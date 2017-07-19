Youths Strip, Abuse, Beat Up 14-Year-Old Boy In Aligarh, Shoot Video
A 14-year-old boy was stripped, abused and beaten up in Aligarh's Pilkhana village by a group of youth who lured him and took him along to a nearby jungle.
They tied both hands of the victim to a wooden stick and started abusing him.
The accused also made the video of this abominable act.
Later when they saw a few villagers approaching, they ran away after untying the boy.
The panic stricken victim told everything to his family who filed a police complaint.
The Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said that required actions are being taken.
"They knew each other. One amongst them came up with the idea to shoot the video. They have been booked and arrests have been made. One of the accused is an adult," Aligarh SSP, Rajesh Kumar Pandey told ANI.
"They had called me to play but later they tied me to a stick, stripped me, urinated on me and shot a video. They even attempted to rape me," the victim said.
The police said further investigation is underway.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Ghulam Nabi Azad Calls Jharkhand an 'Akhara' Of Lynching
- SC Bench To Continue Hearing Aadhaar Matter Tomorrow
- 'China Is Ready To Attack India'
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Chinese Media Claims Its Army Killed 158 Soldiers, India Rubbishes Report
- Former US Diplomat Says China Needs To Acknowledge That India Is A 'Force To Be Reckoned With'
- J&K: Army Major Of Rashtriya Rifles Shot Dead By Jawan In Uri Following Dispute
- China Should 'Keep Calm' About India's Rise, Says Chinese Media
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment