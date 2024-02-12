Pros:

200% matching first deposit bonus

Beautiful site interface

Up to 120 free spins for new users

2,000+ pokies and table games

Cons:

Low jackpots compared to other casinos

Higher wagering requirements

If you want to access the best possible welcome bonus among this list of online casinos, then Dream Vegas should be the best option. On your first deposit alone, you can get up to NZ$2500 and a 200% bonus on your deposit.

The site interface is also unique and stands out among other online casinos. Players who want free spins, in particular, might see this to be the best NZ online casino.

Pokies Selection: 4.3/5

Despite having a massive collection of different pokies compared to other NZ casinos, online casino players who use this site are simply given a gigantic wall of different pokies, which is extremely difficult to navigate.

Some of the best games on this site include Raging Bison, Tiki Tumble, and Book of Atem. However, the largest jackpots on this site are only about $45,000, which is considerably lower than most other internet casinos on this page.

Table Games: 4.6/5

One thing that we like about this casino site is that they have unique pages for table games like blackjack, roulette, and poker. There is also a dedicated page for all table games where you can choose from titles like Casino Solitaire, 3D Blackjack, craps, and much more.

There is a complete set of live games like Gold Bar Roulette, Mega Sic Bo, and other classics like blackjack. We also like how there are some rare picks like Monopoly, Gonzo's Treasure Hunt, Mega Ball, and more.

Welcome Bonus: 4.85/5

There is an impressive set of bonus cash up to $6,500 that you can get through three deposits on this site, which is much higher than any of the top online casinos on this page. Therefore, this is the best online casino for those who want the best possible deposit bonus.

Remember that the first deposit is the most generous, giving you a 200% bonus up to $2500. The second deposit bonus is only 40%, and the third deposit bonus is only 60%. There is also a 35x wagering requirement that you will need to fulfil before withdrawing any money.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

Whenever you need help at this casino, you can connect with a live chat representative, regardless of whether or not you have an active account. Compared to other online casinos in New Zealand, getting support on this site is often much more effortless.

How We Ranked the Best Online Casinos NZ

Pokies Games

One of the first things we considered when sifting through each online casino on this page is the number and quality of pokie games they offer. The top online casinos have an excellent library of games and high jackpots at any time.

Table Games (Live & Single Player):

Each NZ online casino site on this page has many different table games that are both single-player and live dealers. Many people want to play real money casino games other than pokies. For this reason, we focused on New Zealand casinos with a great deal of quality in their table games sections.

Welcome Bonuses & Promotions:

As a new player, one of the things that you might be looking for in online casinos is deposit bonuses. This way, you have an extra incentive to use the casino online.

The best New Zealand casino bonuses give you a nice boost to your bankroll and may also come with free spins and a kickstart to their loyalty program.

Customer Support:

The best places for online gambling in New Zealand have customer support that is both quick and easy to access. In addition, we looked for things like a complete help centre, live chat interfaces, FAQ pages, email addresses, and phone numbers. This way there are many ways to get help when you need it the most.

Payout Rate (RTP)

When selecting top-paying online casinos in New Zealand, the Return to Player (RTP) percentage is a crucial factor. RTP refers to the average percentage of money returned to players over time. High rates typically indicate better chances of winning for players.

What is the Most Trusted Online Casino NZ?

The most trusted online casinos in New Zealand based on their industry awards and safety measures are:

PlayOJO: Brand of the Year Silver Award 2023, UK Social Media Award, Rising Star 2017

Jackpot City: Casino of the Year 2019 Gold Awards, Best of Online Gaming Award (multiple times)

Spin Casino: Golden Crown

Leo Vegas: Best Online Gaming Operator of the Year 2021, Online Casino of the Year 2022 and 2023

Casino Tropez: Best Mobile Casino 2007

Types of Real Money Online Casinos in New Zealand

It’s always a good idea to learn about which types of NZ casino online sites there are out there. Here are some of the most popular forms of online casinos for you to look out for.

New Online Casinos

Arguably the best thing about signing up for a new New Zealand online casino is that they often offer better welcome bonuses.

