Pros:

$3,750 welcome offer

Sportsbook on the side

Reputable casino brand

More than 300 games

Cons:

High credit card fees

Simple website design

Not many online casinos offer this many sports betting markets. Bovada has the perfect combo of both areas for online gambling sites in many regards, making it the best all-in-one site.

Crypto Game Selection: 4.4/5

The best thing about online crypto gambling at Bovada is the sports betting markets it has to offer.

It covers all sports in great detail and has strong odds to match. Plus, you can cash out in-play bets and bet on games that have already begun.

Perhaps it’s not one of the best Ethereum casinos when it comes to its games, though.

There are over 300 of them in total, which is pretty cool in itself, but it is lacking some big names for software providers.

Ethereum Bonuses: 4.8/5

Out of the many available Bovada bonus codes, the best new customer offer here is the one for the casino.

New players who deposit using crypto and use the BTCCWB1250 promo code will get up to $3,750 in crypto bonuses.

This bonus comes with very reasonable wagering requirements as well. They’re only 25x, and it’s rare to see below average wagering for a bonus with this much potential value.

User Experience: 4.6/5

The Bovada website is pretty easy to use.

The aesthetic is pretty minimal overall, and a lot of people are going to like that.

Even without an app, everything runs smoothly on mobile, and most of the titles are available on the go, so you can play your favorite BTC games whenever you like.

Overall Score: 4.6/5

Even without having the most games in the world, Bovada is absolutely one of our favorite Ethereum casinos right now.

Top ETH Gambling Casinos: Our Selection Criteria

Crypto Game Selection

Perhaps the most important thing for any Ethereum casino to have is a good choice of games.

As players, we’re probably going to want to see a wide range of slots as well as some alternative games like live roulette or video poker.

Ethereum Bonuses

In this category, we’re looking at the bonuses available to those depositing with Ethereum.

Generally, these are matched deposits but can also contain free spins. It’s also important to consider the terms and conditions for these Ethereum casino bonuses, as these can ruin them!

User Experience

Outside of games and bonuses, a good user experience for us consists of good quality websites, strong mobile compatibility, and responsive customer support for any issues that may arise.

Quick Sign-Up Process

The best Ethereum casinos we selected prioritize user convenience, one aspect of which is a seamless sign-up process. An Ethereum casino that is easy to sign up for means getting started with Ethereum gambling quickly, allowing users to dive into their favorite games with minimal delay.

Anonymity

Our Ethereum casino reviews also prioritize platforms that uphold users' privacy. Anonymity is a key advantage of blockchain-based Ethereum casinos, and we've ensured the ETH casino platforms listed here respect this principle.

Fast Deposits and Withdrawals

A key advantage of an Ethereum online casino is speedy transactions. The best Ethereum casinos should provide fast deposits and withdrawals, leveraging the Ethereum blockchain's speed and efficiency.

Why is Thunderpick the Best ETH Casino Online?

Thunderpick has been all the rage in the crypto casino world, and topping our list is the latest of those, but how has it got there?

Notoriety in the business: Thunderpick is a very reputable casino in that a lot of people are big fans. We can tell this from all the positive reviews and the awards they’ve won, and that makes them very trustworthy.

Incredible games: The 2000+ games at Thunderpick is one of the most impressive curations we’ve ever seen at any Ethereum casino.

Very generous bonus: A total welcome bonus package of up to 5 BTC is a pretty incredible thing for any Ethereum casino to be able to offer. And the terms and conditions for this particular bonus aren’t too tricky at all either.

Responsible gaming tools: While many ETH casinos bury helpful responsible gaming tools in hard to reach places, Thunderpick lays it all out front. Whether you want to reign in spending with deposit limits or limit the amount of play on the site, it can be done in a matter of clicks.

Is Ethereum Gambling Better than FIAT Currency Gambling?

The ability to deposit and withdraw with Ethereum has a few key benefits that beat betting with USD:

Better bonuses: Generally, Ethereum casinos offer more lucrative bonuses for crypto deposits than deposits with regular fiat currencies.

Faster withdrawals: Casino crypto withdrawals can take just a few seconds to end up in your coin wallet, and at most, should take around 10 minutes to a few hours, thanks to the blockchain.

Anonymous gambling: Some Ethereum casinos will let you sign up without requesting many details from you. And because you don’t need to provide any billing details with crypto, you can stay relatively anonymous.

More volatile: Part of the appeal of cryptocurrencies in the first place is the gamble of buying them and boosting their value. The value of Ethereum changes so much, and this can be a lot of fun, but at the same time, we do recommend proceeding with caution.

