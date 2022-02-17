Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
‘Kadhal Enge’ – Ode To Our Eternal Valentine By Lakshmi Devy

The director, Lakshmi Devy has flawlessly executed the ground of love and the actors have held their characters with dedication. The song comprehends, the concept of eternal romance.

'Kadhal Enge' – Ode To Our Eternal Valentine By Lakshmi Devy
Agrim Prakash (Digital Story teller & Entrepreneur)

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 5:37 pm

Kadhal Enge is a melody of timeless romance that stubbornly proves, love goes beyond time. The Song cultivates a sense of nostalgia and the visuals hold true to the lyrics that capture the essence of soulful music. The visual starts with an era of manual labor and how the feelings of a guy were left unexpressed.

During the course of the song, in different eras, the love and feelings remain however the task to confess, always comes a little too late. The novel picturization does build up hope in every era for him to complete the love story. The director, Lakshmi Devy has flawlessly executed the ground of love and the actors have held their characters with dedication. The song comprehends, the concept of eternal romance. 

Love always finds its way into your heart and the whole composition leaves the listener with a sense of sweet dejavu. The first thing that got us hooked was the screenplay and the picturization. The song is subtle and has no overpowering apotheosis. The lyrics serve the purpose of expression of emotions and the conversational methodology of love. The tunes in the middle, soothe one’s soul and transcend through ages. The feeling of helplessness and the intangible pain of heartbreak was felt every time. The hero was robbed of his chance to put his feelings out there.

Achu Rajamani’s voice resounds every word with hope and yet another era has gone by. When he sings about love, he doesn’t dive into the emotion but lives with it and what it takes to actually lose and again hope with the same zeal. This also brings into account the most underrated part of the song, the lyrics.

Written by Purnachary, the words, in my personal opinion dilute the idea of love and time. The emotional comprehension of the same is crucial and it lets you sit with the thought of one true love. It is not like there haven’t been other songs capturing the crest of love. But, the scope of hope and compassion overrules everything. The twist of eras maintains the flair of hope and yes, the deliverance justifies the same with its unique premise.

When we pass lonely nights thinking about the one true love and what we could do for the same, this song will cut all edges and will show a glimpse of what it could have been with the regards to  perseverance and depth of emotions. What remains in heart after binging on ‘Kadhal Enge’ again and again ? – It is the secret desire in our soul that maybe such a love awaits  us in this life or the next. 
 

