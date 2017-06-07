The Newswire
06 July 2017 Last Updated at 4:32 pm National

Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar Detained During Farmers' Rally In Mandsaur

Bhopal
Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav, activists Medha Patkar, Paras Saklecha and others were detained by police during a farmers rally in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The rally, called the Kisan Mukti Yatra, was started on Thursday by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee to protest the killings of six farmers in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on June 6.

The farmers also demanded complete loan waiver and fair price of their agricultural produce.

The march was scheduled to start from Mandsaur on July 6 and culminate at New Delhi on July 18 after passing through Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

