'Let Nature Live' : Says Dr. Yasam Ayavefe

The Covid-19 pandemic entered our lives in such a way that the balance of the world has been turned upside down from politics, economics, health and sports.

Due to the epidemic, borders have been closed, flights have been cancelled, and commercial activities have been suspended.

Covid has questioned the existence and future of institutions such as the United Nations, the European Union, NATO and the World Health Organisation.

According to some experts, questions like these are being raised worldwide:

• Will economic globalisation come to an end?

• Will a new kind of internationalism be born?

• New production models will appear?

• Will the end of neoliberalism come?

• Will new legal regulations change?

• Will new regulations on agriculture and foodcome?

What are the Answers?

I don't think there are any answers to all these questions today.

But a definite answer to most questions posed by the pandemic can be answered simply. Mankind must return to nature.For the first time, this danger that threatens the whole world has revealed that man has betrayed nature and must quickly make amends for his betrayal.

With this epidemic, it has been revealed that agriculture and animal husbandry, agricultural lands, pastures, plateaus, and wetlands have become as important in the future as in the past.

This crisis has made us ponder just how human is a human being? It has made us think that without nature, humanity will be officially destroyed.

Therefore, the first thing the post-Covid world should perceive is to immediately return to nature.The developed countries of the world have a lot to work on in this regard.

And perhaps the most important mission falls on business people.The business community should now make investments for a cleaner nature.The way to keep a person alive is through nature.

Let nature live so that man can live.