These new real money online casinos in New Zealand are looking to do everything they can to bring in new players, and one of the most popular tactics is for them to throw out massive matched deposits, free spins and more.

Mobile Casinos

If you like to play casino games in NZ on the go, we recommend looking for an online casino that offers a mobile app – one that’s well-reviewed, like those of TonyBet and PlayOJO.

Mobile apps like these elevate the mobile gaming experience by offering most of the games from the desktop site and a smoother, more immersive user experience than the regular mobile website.

Live Dealer Casinos

All of our listed NZ online casino sites have live dealer games, but some do it better than others. If you like to play your casino games with a real-life dealer, then look out for a site that features developers such as Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play.

These are a couple of examples of providers who deliver amazing live games, and you can find some of those at the likes of PlayOJO and TonyBet.

Real Money Casinos

All of the brands listed in this article are real money online casinos for NZ players, but which type of payment method do you want to opt for?

Some online casinos offer more options than others in this respect. It’s worth looking out for some fast withdrawal processing too, and to avoid fees.

Bitcoin Casinos

On the subject of fast payouts, one or two of NZ casino online sites from our top picks (e.g. TonyBet) offers deposits and withdrawals with Bitcoin. These transfers are usually instant or will take up to 10 minutes at most. Crypto is the fastest way to get paid out online.

Payment Methods Available at New Zealand Online Casinos

We touched on payment methods in the last section, but let’s take a closer look at what’s available. Here are a few banking options you might find at the best casino online sites in NZ.

PayPal: This is the most popular eWallet to bank with at real money online casinos in New Zealand. The benefits of eWallets are that they’re easy to use, and withdrawals are usually pretty quick. However, fees and limits do vary.

Astropay: Another cool eWallet to bank with is Astropay, as it allows you to collect reward points through a kind of loyalty program. Again, it’s fast and free, but withdrawal limits can vary from casino to casino.

Paysafecard: If you want to pay with cash, you can load that onto a voucher called Paysafecard and then use that to place a deposit at a casino. You won’t be able to make withdrawals this way, though, and the max deposit is usually pretty low.

VISA and Mastercard: Every single one of the best online casino NZ sites out there is going to support a card payment. It’s traditional, it’s super secure, and the maximum withdrawals are usually pretty high, but those withdrawals can take a little longer.

Bitcoin: The fastest way to withdraw is through a cryptocurrency. The nature of the blockchain allows for payments to move in under 10 minutes. However, crypto can be very volatile, so be careful!

Bank Transfer: If you want to transfer money straight to and from your bank account without using a debit card, then this is the best bet for you. Bank transfers also have the biggest withdrawal limits at most real money online casinos in New Zealand.

The Best Online Casino Games in New Zealand

Online Slots (Pokie Games)

Pokie games are a staple at NZ casinos, with thousands of themes, various payouts, and special features. From classic three-reel slots to the more complex video and progressive slots, there's something for every slot fan.

Online Bingo Games

Bingo has found a new life online. Offering various formats and styles, online bingo games in New Zealand provide both entertainment and the chance for social interaction through chat features.

Online Roulette Games

Roulette, a classic casino game, is widely available in its many variations at NZ casino sites. Whether you prefer American, European, or French roulette, these games offer a blend of luck, strategy, and excitement.

Online Blackjack Games

Blackjack, known for its strategic gameplay, is a hit with New Zealand players. With options ranging from classic to live dealer blackjack, it appeals to those who enjoy games that require both skill and chance.

Online Poker Games

Online poker remains a popular game among New Zealanders, offering various styles like Texas Hold'em, Omaha, and more. These games test your skill, strategy, and sometimes you’re bluffing abilities against other players.

Best New Zealand Online Casino Sites – FAQ

Can You Gamble Online in New Zealand?

Yes, you can gamble online in New Zealand at numerous online casinos that are licensed to accept real money bets from NZ players. Only players who are at least 18 years of age can participate in real money gambling.

What are the Most Reputable NZ Casinos Online?

The most reputable NZ casinos are TonyBet and Jackpot City.

