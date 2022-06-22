'Comparing Children To Each Other Is Wrong': Nitish Rajput's Video Questioning The Indian Education System Goes Viral

At a time when there are exams and tests all around, videos related to the education sector are regularly going viral. Certain people are getting praised for their teaching styles while others have questions that social media users are taking up and responding to. During the COVID-19 pandemic, children have had increased access to mobile phones and the internet. They also use the same for purposes other than education. In the face of this, if videos related to them come up on social media platforms, children not only give their opinions on it but also share them with their friends.

There is a video going viral on the Internet that is raising quite a few relevant questions on the state of the education system in the country. Known as a digital social activist and analyst, Nitish Rajput's video talks about how the Indian education system is the result of the capitalist needs of the British Raj. Yet, the system has not had any major changes and continues to remain the same.

In the video, Nitish Rajput elaborates on how the current education system gives no value or attention to skill development and instead makes exams and results the single goal of students. This also attaches a student's success and self-worth to his performance in these exams. Nitish also mentions that even though English is not our primary language, speaking it or the ability to speak it is linked with a person's status in the society. If a student is unable to bring fluency in his English speaking skills, he is looked down upon and heavily criticized. This makes the student doubt himself and eventually, the adverse effects of the same are seen in his results.

Nitish Rajput then takes the example of how asking an elephant, snake and a monkey to climb the same tree is an unfair evaluation of their skills and competence. He says that the monkey will obviously climb up the tree the fastest but comparing it to other animals will be very unjust. Nitish says that the same happens with students in our country. If a child is bent towards a specific skill, he might find it difficult if he is pushed to score marks in an exam but will easily be able to accomplish something from his skill.

Nitish Rajput believes that in India, the education system does not promote creativity and skills even though in the world of science and technology, there are numerous new developments and inventions every single day. Therefore, there is a possibility that the knowledge imparted through the country's education system might not be relevant in these fields.