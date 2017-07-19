Youths Strip, Abuse, Beat Up 14-Year-Old Boy In Aligarh, Shoot Video

A 14-year-old boy was stripped, abused and beaten up in Aligarh's Pilkhana village by a group of youth who lured him and took him along to a nearby jungle.

They tied both hands of the victim to a wooden stick and started abusing him.

The accused also made the video of this abominable act.

Later when they saw a few villagers approaching, they ran away after untying the boy.

The panic stricken victim told everything to his family who filed a police complaint.

The Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said that required actions are being taken.

"They knew each other. One amongst them came up with the idea to shoot the video. They have been booked and arrests have been made. One of the accused is an adult," Aligarh SSP, Rajesh Kumar Pandey told ANI.

"They had called me to play but later they tied me to a stick, stripped me, urinated on me and shot a video. They even attempted to rape me," the victim said.

The police said further investigation is underway.