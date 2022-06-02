'I Represent The Young New Age Indian': Said Actor - Director Adeeb Rais

His latest offering 'Delhi Khabbar' produced by Madmidaas Films is garnering huge numbers and a runaway success in the OTT world. We did a quick chat with him on the success of the series and what his future plans are.

"Delhi Khabbar has been such a satisfying journey. We were supposed to release a pre-pandemic and faced the brunt like many others. I'm just happy the series is finally out and receiving so much love. I also won't deny, I always had immense faith in the content of this series. I am a young filmmaker, and well connected to the regular kids out there. I know what they want in a show and we followed just that while making this one. It's pure entertainment. There was song, dance, romance, thrill and so many twists and turns. It's got everything to keep you hooked throughout. This series is a homage to my college life and younger self, when life was all about having fun and living in the moment."

When further asked about the making of the series Adeeb said, "It was a roller coaster ride.The entire team was young, fresh and so excited. The series is colourful and the set was always full of life. This project will be cherished as one of my most special and fun shooting experiences. I also think the cast really bonded well which transforms so beautifully on screen. The chemistry we all share was essential for the madness to turn into magic on screen and I'm so grateful that things fell into place and we all came together,pulling it off so effortlessly"

Adeeb Rais has a bunch of exciting content in the pipeline including a crime series with television heartthrob Hina Khan and a short film with Ratna Pathak Shah.

" I represent the young, new age Indian and everything that's in the pipeline is sure to connect with them. 'Seven one' starring Hina Khan is a real, gritty crime series that highlights various youth issues, while our short film with Ratna ma'am is a gentle heart wrenching story."

