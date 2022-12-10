'Anthropology Plays A Critical Role In Our Understanding Of Human Variation In Culture, Biology, And History' - Dr Terry Hunt

December 07:

1) Tell us a bit about yourself (your credentials, educational background, field of expertise, etc.)

I am an archaeologist whose specialty is in the Pacific Islands. I completed my undergraduate studies at the University of Hawaii before earning my MA (Hons) at the University of Auckland in New Zealand and my PhD at the University of Washington in Seattle. After completing my PhD, I taught at the University of Hawaii for 25 years and then joined the University of Oregon to serve as dean of the Clarke Honors College. In 2017, I took on the position of Dean of the W.A. Franke Honors College at the University of Arizona for 5 years. Currently, I am a professor in the School of Anthropology at the University of Arizona.

2) Tell us about the University Of Arizona, and some of the best courses offered?

The University of Arizona, established in 1885, is a top 50 public U.S. university, according to U.S. News & World Report. The university ranked in the top 20 in 2020 in research expenditures among all public universities, according to the National Science Foundation, and is a leading Research Institution with $761 million in annual research expenditures.

With more than 50,000 students, including 5808 international students from more than 126 countries, the University of Arizona is widely recognized as a student-centric university. Students can choose from more than 150 majors, benefit from 17 to 1 student to faculty ratio, access more than 400 student clubs and organizations and immerse in a rich and diverse campus cultural and athletic life.

With so many programs on offer, students can choose popular majors such as Engineering, Computer Science and Business or select niche study areas including Environmental Science, Machine Learning and Optics.

3) What made you inclined towards archaeology and anthropology as subjects?

Since my youth I have been interested in not only Pacific Islands cultures and histories, but also in time frames before the written history of European colonial times. I greatly value the scientific aspects of my research, as it gives me an opportunity to learn new, surprising things about hundreds, and even thousands of years of history and culture on the Pacific Islands.

Over the past 22 years, I have focused on Easter Island, where, often to our surprise, we have learned many new and unexpected things about the island’s history.

4) What are the different fields of anthropology that students can study?

Anthropology is a diverse subject, studying people from multiple dimensions. Anthropology at the University of Arizona is highly ranked (#14 in the US according to the 2021 QS World University Rankings )with the many well-known professors engaged in a wide range of innovative work.

For example, anthropologists at the University of Arizona and around the world study topics ranging from human evolution, dog cognition, medical anthropology, to Mexican pyramids. Students can study tracks in cultural anthropology (living cultures), archaeology, biological anthropology, medical anthropology, applied anthropology, and linguistic anthropology. Students combine courses in innovative ways, for example combining tracks of study such as biological and medical anthropology.

5) What are the career opportunities in the field of anthropology?

There are many career opportunities that are not always evident to students pursuing their interests. Anthropologists work in areas of international development (applied anthropology), where they advise and problem-solve on issues such as clean water in rural Mexico or medical research for native plant use in Brazil. Anthropologists are often in academic positions, such as researchers or professors in universities, but can also hold many government and private sector jobs.

Anthropology and archaeology graduates can find opportunities to work for federal, state, and regional government organizations in a range of capacities, including planning, research, and administrative roles. In the business sector too, some of the leading jobs that anthropologists can go for are clinical research coordination, intercultural communication, international trade, market research, etc. Additionally, other public service opportunities like advocacy, community organizing, historic preservation, museum curation, and social work are also present for these individuals.

6) What are the courses / programs UoA provides that can help students in a career in archaeology and anthropology?

The School of Anthropology at the University of Arizona ranks #14 in the US according to the 2021 QS World University Rankings. Students can take a Bachelor of Arts/Bachelor of Science in Anthropology, a Master of Arts in Applied Archaeology, or a PhD in Anthropology.

The School of Anthropology is one of the few institutions to fully support the integrated sub-discipline approach to anthropology, with research embracing Archaeology, Biological Anthropology, Linguistic Anthropology, and Sociocultural Anthropology (including Applied Anthropology). Through the School, the University of Arizona provides meaningful opportunities to learn about what is human, how we evolved, and what lies in our future.

7) What do you think is the future for this field globally?

As the world becomes “smaller” or “flatter” as some scholars have written, we encounter people and cultures that are unfamiliar to us. Anthropology plays a critical role in our understanding of human variation in culture, biology, and history. I see the future not only in academia, but also in many fields in business, science, development, government, and medicine.

8) What are some lesser known and interesting facts about the Rapa Nui?

The Rapa Nui people, who first inhabited Easter Island, share many characteristics with other Polynesian cultures. Most well-known for the incredible 900 or more enormous sculptures that were called Moai and seen across the island. It is believed that these amazing structures tapped into the political and spiritual strength of long-lost forefathers.

Many people have also read popular accounts that Rapa Nui (Easter Island) is an example of a people destroying themselves through overpopulation and over exploitation of their resources. But in fact, recent research shows this is not what happened. Instead the islanders created a sustainable society despite the many challenges of their small, isolated and resource-poor island.

About The University Of Arizona:

The University of Arizona, a land-grant university with two independently accredited medical schools, is one of the nation's top 50 public universities, according to the U.S. News & World Report. Established in 1885, the university is widely recognized as a student-centric university and has been designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution by the U.S. Department of Education. The university ranked in the top 20 in 2020 in research expenditures among all public universities, according to the National Science Foundation, and is a leading Research 1 institution with $761 million in annual research expenditures. The university advances the frontiers of interdisciplinary scholarship and entrepreneurial partnerships as a member of the Association of American Universities, the 66 leading public and private research universities in the U.S. It benefits the state with an estimated economic impact of $4.1 billion annually.