Best Ethereum Casino Bonuses

We’ve looked at some fantastic Ethereum casino bonus offers today, so let’s remind ourselves of the best bits.

Thunderpick – Up to $500 Welcome Offer

The amount of bonus available at our number one overall Ethereum casino isn’t as impressive as some of our other top picks, but we know that a lot of players are actually going to rate this bonus more than others as the wagering requirements for it are super relaxed.

mBit – Up to 5 BTC and 300 Free Spins

One of the best Ethereum casino bonuses is the welcome offer at mBit. It’s worth up to 5 BTC in matched deposits – split across your first few deposits, and you’ll even get 300 free spins thrown in on top of these deposits. Wow!

Mystake – 170% up to $1,000

The special crypto exclusive welcome bonus at MyStake is a simple 170% up to $1,000 matched deposit. This is yet another amazing crypto bonus for a fantastic Ethereum casino site that’s well worth getting.

Super Slots – 400% up to $4,000

Our pick of the bunch amongst all Ethereum casino offers is the massive 400% up to $4,000 you’ll get as a new customer at Super Slots. Just use the code CRYPTO400 when you make your first payment to grab it.

Ignition – $3,000 Welcome Bonus

When you make your first deposit at Ignition, you’ll be welcomed with a generous bonus of up to $3,000. It’s a two-part welcome offer – $1,500 for the casino and another $1,500 for the poker section.

How do Ethereum Gambling Sites Work?

In practice, Ethereum casinos operate similarly to other crypto gambling platforms. After you register using minimal personal details, you can start playing a wide range of games, including slots, table games, and live dealer experiences, provided by top-tier software developers.

Deposits and withdrawals are facilitated with Ethereum, offering a swift and often near-instant transaction process. The competitive nature of the Ethereum gambling space often means players can enjoy substantial welcome bonuses when signing up for the best Ethereum casinos.

Which Are the Most Popular Games at Ethereum Casinos?

Slots : Ethereum slots, popular for their simplicity and potential high wins, are the go-to for many players. Among our picks, Super Slots and mBit offer the widest variety of Ethereum slots games.

Poker : For poker lovers, Ethereum poker games provide the thrill of the classic game with the advantages of crypto transactions. Ignition stands out as the best Ethereum casino for poker in our selection.

Blackjack : Ethereum blackjack is another crowd-pleaser, maintaining the excitement of traditional blackjack but with the added benefits of Ethereum.

Roulette : Ethereum casinos offer roulette games that capture the classic game's allure, with the additional benefit of quicker transactions through Ethereum.

Sports Betting: For sports fans, Ethereum gambling sites offer a way to bet on a wide range of events. Ethereum and other crypto transactions provide speed and privacy at the best Bitcoin betting sites.

Guide to the Best Ethereum Casino Sites – FAQ

Can you Gamble with Ethereum?

Yes! It’s possible to gamble with Ethereum at a wide range of online casinos.

In fact, it’s often better to do than to gamble with fiat currencies as you’ll often get faster payouts and better bonuses as well as potential anonymity.

What are Ethereum Casinos?

Ethereum casinos are online gambling sites that let you place deposits and withdraw with Ethereum. This won’t necessarily be the only crypto on offer, but one of them.

Do All Online Casinos Accept Ethereum?

While not all, most online casinos that deal with cryptocurrencies accept Ethereum.

If you like the look of an online casino and want to find out if they accept Ethereum, you should be able to get the information in the help section.

Or, if not, try speaking to their customer support team.

Do Ethereum Casino Sites Offer Sports Betting?

Some of the best Ethereum and BTC casinos have sports betting markets but not a lot of them.

You might have to sign up for a separate site or go with something like Bovada or Mystake.

Which Online Casinos Accept Ethereum?

All casinos on our list accept Ethereum, including our top 6 ETH casinos - Thunderpick, mBit MyStake, Super Slots, Ignition, and Bovada.

Do Ethereum Gambling Sites Accept Other Cryptocurrencies?

Yes, many Ethereum gambling sites often accept a variety of cryptocurrencies in addition to Ethereum. Bitcoin is commonly accepted, but you may also find options for Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, and others at the best Ethereum casinos.

However, the specific selection varies by casino, so it's always recommended to check the accepted payment methods on the Ethereum casino's website.

Best Ethereum Casino & Gambling Sites, Compared

Let’s compare our top Ethereum gambling sites one last time:

Thunderpick : Our top Ethereum casino delivers the best all-around gambling package in the industry: a top-of-the-line online casino with 2000+ games from top providers, an epic sportsbook, and an easy-earn €600 bonus for new ETH depositors.

mBit: If you want to play a wide variety of online slots from the leading providers, make sure to check out mBit. Sign up for a new account and get your 5 BTC and 300 free spins welcome bonus.

