquidity directly to DEXs and create profits.

Acrana (ACR) backs protocol-owned liquidity as a brand-new way to provide tokens on decentralised exchanges with liquidity. It is treasury-owned, and it is controlling LP volume. The more POL the protocol and its users have, the better.

A coin's presale has the power to either make or ruin it, and we've seen a number of examples of both.

Will Acrana (ACR) hit historic numbers in its presale? We will have to see.

Click here for more information:

https://presale.acrana.io/