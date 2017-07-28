Youth Congress Leader Vikram Goud Shot At In Hyderabad, Rushed To Hospital

A Telangana Youth Congress leader, son of former Andhra Pradesh minister M Mukesh Goud, was hospitalised with bullet injuries in the early hours on Friday police said.

Vikram Goud, in his mid 30s, was found injured in his house in Film Nagar under suspicious circumstances and now is out of danger, they said.

"The incident occurred between 3 am and 3.30 am," deputy commissioner of police (West Zone) A Venkateshwar Rao said.

"As per preliminary investigation, Vikram and his wife were getting ready to visit a place of worship. Vikram was waiting on the ground floor. Suddenly, his wife heard gun shots and found him lying on the ground," the DCP said after visiting the hospital.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Jubilee Hills area at around 3.30 am by his family members.

The police officer said they were trying to find out if someone fired at Goud or he shot himself.

"We are verifying...We can tell more about the incident only after getting a clear information. The investigation is underway," the DCP said.

According to doctors at the hospital, he is out of danger, he said.

As per hospital authorities, Vikram suffered bullet injuries on his arms, chest and spine. One bullet has been removed, they said.

"He is in the ICU and his condition is stable," a source at the hospital said.

Mukesh Goud, who is a Congress leader, was a minister in the earlier AP government led by Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.