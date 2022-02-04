'My Goal Is To Help People', Says Stephen Nzurum, Co-Founder Of NaijaVibe

For those keeping abreast with recent pop and entertainment news, NaijaVibe is a name quite familiar. NaijaVibe lends its reliability to a wide array of topics that may attract the attention of millennials, its target audience. Considering the specific demographic it provides for, some of the most popular categories on the website are shows, concerts, beauty and fashion, celebrity news, movies and music. Indeed, there is something for everyone who browses the site and the additional benefit of authenticity is one that many appreciate. What’s more, NaijaVibe provides its users with additional benefits such as social media marketing and web promotions. After all, with an audience base of 1.5 million active users and an even larger reach extending onto a global scale, it comes as no surprise that there is a demand to leverage the network NaijaVibe provides its subscribers with.

Instead of seeking cheap popularity as a gossip forum, NaijaVibe has set a benchmark for other such websites around the world. IThi credit goes to none other than Stephen Nzurum, a popular name in Nigeria, recognised for his prowess as an author, DJ, label executive, record producer, web developer and entrepreneur. While managing so many professions would be quite difficult for most, Stephen Nzurum says it is his desire to make a change that inspires him.

We do not always see people trying to make a difference in other people’s lives. Sympathy, empathy and caring emotions are rare to find as now, it is simply a busy world with people worried about their own situations in life. However, Stephen Nzurum has always been different from the crowd. As an individual, he considered himself a part of the community and made a point to help others achieve their goals. Having achieved many of his, he realizes the true joy in becoming self-sufficient and wishes to guide others towards accomplishing theirs. Whenever people get the right information that they are looking for, they can mix things out of the content. Stephen Nzurum has realized that he can change the world around them by giving them this content. He has not only impacted the present generation but also provided some unique perspectives to people who could have a deeper insight into the life of an artist.

