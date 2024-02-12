If it's a prime day to stay inside and relax, one of the fun things that you can do is log in and start playing your favourite games at the best online casinos in NZ.
But if you’re not on Jackpot City , then you’re surely missing out.
We will break down all the top New Zealand online casinos ranked for their game selection, bonuses, and fast payouts.
There’s a lot to explore, so buckle up and let’s have some fun.
Best Online Casinos in NZ [2024]
Jackpot City : 100% up to $1,600 welcome bonus
LeoVegas : Up to NZ$2,000 + 200 FS
TonyBet : 100% up to $1,500 + 120 FS
PlayOJO : 50 no-wager free spins
Europa : 200% up to $500 + 100 FS
Spin Casino: 100% up to $1,000
Casino Tropez: $3,000 welcome package
Dream Vegas: 200% bonus up to $2,500 + 50 FS
Wildz: $1,000 bonus + 200 free spins
Hellspin: $1,200 + 150 free spins welcome package
With the top online casinos shortlisted for your convenience, let’s now dive in and review them one by one to help you easily select the most suitable casino for your needs.
1. Jackpot City - Best Online Casino NZ Overall
Pros:
Welcome bonus up to NZ$1600
More than 500 different casino games
Over 50 different live casino games
Mobile apps for iOS & Android
$30M+ in progressive jackpots
Cons:
Need to log-in to access games
Can’t try casino games for free
If you want to play at one of the best online casino sites tested and proven trustworthy over the years, this is the best place to play online casino games and online pokies from New Zealand.
As a new player, you can access up to NZ$1,600 in bonus money simply for signing up and making deposits. This will give you immediate access to the extensive library of over 500 different games offered on the site.
Pokies Selection: 4.9/5
If you like online pokies, this might be one of the best NZ casino sites for you. There are over 400 different pokies to explore. This includes jackpot slots, penny slots, wilds, megaways, and more. The casino interface does a great job of helping you filter through some of their high-quality casino games.
From the site’s name itself, you get a hint that you’ll find the best jackpot games here. Some of the top games on this site include Burning Desire, Cash Crazy, and Mermaids Millions. We also found over NZ$12 million pots on Cash N' Riches, Poseidon: Ancient Fortunes, and Sherlock & Moriarty.
Table Games: 4.9/5
If you like classic table games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and video poker, you will find some great options here. Hold 'Em Poker 3 was impressive, with excellent graphics and a fun interface to gamble on.
There is also a full live casino on this site that lets you play casino games like roulette, Mega Wheel, Baccarat, Dragon Tiger, and more with a human dealer that adds a more authentic experience.
Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5
This site's welcome bonus will allow you to get up to NZ$1600 throughout four deposits. Each of these four deposits gives you a 100% cash bonus on your deposit up to NZ$400.
Even better news is that this offer comes with fair 35x wagering requirements, which you can meet by playing nearly all non-jackpot pokies.
Customer Support: 5/5
The fastest way to get support is to click the large "support" button in the top right corner of any page on this website. You can find support articles from there that provide instruction for common questions and technical support issues.
If you cannot get the quick answers you need from these articles, you can get instant support using live chat.
2. LeoVegas – Top Online Casino NZ for Bonuses & Free Spins
Pros:
Up to NZ$2,000 and 150 free spins
Over 100 new games added
Great game categorisation
Separate sports betting section
Exclusive LeoVegas live dealer games
Cons:
Cluttered site design
Separate apps for sports betting and casino
Leo Vegas is a versatile online casino that features classic games and offers sports betting. It’s a great gambling site for online pokies, table games, and even some originals.
Pokies Selection: 4.8/5
There are over 3,500 online pokies at Leo Vegas. And this list keeps getting longer as the site adds more fresh new games in its library. You’ll find a separate tab for the new casino games added on the site, which makes it easier to try out the latest games that are on the market.
The pokies selection is made up of classic and jackpot slots. Some jackpot games have a pot of over 20 million NZD.