MyStake : The undisputed ETH casino when it comes to games – with over 3,000 available from some of the best providers in the crypto casino industry. You can get started with a 170% match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 in ETH equivalent.

Super Slots: Here’s where you’ll find the cream of the crop for Ethereum casino welcome bonuses. An enormous 400% up to $4000 with the code CRYPTO400 awaits new players here.

Ignition: This casino is in a very close second place, but it’s actually better on the live casino side of things. Moreover, you can get an awesome double welcome bonus of 150% up to $1500 twice with the code IGWPCB 150.

How to Create an Online Ethereum Casino Account

Setting up an Ethereum casino account is a simple process. Using Thunderpick as our reference, follow these steps to get started:

Step 1: Access the Registration Page

Visit the Thunderpick homepage

Locate the blue "Join" button at the top-right corner

Step 2: Fill Out Registration Form

Provide your email address

Choose a username and password

Agree to terms and conditions

Step 3: Confirm Your Email

Check your email for a verification link from Thunderpick

Click the link to activate your account

Step 4: Navigate to the Cashier

Log in to your activated Thunderpick account

Go to the cashier section for deposit options

Step 5: Deposit Ethereum

Select Ethereum as your deposit method

Scan the QR code or copy the wallet address

Confirm the payment from your own Ethereum wallet

Step 6: Claim Your Welcome Bonus and Start Playing

With your Ethereum deposit confirmed, you're eligible for a welcome bonus

Dive into the wide array of Ethereum-friendly casino games

Tips for Playing at Ethereum Online Casinos

Always Read the Bonus Terms and Conditions

There’s a lot to take in when it comes to casino bonus terms and conditions, so scrutinize them carefully in every situation.

Some things to look out for are wagering requirements, where you need to play through the bonus a handful of times, time limits for the bonus to expire, and game restrictions (games that you’re not allowed to use the bonus to play).

Make Your First Deposit With Crypto

Even if you’re not planning to continue to play with Ethereum all the time, it’s often a good idea to place your first deposit with it so that you can take advantage of the crypto bonus offers.

Crypto bonuses tend to offer larger bonuses, both in terms of max bonus deposits and deposit bonus percentages.

Don’t Necessarily Max Out a Welcome Bonus

If a matched deposit bonus offers you up to $5000, for example, there’s no need to get close to that if you want to play a lot lower.

Of course, there might be a minimum deposit to think about as well, so keep an eye out for that.

Play High RTP Casino Games

The Return to Player (RTP) rate of an online casino game will give you an idea of how much money you can expect to win back on average.

If a game has an RTP of 96% and you staked $1000 on it, you could expect to win somewhere in the region of $960.

But this could be a lot higher or a lot lower, depending on the variance or volatility of the game.

Stay With a Relatively Stable Cryptocurrency

All cryptocurrencies are volatile, but the big two (Ethereum and Bitcoin) tend to be more stable than altcoins.

We generally recommend staying with one of these, as the nature of online casino sites is volatile enough as it is. It’s best to minimize your risk of losing money.

Stay Safe While Online Gambling

We strongly encourage the practice of responsible online gambling at all times. By this, we mean never spending any more than you can afford to lose, both in terms of time and money.

It’s always a good idea to make use of any responsible gambling tools that the best online casinos have to offer. This could be deposit limits per day, week, or month.

Or, it could be time limits that ‘check in’ with you to ensure you know how long you’ve been playing.

So, What Are the Best Ethereum Casinos?

We’re confident that Thunderpick is the best Ethereum casino out there right now, and we know that many people agree with us thanks to its elite games providers and big first deposit bonus.

But it’s not perfect in every category, and if your preferences lie elsewhere, then another of our top crypto casinos might be a better option. The live dealer games at Ignition are an example.

All these casinos are safe, but it’s important to make sure that you’re also safe by gambling responsibly at all times.



DISCLAIMER: While online gambling can come as an entertainment form, you should never prioritize gambling to solve financial problems. When you're thinking of placing wagers exceeding your bankroll, the "house always wins" phrase should be a guiding principle.

Do you have problems with gambling, or do you know someone that does? Regardless of what party it might be, it's crucial to quickly get a hold of this situation by calling the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. When you call, you're immediately transferred to an advisor on hand to give you the desired help needed to make gambling safer for you and your loved ones. That said, it's crucial to remember that all gambling sites and guides are for those who are 18+ only.

Remember, casino sites listed in our reviews might not be accessible in your region. As a result, it’s necessary to check local laws and regulations to see whether online gambling is legal or not.

For resources free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: