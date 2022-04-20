'Don’t Ignore Your True Potential' Is Jacob Salem’s Route To Self-Motivation 

Our life journey is shaped in a way that we ebb and flow in consonance with the circumstances that unfold around us. Our attributions and attitudes towards these situations thoroughly regulate our outcomes. Jacob Salem, an accomplished entrepreneur and CEO of EZMetrics has also had an enthralling ride while he has faced his own set of challenges. There is a key behind resolving this problem and it lies in the mindset of the individual. This precious key is nothing but motivation, energy and the powerful urge to do something. Motivation arises in many forms and plays a chief role in dealing with hardships. Every work requires an atmosphere that has passion and thrill in order to let the work attract the attention it deserves.

Just as plants need water and sunshine to grow, humans also need fuel to energise themselves. Humans, being a complex species, cannot simply keep up with the tumultuous life by providing food, water, and shelter. They need that “Push” to achieve higher and better. Jacob Salem manifests his dreams through his own cultivated energy. He fuels himself through his pragmatic and buoyant orientation. He is indeed an ardent businessman who has achieved remarkable results in the field of digital marketing. Just as social support is important to balance through a work life, personal support is equally crucial. It's the indispensable will power that Jacob Salem holds which helps him carve his work journey in the most desirable ways. More than anyone else backing him, Jacob backs himself. He religiously respects time and diligently sows the seeds of efforts. He has always invested in himself and his patience has always been worth the wait.

It's his compelling belief in the work he does and a graceful confidence that he wears which reflects in his true potential. He believes that all of us have the caliber to win our own glorious crowns, it's just the sense of self- awareness that one needs to evoke. One must not overlook their assets to gain greater returns. He considers there to be three types of motivation. One is “do it or you are fired” which means that the workspace only retains the best. If you can't be one, be ready to be kicked out of the game. Second is the “carrot and stick” policy where if you work well, you get rewards and if you don't then you have punishment. Third is the “Innate” where motivation comes from within. Jacob Salem endorses the third style of motivation as he himself is motivated intrinsically and he knows that no external factor can influence that. It surely is one of the strongest forms of motivation.

Jacob Salem has always been driven and this inner urge to see himself bloom is a defining source of motivation. The energy that Jacob Salem derives from himself is unparalleled and this nourishment is certainly unique to him that has today made him stand out from the crowd. His vision of motivation is the birthplace of motivation to myriads. His values are heart touching and we wish him all the luck to keep inspiring a number of folks.