Table Games: 4.85/5
Aside from slots and sports betting, Leo Vegas spoils its players with an excellent selection of table games. You’ll find blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, and more. You can try these games out for as little as NZ$0.10. There are over 60 games to explore in this section alone so you’ll have lots of games to choose from.
Welcome Bonus: 4.75/5
There is no shortage of promotions at Leo Vegas.
First of all, it has not just one but two welcome offers. You can get a separate welcome bonus for both online casino games and the live casino.
New players who choose the casino welcome offer can get up to NZ$2,000 and 200 free spins on Wolf Gold across 3 deposits.
If you choose the live casino offer, you can claim up to NZ$2,000 in bonuses, but now instead of free spins, you can get up to $30 in Golden Chips to use on any live Playtech games.
This bonus is slightly different from other offers because you will first need to place a deposit and meet the wagering requirements before getting the bonus. But once you do get it, you won’t have to worry about re-wagering it again.
Customer Support: 5/5
Leo Vegas takes care of any disputes and resolves any issues over live chat and email support. You won’t find a phone number to speak with a live agent, but the help centre could be helpful if you need answers to some frequently asked questions.
3. TonyBet – Best NZ Online Casino for Pokies
Pros:
NZ$1,500 + 120 free spins first-deposit bonus
Over 6300 slots
50% match bonus and 50 free spins every Friday
Payouts within 12 hours
Mobile casino apps for iOS and Android
Cons:
Not possible to play in demo mode
Table games are hard to find
For the past 10 years, TonyBet has been one of the top NZ online casinos. But it just got better and better during that period, and now, we can safely say that it is the best online casino in NZ for playing online pokies.
Pokies Selection: 5/5
There’s an almighty selection of over 6300 slots at TonyBet. This is a pretty staggering quantity, but what’s even more impressive is that not many of them are ‘filler.’
The quality is very high on average, and this is mostly due to the software providers developing the casino games. We found titles from huge names like 1x2 Gaming, iSoftBet and a whole lot more.
Table Games: 4.8/5
You’ll find over 400 live online casino games at TonyBet, which is one of the largest quantities for any online casino in New Zealand. Right now, that includes around 250 blackjack games, over 100 roulette and a bunch of specials.
You don’t have to play table games with a live dealer, though. TonyBet also features a number of great video poker games as well as roulette, blackjack and more that you can play at your own pace.
However, you’ll need to use the search function to find them because there is no dedicated category.
On a side note, TonyBet is, first and foremost, a sports betting site. It has an abundance of markets to bet on, so if you want to get great odds on the next big game while you’re playing your casino games, then this is a great place for that.
Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5
TonyBet has one of the best welcome bonuses among all New Zealand online casinos. You’ll get your first deposit matched 100% up to 1500 NZD, and at this point, you’ll also get an impressive 120 free spins on the Cowboys Gold slot.
If you use the bonus code TONY50 on your second deposit, you’ll get it matched 50% up to NZ$500 plus an additional 50 free spins for The Tipsy Tourist.
After all this, there are plenty of extra bonuses to pick up, including a 50% reload bonus every Friday and 50 free spins with the code RELOAD.
Customer Support: 4.8/5
If you do have any issues, you can speak to the customer support team 24 hours a day. We found them to be pretty responsive no matter the nature of the inquiry, and don’t worry, you don’t have to have an account to get hold of them either.
The banking side of things is good here, too, as TonyBet supports a wide range of eWallet options and processes all withdrawals to them within 12 hours. You can also use crypto to play here.
4. PlayOJO – Best Online Casino in New Zealand for No-Wager Bonuse
Pros:
50 free spins with no wagering
5,000+ casino games
Over 80 different game developers
Versatile payment options
Dedicated app
Cons:
No demo mode
Doesn’t offer classic deposit bonuses
Launched in 2016, PlayOJO offers a giant library of games, a no-wagering welcome bonus, and so much more. It’s the best online casino available to New Zealanders at this moment. Let’s see what makes it so great.
