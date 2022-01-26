Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

 Kamal Digiya - Visionary Entrepreneur And Producer

Kamal Digiya specializes in the import and wholesaling of premium alcohol from various countries such as the USA, Spain, Mexico, France, and others.

 Kamal Digiya - Visionary Entrepreneur And Producer
 Kamal Digiya, Visionary Entrepreneur and Producer -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 1:25 pm

Being a successful entrepreneur requires making tremendous sacrifices. Be it leaving your social life behind or be it putting in 12-16 hours of work in it every single day and facing countless hurdles. But those who are determined and want to see their dream come true are the ones who never give up no matter what challenges they face.

Kamal Digiya is a perfect example of one of them

By profession, Kamal is an importer and a producer. He specializes in the import and wholesaling of premium alcohol from various countries such as the USA, Spain, Mexico, France, and others. Ever since he was a child, he was determined to make a name for himself and have his own entrepreneurial venture. For this same reason, he studied hard and moved to Delhi to pursue his MBA. While studying, he also worked as well to gain practical knowledge and eventually started his own business which is now known as one of the largest importers of alcohol in India.

When asked about sharing tips for people who want to become entrepreneurs, Kamal shares, "I believe the most important thing is to find out what you are passionate about and build upon that. The other thing is that you need to be disciplined and focus on your goal no matter how tough it gets. Practical knowledge, as well as research, is important too, knowing what else is happening in your industry will make sure you are prepared all the time."

Kamal is also a producer and has been a part of numerous projects, especially music videos and songs. He plans to produce quality content with films and web shows.
 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Outlook Spotlight

Social Media Influencer Anuj Kumar Bajpai Leverages His Huge Follower Base To Help The Needy

Social Media Influencer Anuj Kumar Bajpai Leverages His Huge Follower Base To Help The Needy

Saleem Nawaz Mandi Shaikh Debuts In Biggest And Largest Entry To The Metaverse, Web 3.0 And Blockchain

NRI Tanu Garg Mehta Shares Her Secret For Successful Long-Distance Marriage & Keeping Family Solid

Beatitude Brings Back Its Most Loved Sarees Clubbed In A New Avatar ‘Titan’

Rapid Organic Private Limited, An Organic Business Looking Out For Farmers’ Happiness

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Camel mounted BSF contingent march past the Rajpath, during the Republic Day Parade 2022 in New Delhi.

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey

Women take a selfie infront of a Republic Day decoration.

Tricolour Decoration Across The Country Ahead of Republic Day

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day

Actor Rajkummar Rao in a still from the 'Badhaai Do' trailer. In the film we can see him play the role of a police officer.

5 Glimpses From The 'Badhaai Do' Trailer