 Kamal Digiya - Visionary Entrepreneur And Producer

Being a successful entrepreneur requires making tremendous sacrifices. Be it leaving your social life behind or be it putting in 12-16 hours of work in it every single day and facing countless hurdles. But those who are determined and want to see their dream come true are the ones who never give up no matter what challenges they face.

Kamal Digiya is a perfect example of one of them

By profession, Kamal is an importer and a producer. He specializes in the import and wholesaling of premium alcohol from various countries such as the USA, Spain, Mexico, France, and others. Ever since he was a child, he was determined to make a name for himself and have his own entrepreneurial venture. For this same reason, he studied hard and moved to Delhi to pursue his MBA. While studying, he also worked as well to gain practical knowledge and eventually started his own business which is now known as one of the largest importers of alcohol in India.

When asked about sharing tips for people who want to become entrepreneurs, Kamal shares, "I believe the most important thing is to find out what you are passionate about and build upon that. The other thing is that you need to be disciplined and focus on your goal no matter how tough it gets. Practical knowledge, as well as research, is important too, knowing what else is happening in your industry will make sure you are prepared all the time."

Kamal is also a producer and has been a part of numerous projects, especially music videos and songs. He plans to produce quality content with films and web shows.