Pokies Selection: 5/5
With over 5,000 unique games available in total, pokies take up the absolute majority of the library. You certainly won’t run out of exciting casino games to choose from here.
The pokies at PlayOJO are a blend of classics like Book of Dead, Big Bass Bonanza, Gold Rush, and newer additions like Rabbit Garden, Viking Runecraft, Zeus vs Hades, and many more.
Table Games: 5/5
PlayOJO isn't just about pokies. The table games department is equally impressive. You'll find hundreds of different iterations of roulette, blackjack, poker and so much more.
If you enjoy live casino games, you'll be happy to hear that PlayOJO offers over 300 different live games, including the classics like blackjack and poker, but also many exciting titles like Crazy Coin Flip, Mega Wheel, and many others.
Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5
PlayOJO distinguishes itself with a unique welcome bonus.
Deposit a minimum of $10, and you instantly receive 50 free spins. All winnings are yours to enjoy, with no wagering requirements or maximum win limit.
We were impressed with zero wagering requirements, but if you prefer your welcome bonus to also include a deposit match bonus, you won’t find that here.
Customer Support: 5/5
Customer assistance is available 24/7 through live chat and email, ensuring a seamless gaming experience, making it one of the safest online casino NZ.
The user interface at PlayOJO is simple and intuitive, it has a bright and cheerful aesthetic that is also incredibly functional.
5. Europa - Best Game Variety of All Top Online Casinos NZ
Pros:
Extensive library of over 1,713 games
More than 1,000 online pokies
Over 30 live dealer games
Great mobile functionality
Weekly rewards for consistent users
Cons:
No sports betting
Outdated design
Europa has a massive library of casino games - over 1,700 in total. There are also over 1,000 online pokies, which is more than most casino sites can offer.
The site works flawlessly on mobile and desktop devices, has an excellent reward system for consistent users, and has lightning-fast customer support that can be reached by almost any means imaginable. The quality of this casino echoes throughout each corner of the site.
Pokies Selection: 4.9/5
With over 1000 pokies to try out, this casino offers more variety than a typical online casino. Some of the best games include Eternal Lady, Buffalo Blitz, and Amazing Factory.
There are also many different jackpot pokies at this casino, with pots valued at over $1 million at writing. The highest pot was on Jackpot Giant, with a nice pot of over $10M at the time of writing.
Table Games: 4.9/5
If you want a single-player experience in games like roulette, blackjack, and video poker, there are many different variants for you to check out at this casino. Our favourite game out of all of these is Free Chip Blackjack, as it provides a unique experience not offered by many casinos.
In addition, we like how there is a full lineup of live casino games for titles like this and others, such as Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Spin a Win, The Money Drop, and much more.
Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5
The deposit bonus at this site is slightly less generous than other NZ online casinos but still pretty competitive. The bonuses can rack up to about $2,400 throughout your first year. And the low 30x wagering requirements are just the cherry on top. If you anticipate playing a lot, this might end up being a great deal.
Customer Support: 4.75/5
There are many different ways that you can get in touch with a customer service representative when you need quick assistance at Europa Casino. For starters, they have an international phone number and an email address.
There is also a complete help centre where players can find quick answers to common questions. If you want the fastest support possible, it is recommended to simply use the live chat available for customers who are logged in.
6. Spin Casino - Top NZ Online Casino for Jackpot Pokies
Pros:
Microgaming-powered pokies selection
Very precise online pokie filtering criteria
Over 500 different NZ online casino games
Mobile apps for iOS & Android
Cons:
Not many exclusive titles
Must log-in to explore games
If you want to get into online casino gaming at one of the best casino sites for pokies, then Spin Casino might just be the perfect online gambling site that you have been looking for. Over 500 real money games on this site work flawlessly on desktop and mobile devices.
One thing that particularly stands out with this casino is the large selection of different jackpot slots and pokie filtering criteria. Therefore, if you want the best pokie experience possible, this should be one of the first New Zealand online casino sites to play at.
Pokies Selection: 4.9/5
This casino makes it easy to sift through pokies that are hot, cold, new, exclusive, and those which offer jackpots without using up too much effort. Some of our favourite titles include Ark of Ra, 9 Masks of Fire, and Masters of Valhalla.
In addition, one thing that stands out with this casino is that there are more than five active jackpots where you have a chance to grab over N$20M. This included Cash 'N Riches, 9 Blazing Diamonds, and Wheel of Wishes.
Table Games: 4.75/5
This site has a decent collection of different single-player table games, including classics like blackjack and roulette games and other titles like FU 88, 1524 Golden Quest, and Don Bingote.
The live casino is also full of classic titles like roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and more. However, outside of games like Andar Bahar and Mega Wheel, we don't see many more titles in the live casino. We hope that they add more soon.
Welcome Bonus: 4.25/5
The casino bonus at this site gives a pretty reasonable bonus for new players. The first bonus you can receive is a nice 100% bonus up to NZ$400. If you sign up and make three deposits, you can get up to NZ$1000.
Your second and third deposits will give you up to NZ$300 with the same 100% deposit bonus. However, we think the 70x wagering requirements are a little unreasonable to expect from new players.
Customer Support: 4.5/5
When you need help while using this site, you first need to click the "support" button in the top right of any page on the online casino site. You will get answers to the most common questions New Zealand players to have when using this site.
However, talking to a human is a little more complicated. To get over to live chat support, you will usually need to click through to a particular article in the help centre and then click "no" when asked if it answered your question. In comparison, many other online casino operators place a button on each page for live chat.
7. Casino Tropez - Best Online Casino New Zealand for Blackjack
Pros:
More than 1,700 real money games
39 different blackjack variants
More than 1,300 online pokies
More reasonable 30x wagering requirements
Cons:
Getting the full bonus is difficult
Dated design
If you want to play at one of the best casino sites for blackjack, then Casino Tropez should be at the top of your radar. This online gambling site has around 40 blackjack variants to enjoy.
Typically, NZ online casinos only offer a handful of different blackjack games. In addition, we find a massive library of over 1,700 games, from online pokies to live dealer games.
Pokies Selection: 4.75/5
There are over 1300 online pokies at Casino Tropez, which is more than most online casinos offer. Some top games include Wolf Gold, Big Bass Bonanza, and Sweet Bonanza.
Our only complaint is that it can be a little tricky to sort through this massive catalogue of games. If more filtering criteria were added, players could easily find the progressive jackpot slots and particular games they want.
Table Games: 4.5/5
There is a nice collection of blackjack variants at this casino. 39 different variants are available, both single-player and those with a live dealer. We prefer Premium Blackjack when playing on our own. However, not much can beat the experience of playing with a real dealer.
The live lobby is also slightly above average compared to other NZ casinos. If you don't want to play classic games like roulette and blackjack, you can also play 3-Card Brag, Sic Bo, baccarat, and more. However, it can be a bit hard to sift through the collection of games.
Welcome Bonus: 4.0/5
Despite being promised a NZ$3000 welcome package, we find that the requirements for getting all this bonus cash are a little extreme. Instead of getting the full bonus fund upfront, you will receive them in increments throughout your first year. However, one thing we like about these offers is a lower wagering requirement of 30x.
Customer Support: 4.7/5
One thing we like about the customer support on this site is that there are many different ways to get in touch with a human. There is both an email address and phone number listed on the "contact us" page.
8. Dream Vegas - Best Casino Online NZ for Game Variety
Pros:
200% matching first deposit bonus
Beautiful site interface
Up to 120 free spins for new users
2,000+ pokies and table games
Cons:
Low jackpots compared to other casinos
Higher wagering requirements
If you want to access the best possible welcome bonus among this list of online casinos, then Dream Vegas should be the best option. On your first deposit alone, you can get up to NZ$2500 and a 200% bonus on your deposit.
The site interface is also unique and stands out among other online casinos. Players who want free spins, in particular, might see this to be the best NZ online casino.
Pokies Selection: 4.3/5
Despite having a massive collection of different pokies compared to other NZ casinos, online casino players who use this site are simply given a gigantic wall of different pokies, which is extremely difficult to navigate.
Some of the best games on this site include Raging Bison, Tiki Tumble, and Book of Atem. However, the largest jackpots on this site are only about $45,000, which is considerably lower than most other internet casinos on this page.
Table Games: 4.6/5
One thing that we like about this casino site is that they have unique pages for table games like blackjack, roulette, and poker. There is also a dedicated page for all table games where you can choose from titles like Casino Solitaire, 3D Blackjack, craps, and much more.
There is a complete set of live games like Gold Bar Roulette, Mega Sic Bo, and other classics like blackjack. We also like how there are some rare picks like Monopoly, Gonzo's Treasure Hunt, Mega Ball, and more.
Welcome Bonus: 4.85/5
There is an impressive set of bonus cash up to $6,500 that you can get through three deposits on this site, which is much higher than any of the top online casinos on this page. Therefore, this is the best online casino for those who want the best possible deposit bonus.
Remember that the first deposit is the most generous, giving you a 200% bonus up to $2500. The second deposit bonus is only 40%, and the third deposit bonus is only 60%. There is also a 35x wagering requirement that you will need to fulfil before withdrawing any money.
Customer Support: 4.5/5
Whenever you need help at this casino, you can connect with a live chat representative, regardless of whether or not you have an active account. Compared to other online casinos in New Zealand, getting support on this site is often much more effortless.
How We Ranked the Best Online Casinos NZ
Pokies Games
One of the first things we considered when sifting through each online casino on this page is the number and quality of pokie games they offer. The top online casinos have an excellent library of games and high jackpots at any time.
Table Games (Live & Single Player):
Each NZ online casino site on this page has many different table games that are both single-player and live dealers. Many people want to play real money casino games other than pokies. For this reason, we focused on New Zealand casinos with a great deal of quality in their table games sections.
Welcome Bonuses & Promotions:
As a new player, one of the things that you might be looking for in online casinos is deposit bonuses. This way, you have an extra incentive to use the casino online.
The best New Zealand casino bonuses give you a nice boost to your bankroll and may also come with free spins and a kickstart to their loyalty program.
Customer Support:
The best places for online gambling in New Zealand have customer support that is both quick and easy to access. In addition, we looked for things like a complete help centre, live chat interfaces, FAQ pages, email addresses, and phone numbers. This way there are many ways to get help when you need it the most.
Payout Rate (RTP)
When selecting top-paying online casinos in New Zealand, the Return to Player (RTP) percentage is a crucial factor. RTP refers to the average percentage of money returned to players over time. High rates typically indicate better chances of winning for players.
What is the Most Trusted Online Casino NZ?
The most trusted online casinos in New Zealand based on their industry awards and safety measures are:
PlayOJO: Brand of the Year Silver Award 2023, UK Social Media Award, Rising Star 2017
Jackpot City: Casino of the Year 2019 Gold Awards, Best of Online Gaming Award (multiple times)
Spin Casino: Golden Crown
Leo Vegas: Best Online Gaming Operator of the Year 2021, Online Casino of the Year 2022 and 2023
Casino Tropez: Best Mobile Casino 2007
Types of Real Money Online Casinos in New Zealand
It’s always a good idea to learn about which types of NZ casino online sites there are out there. Here are some of the most popular forms of online casinos for you to look out for.
New Online Casinos
Arguably the best thing about signing up for a new New Zealand online casino is that they often offer better welcome bonuses.
These new real money online casinos in New Zealand are looking to do everything they can to bring in new players, and one of the most popular tactics is for them to throw out massive matched deposits, free spins and more.
Mobile Casinos
If you like to play casino games in NZ on the go, we recommend looking for an online casino that offers a mobile app – one that’s well-reviewed, like those of TonyBet and PlayOJO.