TonyBet is known for offering over 6,000 games and a generous welcome package. Jackpot City, established in 1998, is noted for its long-standing reputation and safety, making it a highly trusted choice among NZ players​​.

What is the Best Online Casino for Real Money in NZ?

The best online casino for real money in NZ is Jackpot City. It offers over 500 games, an amazing welcome package up to NZ$1,600, as well as casino apps for iOS and Android.

What is the Safest Online Casino in NZ?

Each and every online casino on our list is 100% safe to use, but Jackpot City has been around since 1998 – making it the most reputable online casino in New Zealand.

Which Online Casino Has the Best Payouts in NZ?

If by big payouts you mean jackpots, then Jackpot City has the biggest payouts in New Zealand. This online casino offers games like Mega Moolah and Wheel of Wishes, which have jackpots of over NZ$10 million.

What is the Fastest Payout Online Casino NZ?

TonyBet and PlayOJO offer the quickest payouts in New Zealand for ewallet withdrawals and bank transfers. If you’re playing with crypto, then TonyBet will offer you the quickest payout times of all the rest.

Can I Play at Kiwi Online Casinos on My Mobile Device?

Yes, you can play at online casinos on your mobile device in New Zealand. Most top-rated casinos offer mobile-optimized websites or dedicated apps.

With advancements in technology, enjoying your favourite pokies or table games on the go has become increasingly popular and convenient for Kiwi players.

How Do I Choose the Best Online Casino in NZ For Me?

First, start by looking at the pokies, the jackpots offered, and what kind of table games a casino offers. Look through the live casino to see if they have games that you would enjoy playing. Finally, consider the quality of customer support that the casino has and if they have a decent welcome bonus.

What is the Best Online Casino for NZ? Quick Comparison

Jackpot City: Our top pick overall – Jackpot City offers over NZ$30 million in combined jackpots, and new players can get started with a 100% up to NZ$1,600 welcome package.

Leo Vegas: This casino constantly adds new games, and there are now over 3,500 pokies to choose from. New players can either get a casino welcome package up to NZ$2,000 and 200 free spins or a live casino bonus worth up to NZ$2,000 and $30 in Golden Chips for live games.

TonyBet : Our top NZ online casino for pokies offers over 6,000 casino games, payouts within 12 hours, and a welcome package for new players up to NZ$2,000 and 170 free spins.

PlayOJO : 5,000+ unique games and a welcome bonus with zero wagering requirements make PlayOJO a top choice among the best NZ casinos. New players can claim 50 free spins for a minimum deposit of $10 – with 0x wagering requirements.

Europa Casino: With over 1,500 different games, you’ll never run out of options at Europa. New players can get started with a 200% bonus up to $500 and 100 free spins.

How to Sign Up at Top Online Casinos in New Zealand

If you’ve never gambled online in New Zealand before, here’s how to get started, using Jackpot City as an example.

Step 1: Choose an NZ Casino

Visit Jackpot City or choose another NZ casino from our list

Click Sign Up

Step 2: Register an Account

Fill out the form with your personal information

Continue to Step 2

Add any additional information requested

Create your account

Step 3: Verify your Email

Open your email inbox and look for a validation mail

Click the link inside the mail to verify your email address

You will be redirected back to the online casino

Step 4: Deposit & Claim Your Bonus

Open the Cashier section

Select a payment method

Opt-in for the welcome bonus

Make a qualifying deposit by following the instructions

Step 5: Start Playing Online Casino Games

Once the deposit has been processed, access the game lobby

Choose a game you want to play

Open it, adjust your stake, and start playing!

So, What Are the Best Online Casinos in New Zealand?

If you want to play at the best online casino in New Zealand, then Jackpot City should be the first place you check out.

It’s basically a full package – big jackpot pokies, a welcome bonus with fair wagering requirements, and top-quality casino games across the board. But don’t take our word for it – explore all the online casinos yourself to see which one clicks with you the most.

Wherever you end up playing, remember to gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: We don't need to emphasise that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Problem Gaming Helpline at 0800 654 655 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organisations for free gambling addiction resources:

https://www.pgf.nz/

https://www.gamblinghelpline.co.nz/

https://www.safergambling.org.nz/

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.