'Chhad Jaan De':  Unravelling The Insights Of Angel Richa's Life

Every success story usually starts with a major downfall and leap of faith, but some stories have innumerable leaps of faith and relentless handwork. Such story is of Angel Richa and her first song, “Chhad Jaan De”. A girl from a small town in Madhya Pradesh, made her way to one of the biggest Music Labels in India, The White Hill Music, because this road to success was hard travelled.

Angel Richa along with Abhishek Sir and Prathmesh Sir worked for bringing her first song. But as every growing persons finds some obstacles, the initial problems was curating a team of technically sound people in Indore who could aid the filming of the video. As they found an art team for the project, the task was to guide them towards the creative direction. However, as soon as this was sorted, the director of photography (DoP) left the project in the middle due to his personal issues. Since he was the one who had promised to edit the video, the entire team faced a major crisis with no technically sound person to edit their efforts. Their efforts seemed to be going in vain but then Angel Richa decided that they would edit the video themselves. She further convinced their music director to edit it as she believed in him for the same.

They then arranged the fiscal resources and bought a high end, advanced computer for editing. In six days of sitting with their music director, they finished all the editing. Angel Richa made sure to arrange all the best shots and guided their music director to put them in a beautiful cinematic way.It was the initial three that is Angel Richa, Abhishek sir and Prathmesh sir that were responsible for managing all the team work.

After the shooting for the entire song was complete, the next mission to accomplish was releasing it through a big music label. Each and every member of the team tried every source and resource they had to get through to a big music label but all they got was rejections. Slowly everyone started loosing hope and their efforts seemed nothing but more actions in the wrong direction. However, Angel Richa did not loose even a pinch of hope she had in their work. Six months passed and Angel Richa did not break even a single music record. In words of Prathmesh Sir, “ How she handled each and everything like she didn’t show any pressure to us, she kept inside all the pain for not releasing the song and got rejected from many other big companies.”

Angel Richa’s handwork paid of as she found a brother like figure on social media and after three months of conversations he decided to help her by introducing her to the White Hill Records who agreed to launch her song keeping in view the distinct and eye catching values of the song.

The release date announcement, was a dream come true moment for Angel Richa and her team but the bigger the label, the bigger the exceptions and so they were asked by White Hill Music Company to make some technical changes in their song. Their music director was not in Indore so the issue of who would edit the video emerged once again. Angel Richa then forced Prathmesh sir to edit the video, and manage all the frames or layers which were not required in the final submissions which was scheduled after 2 days. Then encouragement and support of Angel Richa gave Prathmesh the zeal to give his best and with her help, Prathmesh was able to complete the editing in given time at his home only which involved, all technical work at home to the last layer of the song ,the credit list, the company logos and many more.

The song was then released on 31 jan ,2022 and within 6 days it got 1 million views along with thousands of likes and comments. The song also became a trending reel song with the youth moving to its beats.

Along with this achievement, another one that followed was the opening of a video production company in Indore by their music director who was motivated by the high spirits of Angel Richa. He invested in new cameras and started his business in video production. Angel Richa has proved as a major influence and encouraging mentor who has given people hope to start new businesses and now other people of Indore are also having facilities of cameras for shoot.

Angel Richa has risen as a strong lady , very practical, positive, and, intensively hard working who proved that anyone can pursue their dreams as the only requirement for it is faith and passion to move forward, no matters what the situation be. Her team believes that the quote, “One man army,” is best suited for her. Their new projects or song “ishq mein wo nahi” is on its way to leave the audience awe-struck again.