Mobile apps like these elevate the mobile gaming experience by offering most of the games from the desktop site and a smoother, more immersive user experience than the regular mobile website.
Live Dealer Casinos
All of our listed NZ online casino sites have live dealer games, but some do it better than others. If you like to play your casino games with a real-life dealer, then look out for a site that features developers such as Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play.
These are a couple of examples of providers who deliver amazing live games, and you can find some of those at the likes of PlayOJO and TonyBet.
Real Money Casinos
All of the brands listed in this article are real money online casinos for NZ players, but which type of payment method do you want to opt for?
Some online casinos offer more options than others in this respect. It’s worth looking out for some fast withdrawal processing too, and to avoid fees.
Bitcoin Casinos
On the subject of fast payouts, one or two of NZ casino online sites from our top picks (e.g. TonyBet) offers deposits and withdrawals with Bitcoin. These transfers are usually instant or will take up to 10 minutes at most. Crypto is the fastest way to get paid out online.
Payment Methods Available at New Zealand Online Casinos
We touched on payment methods in the last section, but let’s take a closer look at what’s available. Here are a few banking options you might find at the best casino online sites in NZ.
PayPal: This is the most popular eWallet to bank with at real money online casinos in New Zealand. The benefits of eWallets are that they’re easy to use, and withdrawals are usually pretty quick. However, fees and limits do vary.
Astropay: Another cool eWallet to bank with is Astropay, as it allows you to collect reward points through a kind of loyalty program. Again, it’s fast and free, but withdrawal limits can vary from casino to casino.
Paysafecard: If you want to pay with cash, you can load that onto a voucher called Paysafecard and then use that to place a deposit at a casino. You won’t be able to make withdrawals this way, though, and the max deposit is usually pretty low.
VISA and Mastercard: Every single one of the best online casino NZ sites out there is going to support a card payment. It’s traditional, it’s super secure, and the maximum withdrawals are usually pretty high, but those withdrawals can take a little longer.
Bitcoin: The fastest way to withdraw is through a cryptocurrency. The nature of the blockchain allows for payments to move in under 10 minutes. However, crypto can be very volatile, so be careful!
Bank Transfer: If you want to transfer money straight to and from your bank account without using a debit card, then this is the best bet for you. Bank transfers also have the biggest withdrawal limits at most real money online casinos in New Zealand.
The Best Online Casino Games in New Zealand
Online Slots (Pokie Games)
Pokie games are a staple at NZ casinos, with thousands of themes, various payouts, and special features. From classic three-reel slots to the more complex video and progressive slots, there's something for every slot fan.
Online Bingo Games
Bingo has found a new life online. Offering various formats and styles, online bingo games in New Zealand provide both entertainment and the chance for social interaction through chat features.
Online Roulette Games
Roulette, a classic casino game, is widely available in its many variations at NZ casino sites. Whether you prefer American, European, or French roulette, these games offer a blend of luck, strategy, and excitement.
Online Blackjack Games
Blackjack, known for its strategic gameplay, is a hit with New Zealand players. With options ranging from classic to live dealer blackjack, it appeals to those who enjoy games that require both skill and chance.
Online Poker Games
Online poker remains a popular game among New Zealanders, offering various styles like Texas Hold'em, Omaha, and more. These games test your skill, strategy, and sometimes you’re bluffing abilities against other players.
Best New Zealand Online Casino Sites – FAQ
Can You Gamble Online in New Zealand?
Yes, you can gamble online in New Zealand at numerous online casinos that are licensed to accept real money bets from NZ players. Only players who are at least 18 years of age can participate in real money gambling.
What are the Most Reputable NZ Casinos Online?
The most reputable NZ casinos are TonyBet and Jackpot City.
TonyBet is known for offering over 6,000 games and a generous welcome package. Jackpot City, established in 1998, is noted for its long-standing reputation and safety, making it a highly trusted choice among NZ players.
What is the Best Online Casino for Real Money in NZ?
