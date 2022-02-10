'A Full-Time Youtube Acting Career Is Pretty Much Good' Says Ace Indian Youtuber & Vlogger Mohit Chhikara

Mohit Chhikara needs no introduction. Running an impressive YouTube channel “Mohit Chhikara Vlogs” with 1.51 million subscribers and thousands of views and likes on every video makes Mohit famous amongst the other YouTubers across India. Starting his YouTube journey just for the sake of enjoyment & entertainment, Mohit Chhikara is now a celebrated YouTuber. His channel mainly thrives to portray beautiful Indian cultures, traditions, cuisines, and scenic beauty. Alongside, Mohit is also acting in videos of Harsh Beniwal, a famous YouTuber.

Entering this field gives Mohit an immense pleasure to showcase his life, his activities, skills, and creativity. Mohit is an absolute travel freak, wants to travel to every destination of India and show the Indian natural beauty to the world. “Today everyone talks about foreign countries rather than talking about our own country ‘India’. We have richness in every front be it traditions, cultures, foods, clothing, and beauty. Every Indian state is unique in itself. I want to explore and show the world that India has everything. Thus, I have created a travel channel, where I Vlog on various Indian destinations”, proudly says Mohit.

Being a Mechanical Engineer and now a full-time YouTuber, Mohit says, “I did Mechanical Engineering, though acting was just my hobby, and I don’t want to shift my focus there initially. In school, I was an active participant in curricular activities like drama, dance, acting, and sports, where sports were my main interest. Then in college, I walked the ramp for a fashion show and won twice made my way towards theatres. Harsh Beniwal, who is my cousin, motivated me to start a YouTube acting career together. We together started with Instagram and then YouTube as a company. Harsh was already into vines-making. I then started acting in his videos. Our videos received a whopping response within a short time and we grew up becoming popular soon.”

YouTube Career Option or Hobby

YouTube is an open platform to everyone and also has amazing opportunities for those who want to focus their career or just want to show skills & creativity rather than making any money. YouTube nowadays has become saturated says Mohit. The content creators are now using it more like a monetary option. There was a time when we used to watch videos on YouTube just for fun and enjoyment, and now we are creators. We entertain people. Money making is not the only priority for me but entertaining others is more says Mohit.

Advice for New Comers

“Just keep on improving your work. Your work matters the most. Through my personal experience, I can say that I was nothing four years back, not that much popular in this entertainment industry. But I was very passionate about my work, and my dreams. So, I kept on improving my skills, updating my creativity rather than quitting my work. YouTube is certainly a good full-time career, but yes, your content selection matters a lot. Whatever you try to deliver, whatever talent you showcase the audience's attention is the most important thing. Your work should be unique, and if you want to grow content-wise, then YouTube is like FIRE, says famous Actor & Vlogger Mohit Chhikara”.