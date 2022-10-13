 Chainlink & Elrond Are Rallying - Here Are 5 Cryptos Set to Explode By 20x Before 2023

After yet another bad week for crypto and facing a grim outlook for October, not many coins on the market are left in green. One of them is Elrond, managing to gain almost 20% in the last seven days.

Elrond rallying to $55.83 surprised a lot of people. As the coin demonstrated a strong upward movement in the last week, investors struggled with a decision whether to try and jump on the bandwagon or simply look for alternatives.

Despite the strong gains, the brutal truth is that even with them, Elrond is still far way from its all-time high of $545.64 from November last year. What is even more suspicious is thChainlink & Elrond Are Rallying - Here Are 5 Cryptos Set to Explode By 20x Before 2022 – Overview

at the reasons behind Elrond's rallying are unclear, fueling doubts about market speculations and tampering. That is why many serious investors are staying away from Elrond and investing in other cryptos set to explode by 20x before 2023.

Fortunately, there are several candidates that represent excellent investment options at this point. The chief among them are Tamadoge and IMPT, two tokens that are redefining their respective niches. That is why they are at the top of our list of cryptos set to explode by 20x before 2023. Read on to see why we recommend them.

Tamadoge (TAMA) – An Innovative P2E Gaming Platform

When first launched, a lot of people thought that Tamadoge was just another memecoin trying to follow in the footsteps of the infamous Dogecoin. As it turned out, there is more to Tamadoge than that. Despite its appearances, Tamadoge, together with its native token TAMA, is a serious and ambitious project that threatens to disrupt the Play-to-Earn (P2E) scene.

Although it looks like a memecoin, TAMA actually has utility, something its competitors like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu sorely lack. TAMA is the currency of an amazing P2E game that allows its players to mint and train digital pets called Tamadoges. As older readers have probably surmised by now, the name is an homage to the legendary Tamagotchi game we all used to play back in the day.

Trained pets can be pitted against other people’s doges in an arena and winners will receive rewards they can use to improve their packs of Tamadoges or cash them out. TAMA can be spent on various upgrades for your pets, including fashion accessories to make them stand out in a crowd.

Tamadoge has recently concluded a highly successful presale, raising $19 million in less than six weeks. Since then, the token has been listed for trading on several crypto exchanges, including OKX (on both DEX and CEX platforms) and LBank, with more to come in near future. This sets the stage perfectly for Tamadoge to explode by 20x before 2023.

IMPT Token (IMPT) – Green Token for Carbon Credit

IMPT is a carbon offset program that promises to redefine the way we think and act on carbon credit. The project connects socially responsible brands into a huge network of carbon credit and offsets that can do wonders in combating climate change.

The idea is to allow businesses and individuals to buy, sell, and trade carbon credit via blockchain and smart contracts, eliminating the possibilities of fraud and double accounting. These were the main issues so far with the carbon credit market, as the process is extremely complicated and susceptible to fraudulent behavior. IMPT aims to make it more transparent and honest with the help of technology.

Each individual purchase from project partners will earn you IMPT tokens, which can be exchanged for carbon credit. You can use IMPT online widget for shopping and help make an impact on our planet’s future.

When you accumulate enough carbon credit, you can either sell it on the marketplace (with a tidy profit) or burn it yourself. This will compensate for your carbon footprint and effect on climate change.

Brands like Apple, Adidas, Levi’s, Asos, Virgin, EA, Tom Ford, Bulgari, and Microsoft are just some among more than 10,000 IMPT network members that pledged their support for the project. Just a brief glance at these names makes it easy to understand why we believe IMPT is well on its way to explode 20x before 2023.

Green Satoshi Token (GST) - Stepn GMT Currency Rewarding Users for Physical Activity

Rewarding users for physical activity sounds like a great idea to entice people to be more active and lead a healthy lifestyle, but many have expressed doubts about the project’s longevity. Even so, if it catches on, it well may lead to 20x gains before 2023.

Green Satoshi Token is one of the native coins of the Web3 lifestyle app Stepn GMT. The app tracks its users’ movements and wards them GST and GMT, the other token in the ecosystem. Both tokens can be used to upgrade users’ NFT sneakers. Rewards are given for both walking and running.

Like most other cryptocurrencies, Green Satoshi Token is going through a rough patch. Its April 2022 all-time high of $9.03 seems like a faraway dream now, as the token struggles at $0.0244 at the moment. However, there were some signs of life recently and it may be possible for GST to recover at least a part of its former value.

ApeCoin (APE) – YugeLab’s Next Project

YugeLabs are responsible for one of the most successful NFT projects ever, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). Now they are trying to expand the APE ecosystem by adding a native currency ApeCoin. APE has had an unorthodox distribution, as tokens were given away to the Bored Ape Yacht Club holders as rewards for loyalty. Not all agree that this was the smartest of choices, but even the skeptics agree that move can reap massive rewards if APE explodes 20x before 2023.

One of the main reasons APE investors are hopeful of the token’s success is that Bored Ape Yacht Club, despite the fact that the NFT market lost more than 97% of trading volume, is still going strong. Individual NFTs from Bored Ape Yacht Club still sell for more than $100,000 apiece, while several reach a price in excess of $1 million.

It remains to be seen whether BAYC's success is enough to propel APE to the stratosphere, but many investors are betting on it. With ApeCoin at a record low, this may be a good time to buy some if you are one of them.

Avalanche (AVAX) – Low-cost Scalable Blockchain Platform

When a platform reaches a point where experts say that it is a serious competitor to Ethereum, investors start raising eyebrows. Avalanche represents just that, a low-cost, scalable blockchain that has the potential to rival Ethereum as a hotbed for new apps and hosting.

The key phrase in that sentence is “potential”. In the last several years we have seen dozens of new blockchain projects dubbed the Ethereum killers and yet, Ethereum still reigns supreme as the most popular development blockchain on the market.

While Avalanche definitely can explode by 20x before 2023, it is by no means certain. If you feel like chasing a long shot though, it may be a good choice for you.

Conclusion

Chainlink and Elrond rallying caught a lot of people by surprise, as the current market slump isn’t exactly a conducive environment for such exploits. However, many experts claim that the current gains will be short-lived and that for solid ROI investors should look at tokens like Tamadoge and IMPT. Both coins are currently in opening phases and can be picked up on the cheap before they have a chance to explode by 20x before 2023.