The best online casino for real money in NZ is Jackpot City. It offers over 500 games, an amazing welcome package up to NZ$1,600, as well as casino apps for iOS and Android.
What is the Safest Online Casino in NZ?
Each and every online casino on our list is 100% safe to use, but Jackpot City has been around since 1998 – making it the most reputable online casino in New Zealand.
Which Online Casino Has the Best Payouts in NZ?
If by big payouts you mean jackpots, then Jackpot City has the biggest payouts in New Zealand. This online casino offers games like Mega Moolah and Wheel of Wishes, which have jackpots of over NZ$10 million.
What is the Fastest Payout Online Casino NZ?
TonyBet and PlayOJO offer the quickest payouts in New Zealand for ewallet withdrawals and bank transfers. If you’re playing with crypto, then TonyBet will offer you the quickest payout times of all the rest.
Can I Play at Kiwi Online Casinos on My Mobile Device?
Yes, you can play at online casinos on your mobile device in New Zealand. Most top-rated casinos offer mobile-optimized websites or dedicated apps.
With advancements in technology, enjoying your favourite pokies or table games on the go has become increasingly popular and convenient for Kiwi players.
How Do I Choose the Best Online Casino in NZ For Me?
First, start by looking at the pokies, the jackpots offered, and what kind of table games a casino offers. Look through the live casino to see if they have games that you would enjoy playing. Finally, consider the quality of customer support that the casino has and if they have a decent welcome bonus.
What is the Best Online Casino for NZ? Quick Comparison
Jackpot City: Our top pick overall – Jackpot City offers over NZ$30 million in combined jackpots, and new players can get started with a 100% up to NZ$1,600 welcome package.
Leo Vegas: This casino constantly adds new games, and there are now over 3,500 pokies to choose from. New players can either get a casino welcome package up to NZ$2,000 and 200 free spins or a live casino bonus worth up to NZ$2,000 and $30 in Golden Chips for live games.
TonyBet: Our top NZ online casino for pokies offers over 6,000 casino games, payouts within 12 hours, and a welcome package for new players up to NZ$2,000 and 170 free spins.
PlayOJO: 5,000+ unique games and a welcome bonus with zero wagering requirements make PlayOJO a top choice among the best NZ casinos. New players can claim 50 free spins for a minimum deposit of $10 – with 0x wagering requirements.
Europa Casino: With over 1,500 different games, you’ll never run out of options at Europa. New players can get started with a 200% bonus up to $500 and 100 free spins.
How to Sign Up at Top Online Casinos in New Zealand
If you’ve never gambled online in New Zealand before, here’s how to get started, using Jackpot City as an example.
Step 1: Choose an NZ Casino
Visit Jackpot City or choose another NZ casino from our list
Click Sign Up
Step 2: Register an Account
Fill out the form with your personal information
Continue to Step 2
Add any additional information requested
Create your account
Step 3: Verify your Email
Open your email inbox and look for a validation mail
Click the link inside the mail to verify your email address
You will be redirected back to the online casino
Step 4: Deposit & Claim Your Bonus
Open the Cashier section
Select a payment method
Opt-in for the welcome bonus
Make a qualifying deposit by following the instructions
Step 5: Start Playing Online Casino Games
Once the deposit has been processed, access the game lobby
Choose a game you want to play
Open it, adjust your stake, and start playing!
So, What Are the Best Online Casinos in New Zealand?
If you want to play at the best online casino in New Zealand, then Jackpot City should be the first place you check out.
It’s basically a full package – big jackpot pokies, a welcome bonus with fair wagering requirements, and top-quality casino games across the board. But don’t take our word for it – explore all the online casinos yourself to see which one clicks with you the most.
Wherever you end up playing, remember to gamble responsibly!
DISCLAIMER: We don't need to emphasise that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Problem Gaming Helpline at 0800 654 655 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.
Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.
Check out the following organisations for free gambling addiction resources:
https://www.pgf.nz/
https://www.gamblinghelpline.co.nz/
https://www.safergambling.org.nz/
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.